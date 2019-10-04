Sirona Biochem: Multiple Catalysts Ahead After Breakthrough

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ Small & Micro subscribers - find out more here.

Sirona Biochem (OTCPK:SRBCF) is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary technology platform. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety of compounds.

Source: Investor Presentation

In my previous article from 20th Sep 2019 I discussed why the definitive license & supply agreement with Rodan + Fields for Sirona's skin lightener TFC-1067 was a historic breakthrough for the company. The previous article also discussed the impressive pipeline and anticipated more news during the upcoming months. In the SmallCap-Investor video interview with CEO Howard Verrico, published on 1st Oct 2019, the CEO hold out the prospect of multiple catalysts during the next 6 months or "hopefully much sooner". In this article I will discuss these catalysts and will explain why I consider Sirona one of the most exciting TSX.V penny stocks these days and why I anticipate a revaluation during the next six months.

Multiple Catalysts

Pipeline

Source: Sirona Website

Please see my previous articles for some background information on the products. In this article I will focus on anticipated catalyst events related to the pipeline.

Skin-lightening (TFC-1067)

With the missing disclosure of terms & conditions or market start date for the Rodan + Fields agreement, it is difficult to anticipate the revenue potential for Sirona yet. Any announcement of a market start date or commercial details will remove the remaining uncertainty for investors and will likely fuel the share price. Market start is assumed to happen within the next six months and FDA clearance for the US should not be an issue. In the cosmetic industry, there is primarily the question of which claims you can attribute to the product officially. Any claims must be supported by clinical trials and Sirona should have enough clinical data to formally go with their unique selling point of the product being "safer and more effective" than existing skin lighteners.

The agreement with Rodan + Fields - covering the US, Canada, Australia and Japan (as of 2020) - is the first of many partnerships ahead to commercialize TFC-1067 around the world. The next partnership is expected to cover the Asian market, likely China. While the Rodan + Fields deal is most certainly substantial, the Asian market is significantly bigger (~$13 billion). Any agreement to commercialize TFC-1067 in this region will boost Sirona's market value substantially. Howard Verrico reconfirmed in the video interview his expectation to provide news on a partnership for China within a few months, as previously reported in the press release of 18th Sep 2019.

With larger license & supply agreements in sight, Sirona is getting ready to produce TFC-1067 for the mass market. A partnership with Roowin resulted in the successful scale-up of TFC-1067 manufacturing processes and Sirona is now looking for a large-scale manufacturing partner. The cost of goods to produce TFC-1067 has been estimated to be in the cents or even fractions of cents per consumer product unit, ensuring a high level of profitability.

TFC-1067 is highly potent with one kilogram of the compound resulting in around 10,000 consumer size end-products (50ml). Rodan + Field's current skin lightening product "Reverse" uses hydroquinone, the traditional skin lightening compound known to have long-term carcinogenic and genotoxic effects. "Reverse" is currently sold in their US online shop for $102 per tube (50ml). The new skin lightening product based on TFC-1067 will most likely replace the current product and will hardly be sold for less, given the "safer and more effective" attributes they can advertise together with a "world premiere" introduction event on the cosmetic market.

TFC-1067 Trial Results, Source: Sirona Tweet

Besides the commercial activities, a scientific article about TFC-1067 is being prepared by Dr. Draelos, a leading dermatologist who supervised the clinical trial around 10 months ago. The publication of the article will increase the visibility and credibility of the skin lightener's safety and efficacy data.

SGLT2 Inhibitor (Diabetes - Humans)

For Sirona's SGLT2 inhibitor TFC-039, we got the last official news in a press release on 3rd July 2019, mentioning Wanbang to progress with the clinical Phase 1 trials with no adverse events. Wanbang agreed to the following upfront milestone payments, besides the $1.5 million that Wanbang already paid for successfully passed milestones:

$1.5 million upon receipt of CTA by CFDA for a Phase III study

$2.5 million upon successful completion of a first Phase III study

$4.0 million upon NDA approval by CFDA in the territory

While the next milestone payment is rather 1-2 years away yet, Howard Verrico mentioned in the video interview that they are in "advanced discussions" with Wanbang to "expand the relationship into other opportunities". Verrico said at one point, without being asked, "We are having great news from Wanbang" but did not go into any details. These are no substantial facts, of course, but Verrico also clearly mentioned that we can expect news regarding Wanbang within the next 6 months. In the "Investment Opportunities" section below I will explain in more detail why, based on these statements, I do believe that substantial news will come.

SGLT2 Inhibitor (Diabetes - Animals)

On 11th Dec 2018, Sirona announced the interest of an undisclosed company to test TFC-039 as a drug for treating diabetes in cats and dogs which, upon success, would open up another big market. Following the CEO Update letter of 4th July 2019, talking about an active partnership with "a global corporation", Howard Verrico mentions in the recent video interview that news on this matter will be available within the next six months.

