Cobalt 27: The 'Improved Offer' Is Even Worse Than The First One

Back in the middle of June, Capital 27 Capital (OTCQX:CBLLF), a cobalt and nickel-focused streaming company, announced that it entered an arrangement agreement pursuant to which Cobalt 27 will be acquired by Pala Investments. Pala, that already owned 19% of Cobalt 27, offered C$5.75 (~$4.3) per share of Cobalt 27. As I wrote in my June article, the offer looked good on paper, as it offered a 65.4% premium to the pre-announcement closing share price of $2.6. But only on paper. The problem is that Pala offered C$3.57 ($2.67) in cash and C$2.18 ($1.63) in shares of a newly listed company named Nickel 28 Capital.

Nickel 28 was intended to hold an 8.56% stake in the Ramu nickel-cobalt mine, the Dumont royalty, royalties on Turnagain, Nyngan, Flemington, Triangle, Rusty Lake, Professor & Waldman, North Canol, and Sunset properties, a 7.4% equity stakes in Giga Metals Corporation and 2.9% equity stake in Minerva Intelligence. Pala's plan was (and still is) to get Cobalt 27's most valuable assets (the physical cobalt inventories and the Voisey's Bay cobalt stream) and to distribute the remaining assets to Cobalt 27's shareholders as a part of the compensation package. However, the stated value of C$2.18 ($1.63) is only an implied value. There is absolutely no warranty that the market will really attribute this value to shares of Nickel 28. And the recent months have shown that it will not.

As can be seen in the chart above, shortly after the transaction was announced, Cobalt 27's share price jumped to the $3.2 level, which is well below the announced transaction valuation of $4.3 per share. In fact, the market valued the proposed (yet non-existent) company named Nickel 28 only at $0.5-0.6 per share, instead of the promoted $1.63 per share. As the investors were not impressed too much, the share price declined below $3 over the following weeks. The transaction did not win sufficient support of Cobalt 27's investors which resulted in the postponement of the annual general and special shareholders meeting. It was originally scheduled for September 12, but on September 10, it was rescheduled to September 23. And on September 19, it was rescheduled to October 10. On October 1, a new date was set. Right now, it seems like the shareholders meeting will take place on October 11.

But what is even more important, the October 1 news release also announced "significant improvements" to the arrangement transaction. According to the news release, Pala Investments increased the cash portion of the acquisition price and it offers C$4 instead of C$3.57 in cash now. Moreover, the cash change of control payments for management should be reduced by 46% ($7.13 million). However, although this value won't be paid in cash, it will be paid in shares of Nickel 28 (using the implied value of C$1.92). Yes, the implied value attributable to 1 share of Nickel 28 declined from C$2.18 to C$1.92. The reason is that Pala has decided that it will not keep a 4.9% stake in Nickel 28. It will keep a 9.9% stake.

So, let's sum it up. Pala offers C$4 in cash and C$1.92 in the implied value of Nickel 28 shares. Together it means C$5.92 per share which is slightly more than the original offer of C$5.75. It represents a 3% improvement, which is negligible. The major advantage is the structure of the new offer, as the cash component has increased by 12%. However, overall, the new offer is only slightly higher than the old one.

But once again, the slight improvement is only on the paper. In fact, I believe that this offer is even worse than the first one. As shown in the charts below, since June 18, the day when the initial offer was announced, the nickel price grew from $11,700/t to $ 17,665/t, or by 51%, and cobalt price grew from $26,000/t to $35,500/t, or by 36.5%. And, as mentioned above, Pala increased its offer by "whopping" 3%.

Source: LME

Cobalt 27 holds physical inventories of 2,904.7 tonnes of cobalt. The value of these inventories increased by $27.6 million (C$36.8 million) since the announcement of the initial offer, on June 18. Pala's recently improved offer increased the total cash consideration only by C$30 million. Moreover, Pala decided to maintain a bigger portion of Nickel 28 than it originally intended. The funny thing is that the October 1 news release pretends that it is actually positive for Cobalt 27's shareholders, as it is "demonstrating confidence in the ongoing prospects of Nickel 28".

And there is also the Voisey's Bay stream that entitles Cobalt 27 to receive 32.6% of the Voisey's Bay mine cobalt production, at an ongoing payment of 18% of the reference cobalt price, starting from 2021, when the mine expansion should be completed. After 23.8 million lb cobalt are delivered, the stream will decrease from 32.6% to 16.3% and the ongoing payments will be increased to 22% of the reference cobalt price. As a result, the stream should generate 1.89 million lb cobalt in 2021 and 2022, 1.304 million lb cobalt in 2023 and 2024 and 1.89 million lb cobalt per year between 2025 and 2033. Using the June 18 cobalt price of $26,000/t ($11.79/lb), and including only cash flows generated until 2033, the NPV(5%) of the stream was $154.4 million. At the current cobalt price of $35,500/t ($16.1/lb), the NPV(5%) equals $210.8 million. It means that the NPV(5%) of the cash-flows generated by the Voisey's Bay cobalt stream increased by $56.4 million (C$75.3 million).

Pala wants to reap almost all the benefits of the strong nickel and cobalt market bull run that occurred over the last 3 months. However, the new offer represents a nice improvement for Cobalt 27's management. Assuming that the original implied value of the Nickel 28 shares that was calculated at C$2.18 per share was correct, it should be much higher now, after the nickel price increased by 51%. However, the management will receive $7.13 million in shares (the non-cash portion of the change of control payments) based on the original implied value calculation (moreover reduced by Pala's intention to keep a bigger stake in Nickel 28). It means that the management will receive shares worth more than $7.13 million.

Conclusion

I didn't like the original offer and I sold my shares of Cobalt 27 back in July. However, given the current nickel and cobalt market conditions, the new "improved" offer is even worse than the last one. Since the announcement of the original offer, nickel prices increased by more than 50% and cobalt prices increased by 36.5%. But the new offer is only 3% higher than the last one. The main change is the 12% increase in the cash portion of the deal. It will be interesting to follow the results of the shareholders meeting that should take place on October 11 (probably). But I don't see any good reason why Cobalt 27's investors (especially the long-term ones) should vote for this deal.

