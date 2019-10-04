The Clorox Company (CLX) CEO Benno Dorer Hosts 2019 Clorox Analyst Day Meeting (Transcript)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) 2019 Clorox Analyst Day Meeting October 2, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Benno Dorer

Good morning. Thank you all for joining us here in New York City. And wherever you are in the global webcast, we appreciate your interest in our company, and we want to welcome you to Clorox Analyst Day 2019. When you go through presentation training, and I know most of you have, you learn that you always start with a jolt, right? So I came up with a really -- jolt that I think is going to energize you, and that's, of course, the Safe Harbor statement. We know you've been waiting for this, but the truth is that this presentation does contain forward-looking statements. In reality, as much as we hate it, may be different than we project it to be. So thank you for acknowledging that. But once we're through that, I am excited on behalf of 8,800 strong Clorox employees to share this new strategy with you today, and I'm not the only one. As you can see, there is a strong contingent of talented and skilled and motivated Clorox executives here, and I'd like to take the time to quickly introduce them and I'm going to ask everybody to stand once they're being called out.

First, Kevin Jacobsen, CFO Extraordinaire; Kirsten Marriner is our Chief People Officer; Linda Rendle, runs pretty much everything, Cleaning, International, Strategy & Operations and whatever she doesn't run; Eric Reynolds, does, who runs Household & Lifestyle. So the difficult questions please over to them. Diego Barral, runs International. Troy Datcher is our Chief Customer Officer. Denise Garner is responsible for anything innovation. Stacey Grier, our CMO; Andy Mowery, runs Product Supply; and Lisah Burhan, runs the Investor Relations, where is Lisa? In the back. And then Paola Gonzalez who is our Treasurer, Paola? Good morning. And last but not least, Angela Hilt, who is our Corporate Secretary & Deputy General Counsel.

We also have a very supportive and collaborative Board and that's expressed by the fact that two of the Board members are here today, Pamela Thomas-Graham is our Lead Director, formerly Executive Board Member of Credit Suisse and also formerly CEO of CNBC. And then Spencer Fleischer is a founding partner of Friedman Fleischer & Lowe, a PE Company in San Francisco. So welcome to all of you.

And the agenda we have today is pretty simple. We're in the midst of opening as you’ve likely recognized, and then we want to share the new strategy with you and several of the team members are going to come up and do this in an integrated fashion. Kevin will deliver a financial update. Pamela is going to give a broad perspective on the new strategy and I’ll close. And it should take about three hours. And then we'll serve you lunch for those of you are here and then we'll have time for Q&A and we should be done by about 1:00 O'clock. Does that sounds like a good plan? Good.

So before we -- I want to talk about where we are going, it’s always important to understand who we are as a company, because who we are determines what our moat is, and who we are tells you why we're excited about the moat that we have, which we think is very solid and defensible. And then the strategy of course is going to tell you about how we want to defend and widen that moat. Who we are? Predominantly is a company with a diverse and U.S. centric portfolio. Even though we sell in over 100 countries, 84% of our net sales is in the United States. And that's decidedly so. We like the United States as a stable market with a goods consumer and customer backbone, and we build leading brands. And leading brands is part of a choiceful and a well put together disciplined playbook. That's all centered around economic profit as our true north. But the playbook has four components. The first is leading brands that are loved by consumers. Second, we are very purposeful, and we're very targeted in where we play our participation strategy. Third, operational excellence, everything we do is deeply rooted in that. And last but not least, we've been talking to you for a while about the concept of good growth. That's growth that is not only profitable, but also responsible and sustainable. And we believe in ESG integration into the business strategy as a competitive advantage.

So let's go a little bit deeper into each of those so we fully understand them. First is leading brands loved by our consumers. Why do leading brands matter? Leading brands capture disproportionate part of a category’s profit pool. That's why we love leading brands. And four out of five brands in our portfolio, about 80% are number one, or differentiated number two brands. And more than half of our portfolio has superior consumer value. That's not common these days. And that number over the years for our company has gone up as a result of the strategic investments we have made.

And over two-thirds of our portfolio has either stable or growing household penetration. And that's critical these days, because that makes sure that we can grow profitably. So those are very important factors. Leading brands, loved by consumers is where our playbook starts.

And then we take those peak share brands, and we love to have them in what we call economically attractive midsized categories. Categories one that’s $5 billion in size; categories that are more rational in general, and less crowded with multinationals makes for a more attractive competitive set. Because we can then apply our deep consumer insights and world class capabilities to make a difference with those categories to drive profitable growth for Clorox and our customers.

The third part of our playbook is operational excellence. That shows up in many places across the P&L and our balance sheet, whether it's a consistent sales growth from innovation, consistent margin growth from cost savings, low selling and admin relative to our peers, top tier ROIC in our peer group, and consistently strong cash flows, no matter whether the times are good or bad.

Last but not least, good growth. We believe in the marriage between business strategy and doing good. We believe in delivering great results the right way. That's because of the values that we have as a company but it's also because increasingly consumers care, customers care, and you, investors care too. So it's the right thing to do. All centered around economic profit. Why economic profit? those of you who followed our company for a while notice, economic profit has the best correlation to long-term stock appreciation. And that's why our goal is to maximize EP that drives our strategic choices, that drives the long-term focus that also drives -- solely drives management compensation. So economic profit is our true north.

So this tells us who we are as a company. And this tells us what our moat is. Our moat is fundamentally based on our playbook, our brands. And then the capabilities that we apply to drive those brands. And they're centered around brand building, around customer management, and around innovation. And that's the lifeblood of what we do every single day. And then we apply operational excellence because that matters. And it also frees up dollars to invest in our brands because that's what we must do at all times. And then if you add 8,800 highly engaged employees, which we do have, that makes for a pretty good moat. So what you can expect today in the strategy is how we will continue to evolve those brands, is how we will continue to evolve those capabilities to build our brands. And is how we drive operational experience to free up money to invest in those brands. And last but not least, how we keep our employees engaged. In a nutshell, that's what today will be all about. And the key messages are following that principle.

