Revisiting My Norfolk Southern Sell Rating

I reexamine Norfolk Southern stock after the recent price drop to see if it is time to rotate back into the stock for investors who may have sold.

Source

Introduction

In April of this year, I started writing sell articles on the stocks of many high-quality businesses that I thought were overvalued. In all, since April, I have written 21 of these 'sell' articles, and on 6/12/19 I published one about Norfolk Southern (NSC). Starting about two months ago I decided to write a new series of articles using the 21 stocks I had written bearish articles on as an example of how to gain free shares in high-quality businesses by selling them when they become overvalued, and rotating into more defensive positions until the price of the target stocks (in this case Norfolk Southern) come down to more reasonable levels.

This is a strategy I have been writing about since January of 2018 when I started my long-running "How far could they fall?" series. You can read the latest update of that series here. The basic strategy for both series is fairly simple. When the stock of a high-quality business becomes overvalued or is near a cyclical peak, you sell it and rotate into what I call "default positions" instead of cash. Then you wait in those default positions until the price of the target stock comes down to a reasonable level, at which point you then rotate back into the target stock.

In the Cyclical Investor's Club, I share and update what I think are the two best "default positions" on a regular basis (they don't change much, though). At the time I wrote my Norfolk Southern article, the two default positions were Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) and Invesco S&P 500 and Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV). Let's take a look at the performance of the default positions compared to Norfolk Southern and SPY since the 6/12/19 'sell' article.

Data by YCharts

SPLV, XMLV, SPY, and cash have all significantly outperformed NSC since my June sell article. In this article, I want to examine NSC in order to see if one had rotated out in June and into the two default positions of SPLV and XMLV whether now is a good time to rotate back into the stock.

In my article "Sentiment Cycles: When to Sell and When to Buy Back Again", I explain several different approaches an investor can take for how to judge when to rotate back into a high-quality business whose stock they sold because it became overvalued. For the sentiment cycle series, I have chosen to use what I call a "simple mixed approached". This approach takes half of the money rotated out of the stock and waits for the opportunity of a 20-25% 'free share gain' before rotating back in.

For example, let's say one owns the stock of company XYZ and it trades at $100. The business is a great business, but the price has become so expensive that the implied future returns if someone bought the stock at that price are so low that it makes sense to sell it. Now let's say there is a defensive ETF like Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF SPLV which also trades at $100, but is likely to trade with much less volatility than the market, and unlikely to fall as far and as fast as an overpriced stock. Let's say someone sells XYZ and rotates into SPLV while both are priced at $100. Then, over the course of the next several months, the price of XYZ comes down to earth and falls to $80, while SPLV stays at $100. If one owned 100 shares of XYZ initially, they can now sell their SPLV shares and buy 125 shares of XYZ because the price is cheaper. This results in a 25% 'free share gain' compared to if one had just held the stock of their great business throughout this entire period. That's how free share gains and a long-only rotational strategy work.

So, a 20-25% free share gain is the goal for half of the money that was rotated out. For the other half, we will use a more fundamental analysis that estimates the likely future returns of the target stock. I call these "10-year, Full-Cycle Analyses", and it's the same analysis I originally performed on NSC when I said it was a 'sell' back in June. In order for NSC to have become a 'sell' it would have had an expected 10-year CAGR of <4%. In order to rotate back in, I am looking for a 10-year CAGR of 8% for those who already really like the business and are just trying to avoid some losses and gain some free shares. For investors on the sidelines, like me, I'm looking for a 10-year CAGR of >12% before I buy because I want a margin of safety not just fair value.

Examining Free Share Gains

If an investor who rotated into the SPLV/XMLV mix back in June were to now rotate the SPLV portion of the money back into NSC, they could now buy +20.80% more shares than they had in June without spending any extra money. Since that meets our 20-25% free share gain goal, I'm going to mark this down as a wining rotation, and NSC joins four other stocks for which we've gained shares using this method.

Ticker Free Share Gains ROL 41% CSX 21% FICO 23% UNP 25% NSC 21%

This idea was successful using these simple free share gain goals. Now let's examine the other half of the investment using fundamental analysis.

Full-Cycle Analysis

So far, of the 21 stocks we are currently tracking in the sentiment cycle series, only one, Union Pacific (UNP) has met the 10-year CAGR expectation of 8% and completed the second half of the rotation.

Ticker Free Share Gains from Full-Cycle Analysis UNP 19%

Now let's examine NSC at its current price to see what sort of 10-year forward returns we might expect and whether they have crossed that 8% threshold we are looking for so we can rotate the XMLV portion of the rotation back into NSC.

Data by YCharts

Alright, Norfolk Southern's current earnings yield is about 6.16%. The way I like to think about this is that if I bought NSC's business for $100, I would make $6.16 on that investment the first year. I calculate that, since 2007, NSC's earnings growth rate is about +6.13% if we include the EPS decline during the recession and we remove the effect of stock buybacks. So I will assume that $6.16 will grow at +6.13% on average for the next 10 years. What I want to know is what will my $100 investment grow to in 10 years, and what sort of CAGR does that translate to. When I run the numbers on that I estimate that the $100 would grow to $186.76 and that translates to about a +6.45% CAGR. So, that is what I think the business can return each year on average over this time period if the next economic cycle is similar to the current one.

Additionally, since 2007, NSC has on average traded at about a 15.62 P/E ratio, and currently, NSC is trading at a 16.65 P/E. If the current P/E of 16.65 were to revert to the average of 15.62 over the course of 10 years it would produce a CAGR of -0.64%.

If we put the expected return from the business of +6.45% together with the expected return from the sentiment reverting to the long-term mean which would produce a return of -0.64%, we would get an expected 10-year CAGR of +5.81%. This does not meet the 8% expected 10-year CAGR we are looking for, so we will not rotate the second half of the rotation yet, and will instead continue to track NSC each month until we get past that 8% threshold.

Conclusion

Half of our goal for Norfolk Southern is now complete with about a 21% free share gain. I will continue to monitor NSC for when we have achieved our goal with the second half of the rotation. If you would like to continue to follow this idea, along with the 20 other stocks currently being tracked in this series, click the orange 'follow' button at the top of the page.

If you have found my strategies interesting, useful, or profitable, consider supporting my continued research by joining the Cyclical Investor's Club. It's only $29/month, and it's where I share my latest research and exclusive small-and-midcap ideas. Two-week trials are free.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPLV, RSP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.