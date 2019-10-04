U.S. Equity Markets' Forthcoming 25% Correction - Part 4

Our expectations for price levels and timing continue in this series relating to the forthcoming correction. It won't happen overnight, and will take some time to unfold in it's entirety.

Until the S&P 500 is able to take out the high established in late July, we are still looking to lower levels.

Please note that this article was submitted to Seeking Alpha on Tuesday morning and portended the move down in the SPX this week.

On July 31, 2019 Seeking Alpha published the first in a series of articles I’ve written regarding a forthcoming correction in the S&P 500. At the time I wrote this article, the S&P 500 was in the 3020 region. Since this date the S&P has traded down 2823, and bounced back to a virtual double top.

It is important to understand that while this analysis may or may not be exactly accurate, the Elliott Wave pattern into the July high is consistent with a Primary degree wave (3), and the market action since this high has been consistent with the beginning stages of a Primary degree wave (4). So, unless and until the S&P 500 is able to take out the July 26 high, this will remain our primary expectation. From a Hurst cycles perspective, we expect a move down into mid- to late October regardless of whether the S&P 500 can make another high.

In this article I will provide our immediate expectations for price movement in the S&P 500 into mid to late October. Again, let’s review the S&P 500 Daily Emini Futures Contract chart below.

Note that we are viewing the December 2018 low as the intermediate degree wave 4, in blue. Since then, the S&P 500 has rallied in an impulsive fashion into an overall 1.764 extension of the move off the 2009 low – not shown on this chart. While we expect a move down into mid to late October as the (A) wave of primary degree wave 4, shown as the green circle 4 on this chart, it can also represent a retrace against the entire move up off the late 2018 low, resulting in a rally that would then take out the all-time highs on its way to much higher levels. It is for this reason that we will consider long positions in this region.

S&P 500 Daily Emini Futures Contract

Now let’s turn our attention to the S&P 500 5 Hour Emini Futures Contract Chart below. We are viewing the initial move down into the Aug. 6 low as an initial (A) wave, and the overlapping move back to near the prior high as a (B) wave. What comes next is a (C) wave of the A wave of Primary Degree wave 4. The initial wave structure of the (C) wave best counts as a leading diagonal, and therefore as long as the S&P Emini now stays below 3026 at all times, we would expect it to continue down to a price target of 2773 – 2682 into mid to late October.

S&P 500 4 Hour Emini Futures Contract Chart

In conclusion, as long as the S&P 500 stays below its all-time high established in late July, we still expect a substantial move lower. 4th waves are the most variable and difficult wave patterns in any instrument or index, and much like a bull market climbs a wall of worry, corrective patterns persist on being difficult to catch major moves. The will consolidate, provide rounding tops, and v-shaped recoveries only to open trap doors to lower levels that are swift and abrupt, and tend to leave most short traders behind. They force market participates to constantly question if the next breakout is getting ready to occur, only to come short of delivering on expected breakouts and provide heart wrenching downside moves instead. Until such time as the all-time high would invalidate the immediate expectation for lower, we will continue with this series relating to the overall forthcoming correction.

Click the Follow button at the top of this article to receive notifications when I publish free articles.

Looking for detailed info on market opportunities; actionable entries and exits; Elliott Wave, Fibonacci, and Hurst Cycle counts? Check out my Marketplace Service, The Active Investor. Daily S&P, Gold, & Bitcoin analysis with easy to follow charts and videos.

Weekly in-depth analysis S&P 500, Metals, Bitcoin, Crude, Natural Gas, and US Dollar.

Active chat room Start your free trial today. "Your charts are so clear, and so actionable, I really appreciate it." "This service is top notch!" "The analysis is so good and so clear that it keeps me in a SWAN mood."

Disclosure: I am/we are long SDS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.