How Separation Helps, And Hurts, The Bull Case For Gap Inc.

GPS comes down to trust at this point, but below $20 still seems worth the risk - though I've said that before.

The problem for Gap Inc. (GPS) stock right now clearly is trust. There's an obvious, and relatively simple, case for the stock on paper ahead of its looming spin-off of Old Navy. Old Navy - somewhat easily - seems to easily justify the entire current enterprise value of Gap Inc., and then some. Add in athleisure concept Athleta and the upside here could - indeed, should - be significant.

Of course, that case has held for some time. Indeed, I detailed the sum of the parts argument a little over a year ago, when the stock traded at $30. So did at least one Street analyst. GPS now sits at $17. Disappointing first-half performance from Old Navy has been a factor, but the split - at least in theory - should unlock the value of Old Navy as a standalone. Notwithstanding a brief 16% spike in February, when the spin was announced - a jump which quickly reversed - GPS has continued to decline anyway.

The reaction from the market hasn't changed much in the three weeks since Gap held a "Meet the Management" event to make the case for the spin. And that perhaps make some sense. The event further amplified the dual nature of the investment case here: attractive on paper, questionable in practice. Old Navy financials - at least for 2018 - suggest GPS stock is an absolute steal at $17. But 2019 performance has been weaker. From a qualitative standpoint, the company still hasn't really clarified why the spin - as opposed to just more detailed financial disclosure - is necessary to unlock value.

With Old Navy still scuffling after a -5% comp in the second quarter, and the legacy Gap and Banana Republic brands in decline, qualitative concerns have more weight at the moment than backward-looking fundamentals. I still believe those fundamentals will lead to upside, once the proverbial dust settles. But I can also understand why some investors might see GPS as a value trap - or at least want to step to the sidelines until more clarity emerges.

The Case for Old Navy

The core piece of good news came from the Gap presentation:

source: Gap September presentation

The $1.4 billion figure is higher than the $1.2 billion I've recently modeled (admittedly, my estimate aimed for conservatism). It's also higher than at least one analyst, from Cowen, estimated in detailing the SOTP case back in March (his valuation suggested something closer to $1.25 billion). 18%+ margins have held consistently over the 2016-2018 stretch, while over 20% of sales are generated online.

The case for Gap is that Old Navy simply is (or, perhaps for the time being, was) an extraordinary business. Those margins are better than those of TJX Companies (TJX), and not far from Ross Stores (ROST). Both those retailers easily receive double-digit EV/EBITDA multiples. Yet Gap as a whole, even pro forma for estimated cash expense for the separation of $300-$350 million and $70-$90 million in Old Navy dis-synergies, trades at less than 5x Old Navy's 2018 EBITDA.

That is the core of the bull case for GPS. Yes, there are struggles in Gap brand and Banana Republic. The dis-synergy numbers are somewhat disconcerting (more on this in a moment). But 5x for an 18% margin, $8 billion revenue business is ridiculous - and still implies the rest of the business is available for free. On this site this week, fellow contributor And Value for All highlighted detailed peer multiples (including from international players), and estimated that even a 10x multiple would be conservative. I've gotten to roughly the same point in the past.

Of course, the market isn't assigning Old Navy anywhere close to peer multiples. Or, at least, it's choosing very different peers: struggling specialty retailers as opposed to the likes of TJX, ROST, or Target (TGT). One key reason why is YTD performance. Old Navy comps started weakening in Q4, and are down 3% in the first half of FY19 (ending January 2020). Margin performance has been even worse. Consolidated EBIT margins are down in the range of 200 bps, and it appears from commentary that Old Navy has underperformed the company average. And so those 18% margins may well be coming in at ~15% this year. (Management didn't give any commentary on 1H numbers. A question on those metrics in the Q&A was ignored, though it's possible Gap management just didn't get to it, as detailed answers were given to other questions asked at the same time.)

