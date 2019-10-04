We Dodged The Bullet People. Job Numbers Came Through. In Spite Of My Bullish Stance, I Can't Shake Off A Sense Of Caution

The headline employment number looks disappointing at 136K on the headline, under 145K we expected

The good news is the prior two months were revised up by 57K. Unemployment rate was 3.5%, the lowest since 1969.

August was 130K; now revised up to 168K. July was 159; now 166K. It is these revisions that underpin the market this morning. I suspect that this number will be revised upward too in the coming weeks. This month, 117K people came into the workforce. Labor participation rate continues its uptrend at 63.2%. Just to put a finer point on it, if 117K entered the workforce and the US added 136K this month, then we are still pulling people into the workforce. We had a huge decline in the unemployed, down 275K as well. Interest rates moved up on the news. 10-year still weak though. I want to see the 10-year at 1.7% as a signal for a higher momentum climate in trading.

The unemployment number was the most important milestone in economic data this week, and it had a lot of good in it. The not great news is the deceleration in wages; still growing YoY, but not a good look. I would be a lot happier if we hit 145K and even beat it. We will, I believe, see another upward revision for this month as well. ADP had a higher number for the private sector, and I hold the hope that the private sector added more than 114K in private employment. I want to see wages uprated. It is a concern in keeping the recession bogeyman at bay...

Frankly, I am still rattled by yesterday's ISM services number. I am trying to integrate it into my overall view. Emotion is the enemy of successful trading. I am trying to contend internally with the question, is my hesitancy on the market based on the data, or is it just fear? Someone else, who is more aggressive right now, will look at the above number and feel the "all clear" signal. I would not have an argument to counter, because in the context of the Fed, this is a Goldilocks number. The headline number was below expectations. There is a weakness in manufacturing and retail, so Powell WILL cut this month and most likely in December.

To the market, lowering interest rates has the same effect as crack, but at this juncture, the level of rates is so low with the 10-year at around 1.5% that the real economy won't care much. The exception is housing. As long as lower mortgage rates are available, for the first time, home-buyer lower interest rates will help. Yes, lower rates will float the market, but it won't be sated. The Fed will have to continue to cut, and unfortunately, it doesn't have much ammunition and since it already took two shots too early (in my opinion).

Against my default bullish stance, I am going to stress caution right now

Yesterday, at the close, I talked about buying Puts in the SPY ETF (for the S&P 500) and QQQ (Nasdaq 100 ETF). The prices have changed; most likely they are cheaper now. I suspect that the VIX will drop hard later today, so maybe wait to Monday to look to execute a Put on the VIX again. I would love to see it under 15 and then buy a new contract with every handle lower. I am not asking you to overemphasize hedging the downside, but I think it would be prudent. Also, I think buying Puts on the industrials (XLI), Deere (NYSE:DE) and Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) could be a good idea. Again, look at this as insurance, so only hedge with enough funds that you don't mind losing. It shouldn't be over 2-4% cumulatively of your trading account. If you are hedging for the first time, go to the lower end. Now with covering the downside, let's talk about the upside (setting aside my fears).

The high-flying cloud tech names that I said were having short covering are now pulling in real traders

Look at ServiceNow (NOW); the low of yesterday was 244ish. It's now 20 points higher. It is still 40 points below its high. Maybe... I see Adobe (ADBE) at 275, but the all-time high is 313. I think that is interesting, even though the low yesterday was 267ish. I don't want to take a risk on buying a full position in equity right now. You can buy a slightly out-of-the-money 277.5 contract that's expiring on October 25 for 6.60 and sell a Call for 292 strike price on the same expiry for 1.57 for a total of 5.03. You can raise or lower the cost by changing expiration dates and strike prices. Or jump on the Okta Inc. (OKTA) bandwagon since it has clearly broken out. It is trading up pennies now, but over this week, it jumped more than 15%. You can long a Call for $7 that expires November 1, with a near strike at 114, and sell a Call (short) for 120 for $4, costing you $3. Or how about DocuSign (DOCU) that had such a good recent earnings report. a call spread with a long at a 62.5 strike, and selling a Call (short) at 70 strike that expires November 15 will cost you $3.50 - $0.85 = $2.65. Again, I would rather lose a few hundred dollars on a position than to commit whatever funds I have to speculate right now to buy a full position in stocks.