First of all, we’ll recap that 2020 is a strategy we're really proud of. It delivered strong performance. And then we'll get into the new strategy and the key theme in our new strategy is innovation, innovation and good growth, but not just product innovation, innovation in everything that we do. Hopefully that will become clear at the end of the day. And hopefully today will also be a expression for you that we are confident in our ability to drive long-term shareholder value.

It's been six years ago, when over in California, many of you were present, we kicked off 2020 strategy. And we made really strong progress across the four key strategies. The number of brands that are seen by consumers as superior value went up dramatically. We delivered consistent, strong innovation across the entire portfolio. We started digital from scratch and today it’s 8% of sales. We started digital marketing from scratch and today the majority of our marketing dollars are spent in digital. Against the strategy of driving portfolio momentum, we established a new long-term growth runway with VMS. And we also accelerated brand expansion organically with adjacencies, because at Clorox organic growth always comes first. We drove a lot of wastes out of the system. We enhanced our cost savings pipeline, and we improved profitability in international, a great deal.

And last but not least on the people side, we, today enjoy best-in-class employee engagement in our industry as a result of the choices that we've made. And we also enjoy a diverse and inclusive workforce and Board that represents who we are as a company that mirrors the consumer base that we're serving. The strategy delivered strong financial results in a period of strong FX headwinds, we delivered solid sales growth and strong EPS and strong EP growth consistently during the last five years. And that led to strong shareholder returns, 91% since fiscal year '14, and that outperformed our peer group by 80% and also outperformed the S&P 500 by a significant margin. But this strategy didn't just create value for shareholders and drive strong business results, it also paid a lot of value for society. Because along with strong business results came highly engaged people that drove a lot of progress in the sustainability area. We met or exceeded all the sustainability targets that we set out for ourselves for 2020 the year early. And our highly engaged employees also lived our mission and brought it to life to make a difference in our communities, because we pride ourselves in that being the right thing to do and our employees do that with enthusiasm. So we're pleased with 2020 strategy and the results that it delivered, strong results the right way. And we're also happy to be recognized not just by our employees and by shareholders but by many constituents and stakeholders around the country in the world for what we do every day.

So some of you who only came from the business perspective, I know who you are. But today is going to be about the strategy but I would be remiss not to open without some remarks on the business. We’re pleased with many parts of the portfolio and we enjoy strong growth in a substantial part of the portfolio, whether that’s Burt's Bees or the return to growth of Brita, the food business, our professionals’ product, international part of home care, there are a lot of pockets of strength. But clearly, they are also businesses and we’ll talk about them today, that we want to turn around that they need to do better. And clearly, this issue started post pricing, alright, as many of you have noted. And that clearly has to do with retailer and competitive issues that we’re working through.

Now, we explained that to everybody before we took pricing as bumpiness, and we anticipated it would happen. And it is happening, and in some cases it’s better than we expected but in some cases, it’s worst. But it is happening, clearly. And we are addressing that with targeted trade spend and cost savings. Importantly, what you are seeing today is reflected in our fiscal year ‘20 outlook. Kevin will talk about an adjusted outlook today for FX only. Our operational assumptions for the fiscal year remain the same and there’s nothing that we’re seeing out here today that’s unexpected, but that would cause us to pause on them. So, I want you to remember that.

But even more importantly I want you to remember this. Fundamentally, our consumer fundamentals remain solid. How do I know that? Household penetration still as good. The percentage of our portfolio that’s seen is better in value, it’s actually slightly higher than it was before pricing.

Price sensitivity is about the same, and a lot of we care about share, we have -- we are in a fortunate position to be able to look at outlet shares and our all outlet shares are flat. So what we’re seeing is a widening gap between tracked to non-tracked channels. And that’s why we remain confident and that’s also why we remain focused on the long-term, as we address these issues short-term, and we’re focused on the long-term with the new strategy that innovates in superior consumer value because that’s still what this is all about.

And this confidence that you’ll hopefully see today from the entire management team that’s present, and that’s shared by all the 8,800 Clorox employees, is granted in the fact that the continued investment in our brands, fueled by cost savings, continues to create this purchase circle from growth for us. We continue to see tremendous margin improvement opportunities, and we’re going to go after them very aggressively.

We continue to enjoy a very engaged, diverse and inclusive workforce that’s empowered and motivated to drive good growth. And we continue no matter whether times are good or bad, to deliver a lot of cash flow consistently and that we’re putting that cash flow to work to invest in the business, and to return home to shareholders.

So, 2020 delivered solid results for the business, delivered a lot of shareholder value, delivered a lot of value for society. But time’s up for strategy 2020. And it's time now for a new strategy that puts innovation at the center of everything that we do. A strategy that puts consumer value, has everything at the center of everything that we do. And the strategy that we have a lot of confidence in, in its ability to deliver long-term shareholder value. So it's time, time for a new strategy. And right now, it's also time for Linda Rendle, who's going to lead us through what the strategy is going to be. Linda?

Linda Rendle

Thank you, Benno. Good morning, everyone. As Benno introduced me earlier, Linda Rendell, I run our Cleaning International Strategy & Operations for the company. And before we dive in to what the details are of our strategy choices, I wanted to take a step back and set the strategic context under which we've made those decisions. What are the core beliefs that we have as a company, and we wanted to be clear on why we chose the name, as well.

What the name is about is that we believe the fundamentals of how we create value remain valid. And what we're trying to do is stoke a fire in those fundamentals, by evolving capabilities and igniting good growth. And why do we need to ignite good growth, because the environment is incredibly disruptive. Nothing I'm about to say for the next two minutes is going to surprise anyone. But the rise of data and technology are causing massive disruptions in the industry. What it's really doing is raising consumer expectations. When they share data with us or retailers, they expect something in return. What they expect in return is for us to know them really well, and give them what they want, how they want it, when they want it, and it needs to be really easy for them.

What is that causing? It's causing retailers to have to react, it's causing them to have to completely redo the way they go to market and their strategies. And that's causing new competitive pressures and costs. And as consumers have these frictions in their life they want to solve so everything works just right for them, competition is coming in and finding ways to do that, which retailers are excited about.

