VC Deals: Tencent Backs Indian B2B E-Commerce

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY,OTCPK:TCTZF) and Citi (NYSE:C) Ventures joined the $585M Series D for Indian B2B e-commerce platform Udaan. The round valued the startup at $2.3-2.7B. Udaan’s marketplace connects small retailers with wholesalers and traders and includes a wide range of products. The startup also offers a credit line that provides working capital for buyers/sellers. Udaan has more than 3M retailers and 25K sellers from 900 towns and cities in India. The new funds will help expand its supply chain networks and grow out the product base.

JUMP (Uber) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Scooters competitor Bird raised $275M in a Series D at a pre-money $2.5B valuation. CDPQ and Sequoia Capital led the round. Bird will use the money to continue scaling in more cities with a particular focus on Europe. The startup is focusing on its shift to unit economics and achieving profitability.

Johnson & Johnson Innovation (NYSE:JNJ), Samsung (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF), and Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Venture Fund participated in the $80M Series B for Adicet Bio, which develops allogeneic cell therapies for cancer. The startup will use the funds to continue developing its proprietary tech, to enter the clinic for Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and advancing the solid tumor programs.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Ventures joined the $51M Series A for Icosavax, a developer of a vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus. The funding will take the vaccine IVX-121 through Phase 1b in older adults. The vaccine was built using computationally designed self-assembling virus-like particle tech that Icosavax thinks can eliminate some treatment barriers.

Google (GOOG,GOOGL) added to the $45M round for Indian delivery service Dunzo at a $200M valuation. The startup offers hyperlocal deliveries from neighborhood stores and restaurants offering a wide range of products, including groceries, pet supplies, and medicines. The company will also pick-up and deliver any item in town. Deliveries happen in under 25 minutes and most only cost $1. Dunzo is currently only in eight cities and will use the funds to expand its tech infrastructure and partnerships with small local businesses.