That obviously moves FY19 estimates down from ~$1.4 billion to ~$1.2 billion (assuming total sales are roughly flat thanks to store opening, as was the case in H1). Given that it will take time to fix assortment errors, management isn't necessarily seeing a rebound until FY20. And given that this isn't Old Navy's first stumble, investors no doubt are worried that the concept is stalling out. Slap a 6x or 7x multiple on the $1.2 billion, and the investment case here, even on paper, becomes much less compelling. Assume that the business is headed in the wrong direction for good - or may need to ramp promotional spending to keep pace, particularly on the competitive women's side of the business - and the paper case falls apart.

And bears may see some ammunition in Old Navy's go-forward strategy as well. The company announced a plan to massively expand its North American footprint, from a current 1,166 to an estimated 2,000. Most of the expansion is coming in smaller markets - under 200,000, per brand president Sonia Syngal on the call - which raises further questions about margins, with expenses perhaps stretched across a smaller sales base.

The issue for Old Navy is that it needs to bounce back, as it has in the past (most notably in FY17, with a 6% comp following 1% growth, total, in the previous two years). But investors clearly don't trust that the brand, this time, can execute another rebound. Those investors probably won't be convinced that it can do so while simultaneously building out its footprint. And so, even after the presentation, the bull/bear argument over Old Navy remains a stalemate, with bulls like myself pointing to profits and margins and bears projecting deterioration on the way.

The Problem with 'New Gap'

If Old Navy EBITDA is higher than expected, the obvious corollary is that profitability is lower than expected in the rest of the business. And that's just one of the concerns I saw in terms of what will still be called Gap Inc. post-spin.

Indeed, the remaining business in 2018 had operating margins of just 2% - and EBITDA margins at 5%. And that's before estimated dis-synergies of $90-$110 million, which themselves are net of mitigation efforts. At the $100 million midpoint, dis-synergies take another 100-plus bps off margins. It's possible that margins YTD ex-Old Navy have expanded, as the company has called out improvement at Gap brand. But 'new Gap' still is a narrowly profitable business facing potential deleverage assuming comp trends at Gap (negative for years) and Banana Republic (which have mostly stabilized, but aren't growing enough to drive opex leverage) continue.

This creates two problems. The first is in the near-term. Post-split, who really is going to want to own GPS? Admittedly, discussion of capital allocation in the Q&A suggests that most (and potentially all) of the $1.25 billion in gross debt is going with Old Navy. (CFO Teri List-Stoll said the debt would be allocated based on free cash flow generation. That debt is all notes due April 2021; it would seem unwise to both to split and refinance the issue, rather than allowing a standalone Old Navy to get a presumably lower interest rate.)

But EBITDA in the range of $400-$450 million still suggests a valuation of maybe $2 billion, assuming investors give a lot of credit to the billion-dollar revenue target for Athleta. And that assumes they ignore operating leases: Gap closed fiscal 2018 with $4.8 billion in post-FY19 lease commitments. Old Navy likely accounts for the bulk, and management hasn't yet broken out the commitments, but Gap brand and Banana Republic may well have in the range of $1 billion in operating lease liabilities at the time of the spin.

Fundamentals aside, new Gap still is going to be a declining business at the time of the spin. It's in a sector that investors are shunning at the moment, an issue which seems unlikely to change any time soon. New Gap likely will be net cash-positive, and offer an attractive headline dividend yield, but plenty of retail stocks have declined sharply with both characteristics.

That in turn suggests the legacy GPS stock is going to tank immediately after the spin, as investors who own the current shares for Old Navy move to liquidate their shares. There's also going to be potential selling from index funds, given that GPS remains in the S&P 500 (at least for now).

To be fair, the relatively slim proportion of new Gap relative to overall valuation (at least as bulls see it) does minimize the potential post-spin impact. And GPS may well be cheap enough to take on that trading risk. Still, there is a potential catalyst issue here: at this point, with the separation potentially coming in the next six months and no real reason to hope for an Old Navy turnaround until CY20, does even a bull necessarily have to be in GPS right now?

Why, Exactly, Are The Businesses Separating?

The other issue is that Gap's event still didn't answer the question of why these businesses have to separate. CEO Art Peck said the businesses were different: 'mono-brand' Old Navy and 'platform' Gap Inc. But he didn't explain why they were so different as to require a combined ~$200 million in incremental annual costs (well over 10% of FY19 EBITDA) and $300 million-plus in cash costs (~5% of the current market cap).