And so the question you might ask in this, and the question we've been asked many times, and we'll continue to answer in the same way is, in this disruptive environment do brands matter? And fundamentally 100% with conviction we answer, absolutely. That's not the issue we're dealing with, brands matter. It's with all of the noise that we experience in the environment that consumers have every single day, the risk is actually just plainly indifference. So they stop carrying. We have brands that consumers care deeply about today. And that's our job as a team is to ensure they continue to care deeply about those brands.

And we believe we're going to do that is through innovation. Innovation is critical so that we can address those changing consumer needs, so that we can keep our strong and relevant brands healthy and so that we can attract and retain the best talent. Just as consumer expectations are rising, those are just people and those people work for companies, so they work for us. And they expect to come to Clorox and have a great experience. And we believe innovation is a way that we will attract them so that they know they can make a difference in the work they do every single day.

There are another set of forces that are working on our strategic choices, albeit these are more positive. And those are consumer megatrends. We have picked this four that we are specifically addressing in our strategy. The first is health and wellness. So consumer these days are trying to live healthier lifestyles. They don’t always get it right. But that's what they're trying to do. And they're elevating priority on their wellbeing. Mental health, how they engage with their friends and family. And we want to be there to help them to make great choices there.

The second is multicultural millennials. So almost 50% of millennials in the U.S. are non-Caucasian. The Next Generation Gen Z over 50% are non-Caucasian. What that means is that for the remainder of all of our careers, we will be serving a multicultural population. And it's critical that we meet their needs. And in particular, for millennials, they are, finally, as we like to say, forming households, having kids, getting married. And those are the critical life stages for them to engage in our categories.

The third trend is around responsibility. So given the massive climate crisis that we're having on our planet, consumers are trying to make better choices. They're trying to make larger choices. But they're also trying to make small everyday choices, like drinking from a Brita bottle, I think, Eric Reynolds, rather than a bottled water. And what they want to do is have the brands that they know and trust, help them be more responsible. And we're going to do just that.

And then finally, on personalization and customization. As that data rises and as consumers’ expectations rise, they need to know that we know them, and that we deliver them personalized and customized experiences that are of high value to them. We find that these trends will be incredibly important for us as we continue to evolve our portfolio and continue to make our brands more relevant for consumers. But we also believe, Benno said we like to do good business, and we like to do it the right way. We believe ESG, so Environment, Social and Governance should be fully integrated into business strategy. It's consistent with just who we are as a company. Our number one core value is do the right thing. But it's also good for business. It reduces risks and costs associated with limited natural resources. That's the reality of what we're dealing with right now. And increases relevance and trust with consumers. And why it fundamentally does that is because it's about people. Integrating ESG is about people and being human-centered.

The other tasks we put IGNITE through was it had to do two things. First, it had to address the incredible strength that we have in our portfolio. And it also has to address the challenges. And when we have as many brands as we do, there's always bound to be a challenge in a year. And we're confident that it does both. You'll see throughout the day examples on many of our brands, and Eric Reynolds is going to take the opportunity to tell you how we're going to reignite growth in Kingsford behind IGNITE. And as Benno talked about this is all about the long-term. But we also need to ensure that we're delivering the near term and IGNITE does that as well. We're focused as Benno said on accelerating organic sales growth in the short-term, but we're doing that the right way. We're ensuring that we're balancing our margin discipline with returning to share growth. And we're continuing to elevate our game and retail execution and Troy will speak about that. Operational excellence is a hallmark of ours and we want to lean into that for fiscal year ‘20 with our retailers.

Alright, with that, let's dive into our IGNITE choices. So key messages on IGNITE, it leaps off of Strategy 2020, innovating to strengthen our advantage and widen and deepen our moats. We're going to innovate on how we create fuel, how we deliver superior consumer experiences, how we work and how we evolve our portfolio over time. IGNITE fully integrates ESG into business strategy. We'll talk about more about what that means in a few minutes.

IGNITE starts with our vision to be exceptional innovators, who earn people's enduring loyalty. Starting with innovation, we've always been innovators and this is very core to who we are. As we ask ourselves, is this the choice that we want to make? Absolutely, it's a choice we've always made, and we want to lean into it. That can be in how we have recreated categories, or brands, or frankly, started them from scratch, like we did with disinfecting wipes. It's about the fact that we've delivered leading product innovation year-after-year-after-year, or leading capabilities around how we do brand building, or how we partner with retailers, where we've always made quick bets, been there fast, and had long-term success with partnering with them.

In order to be great innovators, we have to know people through great insight. Remember, they're giving us data, we need to know them. And that's what insight is all about. But the issue is that in the world actually who's getting lost in all of this data are people, are human beings. It's sad that in the U.S. more people report feeling lonely and disconnected than ever before. And I don't know about you, but I never feel disconnected based on the number of technology tools I have at my disposal, but it's actually making people feel like they're not important.

And what we do in the strategy is firmly place them in the center of everything in that we do, so that we can have relationships with them, and continue to build trust. And because we have done that, we're incredibly useful to people with our brands today. We have brands that help people well. We talked to consumers who after taking RenewLife probiotics for the first time, actually feel good every single day, rather than suffering with digestive issues.

When they use the Burt's Bees lip balm, they tell us I feel so good about that little treat for myself every day knowing that I'm putting ingredients on my body I feel good about. Or the joy they express when they get together with family and friends for a barbecue over Kingsford. We make a difference in people's lives. And we know that if we continue to innovate, because we know them better than anyone and deliver them amazing experiences that will continue to earn their loyalty.

So where are we innovating? As Benno said, this is across our businesses, but it's really about innovating where we have advantage. Taking those leading brands and evolving our capabilities so that we continue to have best-in-class to go-to-market plans. That will be in how we build brands, how we partner with retailers. We're going to innovate how we innovate. We're going to innovate how we drive cost savings. And we're going to innovate on how we use this tremendous team of 8,800 people to accomplish all of this.

