PluralSight: A Quantitative Assessment Of My Largest Position

Pluralsight has enough cash to whether the storm and push itself towards a point of profitability.

Portfolio construction is a simple but complex exercise. On one hand, you could take a relatively laid back attitude by simply purchasing a range of stocks with little regard for portfolio sizing. On the other, you could take an almost militaristic approach, with each position regimented and refined and made to have a material part of a larger cohesive whole.

The former would perhaps see new positions purchased on intuition and an ad hoc basis. The latter would see each new position tested to assess its impact on a range of quantitative portfolio metrics. Transitioning from the former to the latter led to PluralSight (PS) becoming the largest position on both a total dollar and percentage allocation amount in my primary portfolio.

This happened in the immediate aftermath of the 42% collapse in its stock price after the company faced sales execution issues. And while I thought it was a prudent move to add to my Pluralsight position the day after the collapse, it has fallen even more since. In light of this, it is important to assess the financial reasons why this stock made and continues to make for a good investment.

Enterprise Education For The 21st Century Information Age

The Pluralsight elevator pitch revolves around the rapid pace of digital change happening. There is a strong need for modern enterprises to maintain a workforce that possesses the skills required to survive, compete, and flourish in this environment. Pluralsight has not just developed an online education website, it has built a platform for the employees within modern enterprises to quantify their tech skills, grow in their role and stay relevant on critical topics. In doing so, it hopes to be the backbone for the development of people, a company's most critical asset.

A Quantitative Assessment

Pluralsight reported Q2 2019 revenue of $76 million. This was up from $69.6 million in the previous quarter. My revenue estimates below are for the next two-quarters of 2019.

Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 (Est.) Q4 2019 (Est.) Revenue $69,600,000 $75,900,000.0 $79,505,250.0 $81,651,891.8 QoQ % Growth 3.42% 9.05% 4.75% 2.70%

I expect Pluralsight to report revenue of $307 million for the 2019 FY. Hence, with a current market capitalization of $2.39 billion, the company's trades on a 2019 P/S ratio of 7.8. While somewhat high, Pluralsight is a software business with a high gross margin profile.

Gross margins have trended up for the last few quarters and stood at 76.55% at the end of Q2 2019. This bodes well for future profitability as the company's revenue grows over the next few years. And while forecasts of future revenue are usually a stab in the dark, the model below attempts to add some granularity around potential Pluralsight revenue over the next 3 FYs. It also helps to add more context to the company's current P/S ratio.

Assuming a 3-year CAGR of 23% I expect Pluralsight to report revenue of $566 million for 2022 FY. This would mean revenue growth slowing to 25% for the next FY, then reducing by 250 basis points until 2022. The what-if computation below helps to convey the possible valuation that might be awarded to the company at this revenue range.

FY 2019 FY 2020 FY 2021 FY 2022 Forecasted Revenue $307,000,000 $383,750,000 $472,012,500 $566,415,000 What if P/S = 4 $1,228,000,000 $1,535,000,000 $1,888,050,000 $2,265,660,000 What if P/S = 5 $1,535,000,000 $1,918,750,000 $2,360,062,500 $2,832,075,000 What if P/S = 6 $1,842,000,000 $2,302,500,000 $2,832,075,000 $3,398,490,000 What if P/S = 7 $2,149,000,000 $2,686,250,000 $3,304,087,500 $3,964,905,000 What if P/S = 8 $2,456,000,000 $3,070,000,000 $3,776,100,000 $4,531,320,000

Assuming the P/S of 7.8 stays constant over the next 3 years, then Pluralsight should trade close to a $4.5 billion valuation. On the other hand, and a real risk is that the market continues to discount the shares of the company, dropping its P/S by half till 2022. This would mean the company staying flat for the next 3 years. This model does not take into account dilution which would have a material impact on its underlying outputs.

Data by YCharts

Further, with quarterly cash burn running at $11.14 million per quarter versus cash and equivalents of $260 million, the company has enough cash to last it for the next few years. This dampens the spectre of dilutive equity rounds and gives the company more flexibility to ramp revenue to the point where it achieves profitability.

Competition

The online learning market is quite heavily saturated with a number of companies like Udemy, Coursera, Treehouse, edX, and Udacity. However, while all companies are similiar in that they aim to advance the learning and development of their users, there is a stark difference in their customer makeup and customer acquisition strategy.

Pluralsight is more focused on the enterprise consumer, with over 60% of the Fortune 500 companies. The company is making moves to be the technology platform of choice for businesses rather than retail consumers.

Frontpage of Treehouse, a Pluralsight competitor

The front page of Pluralsight's competitor Treehouse illustrates this dichotomy. Pluralsight essentially wants to embed itself in the L&D budgets of large corporations, while still serving the retail market as a secondary strategy. Its most salient competitors aim to serve the retail market as their primary strategies.

Further, the company has developed the Pluralsight IQ, a quantitative metric that allows its platform users to better define their competency within specific software environments. The metric is increasingly being used by developers to boost their credentials, in turn forming a brand moat around Pluralsight.

The company is also run by co-founder Aaron Skonnard who has been with the firm since 2004. While I normally reserve comments about management, founder-CEO businesses convey management passion and provide a level of confidence in the underlying business.

My Largest Position

The construction of my current flagship portfolio has taken over 5 years, and has spanned multiple brokers, various investment strategies, and has unfortunately spurned as many winners as it has losers. So it was not a light decision to make Pluralsight my largest position. Fundamentally, the sell-off was way overdone and as the quantitative assessment concluded, Pluralsight only needs to maintain a 23% CAGR to realize a significant increase in its stock price over the next 3 years.

The need for continued upskilling of one's workforce in the era of rapid change is an immovable long term macro trend. And while competition is fierce, Pluralsight's focus on the enterprise versus the general populace, as well as its integration of Gitprime into its platform forms a crucial differentiating factor. The ability to quantify the abilities within one's team and target weak points to be addressed by bespoke skill strategies will mean the company increasingly becomes the platform of choice for tech enterprises around the world.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.