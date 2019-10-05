Another Moment Of Truth For The British Pound

The British pound has been a volatile currency since the Brexit referendum in June 2016. Over the past three years and four months, the pound dropped from $1.50 to just under the $1.20 level against the US dollar. There have been lots of ups and downs over the period.

The trading pattern in the pound suggests that like most currencies, sterling is striving for a sense of stability. The prospects of a hard Brexit where the UK leaves the EU without an agreement has been a bearish factor for the currency. When it appears that the chances for a deal between the EU and UK are rising or when the market starts to believe that the UK will remain within the union, the pound has strengthened against the US dollar.

October 2019 is a pivotal month when it comes to the path of least resistance of the pound versus the dollar and pound versus the euro currency relationships. The political wrangling in the UK Parliament and negotiations between the Prime Minister and leaders of the EU will determine the path of the pound. Based on the price action in the currency markets since mid-2016, the odds favor increased volatility in the British currency over the coming days and weeks. The Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust (FXB) reflects the price action in the pound versus the US dollar foreign exchange market. It is October, and another moment of truth for the pound has arrived.

October has arrived

The British pound began falling in mid-2014 two years before the shock of the Brexit referendum.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, the pound versus the US dollar exchange rate found a high at $1.7184 in July 2014. Price momentum and relative strength in the pound-dollar relationship were in oversold territory as of the end of last week.

In July 2014, the pound was at around the 1.26 level against the euro currency, on its way to a high at 1.4244 in late 2015. Since then it was all downhill for the pound against both currencies. Recently, the pound traded to a low at $1.1965 against and bounced to the $1.2325 level as of October 4. Against the euro, the pound's recent low was at 1.0962 and was at below the 1.12 level at the end of last week.

October got underway this week, and it is likely to be a busy month for the pound. The deadline for the UK's membership in the EU is on the 31st of this month. However, the Parliament instructed the Prime Minister that without a deal by October 19 he is compelled by the law to request an extension.

The Prime Minister continues to make a pledge

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has only been on the job for a matter of weeks, has promised that the UK would exit the EU by the deadline. Johnson has told the world that he will fulfill the will of the British people.

The Prime Minister's attempt to put the Parliament on a five-week hiatus failed when the Supreme Court reversed the move. The Parliament went back into session last week. Johnson's call for a snap election before the deadline also failed. So far, the Prime Minister has chalked up a series of failed attempts to force through Brexit with or without a deal. The pound has been moving higher and lower with the prospects for a Brexit without an agreement with the European Union.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the pound versus the dollar shows, the pound sunk to the low in early September as the Prime Minister attempted to take control and the odds of a hard Brexit rose.

The Parliament says no way

The vote in Parliament made it illegal for the Prime Minister to execute Brexit without a deal. The Supreme Court ruling that he could not suspend the legislature caused the pound to rally against the dollar. The pound rose to a high at over $1.26 on September 20.

Source: CQG

The chart shows similar price action in the pound versus euro currency pair as it fell to a low at 1.0688 in late August and rose to a high at over 1.13 on September 19.

The political positioning in the UK will continue over the coming weeks. The Parliament will continue to do everything within its power to stop the Prime Minister's quest to deliver Brexit with or without a deal with the EU. Meanwhile, Boris Johnson is in a desperate attempt to cement his political base and prepare for a general election before the end of 2019.

A general election will be another referendum

While the Parliament did not approve a snap election, it did not mean the MPs from most parties do not want a contest soon The move was politically motivated. An election before the deadline would have put the Prime Minister in a position where he could deliver on his pledge if the vote went his way. Now, with an election after the deadline, Johnson is likely to have lots of explaining to do as October will pass, and the UK will still be a member of the union.

Aside from Johnson, the critical players in the upcoming election will be the leader of the Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn and other leading MPs that represent the other political parties in the UK. Nigel Farage, the leader of the Brexit Party, fancies himself a kingmaker in the upcoming election after his victory in the last election for MPs to the EU Parliament. Farage has told the Tories he would support Boris Johnson under two conditions. The Prime Minister will need to promise to exit the EU without any deal, and he will need to purge the party of MPs that have not been staunch supporters of Brexit. Johnson and the rest of the leading Tories have rejected Farage's conditions, and many want no part of the bombastic leader of the campaign to leave the EU.

Meanwhile, both the Conservative and Labour Party will face a disappointed public in the next general election, which could deliver some surprises. With Farage in the background, and Johnson presenting a short-term track record of failure when it comes to leadership following in the footsteps of Theresa May, the election will serve as the second referendum on Brexit. We should expect lots of volatility in the British pound against both the US dollar and the euro currency over the coming weeks.

Volatility will continue in the pound and FXB product

The pound dropped from over $1.70 to under $1.20 against the dollar since 2014 and from over 1.42 to under 1.10 on the lows since 2015 against the euro. We may be in a for a period of wild price variance in the coming weeks. We could see the most short-term volatility in the pounds since September 1992 when the British government had to withdraw its currency from the European Exchange Rate Mechanism as it was unable to keep the pound above the lower limit. A hard Brexit could push the pound to parity against the dollar. Meanwhile, an exit deal or decision to remain within the US would likely foster a sharp recovery rally based on the pattern of trading since 2016.

The most direct route for a risk position in the pound-dollar currency relationship is via the over-the-counter foreign exchange market or the futures market. Meanwhile, the Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust provides an alternative for those with standard equity accounts. The fund summary for FXB states:

The investment seeks to reflect the price in USD of the British Pound Sterling. The shares are intended to provide institutional and retail investors with a simple, cost-effective means of gaining investment benefits similar to those of holding British Pounds Sterling. Source: Yahoo Finance

FXB has net assets of $155.34 million, trades an average of 54,932 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.40%. The most recent recovery in the pound took it from a low at $1.1965 in early September to a high at $1.2624 two weeks later, a move of 5.5%.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that over the same period, FXB moved from $116.57 to $121.73 or 4.43%. The FXB only trades during US trading hours while the currency pair trades around the clock. Therefore, timing differences can be an issue for the product when the pound-dollar relationship extends to highs or lows during times when FXB is not trading.

October will be another momentum of truth for the pound and Brexit. However, the odds now favor another extension and a general election that could be the decisive factor when it comes to a divorce between the UK and EU.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.