So summary of the strategy. It starts with being exceptional innovators, who earn people's enduring loyalty, so that we can maximize economic profit by delivering good growth, growth that is profitable, sustainable and responsible. We'll do that by innovating in our areas of advantage in four core choices. The first is to fuel growth in our brands. We want the money to invest in brand building, in innovation and technology. The second choice will be to innovate brand and shopping experiences of the future. As consumer expectations rise we will be right there with them giving them tremendous value. The third choice is around reimagine how we work. So we want to unleash our employees to be exceptional innovators to move as fast as consumers do. And then fourth, evolve our portfolio. We have an amazing suite of highly relevant brands and we want to be even more relevant in the future. So I'm going to quickly cover the highlights of these choices and the team is going to you through the detail of how they work and it starts with fuel growth and Andy is going to talk to us about how we are increasing our cost savings target to 175 basis points a year. We are going to do that by widening cost savings funnel. How we generate those cost savings? Leveraging digital, sustainability and integrated design.

Andy is going to talk to you about how we plan to reimagine categories behind variable sustainability goals, partnering with retailers so that we can reduce our environmental footprint, reduce costs and address the needs for our consumers to be more responsible.

Second choice: innovate experiences. This is all about meeting those raised consumer expectations and Stacey, Troy and Denise will speak to you about how we are going to do that. It starts with purpose-driven. Then, we are going to ensure we partner with retailers on strong category growth ideas that help them deliver fictionally shopping. And then finally and importantly, we are going to deliver bigger stickier innovation, innovation that consumers love. And that's been a hallmark of what we have done, delivered product innovation year after year. But what we want to do with this is look for bigger ideas, so bigger consumer need spaces that are highly incremental, we want to cast a wider net in those spaces. So continue that great product innovation that we're known for, but we want to innovate in other areas, like business models and retail innovation. And finally, we want to have a longer focus on innovation. So, like we have done with Scentiva, we want to ensure that we can have innovations year-after-year, that delight the consumers and we want to ensure we can invest in those for many years.

Our third choice is to reimagine work. We'd like to call the secret sauce of this strategy. It takes an amazing team of 8,800 and helps them to be a more efficient and effective in their work so they can be exceptional innovators. We are going to do that by taking our diverse employees and unleashing them for being even more inclusive. We have done a really good job at being inclusive but we can do even better and we know when people feel included they bring their best selves to work and they will be better innovators.

We want to continue our transformation to be a fully digital organization and we want to be fast. We're fast today but we can be faster and we need to move at the pace that our consumers and customers expect. Kirsten is going to talk to you about this choice and she is going to talk about how we are investing in capabilities to bring IGNITE to life. For example, on the screen, personalization.

Our fourth choice I'll talk to you later today about and that's around evolving our portfolio. As Benno said, we are happy with the portfolio that we have but we can continue to make it stronger by leaning into things like our capabilities and megatrends. That's also true for international but we want to accelerate profitable growth in international and I'm going to talk you about how we're going to do that.

And then finally, M&A remains a strategic lever, but the criteria are largely unchanged and remain U.S. centric. Throughout the day, I'd ask you to pay attention as the team talks about megatrends and seeing how we apply each one of these. There are going to be examples in every section and I'll wrap up how that looks like this afternoon. I mean, well, it’ll feel like this afternoon, but later this morning.

Alright, so the choices are strong on their own and we really like them as individual choices but the magic of these choices is the integration. So as I said, it starts with putting consumers at the center of what we do. And what we're trying to do is innovate to create high value experiences for them.

We do that by fueling growth. By increasing our cost savings target, we can invest in brands, in technology and innovation, which helps us innovate great experiences for them with high value. We'll deliver purpose-driven and personalized brands. We'll ensure that we deliver frictionless shopping by partnering with retailers and will give them innovation that they love.

When we do that, it helps us evolve our portfolio to be even more future proof to be on trend with those megatrends that we talked about. And this creates a virtuous cycle for us that we've relied on for many years and that we want to lean into and double down on. And what makes that virtuous circle work even harder is us as a team and designing to the needs of this strategy. We want to be inclusive and we want to be digital and fast, so that we can be exceptional innovators to move as fast as consumers expect us to.

And then importantly, we embed ESG into this strategy, so that the goals are owned by business units. And let's get into those goals. I'll talk about planet on the next slide. But really the big thing here is waste reduction, as well as science based climate actions. But near our products, we want to continue our responsible product stewardship, and we want to improve our own practices, but actually also the best practices in the industry. From a people perspective, we want to enhance consumers’ lives and people's lives, through choices that help their well being. We'll do that around household penetration goals on our wellness portfolio. And we want to do that for our own people and we're enhancing our programs to partner with them for their well being.

And then finally on governance, doesn't mean anything unless we hold ourselves accountable and executive compensation will be tied to ESG goals.

Alright. Now the exciting part, as that’s looking all exciting already. We're making both sustainability and environmental goals. These are incredibly exciting to us, particularly the first one, which is our signature goal. By 2030, while we want to remove 50% of the virgin packaging we have in plastic and fiber, 50%.That is going to require us to completely reimagine some of our categories. It's going to require us to reinvent parts of our supply chain. It's going to require us to partner with retailers to transform categories. We think we can play an incredible role in this. And what we think it can do for us is not only reduce costs, but help us be more relevant with consumers and customers.

In addition to that, we're going to play science-based greenhouse gas emission target reductions. And by 2025, we're going to be in 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging. And we're going to have 100% renewable energy in the U.S. and Canada. It's great to say it out loud, isn't it? We're really excited about what we've chosen to do here. Eric Reynolds is our Sustainability Executive Sponsor. And he has a team building capabilities right now for the business units to go achieve these goals. And we are fully embedding these goals into business units. Our general managers will be accountable for delivering these results.

Okay, so we wanted to provide how we see this being continuity with the 2020 strategy because remember, this leaps off of 2020. It's an evolution of the strategy. And we're seeing what we're calling leaps. So in good growth, it might be obvious to continue our strong ESG focus. But we're going to accelerate our leadership by fully embedding ESG goals into this business strategy.

