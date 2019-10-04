Hugo Boss: Next 2 Quarters Are Decisive For A Second Tranche

In this article I will therefore discuss the current quarterly figures and analyse them.

It is important to always be up to date regarding your own companies. If the original investment thesis is no longer relevant, then I am considering a sale.

Introduction

Around one percent of my private portfolio consists of Hugo Boss (OTCPK:BOSSY) shares. It wasn't one of my best investments, because since my purchase 3 years ago the share price has been somewhere in no man's land. Although the share price has risen extremely since then, it has given up all gains since mid-2018.

Nevertheless I enjoyed the generous dividends every year. Of course, it has to be said that I bought the company after the strong dividend cut.

Last month, Hugo Boss delivered the numbers for the second quarter in 2019. After that, the share price fell slightly again. As a long-term investor, smaller crises and worse quarters usually don't affect me. Nevertheless, I think it is important to always be up to date about one' s companies. If the original investment thesis is no longer relevant, then I am considering a sale even as a long-term investor. As it regards Hugo Boss, I think it's time to check whether my investment thesis is still intact. After providing the highlights, I will analyze these numbers.

The Highlights

Here are the highlights of the first quarter short and sweet:

Hugo Boss increases sales and operating profit in the second quarter.

Sales grew by region and by segment.

Currency-adjusted Group sales grow 2 percent to EUR 675 million, representing an increase of 3 percent in the reporting currency

double-digit comp store sales increases in China

Online business increased by 16 percent, representing the seventh consecutive quarter of double-digit growth.

Significant increase in efficiency: EBIT was up 3 percent in the second quarter

By region, performance in Asia/Pacific was once again particularly strong with sales growth of 8 percent. In Europe, sales increases in Great Britain and France offset a decline in Germany. Overall, currency-adjusted sales in Europe were up 2 percent. Sales in the Americas were down 3 percent on the prior year. This was due to the persistently difficult market environment in the U.S., an easing of the positive effects of the tax reform, a weaker business with tourists and a highly promotional market environment in general. Latin America was up high single-digits, led by particularly strong performance in Mexico and Brazil.

(Source: 2Q results)

The sales development by channel was stable too. Retail business (including shop-in-shops, outlets and online stores) grew by 4 percent, wholesale business grew by 1 percent and the licenses business was up 8 percent. Additionally, both brands ("Boss" and "Hugo") contributed to the positive sales development. Boss grew by 3 percent and Hugo by 4 percent. It was somewhat disappointing that the women's business generated 5 percent less sales.

Given that, the company confirms its outlook for the full year 2019. Management expects full-year sales and earnings at the lower end of the existing outlook

Analysis

Former investment thesis

There was a reason why I bought Hugo Boss at the end of the year 2016 and this was a sharp fall in prices which I in my opinion was not justified by the fundamentals.

Its expensive store expansion made the company much less profitable. This resulted in profit warnings, a drastic dividend cut and the following crash of the Hugo Boss share in 2015. After this price shock, the new CEO Langer had to fight hard against the poor development. In particular, unprofitable stores had to be closed and the focus placed on only two brands, Hugo and Boss. Given that, the company started to focus on its four strategic growth drivers:

Quadrupling of sales in the online business

Significant improvement in retail sales productivity

Above-average growth in Asia

Two brand policy: Significant sales increase for Hugo.

Prior to my first purchase, I thought that Hugo Boss was undervalued for two reasons. For one thing, Hugo Boss is a strong brand. On the other hand, I was convinced by the measures that the new CEO immediately took. The poor performance of Hugo Boss was still simply based on poor management and not on bad fundamental change.

The measures have also quickly shown their first minor successes. After the sharp drop at the beginning of 2015, sales have at least stabilized again.

Earnings based on operations did also improved.

This even led Hugo Boss to slightly raise the dividend for 2018 (2 percent). Hugo Boss continued its positive development in the past quarter. Nevertheless, investors were apparently disappointed by the new quarterly figures. However, in my opinion, my former investment thesis is still intact.

My investment thesis is still intact

How laborious it is to reverse a misguided course in a difficult market environment can be seen well in the course of Hugo Boss's share development. However, despite an overall challenging market environment, Hugo Boss delivered both top and bottom line improvements. This applies in particular to the four growth drivers for Hugo Boss.

However, there is still some work to be done. The company has set itself the target to grow EBIT significantly faster than sales by 2022. In doing so, EBIT margin shall increase to 15 percent until then. At the moment, EBIT margin only remains stable at 11.3 percent. Furthermore, it seems that the online growth was a bit slower than the quarter before. However, this is related to the fact that Hugo Boss introduced discounts and promotions later than the last quarter and also to a lesser extent.

Overall, however, I am somewhat critical of the efficiency of the (necessary) investments. To be honest, I am not satisfied with the development here.

In addition, investors have to take a further closer look at the decline womens wear sales. This was mainly due to lower sales in business wear and was primarily attributable to the reduction of retail space of the BOSS brand in freestanding stores in 2018. During the conference call, the management stated that womens wear will remain an integral part of Hugo Boss. Since it is indeed a EUR 300 million business I support the statement. However, management has to monitor the further development closely. If the women's business is to have a lasting impact on profitability, more radical measures must also be considered. At the moment, however, there are understandable reasons for the shrinking sales. That is why I still think it makes sense to continue along the path we have taken so far.

All in all, it can be said that the company is making progress. Hence it can be seen as a good sign that Hugo Boss has confirmed its outlook. Whether the company achieves its target, however, depends on the dynamics over the rest of the year. Here, Hugo Boss intends to accelerate growth with new brand ambassadors and a cooperation with Zalando (OTCPK:ZLNDY, OTC:ZLDSF).

From a long-term perspective, Hugo Boss still offers value. With an actual dividend yield above 5 percent, Hugo Boss pays one of the highest dividends in the luxury goods segment. Between 60% and 80% of net income is to be paid to the shareholders.

(Source: Hugo Boss investor relations)

In comparison to its closest competitors, Hugo Boss also appears to be undervalued. Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY), LVMH (OTCPK:OTCPK:LVMUY)(OTCPK:LVMHF), Hermes (OTC:EUHMF) and Kering (OTCPK:PPRUF, OTCPK:PPRUY) are traded much higher than Hugo Boss.

(Note: The P/E ratio of Hermes was not available. However, its actual P/E ratio far beyond 30 is twice as high as the P/E ratio of Hugo Boss.

Investors Takeaway

(Source: Webpage Hugo Boss)

Conclusion: The grade for Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss is still fighting the consequences of past wrong decisions. It is on the right track, but is not overperforming. I hold my shares in my broadly diversified portfolio, but wait for an additional purchase. Only if the company manages to achieve its outlook in the coming quarters will I buy back some shares at these prices.

Given that, my grade is based on the following points:

It can be seen as a good sign that Hugo Boss has confirmed its outlook.

However, the company will have to rely on the next two quarters.

From a long-term perspective, Hugo Boss still offers value.

Online growth and China business are promising.

In comparison to its closest competitors, Hugo Boss also appears to be undervalued.

