Dell: Clear Path To Value Creation

The company has tempered its long-term growth targets a bit and is now in line with the industry growth; however, profitability remains strong.

Dell Technologies (DELL) looks to be on the right track, delivering strong growth numbers and steady margin improvements thus far. If the latest business update is anything to go by, the company should continue to retain/improve on the strength of its recent results. Management's focus on delivering shareholder value is a key positive; despite its market leadership across its core segments, Dell is not sitting back and is consistently investing in innovation via R&D and acquisitions, investments as well as partnerships. Shares are relatively inexpensive at ~11x EV/EBITDA (vs peer average at ~14x) and with expectations now lowered following the top-line guidance cut, Dell looks like a value buy at current levels.

Driving Shareholder Value

Dell's recently held a "Business Update" event largely focused on its value creation plans. Management highlighted five key levers to drive long term value creation - improving current operations, leveraging synergies, exploring new opportunities, and optimizing the corporate as well as capital structures).

Source: Pg 11 of Business Update Presentation

The focus on value creation has paid off thus far - in Dell's core markets, it has been steadily increasing its market share, and now holds leadership positions across its core markets. Of note, the company holds a dominant position in high growth markets such as software-defined storage (31%) and hyper-converged infrastructure (32%).

Source: Pg 25 of Business Update Presentation

The storage portfolio could drive some incremental gains into year-end as the mid-range product line is set for a refresh, with new offerings carrying the 'Power' brand. The company could also see share gains in the personal computing space where large PC vendors are increasingly consolidating market share among themselves. Dell remains well-placed strategically given it not only generates the highest revenue, but also has the most complete product offering in the market today.

Source: Pg 19 of Business Update Presentation

From an investment perspective, value creation is focused on three key pillars - a disciplined approach, a long-term focus, and adaptability. Investment decisions are aimed at maximizing returns as well as strengthening the long-term business model. Thus far, investment spending has skewed largely toward research & development ("R&D") - the company has spent $20B in R&D over last five years, $5.5B in M&A, and $300M in venture capital (via Dell Technologies Capital) since the EMC transaction.

Source: Pg 37 of Business Update Presentation

I think Dell's decision to focus its acquisitions on IP building, in addition to building up its internal R&D capabilities is a key positive. Dell has also partnered with major players such as AWS, Google, Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, and Intel to strengthen its foothold in emerging technologies - the company now has exposure to the cloud, AI/ML, 5G, security, data management, and networking either directly or through partnerships and venture investments.

Source: Pg 29 of Business Update Presentation

Though Dell already has a wide array of services, its "acquire, invest and partner" strategy will help it fill the gaps, improving its value proposition to potential clients at a time when CIOs are looking to consolidate their purchases from IT vendors.

Source: Pg 18 of Business Update Presentation

Building on Financial Improvements

On the profitability front, the company has been able to improve both gross and operating margins in the last few quarters. The margin expansion is a reflection of the company's success in its pricing and sourcing policies, as it realizes operating leverage at scale. Margins are set to remain strong - for the full year 2020, management has guided toward a solid 10%+ operating margin.

Source: Company data, own research

The company is however, operating at a relatively high financial leverage of ~3.6x, which it wants to reduce to 2x-3x by the end of FY2021.

Source: Pg 40 of Business Update Presentation

I believe this target is achievable considering the fact that the company holds ~$9B cash on its balance sheet and the business has produced $7B+ operating cash flow in last four quarters (vs <$3.5B core debt maturing over the next ten years). The company has demonstrated a strong track record with a ~$18B gross debt paydown following the EMC acquisition and with a more than adequate cash cover, I see little reason for concern.

Source: Pg 41 of Business Update Presentation

Management did however, lower the FY2020 guidance and now expects to achieve revenue growth at 3%-5% (which is +/- 1% long-term market CAGR). This is a reduction from 4%-6% long term growth which the company had guided in the past - revenue is now projected to hit $93.0-94.5B.

Source: Pg 42 of Business Update Presentation

The lowered 3%-5% target seems achievable, at least for the next year, though in the long-term, growth could surprise to the upside as Dell gains a larger foothold in high-growth segments. In addition, with the company's focus shifting from growth to profitable growth, the operating income targets should be within reach.

On valuation, Dell shares look undervalued relative to its peers as current valuations have priced in the lowered guidance but may not be taking into account the increased investment capacity the company will have at its disposal as it de-levers. Hence, the opportunity for growth may be higher than what the market is pricing in at the moment.

Source: Gurufocus, share price as on Oct 1, 2019 close

Conclusion

Overall, the Dell outlook looks positive as management is laser-focused on driving shareholder value and has been financially prudent thus far. With solid management in place, the company looks set to build on its strong leadership position in core markets and leverage emerging trends and technologies via M&A, investments, and partnerships. The company's deleveraging plan is also on track, and the company could surprise to the upside given the cash-rich balance sheet and its track record of consistent cash generation. Shares may be trading cheaply relative to peers following the recent top line guidance cut but the house of Dell looks very much in order, and at ~11x EV/EBITDA, valuations are undemanding.