For superior consumer value, we're going to continue to lean into technology, brand investment, and product innovation. But because consumers’ expectations are rising, we’re going to innovate across many levers to develop them in overall superior experience. In the area of portfolio, we’ll continue to evolve around our healthy core, that’s always job number one for us, and we’re going to continue our disciplined approach to M&A. The leap really here is evolving international to be more profitable over time. Fuel, we’ll continue our strong cost saving focus, but we’ll widen the aperture, 175 basis points and we’ll do that through leveraging digital, sustainability and integrated design. And finally in the area of people, we’ll continue our world class performance on diversity and engagement but we will fully unleash what our people can do by being more inclusive, digital and fast.

Alright, so to sum up quickly, IGNITE Strategy leaps off 2020, innovating to strength in our advantage, and how we create fuel, how we build great experiences for consumers, how we work and how we evolve our portfolio. And we commit to doing good, while delivering growth and we’re fully embedding ESG into our business strategy.

And with that, let’s have Andy Mowery up to talk our first strategy fuel growth.

Andy Mowery

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. I'm Andy Mowery and I lead our product supply organization. And by way of a very quick introduction, I’ve been at Clorox for 10.5 years, working throughout our global supply chain. I’ve been in my current role for just under two years, and prior to joining Clorox I’ve spent more than two decades at Johnson & Johnson, working in a variety of supply chain roles, in service of their businesses.

And I'm pleased today to kick off this deeper dive into these four integrated choices and to talk about fueling growth. We have a strong track record of cost savings. We’re often asked “Can you continue to do that?” And the answer of course is yes, and it’s “Yes, and” and the “And” is that we’re taking that goal up from more than a 150 basis points a year to a 175 basis points. And we’re going to do that by pulling harder on three levers: on digital, on integrated design and on sustainability as a source of fuel.

We have this long track record, this record goes back years before this fiscal year ‘11. And this has been a really important operational excellence item for us. During those times of inflationary pressures, this ability to create cost savings to drive fuel is what has powered us through those periods so we could still invest behind the business. This is a place in the strategy where we’re building from a strength. And why is fuel so important, why do we need to do that? Innovation, investing in our brands. It’s core to who we are as a CPG company. That is our lifeline. But we also needed to fuel digital, digital is both a source and a use of fuel, so that we can reimagine how we work, that we have the right tools with which to do that. This is in our DNA. For those of you who have been here before you’ve seen variations of this chart but this is part of who we are, and there are some things that set us apart that make this part of our DNA. And one is that, we look at all aspects of our addressable spend from trade, through cost of goods, through selling and admin, we look at it all trying to find those ways that we can optimize this addressable spend.

The second thing that makes us different in this regard is that this is everyone's job at Clorox. It's not one person, one department, one function, all 8,800 people bear this responsibility to work on this addressable spend.

And the third thing that makes it different is that this is perpetual, this machine never turns off. We don't turn it off and bring it back during a difficult time, it never stops. We run this like an innovation pipeline. We have a multiyear view to the benefits, and importantly, a multiyear view to the resources required, so that we can plan and stage the work and keep this continuous flow of fuel, this continuous flow of cost savings, so that we can invest in innovation, invest in the brands, invest in the digital tools that we need to reimagine how we work.

And as you've heard, we're taking this goal up. This is a yes, we can continue and we we'll do more. This is a vital part of the IGNITE Strategy that we're taking this goal up. And we're confident that we'll be able to continue to drive and drive even further than we have in the past.

And how do we do that? Well, we have to maintain the discipline that got us here, that DNA element, and then we need to expand. So the use of digital for productive people and productive assets, the use of integrated design and thinking bringing supply and demand even closer together to drive higher value and sustainability. Sustainability is a source of fuel, not a source of cost, but sustainability as a source of fuel. That's what will allow us to take this discipline that we have and push it to an even higher level

Digital supply network. So I've been asked this long enough to have seen the transition from individual departments and inside the four walls to a nice supply chain. It’s served us well, people working together in service of our customers. And it has served us but it's time to evolve and it's time to change. And what we see now is the evolution of digital supply networks. Moving out of that chain, which is serial and linear in nature to one that is integrated, concurrent. Working together in services, consumers and customers. It has a high demand for visibility. That high demand for visibility, that concurrent activity makes this network more effective. When the network is more effective, it's lower cost. You've heard us talking about digital for many years. And we’ve spent a lot of that on the upfront side, on the marketing side, the demand side. And we have started now investing in the supply side of our business in our digital supply network. We made investments in planning and transportation, in order to cash. And we've also made some investments in the manufacturing floor in wearable technology. And I know they look pretty cool. I have to bring a little prop for show and tell. They look cool. But cool isn't reason enough to invest in technologies like this.

So let me try to bring it to life a little bit. Why is technology like that so important to what we do every day in our operations? Historically, our production associates had an issue with the machine carrying manuals to the line, looking up troubleshooting, trying to document in an email or by a phone call, here's what I think is going on, here's what the settings look like. That's really hard to do to a technician who may be on the other side of the world. By the time they get it, by the time they get on a plane, book a ticket, get here, days have gone by. With the use of wearable technology on the shop floor, operators can show an operator on another plant, a technician in another part of the world exactly what is going on in real time. They can fix those issues in the real time. And why is that important? It increases quality, increases uptime on the manufacturing floor, less waste, more production, lower costs.

The adoption of this technology on our shop floor has been amazing, irrespective of age, irrespective of the country that we use them in. Our production associates are demanding this kind of technology. So they don't want to carry those manuals to the lines anymore. It has been outstanding to watch. I'm so excited about the investments that we're making in our digital supply network. This is just one of them.

Let's talk a bit about this concept of integrated design. I have two examples that I want to share with you. The first example, everybody loves Burt's Bees lip balm, there's a flavor for everybody, there's tons of ingredient combinations out there. And while I wouldn't say that every one of those formulas was designed from scratch, I think it is fair to say that they did not always take advantage of the scale that we had or the scale that we could build.

