We Like Enterprise Products And Its Juicy Yield

Image Source: Enterprise Products Partners L.P. – IR Presentation

We like Enterprise Products Partners L.P. as a quality high yield income generator with good payout coverage supported by investment grade credit ratings (BBB+/Baa1/BBB+). While we would like to see Enterprise Products convert from the ‘old’ midstream model of a GP-MLP to a C-Corp, the company is a major beneficiary of the lower interest rate environment and ongoing domestic energy production renaissance.

By Callum Turcan

One of our favorite high yield plays is midstream giant Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) which yields 6.2% as of this writing. When taking Enterprise Products’ ability to tap capital markets into account the master limited partnership ('MLP') has good distribution coverage. The midstream giant will be a major beneficiary of the lower interest rate environment as it often taps debt markets to fund its growth trajectory. Enterprise Products’ asset base is largely comprised of volume/fee-based revenue streams and for the most part the energy infrastructure networks it operates are irreplaceable given the regulatory and political environment the firm operates in.

Corporate Structure Commentary

Enterprise Products has opted not to covert to a C-Corp and instead remain a master limited partnership, unlike some of its peers such as ONEOK Inc. (OKE) which have given up on the ‘old’ midstream model and decided to covert to a C-Corp. While there are numerous reasons for and against Enterprise Products making such a decision, we would be very supportive of such a conversion as that would accomplish two key things; better governance practices (C-Corps are beholden to shareholders directly while MLPs answer to their general partners) and a broader potential investor base (leading to better potential capital appreciation opportunities). Simplifying the corporate structure comes with short-term pains but those are more than compensated for through long-term gains. We like Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) as a quality income growth play in part because of its C-Corp conversion. Please note this key excerpt from Enterprise Products’ 2018 10-K filling regarding its corporate structure:

Enterprise is managed by its general partner, Enterprise Products Holdings LLC (“Enterprise GP”), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dan Duncan LLC, a privately held Texas limited liability company. The membership interests of Dan Duncan LLC are owned by a voting trust, the current trustees (“DD LLC Trustees”) of which are: (NYSE:I) Randa Duncan Williams, who is also a director and Chairman of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Enterprise GP; (II) Richard H. Bachmann, who is also a director and Vice Chairman of the Board of Enterprise GP; and (NASDAQ:III) Dr. Ralph S. Cunningham, who is also an advisory director of Enterprise GP. Ms. Duncan Williams and Mr. Bachmann also currently serve as managers of Dan Duncan LLC along with W. Randall Fowler, who is also a director and the President and Chief Financial Officer of Enterprise GP.

According to a Bloomberg article, the Duncan family owns roughly 1/3 of Enterprise Products along with a 100% stake in Enterprise Products Holdings LLC, the general partner (‘GP’) of Enterprise Products the MLP. While incentive distribution rights (‘IDRs’) have been eliminated, the GP-MLP still stands and the GP makes all the key decisions at Enterprise Products.

Cash Flow Strength

Midstream companies with large volume/fee-based revenue streams generate stable net operating cash flows that allow for generous payouts which when managed correctly, can slowly grow over time. Enterprise Products slowed down its annual payout growth to the low single-digits to allow for a more sustainable growth trajectory going forward. Stronger payout growth may resume in 2020.

At the end of January 2019, Enterprise Products announced it had approved a $2.0 billion unit buyback program that will occur over several years. Unit buybacks require Enterprise Products to retain enough internally generated funds in order to be worth pursuing. It has repurchased only a modest amount of units so far under that program, which has been more than offset through issuances of units so far this year (during the first half of 2019).

There’s often a lot of confusion when it comes to figuring out the payout coverage of midstream companies. We aren’t fond of the industry-metric ‘distributable cash flow’ as that arbitrarily leaves out ‘growth-related’ capital expenditures, but we will note here that Enterprise Products’ ‘distribution coverage ratio’ clocked in at 1.6x in 2018, up from 1.2x in 2016 and 2017. That was a product of the midstream firm’s cash flows surging upwards as a sea of energy infrastructure developments came online.

On a free cash flow basis, defined as net operating cash flow less capital expenditures, it becomes clear than Enterprise Products needs to retain access to capital markets in order to both fund its impressive growth story while maintaining large distribution payouts to investors. When annual capital expenditure budgets are perennially in the billions (while ‘maintenance capital expenditures’ are supposedly in the low hundreds of millions) that’s not a one-time or temporary event, that’s a trend. Here is more information on how free cash flow--FCF--differs from distributable cash flow--DCF--not to be confused with discounted cash flow. Valuentum helped S&P Global to prepare the following graphic:

Image Source: S&P Global

Enterprise Products’ free cash flows averaged $1.5 billion from 2016-2018, while its cash distributions to limited partners averaged $3.5 billion over this period as you can see in the graphic below (net operating cash flows and capital expenditures are underlined in red). Please note Enterprise Products has a distribution reinvestment plan (‘DRIP’) that isn’t reflected in the total cash distribution to limited partners, making its total distribution payments look smaller than they are to a modest degree.

Image Source: Enterprise Products – 2018 10-K with additions from the author

However, this free cash flow to cash payments to limited partners shortfall is entirely because of Enterprise Products’ growth ambitions. In the graphic below, note that most of its capital expenditures are classified as growth endeavors. Should growth spend ever come down meaningfully, Enterprise Products would be very free cash flow positive. The firm could even repurchase a meaningful amount of its units on a net basis through organic means (not issuing debt to repurchase units and repurchasing enough units to offset dilution elsewhere).

Image Source: Enterprise Products – 2018 10-K

At the end of June 2019, Enterprise Products had a net debt load of $26.8 billion. We see that burden as manageable given its strong cash flow profile and investment grade credit ratings (BBB+/Baa1/BBB+). Enterprise Products’ debt to adjusted EBITDA stood at 3.3x at the end of June 2019 on a trailing-twelve month basis, below management’s long-term target of 3.5x.

The lower interest rate environment will make refinancing activities significantly easier and potentially allow for meaningful cash interest expense savings. Pro forma for a July 2019 debt issuance, ~99% of Enterprise Products’ debt carried a fixed interest-rate at the end of June 2019. Future refinancing activities should see its average interest rate shift lower assuming the US Federal Reserve continues with its current trajectory regarding interest rate cuts.

Concluding Thoughts

We like Enterprise Products as a quality high yield play and appreciate its growth runway which includes; expanding its ability to processing natural gas liquids via fractionation expansions at the Mont Belvieu hub in Texas, growing its export capabilities (for both raw energy resources and refined products) along the US Gulf Coast, investing in petrochemical projects, and developing gas processing facilities in key upstream regions in the US. Long term, Enterprise Products’ future rests on supporting US exports of raw and refined energy and petrochemical products, but we caution that net unit buybacks (the firm raised $0.5 billion in net cash proceeds from common unit issuances in 2018) will have to wait until growth spending levels shift lower so free cash flows can climb higher. We’re optimistic on the trajectory of Enterprise Products’ future free cash flows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD is included in Valuentum's simulated High Yield Dividend Newsletter portfolio and Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) is included in Valuentum's simulated Dividend Growth Newsletter portfolio.