The animal treatment topic is very cloudy at this stage, and it is difficult to anticipate any specific opportunities in numbers or timeframes. This topic came up as a surprise some months ago, however, and I see it as a "bonus level" in Sirona’s evolving "Games of Markets".

Anti-Aging / Anti-Wrinkle

With the skin lightening compound being the most exciting short-term catalyst, the anti-aging / anti-wrinkle pipeline is certainly the most exciting mid- to long-term opportunity, targeting a huge >$190 billion market.

Sirona is progressing with two compounds towards these markets:

the anti-aging compound TFC-1165

the anti-wrinkle compound LIP-01

As we all know, there is no such thing as "anti-aging" in the literal sense and many products in the market create their reputation from questionable visual effects or the "aura" of any advertised ingredient. Sirona demonstrated in studies that human cells are "protected" by TFC-1165 and kept alive much longer than "unprotected" cells. You may imagine that in many customer's minds this might be the very definition of "anti-aging" and any products entering the anti-aging market capable of advertising such clinically proven effects may create significant attention for those who are in search of "everlasting youth" for their skin.

Sirona is in partnering discussions for their anti-aging / anti-wrinkle compounds, presumably to advance the development and clinical trials. Howard Verrico confirmed that we can soon expect news and he did it with a smile on his lips. Any partnership announcements with a major brand to bring related products to market is expected to boost the company's valuation, even more if the announcement comes with substantial upfront payment plans.

The company is highly dedicated to expanding to Asian markets with various products, and several company presentations have been created in Chinese. Besides the general Investor Presentation and a presentation for the skin lightening compound, there are Chinese presentations for the anti-aging and anti-wrinkle compounds.

Source: Sirona Media-Kit TFC-1165

Source: Sirona Media-Kit LIP-01

The Chinese market is becoming the largest consumer of anti-aging products globally and Sirona obviously wants to become a player in this lucrative market.

Balance Sheet And Cash Flow

Some days ago Sirona published the financial report for Q3/2019, ending on 31st July 2019 (Sirona's financial year ends on 31st Oct). Please see the Financial Report and the MD&A at SEDAR.

There are no surprises in the reports and I'll put my focus on cash, cash burn rate and share balance for the very moment.

Source: SEDAR - Financial Report

Q3/2019 shows a net loss of C$1,373k, no revenue, and the largest expenses for the quarter are the research expenses (C$277k), consulting fees (C$198k) and share-based payments (C$532k). The weighted average number of common shares outstanding is 205m, resulting in a market-cap of ~C$94 million (share price of C$0.46).

Source: SEDAR - Financial Report

The cash and cash equivalents are at C$2,946k. In the video interview, Howard Verrico answers the question regarding potential equity financings with "our capital needs are met for this year and the rest of next year". While the financial report does not necessarily support his statement, it is reasonable to assume that the CEO is aware of the undisclosed financial terms of the Rodan + Fields deal that are likely leading him to his statement. The company's financial needs will grow with the extension of the team to handle the various products and partnerships. At the same time, regular revenue starts to materialize with the licensing of skin lightening products.

Investment Opportunity and Risks

On 31st Jul 2019, I introduced Sirona as a "breakthrough candidate" on Seeking Alpha with the investment thesis of facing major upside potential if a first deal for TFC-1067 can be realized with a top brand of the cosmetic industry. In the same article I cautiously reported a first limited investment on my side and highlighted the downside risk to C$0.10 in case the Rodan + Fields deal would not materialize. The definitive agreement with Rodan + Fields de-risked my investment and was the enabler for the catalysts ahead of us.

During the past weeks, I used the stock's sideways movement to significantly increase my investment. The video interview with Howard Verrico further strengthened my confidence of an upcoming revaluation of the company. To summarize, Verrico clearly indicated that within six months or "hopefully much sooner" we are expected to see:

agreements for skin lightening products in the Asian market

news from Wanbang, potentially a partnership on further products / markets

partnering news for anti-aging / anti-wrinkle

news around the animal diabetes partnership

These points are backed-up with reported activities in various press releases during the past many months. While things can always go wrong, of course, I can hardly imagine all these activities ending in smoke. Finally, we will see the market start of Rodan + Fields' new skin lightening product with TFC-1067.

It should not be a surprise that I keep my "Very Bullish" rating. Still, as usual in this section, I'd like to mention that we are looking at a speculative small-cap venture in a high-risk sector. Personally, I do not see Sirona any longer as the typical, purely speculative high-risk venture you usually meet at the TSX.V, but please keep in mind the general risks that come with investments in penny stock markets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRBCF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.