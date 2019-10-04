Iamgold: Still Waiting For Momentum Above $4.00, But The Catalysts Are Not Ready Yet

Once the company is able to show that is has an exact plan to deal with problems, a setup for a momentum trade above $4.00 will be created.

The company has recently denied that illegal miners blocked Rosebel mine in Suriname, but investors will certainly be waiting for more information in the third quarter report.

IAMGOLD shares lag its peers this year since the company has problems at two out of the three of its active mines.

IAMGOLD (IAG) shares have been materially lagging most gold equities this year. While VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) is up by almost 30% year-to-date, IAMGOLD has lost 4% of its value. This year has brought only disappointments: the company had to shelve Cote Gold project as investors were not ready to see big capex, takeover rumors did not come true, while problems at two of the three company’s active mines led to a major downside guidance revision:

Source: IAMGOLD 2Q 2019 report

The Rosebel mine, which is located in Suriname, has been a source of problems since the death of an unauthorized artisanal miner and the subsequent damage to equipment at the mine. During the most recent earnings call, IAMGOLD stated that the reduction of Rosebel guidance was 70% related to the shutdown of the mine and 30% related to the lower grades in the first half of the year. Mining at Rosebel was restarted in late August. On October 3, the company had to confirm that ramp-up activities at southern pits of the mine were continued and that media reports about a blockade by illegal miners were not true.

Of course, IAMGOLD shares have muted near-term perspectives in such environment. IAMGOLD has always been a rather high-cost producer due to the low-grade nature of its mines, but the cut to the production guidance pushed all-in sustaining costs at operated mines to a projected $1100 - $1140 per ounce. Gold stays above $1500 per ounce which certainly helps IAMGOLD but worries about Rosebel and Westwood will continue to put pressure on the stock.

Lower grades at Rosebel are of particular concern. Here’s what the company stated in its latest annual report: “Rosebel will continue to undertake strategic pit pushbacks on the Rosebel concession unlocking higher grade ore zones, while pursuing mill improvements to increase recoveries […]”. I believe that the market will be looking closely at the mine’s results and grades in the third quarter – the mine that had a grade of 0.82 g/t in 2018 and 0.83 g/t in 2017 cannot sustain a decrease in grade without a material increase in AISC.

Westwood is also not looking good. In March 2019, IAMGOLD announced plans to lay off 32% of workers from Westwood mine to align the size of the workforce with the then-expected production of 100,000 – 120,000 ounces of gold. Now the guidance is cut to 95,000 – 105,000 ounces which still theoretically allows the company to come in the low end of the original guidance, but it is obvious that Westwood continues to experience problems. IAMGOLD planned to develop a revised mine plan for Westwood and expected to provide an update on this plan in the fourth quarter of 2019. The fourth quarter has just begun so investors can expect to hear the news in the coming few months.

For quite some time, I’ve been looking for a momentum play in IAMGOLD shares above the $4.00 level, but it looks like I’ll have to wait for this trade even more as the catalysts are not ready yet. The high gold price itself will not be able to push IAMGOLD shares past this crucial resistance level – investors have plenty of gold stocks to choose from in order to play the gold rally, so each company has to provide specific catalysts, ensuring investors that the gold price upside will bring material benefits in terms of increased cash flows. IAMGOLD has material problems at two mines so it will have to share an exact plan on how it will deal with these issues before the market can push the shares higher.

Sometime in early November (the company has not yet announced the date of the earnings release), IAMGOLD will publish its third quarter report which can play a major role for the company’s shares if it manages to explain how it is going to solve the ongoing problems and finally enjoy the higher gold prices. For lower-grade producer like IAMGOLD, the gold price upside is very important as it materially improves margins. Thus, the potential for the stock price upside surely exists, but the catalysts are not there yet.

