Q3 2019 Dividend Portfolio Update: New September Dividend Record

September was a very quiet month with only minor actions in the portfolio taking place. Still, forward annual income continued to increase.

September saw some heavy swings in the markets with Trump continuing to batter the Federal Reserve policy and now facing his own crisis as the Democrats have triggered the very real impeachment case.

Noise from the trade talks frontier was very limited since upcoming talks are scheduled for early October and Trump made it quite clear that he does not need a deal before 2020. However, that statement came before economic manufacturing data sent stocks plunging in early October. One of the main reasons for that disappointing showing is certainly the trade tariffs both the U.S. and China have imposed on each other.

Image Source

Portfolio Changes in September

The utility sector has been outperforming the broad markets by significant magnitude in 2019 following rising uncertainty in the markets and declining Treasury yields. Thus, I decided to partially trim my position in Southern Company (NYSE:SO), one of my portfolio anchors. Solid dividend stocks like Southern belong in every diversified dividend portfolio, but given that despite planned progress with Southern's nuclear project, the company is still facing significant capital spending needs amid an already fairly high payout ratio and relatively high leverage, the strong rally in the stock should be used to take some chips off the table.

I invested those funds into Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) thereby increasing overall portfolio income and channeling funds into different sectors where stocks have been lagging the broad markets.

Other purchases in September were routine investments as part of my monthly savings plan. Between $50 and $115 are invested each month into Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Visa (NYSE:V), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), the lesser-known Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CBAUF), AT&T (NYSE:T) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD). The fees for this are 1.5% per purchase, which is not that cheap, but given that it allows to automatically buy fractions of a stock in an automated fashion, a price I am very much willing to pay.

In total, net investments in September amounted to $660, which is far below my targeted minimum investment amount of $1,000. This is due to the fact that I am actively trying to raise cash for Q4 in case we will be treated to another market selloff (as last year), which could easily happen in case trade talks yield nothing while economic data continues to deteriorate.

Nevertheless, despite only minor investments in the month, those added another $32 in annual forward income. I won't make big leaps with such activity, but eventually slow and steady will accumulate to something big.

All net purchases and sales in September can be seen below:

Dividend Income: What happened on the dividend side?

My dividend income from 31 corporations amounted to $406, up 16% Y/Y and 8% sequentially. Strong sequential growth is mainly driven by the semi-annual dividend payment from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, which more than offsets several annual dividend payments from German companies in June.

On a Y/Y basis, growth is driven by ongoing investments into Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), McDonald's, Johnson & Johnson, Wells Fargo and BP (NYSE:BP).

Despite big payments from both Shell and the Commonwealth Bank, the top 5 stocks only contribute for 50% of monthly dividend income, the lowest in any month in 2019. Income will be diversified further in future years as regular monthly purchases via automated savings plan will slowly distribute income more equally.

All dividends break down as follows:

Here is a look at my favorite chart: the net dividend income development by month over time between 2015 and 2019, where you can easily see the development of my dividend income as well as the average annual dividend in a given year:

Next, I have scattered all the individual dividend payments I have ever received and colored them by year, rearranging the years side by side rather than horizontally as in previous updates:

It remains fascinating to watch how all these metrics develop over time. Right now, as I am still in the early stages, these metrics are not that impressive, but the growth is truly striking, and all these instruments help me measure it and provide meaning to it. Now that I have entered the fourth year of my road to financial independence, it is really motivating and encouraging to see how these bubbles are increasing in size and quantity and (slowly) moving up the scale.

Speaking in terms of meaning, another way to express the monthly dividend income is in terms of Gifted Working Time (GWT). I am assuming an average hourly rate of $25 here. In 2018, I generated 121 hours in GWT, equaling slightly more than $3,000 in annual net dividends. For this year, I am targeting a 15% increase. This results in $3,450 in targeted annual net dividends or 138 hours in GWT.

What this shows is as follows:

All time (blue area) - Around 343 hours, or 42.8 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income since the start of my dividend journey. Assuming a five-day workweek that equals two entire months of vacation funded via dividends. YTD (green bars) - Around 109.5 hours, or 13.7 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income in 2019 already. That equals almost three full weeks of work.

With only three more months to go, I am totally confident that I will eclipse 138 hours and instead am eyeing to hit $3,600 in net dividends equaling a full $300 per month on average in net dividend income.

Upcoming October Dividends

The snapshot below is taken from my Dividend Calendar & Dashboard Tool (make sure to follow instructions) and shows expected gross dividend payments for October.

My dividend portfolio composition (excludes non-dividend paying companies)

Although I have a lot of individual positions which many of my readers regularly point out, it should be noted that the Top 30 already account for 73% of the entire portfolio, whereas the bottom 38 stocks make up only 10%.

