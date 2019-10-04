Where I Went Wrong With FedEx

FedEx (FDX) is one of the largest transportation and package delivery companies in the world. In my previous reports I raised concerns about free cash flow and the amount of debt being raised on their balance sheet, although I was still bullish. With shares trading in the dumpster, I take another look and explain where I went wrong in my previous analysis, as well as why I now rate shares a hold.

Is There Blood In The Streets?

FDX has been a poor performer since I last covered the stock:

(Tipranks)

FDX is closely tied to the broader economy, and that has seen significant turmoil from the ongoing trade war. That said, should shares trade at less than 10 times earnings? As we will see, things aren’t so simple.

Where Is The Free Cash Flow?

At first glance, FDX appears horribly mispriced as compared to historic valuations, as its recent price to earnings multiple of around 10 is a far cry from the 20s to 30s range its traded at in the past 5 years. I believe that the reason for this has to do with the growing discrepancy between earnings and free cash flow.

In the past 3 years, free cash flow as defined by cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures has been negative or barely positive. During this time period however, FDX has also returned more than $4 billion back to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Something doesn’t add up - it doesn’t make sense for a company to be returning so much cash to shareholders in the absence of free cash flow. Perhaps we need to dig a little deeper?

It makes sense for FDX to have high amounts of capital expenditure expenses due to the capital intensity of the business (think planes, automobiles, etc), but how much of the capital expenditures is recurring (like for maintenance) and how much is for growth initiatives?

In every annual filing, FDX has one line of text projecting the capital expenditures related to “growth initiatives” for the following year. I note that I missed this in my previous analysis and that had I not missed it, I probably would not have issued those prior buy ratings. I primarily invest in free cash flow rich companies with growing dividends and large share repurchase programs - in the case of FDX I should have never gotten involved because at the time I was unable to get any estimate of free cash flow. In any case, with management’s commentary on how much of their capital expenditures are non-recurring, we are able to get a better picture of “true” free cash flow. We can see the estimated free cash flow based on the aforementioned disclosures for each year, and how they have compared to net income over time:

(Chart by Best of Breed, data from 10-K)

This chart says a lot - first, FDX does produce free cash flow and more or less was able to afford their shareholder returns over the past 3 years. But what I want the reader to focus on is how free cash flow has significantly diverged from earnings ever since 2016.

FDX acquired TNT Express in 2016, which may help to explain the discrepancy. FDX is working through near-term integration expenses in relation to their acquisition of TNT Express. In their 2018 annual filing they noted that they completed their integration in the U.S., Canada, and the Middle East. FDX expects to incur $350 million of integration expenses in 2020.

FDX expects the aggregate integration expenses to total $1.7 billion through 2021 - so this should help bolster free cash flow then as expenses drop off. Even so, even adding back the approximately $400 million in annual integration expense back to free cash flow, we still would have a significant discrepancy from earnings. It appears that the TNT acquisition has significantly reduced their free cash flow conversion rate, making earnings arguably no longer suitable as a valuation metric.

Highly Leveraged Balance Sheet Increases Risks

Due to not producing meaningful free cash flow over the past years, FDX has had to fund their growth capital expenditures by issuing debt (or depending on how you like to look at it, they issued debt to buy back shares and pay their dividend). This has led their debt to adjusted EBITDA multiple to expand from 1.9 times in 2017 to 2.25 times in 2018. While this may be a reason for concern, I think that given FDX’s credit reputation and their risk strategy below, we can give them a pass in the near term.

FDX has attempted to mitigate balance sheet risk by staggering their debt maturities so that no particular year has an outsized maturity of debt:

(2018 10-K)

This means that if FDX were to encounter a “credit freeze” which inhibits their ability to issue new debt to redeem debt maturities, then FDX would not have such a large amount of debt to deal with in any given year. The largest near term maturities appear to be the next 3 years with $959 million, $1.21 billion, and $1.58 billion in 2020, 2022, and 2023 respectively. I anticipate that FDX could simply cease share repurchases and perhaps slow down growth investments in such a scenario. That said, FDX also has around $2 billion of cash, as well as a 5-year $2 billion revolving credit facility and a 364-day $1.5 billion revolving credit facility. Finally, FDX has a solid investment grade credit rating of BBB or equivalent from S&P and Moody’s. FDX has more leverage than I would like and I would prefer that they did not continue issuing debt to buy back shares during a period of limited free cash flow, but their balance sheet does not appear to be in any immediate danger.

