Alibaba And Tencent Are Turning China Into A Cashless Society

Consumer expectations made the Chinese model unlikely to take off in the U.S.

Aversion to bank fees common in the U.S. and the inconvenience of cash as a medium of exchange prompted the need for a new payments system in China.

Visitors to China will quickly observe that the country is rapidly transforming into a cashless society. Alibaba (BABA), through its affiliation with Ant Financial and its Alipay payments platform, and Tencent, through its WeChatPay platform, dominate the Chinese payments landscape. A recent Brookings paper looks at and explains the differences between the U.S. and Chinese model and explores the future of the payments industry.

Investors seeking exposure to the Chinese payments system can purchase shares of Alibaba and Tencent.

The American Model

The U.S. revolutionized the payments world over fifty years ago with the creation of magnetic stiped cards linked to bank accounts and lines of credit. Merchants possess card processing terminals which facilitate either cash or credit transactions. Banks charge a fee for processing card transactions.

The American model failed to catch on in China. Merchants were opposed to the fees charged by banks. Additionally, they were reluctant to purchase the equipment necessary to process the transactions. Thus, cash remained the dominant method of exchange in China for a long time.

Necessity is the Mother of Invention

Cash proved to be cumbersome as a medium of exchange. In China, the largest circulating note is the 100 Yuan, equivalent to $15. With merchants resistant to cards and the challenges of cash, an alternative system was needed.

Enter QR Codes and Digital Wallets

Easily accessible and cheap, QR codes form part of the solution. QR codes require no equipment purchases by merchants. The consumer merely needs a smartphone with an internet connection. Thus, the technology requirement is lessened, and the burden shifted to the consumer.

The second component of the Chinese model is the digital wallet which stores the consumer’s payment credentials electronically and allows them to transmit funds electronically. Consumers can transfer money from their banks to their digital wallets.

When purchases are made, money is simply transferred from the consumer’s digital wallet into the merchant’s digital wallet. The QR codes facilitate that transfer. There is no fee to move money from the bank to the digital wallet, but there is a fee to move money from the digital wallet back to the bank. Additionally, the merchant is not charged a fee for the transaction. The payment platform bears the cost. This, for the consumer and the merchant, the transaction is costless.

Unlike the U.S., banks are cut out of the transaction in China, robbing them out of the lucrative payments stream of the American system.

China Ascends Dominated by Alipay and WeChat

From virtually zero a decade ago, online payments in China have soared. Mobile payment volume in China soared to over $41 trillion during 2018. Both Alipay and WeChat Pay have over 1 billion users each. Over 90% of the Chinese population use one of the two platforms as their primary payment method. QR codes are ubiquitous in China. From large department stores to stands in a local market, online payments are the mode of exchange. Even panhandlers accept Alipay and WeChat Pay.

Why Alipay and WeChat Pay?

Both Alibaba and Tencent had a vested interest in creating the Chinese system. Tencent was looking for a way to facilitate purchases for its online games and person-to-person transactions. Their first usage was in China’s Red Envelope gift exchanges for the Chinese New Year. Alibaba was looking for a way to facilitate transactions on its ecommerce platform. Thus, Alipay and WeChat Pay was born.

If It’s Free

Since the platforms are costless to merchant and consumer, how do the platform providers benefit? First, it drives increased traffic and transactions on their respective platforms. Second, it provides both firms with a treasure trove of valuable data in a country where privacy laws are much lax.

Will It Catch on in the U.S.?

In some respects, it already has. In places where Chinese tourists and consumers are likely to be, both platforms are already accepted.

However, widespread acceptance, such as in China, is probably not likely. Why? First, consumers are used to the current bank-based system, so they may be less likely to change their behavior. Second, consumer protection laws in the U.S. are currently geared toward a bank-based system. Finally, rewards to cardholders associated with the U.S. system are predicated on high fees charged to merchants which is not present in the Chinese model.

However, the Chinese model may catch on in countries with a less-developed banking system or that are a popular destination for Chinese travelers.

Summary

From zero, China has emerged as a powerhouse in the global payments industry. Cultural differences have created two significantly different payment systems. However, the Chinese model has been instrumental in facilitating the growth of ecommerce in China and is likely to continue to do so in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.