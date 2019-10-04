ConocoPhillips: Other Than Alaska, Further Exploration Is Making Less And Less Sense

Energy investors hoped the recent attack on Saudi Arabia's oil production infrastructure would, finally, result in a meaningful rally in the severely beaten down sector. Yet even taking ~5% of global oil supply offline was not enough to generate a sustained rally. Most energy stocks are now trading even below where they were at the time of the attack.

As I have been writing for some time now: Shale technology has ushered in an era of energy abundance (i.e. lower prices). There are simply too many producers producing too many molecules. Sure there are other factors (the US/China trade war, weak demand as a result of a slowing global economy, etc. etc.), but the overwhelming theme is clear: There's simply too much production capacity. Please see my Seeking Alpha article: Shale Oil & Gas: An Unmitigated Disaster (for Energy Investors).

With exploitation of recent discoveries like Equinor's (NYSE:EQNR) Johan Sverdrup, and Exxon Mobil's (XOM) Guyana, very soon much more low-cost production is on the way. These two discoveries alone are expected to add more than 1 million bpd of new production over the next few years.

Obviously the oil and gas producers face big headwinds. Massive shale reserves - held by dozens and dozens of producers - will last decades to come. Meantime, a global warming crisis has most countries (the US being the obvious and tragic exception) implementing policies that should gradually reduce oil demand over time. While not a meaningful percentage of the current global car and truck fleet, electric vehicles are expected to begin having a meaningful impact on oil demand in the coming years.

Add to these headwinds a new generation of investors who have no interest whatsoever in owning fossil fuel companies and, well, you have the energy sector shrinking to perhaps its lowest representation in history within the S&P 500. Today the energy sector represents only ~5% of the S&P 500 and the 10-year returns for the sector are basically "nil." Note that back in 1980, the energy sector - at 25% - was the largest sector of the S&P 500.

More bad news today: Norway's sovereign wealth fund announced it will divest all energy companies dedicated solely to exploration and production. The decision will not affect companies like Exxon that have refining assets. But it likely will affect companies like ConocoPhillips (COP) and Hess (HES).

When Will Oil Companies Simply Stop Exploring?

I know some of my followers will be shocked at the mere suggestion that energy companies simply stop or greatly curtail their exploration programs. Where will future reserves and production come from they might ask? My reply: Energy companies are delivering pitiful returns today with significant proved and unproved resource bases on the books. It's been that way for 10-years now. Why will things change going forward? Will shale technology disappear? Of course not. And note that just about every big merger or takeover in the energy sector has seen the acquiring company severely punished. The message from investors is clear: They don't want more assets, they want to see more reward from existing assets.

ConocoPhillips, for instance, is delivering massive levels of free cash flow ("FCF"). As I pointed out in this Seeking Alpha article, over the past four quarters, COP has generated $6.5 billion in FCF ($5.74/share). Management has made the ill-advised decision to greatly over emphasize stock buybacks as compared to the dividend, allocating almost 3x as much for buybacks as compared to the dividend:

$3.8 billion: share buybacks

$1.3 billion: dividends

But what has all this great FCF generation done for ordinary investors? Not much. One look at the chart below shows that the massive buyback spend has done nothing to prop up the stock price:

Source: Yahoo Finance

In fact, despite generating $6.5 billion in FCF over the past year, and paying down debt, and reclaiming an investment grade balance sheet, shares of COP are down 30%. Worst yet, note the general consensus is that the stock is still "overvalued" despite a P/E of 8.7 and expectations of $6+/share of earnings this year!

As of the last reserves report, COP had 5.3 billion boe of proved reserves and the recoverable resource base was estimated to be 16 billion boe. At Q2's production rate of 1.290 million boe/d, that resource base would last COP an estimated 30 years-plus. Do any of us believe that global oil demand in 30 years will be greater than today? I certainly don't. If it is, we'll have bigger problems than our investments, but I likely won't be around then anyhow.

Yet COP continues to throw exploration dollars at new horizons like the Austin chalk. The test wells there turned out to be 90% water and produced only ~100 bbls of oil a day. As a result, the company expects to take a $120 million pre-tax "dry hole" charge in Q3. Sigh.

Granted, $120 million for a company like COP - that's currently throwing off billions in FCF - is not that big a deal. However, the message that COP is sending to the market is a big deal: The company is going to keep searching for more and more reserves when it already has a plethora of assets in its existing asset base. Indeed - a 30 year-plus resource base. As I have written before, Alaska is a jewel of an asset for COP and it makes sense to explore and exploit that asset. But the Austin Chalk? That makes no sense to me whatsoever.

Meantime, COP's massive cash hoard also is a bad signal to send the market. Many analysts - myself included - simply don't understand why they are not (finally) rewarding shareholders with a bigger dividend or at least a special dividend. The only reason for COP holding $6.9 billion in cash-on-hand (as of Q2) and not increasing the dividend to ordinary shareholders may be that COP is planning an acquisition. This would likely be a disaster for ordinary shareholders - just like it was for Occidental Petroleum (OXY) (see Occidental's Big Mistake: Overpaying for Resources In An Age Of Energy Abundance).

Again, investors don't want to see energy companies spend a lot of money to grow their asset base and grow production. They want to see:

More reward from existing assets.

That is: Investors want to see bigger dividends directly to shareholders. Reducing exploration expenses will boost FCF. But of course then we rely on management to return the majority of that FCF directly to shareholders. Often, management allocates the majority to buybacks because that benefits themselves. Chevron (CVX) is the exception as they allocated a greater percentage of FCF to the dividend over buybacks. Good for them!

Summary and Conclusion

Until the management teams of energy companies get the majority of their compensation from an appreciating stock price, they will continue to "not get it." That is, energy sector investors can expect the pitiful returns of the last decade to continue for another decade. Because the bottom line is that energy company CEOs continue to try to grow their resource bases instead of cutting exploration expenses and simply maximizing returns from their existing (and substantial) resource bases.

There's simply too much supply in an age of energy abundance. That's the root of the pitiful total returns that even the best energy companies are delivering to investors. Even those companies that are generating tons of free cash flow are over-emphasizing stock buybacks that benefit executive management much more than ordinary investors. For energy stock holders, that does not bode well for the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP, CVX, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.