So R&D and our product supply organization have been working very closely together to develop a series of bases, a beeswax base, a flavor base, a tint base. Still allows for all the differentiation we need at the back end, but we'll do that differentiation at the back end and not at the very first step in the manufacturing process. And what does this do for us, it reduces complexity. We manage a lot of ingredients in the Burt's Bees business. And we can reduce that by 25%, 25% fewer ingredients to buy, to manage, to make sure there every time we need to run a batch, we can build scale where we need to and want to build scale, but we retain that ability to rapidly differentiate at the end to meet consumer needs. So great example, again of R&D, product supply, integrating, working together, not working in silos, to bring product design and manufacturing design together to create value.

Another example is in Glad. So here's the challenge, right? The challenge to our teams, can we make an even better trash bag for our consumers? Can we reduce our exposure to the resin market? Can we lower our environmental footprint? Now if you sent marketing, R&D, product supply off on their own, I can guarantee they would each be able to solve for one of them, maybe two, no way to solve for all three if you don't integrate and you don't work together. By bringing marketing, R&D, product supply together, you create what we call this triple win. It's a better trash bag for our consumers and it uses 10% to 15% less resin. Less resin lessens our exposure and our risk in the resin market and it improves environmental footprint.

Again an example where you have to bring marketing, R&D, product supply all together in an integrated fashion, designing, thinking the same way to drive these triple win benefits. And it sets us up well for this last lever, this area of sustainability.

So Linda shared the goals, I'm not going to reshare the goals. But here's the core message, the message is that sustainability is a source of fuel. And we often hear sustainability is going to cost. And in some cases that's true post consumer recycled resin costs more than virgin resin, we know that. But you turn this into a source of fuel by having an elimination mindset. Where can we eliminate packaging? Where can we eliminate water? Where can we eliminate transportation lags? And we're going to walk through some examples to bring that to life.

This is illustrative. We're not doing this in the U.S. today to accomplish, this is going to require really deep partnership and work with our retail partners. But if you're familiar with this category, in Australia, you'd say what's the big deal? That's what the category looks like in Australia. There's no carton. In U.S., everything's in cartons, we put one good box inside of another, perfectly good box.

Now, why is this important? Why does it matter? If you move from that carton to that wrap, it's about a 90% reduction in the amount of fiber-based packaging that you use, 90%. For perspective, in our business, around the globe, all the products that we do, we buy about 330 million pounds of fiber-based packaging. And while I'm pleased with 99% of that is from recycled or renewable sources, it’s 330 million pounds of fiber-based packaging, imagine eliminating 50% of that and the cost associated with 50% of that fiber-based packaging.

These opportunities are very real, they're not easy, it’s going to require a lot of hard work, both internally and with retail partners, but they're very real.

How about water? Water is a precious commodity. Water is heavy weighs about 8 pounds a gallon, takes up space on trucks and on shelves. And we've been leading with compaction over the years, taking the water out of the formula. And we have got another round of compaction that we will be rolling out in the winter and spring. And you can see the reduction, 30% reduction in water, 25% corrugate, 15% reduction in the amount of resin required. And we need to continue to push ourselves to get that point we can eliminate water, how can we get the dry? Well, we're not transporting water at all. Big reductions, big opportunities.

And the last area that I want to share with you is in eliminating transportation miles. Our Litter network today is largely focused around one plant in the middle of the country. We've enjoyed tremendous economies of scale from that plant for many years. It's time to invest in some new capabilities. And one might argue you could do that once you do it where you already have the economies of scale. But what that would ignore is the opportunity to eliminate transportation miles.

So we're in the planning phases for a plant in the Mid-Atlantic, will probably be operational in about two years. But we're really excited about what this does for us. And let me just put it around some numbers and give you some dimension on why changes like this are so important and such an opportunity. We’re going to reduce 7 million over the road miles by having a dual network in the Litter business. That's 1 million gallons of diesel fuel that we don't buy and don't get consumed by having this dual network. It’s 23,000 metric tons of CO2 equivalents that are not being generated, by limiting and eliminating 7 million road miles through a supply chain network design.

I hope you can see through these three examples that sustainability is and will be a major source of fuel for the IGNITE Strategy as we go forward. So the key messages that I leave you with. Strong track record of cost savings, this is an area of the strategy where we are clearly building from one of our strengths. And it's a yes and yes, we will be able to continue to do this. And we're taking our goal higher from more than 150 basis points a year to more than 175 basis points a year. And we're going to do that by pulling hard on three leavers: digital, productive people, productive assets, integrated design, bringing supply and demand much closer together to drive value and sustainability as a source of fuel, not a cost, but a source of fuel.

And with that, we're going to close out on fuel growth. We're going to take a break for 15 minutes, back at 10:10. And when we come back, Stacey, Troy and Denise will be up here to share with you what we plan to do with the fuel that we'll generate. Thank you.

Stacey Grier

So now Denise, Troy and I are going to talk to you about how we innovate experiences. By way of brief introduction, because I'm new to the management team, I’ve spent the last 30 years before joining Clorox in advertising at the creative agency side, almost 30 of it working on building the Clorox brands. So I have been a loyal brand builder for Clorox for a very long time. I also worked on other CPG, big and small across both the U.S. and globally, as well as other categories like fashion and adult beverages.

I joined the Clorox Company in 2016, and became Chief Marketing Officer in January of this year. So I will take you through the starting point, but we will each take a piece of this. Again, as Linda said, people at the center, that's what this entire section is all about. It's about helping people meet their goals, and exceeding people's expectations. And we're going to do that by creating experiences that surround them. We're going to start first with brand building, and what we're doing to drive purpose-driven personalized brands. And then Troy is going to come up and talk about frictionless shopping, and how we partner with retailers to do that.

And finally, Denise is going to talk about how we innovate on innovation and create bigger and stickier platforms.

So let me start with personalized -- purpose-driven personalized brands. Brands matter to people. We know it. I’ve put just two data points up here. But as the world gets increasingly complex, and increasingly scary, people turn to brands they trust. And we know this is going to continue to rise. The question for the future is it, will brands matter, it's which brands matter. We are determined to be the brands that matter for the future for consumers. We're going to do this by making our brands more relevant and driving more value in consumers’ lives.