List-Stoll, in the Q&A, noted that the spin could unlock the value in Old Navy. But more detailed financials seemingly could do the same, given that to this point Gap's disclosures of unit-level margins comes down to one slide in a 2016 presentation. The CFO also noted that the "rest of the value creation comes from application of strategies, executed with more consistency, more focus and, frankly, more accountability." Here, too, it's difficult to see what that requires a spin that will cost $300 million in cash upfront along with an ongoing $200 million annual bill.

The inability to make a compelling case for the spin adds to the mounting management concerns for Gap Inc. So does the event itself. As I've noted before, Peck gets credit for being honest about self-inflicted wounds - but he's had to be too honest on too many occasions. Old Navy stumbled badly in 2015, and again this year. Consolidated margins have shrunk for years now, and Gap and Banana continue to struggle.

So, again, with the possible exception of Athleta, it's hard to see what the case for owning new Gap is - particularly given that existing management hasn't been able to do much other than get Banana Republic comps to ~flat during a period of record-low unemployment. At the event, the CEO did detail a plan for turning around Gap brand. That includes moving into larger sizing, which currently maxes out at size 16 for women, and getting the denim business back to growth. Peck emphasized that "we believe there is absolutely juice left in this brand."

But one wonders why this plan will work when the brand, under Peck's leadership the last few years, has been in steady decline. And Peck called out a supposed positive which, to my eyes, looks like exactly the problem for Gap brand:

source: Gap September presentation

New Gap looks potentially stuck in the middle. It's not small enough to nimbly compete with the $75 to $100 million brands that benefit from cheap distribution and social media-driven advertising. It's not large enough to go toe-to-toe with the giants. Indeed, that's not just a new Gap problem: that middle area is the province of so many specialty and/or mall-based retailers that on the whole are hemorrhaging market share in both directions. Peck's commentary suggests he hasn't fully come around to the challenges in specialty retail. And that means there's still a risk, beyond the cost of the spin, of the company throwing good money after bad with Gap brand, in particular.

The post-Old Navy Gap admittedly will have other, potentially valuable, assets. The company disclosed that Athleta revenue touched $883 million in 2018. That suggests another $230 million from smaller brands, mostly luxury-focused Intermix. Gap will try and drive growth from Hill City (a male-focused active brand) and higher-end children's retailer Janie and Jack, which it acquired from bankrupt Gymboree.

But even commentary around Athleta was somewhat odd. Peck said in his prepared remarks that "I don't know what the limitation on this business is" and that "nobody is playing in that space like we are". But Lululemon (LULU) is an obvious limitation: Gap's market size figures suggest that company is heading toward 20% market share. And it's obviously outcompeted Athleta so far: its revenue last year was nearly four times as high.

GPS Still Is Too Cheap

On the whole, the event only amplifies the good news/bad news nature of GPS at the moment. (For what it's worth, analysts seem to agree.) Any fundamental SOTP valuation still suggests strong upside. But as I wrote after Q2, this now looks like a turnaround play. Management still hasn't quite convinced the market that the turnaround is at hand - or that a spin is required to execute it.

As frustrating as GPS has been, however, the paper value here still can't be ignored. The balance sheet remains in excellent shape, with even the spin cash costs leaving pro forma net debt under $200 million. Athleta is headed over $1 billion in revenue this year, and likely is worth at least that much. Old Navy at less than 1x sales and 5x EBITDA still should be valued at $6 billion. That combination alone gets GPS stock to roughly $20, and there's a reasonable case for $30+ if an Old Navy turnaround does take hold ($8B Old Navy, $1.5B Athleta, $1.5B from the rest).

But what the September event shows is that's is still going to take some time for that value to be realized. I'd anticipate FY19 performance details to arrive in a few months, which may help or hurt the case depending on Old Navy's margin performance. Some investors may be waiting for the spin to get exposure to Old Navy. And many simply aren't convinced.

The problem with the event in that near-term context is that it likely didn't change any minds. There's still a question as to whether turnarounds can take hold, and why the company needs to split at all. The paper value still seems like enough to stay long with those questions. But that paper value won't turn into real upside until those questions are answered.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.