I also want to talk about one speculative short. It's a highly admired retail company: Costco (COST)

The company had a good earnings report, but the market feels it reported light on revenue. It is trading at a huge multiple for a retail company even a superstar retailer. If we do have more downside volatility, I think speculators will sell COST to hold on to their gains. It is selling at 35 times earnings and is 40 points higher than it was just six months ago. You might guess that I want to express this downside speculation by using PUTs. You can put on a Put spread especially if you would buy COST significantly lower than it is right now. Or you can close out the short PUT when you settle, so it won't be "PUT" to you, or roll it down if it falls harder than the original spread. So, to long a slightly out-of-the-money 285 (for 6.15) that expires on November 1 and short a call at 270 (for 2.68), it would cost you 6.15 - 2.68 = 3.47.

Jim Cramer on CNBC Mad Money got behind Ulta Beauty

Reviewing the DVR last night, I was pleased to see that Cramer confirmed my bullish stance on ULTA. I was even more pleased when he cited the heavy insider buying like I had, except I did this all several days before. I first got interested in ULTA because of the beautifully rounded bottom of the chart. ULTA dutifully popped double digits the next day, and I called the trade a success. It has promptly gone down double digits since then. This does make sense since it looks in hindsight that it was overbought temporarily. If you bought equities, I hope that you bought small like I constantly remind you to. If you executed a call spread, consider closing out the short call portion and collect the funds that are available there. I would suggest getting longer in each case, as for the calls you should probably add new contracts with a later expiration. You should probably go for a date around December time. ULTA reports again December 5

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $63.00. They now have an "overweight" rating on the stock. 9.0% upside. JMP Securities analysts raised the price target from $58.00 to $65.00. They now have an "average" rating on the stock. 12.4% upside. Royal Bank of Canada analysts raised the price target raised from $59.00 to $63.00. They now have an "outperform" rating on the stock. 9.0% upside.

My Take: LEN did very well, just like all the other homebuilding names. I would hold off allocating in more funds until there is a sell-off. This is a great sector. The problem is, everyone knows this is a great sector.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock. 40.2% upside.

My take: We saw insider buying in this name; also recently call option buying spiking as well. Now we got the news item yesterday that MGM is settling with the survivors of that horrific shooting in Las Vegas for $700 Million. Perhaps this upgrade is related to this settlement. I am no expert in the hotel business, but being able to monitor insider buying and other "technical" aspects of the market allows us to find opportunities that might be out of our comfort zone. I am reminded by the activity in Sunrun (SUN) as another situation in an area that I am no expert (PV) that is interesting because of these insights. Raytheon (RTN) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $188.00. 20.0% upside.

My Take: RTN is a great investment idea, based on its antimissile technology joint venture with the Israeli "Iron Dome" manufacturer Rafael. Also its radar technology should be more valuable due to the new "Drone Wars" threat.

IPO Corner

IPO Insider Share Lock-Ups: During an IPO, the founders and private investors commit to holding their shares for six months. Once the lock-up expires, they are free to sell according to the regular rules of insider selling. Clearly, adding supply affects demand and in turn can affect the share price. When a stock does not go down, and even goes up in the face of that selling, it is clearly bullish. Tradeweb's (TW) IPO lock-up occurred this week, and it held up nicely, making me want to buy that name. These names are less interesting right now. I am going to be monitoring IPO lock-ups going forward...

PagerDuty (PD) $27.92 10/8/2019 9,070,000 $24.00 $217,680,000 4/11/2019 Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN) $16.60 10/8/2019 7,700,000 $14.00 $107,800,000 4/11/2019 Jumia Technologies (JMIA) $7.94 10/9/2019 13,500,000 $14.00 $195,750,000 4/12/2019