Benno talked and Linda talked about superior value, that is the hallmark of Clorox brands. We are over 50% superior value on our brands, we are actually up 1 point from 53% to 54% post pricing in the last period. So this is as of July measurement. So we have a very strong solid base of superior value in our portfolio.

Our household penetration remains very strong. We’re in nine out of 10 households. I think we'd be hard pressed to find anybody in this room that didn't have a Clorox product in their home. We live in most American homes.

Now we are not happy with where our share is today. And we are certainly working on short-term priorities as we balance them against our long-term growth for profitability. But we do see loyalty stable to growing and the way we measure this is looking at IRI panel data. When you go into the panel data for IRI from ‘16 to ‘19, you see that our share of category requirements, how much dollars people are giving us in the category has remained stable to growing for most of our key SKUs. So across the board, whether it's loyalty, penetration or superior value, our brands are strong.

Brands with purpose matter more to consumers than other brands. And that was a millennial phenomenon first. But now that’s spread to almost any generation you look at. People expect brands to stand for something. They want brands that have a point of view. They want brands with purpose. And that's what we're seeing in our portfolio as well.

When we look at the brands where we have activated purposefully, we see them growing at 3 times the rate of brands where we have an activated purpose. And why do we believe this is true, because those brands become more human, more relevant, and more differentiated, not from other brand players only, but also from store brands, it’s how we compete is a big piece of our portfolio.

So we've talked a little bit about purpose. So I wanted to come back and revisit an example of that was shared with you last Analyst Day, and that's the Clorox brand. So we took this 100-year old brand and searched its heart and soul and DNA and said, “What has this brand done for more than a century that makes people love it.” And it's really about creating a cleaner world where people thrive.

So we started to activate that. I’m going to show you two pieces of video, the first piece of video was done for, before we did the purpose work. And the second piece is after the purpose. Both for the same product, which is our Clorox Clean-Up bleach cleaner spray.

[Audio/Video Presentation]

Powerful spot moved the business while we were very excited about it. And then we created this work after purpose.

[Audio/Video Presentation]

A cleaner world where people thrive now embedded into our communications. What do we see? 4.8 times return on the same product. That's the power of purpose. Purpose matters to people. It makes brands matter more, they connect to it. More human, more relevant, more differentiated. So we've looked at purpose in other brands in the portfolio.

Hidden Valley, we actually went into digital Ranch culture and if you say, what is that, I said the same thing for a little while. There is an amazing amount of people in digital who talk about and participate in Ranch. And when we got in there and did that and then started to talk with some of the super fans, what we saw was people were creating their own original ways to use Ranch. And that's really giving them food joy. So we said that's really the purpose of this brand. And then we started to go out in the world with that purpose. This is on our coast-to-coast Ranch store that started in September. This is Pinterest content that people have created using Ranch. It might lot look good to everyone in the morning. I was like “Is that the right picture for the morning?” but people are obviously grabbing this, participating in it, and creating their own contact.

We look at brands like Brita who is about making water better for people and the planet. I'm going to show a 6 second bumper that just gives you a flavor of both the new product and a purpose simply communicated and then show you some pieces from our website.

[Audio/Video Presentation]

If that's not a good 6 seconds of communication, I don't know what is.

[Audio/Video Presentation]

Better water for people and the planet. Purpose-driven brand matter more and that's why in '20, all of our brands will have a defined purpose, that are major brands for us and we will begin activating them. We believe in purpose and we know that's part of leaning we're going to do in '20 and beyond, because it matters to consumers, it matters to customers.

The next piece of our journey is being consumer centered as we build brands around people, it’s personalization. People want brands to know them and to act like they know them, serving the right content at the right time and really not giving them what they don't want or is irrelevant. You guys probably know it. You feel exactly the same way, we’re all consumers. You don't want to be served something you don't care about and that's part of personalization. So we have made a bold goal for this strategy period, which is we are going to get to know a 100 million consumers, that is 40% of the adult population. They are going to become known users to us. We are going to know something about them and able to personalize to them.

We know that's a bold goal, but we know we can do it, because we have a relationship with nine out of 10 households today. So we believe that by knowing people better, we can activate and personalize to them. This is going to require us to bring in new talent and train our already digitally savvy talent. It requires us to create a strong value exchange with consumers so that they want to give us their data and we respect their data privacy rights. And it requires us to brand building that doesn't just deliver the ROI but helps us acquire new users that are known to us. So, that's the data. What does it take to start to personalize that? And this is really the building blocks of personalization. The first is digital acumen. That is understanding the digital landscape and how consumers are interacting with brands in a digital world. We have been down this journey for quite a while. We have spent the last five years investing in this and we have learned how to use digital in new and innovative ways.

The second piece is data and analytics, I started talking a little bit about our data but let's talk about our analytics. We developed our analytics practice in 2002. By 2016, we were recognized as analytics geniuses by the advertising -- National Advertising Association, which is quite an honor for that group. Analytics is deeply embedded into the core of marketing, it has been there since 2002. So it will become core to our practice.

What's the next piece, it's really about insight. And as you know, insight is the hallmark of what Clorox believes in. We have a world class insights group that helps us develop insights that allow us to tell stories. But we’ve innovated the way we've told stories. And the way we've done that is to partner with people like Google, Facebook, Instagram to help learn how to story tell across digital platforms. In fact, this year, we won YouTube’s best use of their platform from Google for the Liquid-Plumr brand. Who would have thought that Liquid-Plumr would be best use of the YouTube platform, but we are, as of 2019.

So when you bring these pieces together, digital acumen, data and analytics, storytelling and insight, you're able to personalize for people. So why are we poised to lean digital? Well, as you know, we've been increasing our digital spend year-over-year. And that's allowed us to learn how to optimize it and use it effectively and efficiently. We've actually increased our ROI for the total spend, not just the digital spend, but the total spend by 15% over the 2020 strategy period. We have really learned how to use digital to our advantage. And we're being recognized for it.

