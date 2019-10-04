A 'Material' Trend Change

Given the ongoing trade talks between the U.S. and China, we might want to wait until the next meeting in early October to see if we can anticipate short-term optimism.

The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them. – Peter Lynch

The materials sector is sensitive to the U.S./China trade relationship as well as global economic growth. As the trade tensions with China escalated since 2018, the materials sector has underperformed the broader market, and it opens up opportunities if we look closer into this underperforming sector.

I have been watching lumber prices and housing data closely. Lumber prices are back to $370 level, which is back to its high point in early July. Most housing data suggests a healthy demand for building products and materials. Recent data such as housing starts and building permits all came in above expectations.

Given the ongoing trade talks between the U.S. and China, we might want to wait until the next meeting in early October to see if we can anticipate short-term optimism. The sector’s backdrop remains in relatively good shape.

If you are interested in investing early in this sector, here are some ETFs that you should consider.

Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB) is linked to the Materials Select Sector Index. This index includes companies stocks from the following industries: chemicals; metals and mining; construction materials; paper and forest products; and containers and packaging. It is one of the largest broad materials ETF with about $56 billion assets under management.

This could be appealing if you want to gain indirect exposure to commodity prices given the companies covered in this ETF are engaged in the extraction or production of natural resources. It serves well whether you are looking to gain a balanced exposure to the U.S. equity market from a long-term perspective or if you want to implement a short-term switch towards the materials sector. It also provides one of the lowest expense ratios for materials ETFs at just 0.13% while providing a high average daily volume compared to any other comparable funds. XLB is also more concentrated than similar funds with only 29 holdings and significant allocations to the most prominent components such as Linde PLC(15.5%), Dupont de Nemours (7.8%) and Ecolad (7.4%)

The 1-year return is -2.92%, the 3-year return is 7.45%, and the 5-year return of 5.03%, with a trailing 12 months dividend rate of 2.14%.

Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) provides exposure to stocks of large, mid-size, and small U.S. companies within the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS), by tracking the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Index (IMI)/Materials 25/50. VAW has 120 individual stocks holdings, much more than XLB’s, and low fees.

VAW provides an expense ratio of 0.10%. The 1-year return is -6.43%, the 3-year return is 6.25%, and the 5-year return of 4.75%, with a trailing 12 months dividend rate of 2.08%.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) offers exposure to the U.S. homebuilding industry by tracking the investment results of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index. It’s exposed to a part of the domestic economy that is cyclical. In addition to exposure to homebuilders, it also includes companies related generally to the homebuilding industry, such as Home Depot. It provides a competitive expense ratio in its category and a more concentrated exposure with 47 holdings.

ITB provides a reasonable expense ratio of 0.42%. The 1-year return is 21.74%, the 3-year return is 16.17%, and the 5-year return of 14.14%, with a trailing 12 months dividend rate of 0.52%.