Dividend Growth And Safety

FDX has been a strong dividend growth stock with a trailing 5 year CAGR of 27%:

(2019 Presentation)

While the EPS payout ratio is low at around 15%, free cash flow is considerably less than earnings and the company continues to overspend internally generated cash flows, significantly raising the risk profile of the dividend. While I believe that FDX may be able to raise the dividend considerably in the long term, there are many factors which might put the safety of the dividend in question for short periods of time, especially their high capital requirements and leveraged balance sheet.

Valuation And Price Target

FDX trades around 9.4 times trailing adjusted EPS of $15.12, but given the large amount of recurring capital expenditures, free cash flow is a better metric for true “cash earnings.” FDX generated $6.65 in free cash flow per share in 2018. At recent prices, FDX trades at 22 times free cash flow, which clearly isn’t as cheap as the 9.4 times adjusted EPS multiple would make it seem. Management’s guidance for $5.9 billion in 2020 capital expenditures with 40% associated to growth initiatives implies roughly $3.5 billion in recurring capital expenditures, down from $3.8 billion in 2018. Management needs to execute on the potential TNT synergies they have been touting in order for free cash flow to once again converge towards earnings.

I believe that given a long term time frame, FDX will be able to realize such synergies in addition to significantly expanding their network and benefitting from a more stable economy. In a situation where free cash flow approaches earnings plus higher earnings overall, I see FDX trading up to at least 15 times earnings. Fellow contributor Ian Bezek made a good case for why he thinks this might happen.

However, all of this would be based solely on management’s execution which has proven shaky in recent years considering the poor free cash flow conversion rate even after deducting growth initiative spending. As a result, I am unable to place any significant conviction on shares based on their current financial position and would need to see real progress before turning bullish again.

Risks

In an economic downturn, FDX may see pressures from both a slowdown in demand for their services as well as pressures from their leveraged balance sheet. FDX does have covenants on their revolving credit facilities restricting them to debt to adjusted EBITDA of less than 3.5 times. This means that in the event of a credit freeze, it is possible that they may not be able to utilize their credit facilities if their financial position would put them in violation of the covenants. FDX currently has a debt to adjusted EBITDA multiple of 2.25 times. FDX has $17.7 billion of debt, implying trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA of $7.87 billion. FDX could see adjusted EBITDA decline to $5.06 billion before being in violation of this covenant (assuming no increase in debt). This seems unlikely considering that revenues would need to decline approximately $13.2 billion (assuming 21.3% gross margins), or nearly 19%.

Free cash flows might not ever converge back to earnings. If it turns out that their business has permanently seen profitability decline, then shares at current day would prove expensive at around 21 times free cash flow.

If the trade war does not resolve quickly or gets even worse, it is possible that a reduction in international trade would impact FDX’s very significant FedEx Express business segment. FDX makes approximately 54% of its revenues from FedEx Express, which has benefitted from the growth of e-commerce and increase in global trade. A global slowdown may potentially outweigh the tailwinds from e-commerce.

Conclusion

FDX isn’t the safe dividend growth stock that it may appear to be, as free cash flow has significantly diverged from earnings. Nonetheless I think that FDX should be able to survive this difficult period and emerge with stronger cash flows and a better capitalized balance sheet. However, until I see real signs that they are able to generate better returns on their investments, I am moving to the sidelines as it’s hard to have conviction on promises alone. I like the e-commerce bull thesis, but not at 21 times free cash flow. I rate shares a hold.

(Tipranks: Hold FDX)

Best Of Breed buys best of breed companies generating high amounts of free cash flow, rapidly growing their dividends, and aggressively buying back stock.

When you buy a deep value stock, oftentimes everything is wrong about it except the valuation. When you buy best of breed, oftentimes everything is great about it except the valuation - I search for the best of both worlds in creating the Best of Breed Portfolio. Join Best Of Breed and become a best of breed investor today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.