I could certainly also purchase an index, but I am not going to do that since I want to be able to manage my own money, I don't want to pay a fee to somebody else, and I am very happy about constructing my own index. It is a lot of fun, and I am learning something every day as this portfolio always keeps me on the edge and on high alert in case individual holdings suddenly tumble and create lucrative buying opportunities, which I could never exploit in a similar way by simply buying an index fund or dividend ETF. For instance, I have been buying AT&T all the way down to $28, and now that the stock is turning around, I am getting the rewards. A pure index strategy wouldn't have allowed me to deliberately overweight this stock by cost-averaging down all the time.

At end of September, my portfolio is composed as follows:

Company Name Ticker % Market Value Market Value (€) Apple Inc. (AAPL) 7.14% 7,077 AT&T Inc. (T) 6.06% 6,005 Visa Inc Class A (V) 5.27% 5,221 McDonald's Corp (MCD) 4.53% 4,489 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 4.21% 4,170 Siemens Healthineers (OTC:SEMHF) 3.29% 3,263 Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CBAUF) 2.83% 2,809 Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B (RDS.B) 2.83% 2,807 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 2.72% 2,698 Southern Co. (SO) 2.42% 2,399 AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 2.32% 2,303 Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) 2.29% 2,269 Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) 2.28% 2,259 Altria Group Inc. (MO) 2.22% 2,201 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 2.14% 2,118 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 2.10% 2,080 Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 1.68% 1,670 Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 1.63% 1,620 Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) 1.44% 1,428 PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 1.44% 1,426 Wirecard AG (OTCPK:WRCDF) 1.44% 1,425 3M Co (MMM) 1.43% 1,420 Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 1.32% 1,306 Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 1.23% 1,219 Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 1.19% 1,176 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 1.18% 1,173 Dominion Energy Inc. (D) 1.18% 1,167 Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 1.17% 1,159 Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 1.15% 1,143 Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) 1.11% 1,101 Unilever NV ADR (UN) 1.09% 1,082 The Coca-Cola Co. (KO) 0.97% 960 Target Corporation (TGT) 0.97% 959 BP plc (BP) 0.94% 935 QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (QTS) 0.94% 930 Intel Corporation (INTC) 0.91% 901 BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) 0.87% 865 Blackstone Group LP (BX) 0.86% 851 B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) 0.85% 847 Morgan Stanley (MS) 0.85% 844 Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) 0.83% 827 NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) 0.80% 789 Allianz SE (OTCPK:AZSEY) 0.76% 754 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Preference Shares (OTCPK:BMWYY) 0.74% 734 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 0.73% 723 Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 0.73% 721 NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) 0.67% 662 General Motors Company (GM) 0.64% 633 Sixt (OTC:SXTSY) 0.62% 612 Walt Disney Co. (DIS) 0.59% 589 Stag Industrial Inc. (STAG) 0.54% 540 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 0.52% 512 General Mills, Inc. (GIS) 0.49% 483 Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) 0.46% 460 CVS Health Corp. (CVS) 0.45% 449 Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) 0.45% 446 Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 0.45% 443 CoreSite Realty Corp. (COR) 0.43% 430 Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYZF) 0.37% 364 Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 0.36% 361 Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) 0.35% 349 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) 0.35% 348 Drillisch (OTC:DRHKF) 0.34% 342 Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) 0.32% 322 Apollo Investment (OTC:AINV) 0.31% 309 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) 0.29% 286 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) 0.27% 266 Broadcom Inc (AVGO) 0.25% 246 Lanxess AG (OTCPK:LNXSF) 0.24% 243 Energy Transfer Partners ETE 0.24% 243 BP (BP) 0.24% 243 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) 0.24% 241 Osram (OTCPK:OSAGF) 0.24% 240 Fresenius SE (OTCQX:FSNUF) 0.24% 238 Home Depot (HD) 0.22% 220 Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) 0.18% 176 EQT Midstream Partners (EQT) 0.17% 172 CenturyLink Inc (CTL) 0.16% 158 Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) 0.16% 154 Brookfield Energy Partners (BEP) 0.15% 149 Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) 0.13% 131 DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) 0.13% 129 Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 0.12% 121 Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc. (ARI) 0.12% 120 Vonovia (OTCPK:VONOY) 0.12% 116 Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) 0.12% 116 MPLX LP (MPLX) 0.10% 102 General Electric Company (GE) 0.06% 62 Hi-Crush Partners LP HCLP 0.00% 0

If you like this content and want to read more about this and/or other dividend-related topics, please hit the "Follow" button on top of the screen and you will be notified of new releases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS MENTIONED. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS MENTIONED. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.