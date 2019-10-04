Collateral Damage From Negative Interest Rates

On November 9, 2015 we published an article titled Thoughts on Negative Interest Rates. At the time most everyone thought the concept was a fantasy and a temporary phenomenon at best. Indeed, even during the depths of the 1930s depression U.S. treasury bills traded with a miniscule negative rate for only one day. In 2015 about $3 trillion of sovereign debt instruments traded with a yield below zero. But rather than being a temporary phenomenon, the fact is that negative rates have persisted and currently depending on the day of the week, some $16-$17 trillion of global sovereign debt instruments trade with a negative yield.

The U.S. has been and still is one of three exceptions among G-7 countries - Canada and the UK being the others - as yields remain positive across the interest rate yield curve. But President Trump admonishes the Federal Reserve almost daily for not cutting rates to below zero. He argues this would be great for America as the U.S. could refinance its enormous debt, reduce the government's debt burden, and thus contribute to Making America Great Again.

That being said, sometimes and particularly on this issue it is worthwhile being careful what you wish for because negative interest rates have many potential unintended consequences. In our 2015 article we pointed out that in a negative interest rate world investors and savers might withdraw funds from money market funds and bank accounts if there was no alternative to receiving less than their principal. This would create enormous problems for public bourses as the demand for cash would probably soar.

Additionally the implementation of monetary policy could become more difficult if the demand for hard assets were viewed as an alternative. Precious metals and more recently crypto currencies are viewed as a store of value. But historically these had to compete with financial assets which paid a positive rate of return. With the differential shrinking to zero or less in a negative rate world a drawback to holding hard assets disappears. And as the demand for these alternatives increase, fund flows could gravitate to opaque areas in which monetary authorities have little or no control.

There are many macroeconomic implications resulting from low or negative interest rates. A recent article published on Bloomberg titled Pension World Reels From Financial Vandalism of Falling Yields referred to pension problems in Europe resulting from low or negative interest rates. It said that the plunge in yields risks spawning a vicious circle for the industry. The squeeze on returns tends to widen funding gaps, forcing managers or employers to inject more cash into the pension plans. That is money which could have otherwise been used to fuel business or consumption so economic growth may take a hit - boosting calls for even more monetary easing.

One can calculate the a typical present value of a pension obligation, using the actuarial assumptions used the New York City pension system for a 34 year old employee with 13 years of experience, and a salary of $80,000. If the current 7% expected rate of return and discount rate used by the New York City pension system is used and 2% inflation is assumed, the present value of the future pension benefits would be about $850K. However, now a better estimate of the risk free interest, which is the correct way to discount the present value of future pension benefits, is about 1.75% rather than 7%.

Keeping the 2% inflation assumption, which is reasonable given the Federal Reserve's stated target, but using a 1.75 % risk free rate, makes the present value of the furure pension benefits about $2.9 million. And if a zero risk free interest rate is used, the present value calculation would be about $4.8 million. Were a negative risk free rate of (1%) to be used, the present value calculation would be about $6.6 million.

Another possible ramification of the spread of negative interest rates involves defined benefit pension funding. Moody's Investor Services estimates that public pensions are underfunded by about $4.4 trillion. This is about the size of Germany's GDP. New York is considered fairly responsible with its 7% expected rate of return and discount rate. Some state and local governments still employ higher rates in their actuarial assumptions on pension funding status and obligations. As can be seen from the New York City example, using a reasonable current discount rate assumption vastly increases the present value of future guaranteed payments. Negative or zero interest rates would explode the present value of future guaranteed payments even more.

The present value of a future guaranteed payment, such as those paid by defined benefit pension plans, determines how underfunded a defined benefit plan could be. Many state and local governments are required to increase the amount deposited into the fund that backs a pension whenever the assets in the fund are below a specified percentage of the actuarially determined present value of future obligations. Typically that specified percentage is around 80%.

Until about 2000 most state and local government pension funds were actually overfunded. Politically this was a positive as it gave incumbents big pools of assets over which they had some control, enhancing prospects for political contributions from advisers and securities brokers. New Yoke City is another case in point. The two largest pension plans in New York City that cover most public employees is the New York City Retirement System (NYCERS) and the Teachers Retirement System (TRS). Between 2001 and 2012 these and lesser plans assumed an 8% annual rate of return which has since been reduced to 7%.

Problems in public pension plans first arose after the year 2000 as life expectancy assumptions rose above earlier actuarial assumptions. The market returns of many fund assets failed to meet assumptions as well. In particular, the NYCERS had been fully funded until 2004 and the TRS was close to being fully funded as late as 2001. So the value of pension assets was either equal to or close to being equal to the total present value of the pension obligations. Since 2001 employer contribution rates i.e. the amount that the employer needs to contribute annually to the pension plan, have increased by 25 percentage points in the case of NYCERS reaching 26% of the total payroll. For TRS the employer contribution rate increased by 34%, reaching 44% of payroll. Thus, for every dollar spent on NYCERS payroll 34 cents goes toward pensions and for TRS 44 cents goes for pensions. Pension contributions currently consume roughly 17% of the city's total tax revenue per year.

The private sector has been able to move away from defined benefit plans. The percentage of workers in the private sector whose only retirement account is a defined benefit plan is now about 4% which is down from about 60% in the early 1980s. Unlike the private sector, public sector plans are almost impossible to reduce or eliminate. In many instances they even survive municipal bankruptcies at the expense of bondholders. Many state constitutions expressly prohibit any reduction in public employee pensions.

In the private sector some financial firms and others who issued annuities and similar guaranteed payment instruments, have had problems as a result of faulty assumptions about the level of interest rates. It is very likely that no firm that issued guaranteed payment instruments originally considered the possibility of zero or negative rates when pricing products. Indeed, Harry Markopolos, who exposed The Madoff fraud, is claiming that General Electric has a $38 billion accounting problem resulting from faulty assumptions. Markopolos claims General Electric (GE) has an $18.5 billion insurance reserve deficiency - how much more GE needs to set aside to pay claims on long term insurance policies. While GE has already added $15 billion to that reserve, Markopolos claims his team has reviewed state insurance filings and compared GE's reserve levels to those of prudently managed rivals to conclude that "GE will need to boost its insurance reserve by $18.5 billion in cash and take a $10.5 billion charge by 2021 to comply with changes in accounting rules.

One point that virtually all Democratic Party presidential candidates agree on is that there is an urgent need to increase public employee salaries. Unless risk free interest rates increase significantly from current levels such promises may be futile while selected private companies will continue to face funding problems. Indeed, further reductions in interest rates from current levels would wreck many state and local government budgets. As state and local governments are forced to increase contributions to pension plans, they must either raise taxes and/or reduce spending. These would harm individual state competitiveness and reduce GDP all other things equal. This could drive interest rates even lower as monetary policy would be forced to become more stimulative. The other side though is that lower interest rates could be a positive for equity markets, increasing the value of security holdings in pension plans and thus increasing net national savings. The law of unintended consequences at work.

Please note that this article was written by Dr. Vincent J. Malanga and Dr. Lance Brofman with sponsorship by BEACH INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC. and is used with the permission of both.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

