PepsiCo: The Appeal Of A Recession-Proof Stock

PepsiCo reinforced my bullishness towards the stock by delivering another quarter that topped expectations across the board.

I understand that PepsiCo (PEP) is an expensive stock, trading at a current-year P/E of nearly 25x that is richer than the S&P 500's (SPY) 17x - and rising. But it is hard to make a strong case against this defensive name, especially on the heels of mounting evidence that the global economy (and possibly the equities market) might have seen better days.

My bullishness towards PEP is reinforced by the company's fiscal 3Q19 results, delivered in the early hours of October 3, that topped expectations by a wide margin.

On the results of the quarter

To be fair, not much about third quarter results seemed out of place. In my earnings preview, I reinforced the importance of Pepsi "following through with continued growth in a recovering North America beverage segment and strong execution in Frito Lay at home and abroad". This is precisely what happened.

It was hard to spot any weakness in Pepsi's top-line numbers. All major product categories experienced revenue growth, even if sugary beverages did not perform nearly as well as sparkling water and other low-to-no calorie products. Not unexpectedly, pricing showcased more resilience than volume, which also translated into adjusted gross margins that were richer by an impressive 84 bps YOY - the most pronounced expansion that I recall seeing since I started covering the stock in 2017.

Also, in line with my expectations, opex came in on the rich side, although to a larger extent than I had been anticipating: 38.2% of revenues vs. my 37.9% estimate. At play here is Pepsi's continued investment in growth, taking the form of higher costs in "brand marketing, production capacity, sales technology, and consumer data insight capabilities".

All accounted for, adjusted EPS of $1.56 failed to increase YOY, primarily due to (1) higher opex and (2) an unusually low effective tax rate last year. Yet, earnings topped my projections by three cents per share and by an even wider six cents against consensus expectations.

Why the stock makes sense

Top-line growth is only one piece of the bullish thesis on PEP. Perhaps, an even more compelling reason for owning the stock is the shares' diversification feature. This is particularly valuable, in my opinion, ahead of a period of potential economic growth deceleration that seems evident from the recent reports on lower manufacturing and service activity, a slowdown in hiring, and deteriorated consumer sentiment.

The graph below depicts a $1,000 investment made in PEP, another in SPY, and a third in a 75/25 portfolio of SPY and PEP since 2009. Because the daily returns of the stock and those of the broad market have been only loosely correlated over the past 10 years, at a factor of 0.5, owning PEP has historically served as a good diversification strategy. Notice how volatility in the 75/25 portfolio would have been substantially lower than the comparable metric for the broad market, while risk-adjusted returns would have been better (Sharpe of 0.89 vs. SPY's 0.82).

Given the above, and following another strong quarter for the Purchase, New York-based packaged foods company, I maintain my views that PEP is a compelling "storm-resistant growth" stock to own at current levels.

