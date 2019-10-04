Market Volatility Bulletin: Stocks Work A Rebound On Weak Jobs Print

Skew on the VXX is pretty mild, and so put sales can go a decent way toward financing call purchases.

If the US economy really is headed for rockier waters, I don't think a couple Fed rate cuts is going to do much to suppress volatility.

Market Intro

SectorSPDRs: 10:55AM EST

The NFP report of 136k was enough to spur the larger indexes (SPY, DIA, QQQ) higher, though the Russell 2K (IWM) has sold off some on Friday. Holding back energy (XLE) as an exception, each of the sectors are trading higher, with tech (XLK) leading the pack.

By late morning, spot VIX was tracking with a low 18 handle.

Thoughts on Volatility

Not only do we get another release on Friday - but also a full-on helping of Fed speak, including from Jay Powell himself. An underwhelming - but not disastrous - jobs print accompanied by Fed conciliation would likely give markets a strong shot in the arm. - TBOT

It looks like the scenario I suggested might help the financial assets yesterday has in fact played out. US equities have taken on a good deal of stress this past week over the two punk ISM readings, first on Tuesday (manufacturing), and then on Thursday (services).

Fed Funds futures have moved in a direction that indicates that there will be another rate cut at the Oct 30 meeting. This could be seen as the catalyst for why stocks rebounded smartly yesterday, after hitting lows of SPX 2858 in the immediate aftermath of the ISM services report.

The recession clock is ticking faster. 5-yr vs. 3-m spread now inverted for almost 8 months! Only happened 4 other times: At the peak of the housing bubble. In the midst of the tech & '73-4 inflationary bust. 5 months prior to the '80 recession. This cycle looks done. - Tavi Costa

The above visual hints at why vol measures may not swiftly reverse even if the Fed does continue forward on a path toward increased rate cuts.

In my view, it isn't that rate cuts are going to save the economy. Nor does rate inversion need to signal imminent recession. But both the economy and the bond markets are flashing some pretty significant warning signals, and it's likely that vol measures are going to have some trouble falling to the extent they did over periods such as early 2013 through mid 2015, or early 2016 through early 2018.

The Hong Kong social unrest crisis was a market mover back in late July and into early August. While the US has its share of social and economic issues to grapple with, so does the major counterparty in the trade talks.

It's possible that some of the daunting challenges that each of these nations face actually makes them more likely to want to get a deal done quickly, so that both countries can tend to their respective domestic issues.

Term Structure

ThinkOrSwim: S&P Futures initial response to NFP release

Spot VIX has dimmed down a touch - from a five-day high of 21.4 to just under 19 in the wake of the NFP, and now close to 18. But while the index is on the move, I don't think one could say that it is diving.

I wouldn't rule out anything for markets, vol markets chief among them. If spot wants to collapse from here it can. But I see these measures acting somewhat more stubbornly in revisiting some of the lows from a couple weeks ago (spot hit 13.44 in the Friday two weeks prior).

M1-M2 contango and roll yield that favors short-vol holders (SVXY, ZIV) is the state of affairs that currently has the upper hand.

The overall level of contango is not so steep - 2.89% for the M1-M2 presently. In fact, the entire term structure lives within 1.6 vol points of the spot index. That means that roll is not playing as much of a determining roll in driving returns. Focusing one's position and view on the overall changing shape of the curve will be more of a determining factor in shaping outcomes than hanging back and collecting yield.

MarketChameleon.com - VXX Skew

That said, I'll make the case that unleveraged exposure - which neither benefits as much from momentum nor suffers as much from whip - is the cleanest way to play here. Shorting one share of VXX may be a more effective way to play volatility rather than buying two shares of SVXY. You get the idea.

VXX skew is such that the put-call balance is reasonably even. That means that, for instance, selling a 25d VXX put goes a relatively long way in financing a 25d VXX call.

This might argue for those who are looking at getting long vol here to do so with some put sales.

Wrap Up