For those of you who don't know, Gartner L2 is the largest competency ranking of digital in the country. So they take digital brands and rank them across five dimensions. They rank them across e-commerce, mobile -- let's see if I can do all five of them, digital marketing, social media and their websites. So they take those five pieces and rank competence. They did that in two categories that we participated. The first is home care. In home care, we were ranked number one, and a digital genius. We are very proud of that. We are equally proud of the fact that our Burt's Bees brand in the personal care category was also ranked a genius and came in number three, but leading brands that had far more spending like Neutrogena. So we feel like we're really poised to lead in digital.

So let's take that to personalization. Because how does personalization create value for consumers? Well, it first does that by receptive audiences. When we know you, we know what you want to hear. We can understand individuals and create audiences that are more interested in what we have to say, and not serve those messages to people who are less interested. It also allows us to be contextually relevant to know where you are in a place and serve you content that makes that place feel more relevant to you, so you understand it better. And the last is personalized persuasion, taking something we know about you and tailoring a message to that. All three of those are the value creations for personalization.

So let's show you a couple of examples. The first is our Hidden Valley brand. And so you have seen and you might have seen on the reel, we do a lot of little videos of recipes for Hidden Valley, people love them. When they do, you’d see something like this on Facebook?

[Audio/Video Presentation]

And with just a quick you're at the website. Now when you get to the website because you’ve come in through a chicken recipe, we have an analytics recommendation engine, not just similar to what they use for Netflix, so that we know what content to best serve to you next. So if you came in through chicken, we give you our first most popular chicken recipes. But if it’s the second time you’ve been to the site and you’ve searched something else, it starts to customize those recipes for you each time you come in, giving you better and better content. Well certainly that makes for a better experience, but it also makes you significantly more likely to go to more than two pages, and we know when you go to more than two pages on our site we see 40% incremental sales.

We do this by mirroring our data with the IRI data platform and we’re able to see the closed sale of it. So, through data and analytics we’ve found the value of the second page, which is why we’re using an analytics engine to drive recommendations, personalization, creates value for consumers, creates value for us.

Another example, Clorox Wipes. We introduced the new wipe this year, it’s Ultra Clean, the best wipe ever to-date, there will be other wipes they’re great too, but the best wipe ever to-date. We wanted to trade people up. So the strategy behind that was trade up and how do we personalize to get more trade up.

Well, it required us to take a pretty cutting edge use of data. The first was our first party data from our site, this allowed us to look alike target, get people who have profile similar to those people, therefore have a propensity by a Clorox product. We crossed that with wipes purchasers whether they were Clorox Wipes, Lysol Wipes or store brand wipes. We cross purchase. So now we have a person who buys wipes, who’s predisposed to us. And we looked at where they were searching for content so we can decide whether we’re going to serve it to them.

When we got to those places, we created unique videos for those places, so it was contextually relevant content. So if you were a predisposed user who use wipes and you’re on a personal care site, you might see something like this. Oh! I did that with the wrong slide.

Now if you were on a parenting site, you’d see this. So we did this for the 35 most popular places for these people to look for content, so that we can personalize their content to the experience they were having. We haven’t seen the results yet, since the launch is new, but we’re really excited about the potential.

How do we do all this? We have a broad ecosystem of partners, we’ve spent the last year really building that ecosystem and they have lifted us up, whether it’s capabilities, data or content, they have made us better. I talked to you a little bit about Google, we’ve had a long partnership with them, they have made us much better storytellers than we were before. We also have companies like Criteo, who have helped us understand retail search, and how to optimize that, so that we can do a better job of that.

So we used this entire ecosystem to lift us up and make us better. So, the core of what we’re going to do in brand building for the strategy period is purpose-driven personalized brands. And now Troy is going to talk to you about how we work with retailers to create frictionless shopping experience. Troy?

Troy Datcher

Thank you, Stacey. Good morning, everyone. So I maybe a new face to some of you in the room, I'm not a new face to this industry or to Clorox. I’ve been in this industry for almost 30 years, this is when you say you don’t look like it. So 30 years of experience in the industry. My first 10 years were at Procter & Gamble and the last 18 years with Clorox.

I’ve worked across literally every single facet of the sales discipline inside the company, whether it be planning, capabilities or customer facing. And because, I've been around for 18 years, I've touched almost every brand in the U.S. portfolio as well. So, no stranger to the industry, no stranger to this disruption that’s facing us.

I wanted to start first by grounding us in the reality of today. And Benno talked a little bit about the lumpiness that we've experienced because of pricing. And I'm here to share with you that in the short-term, we're focused on delivering against those challenges, namely, distribution, losses that we've experienced in the marketplace due to pricing, merchandising losses and key post periods, which we must win. And importantly, managing price gaps in categories in which we compete in. Where there are gaps we're focused on closing those. We've talked a lot about superior consumer value you and the sales organization has a big job in helping deliver that.

So we're squarely focused on that in the short-term. But I want to tell you how excited I am about this new strategy. If you think about where that sits in customer facing, I've got an entire toolbox of things to talk about now with our retail partners. Andy did a great job this morning, talking about the fact that we're going to take fuel to drive our brands. In this moment of disruption, we need more fuel to drive our brands and we're going to do that through cost savings.

Importantly, Andy also talked about making sure we have a supply chain that’s digital, that is flexible and that's music to our retailers’ ears as they try to deliver against their promise to shoppers.

Stacey talked about the great things we're doing around personalization, and purpose. And as we help our retail partners bringing those capabilities to bear, as they try to figure this thing out as well, really critically important. And I won't steal Denise's thunder but I'm really excited about selling all the things Denise is going to talk to you about behind the innovation. The fact that stickier, more impactful innovation long-term, again music to our retailers’ ears in this time of disruption. So, really excited about the strategy and like a kid in the candy store, I cannot wait to get out here and start talking about this to our retail partners.

So there's been a lot of talking about disruption. You guys have all talked about this in our industry, Linda shared some thoughts about that this morning. The great news for Clorox, we have a strong track record in terms of disruption. I would say bring it on, this is where we're at our best. So as the club channel emerged, we were on the ground early with capabilities, resources, and importantly, insights that help the retailer figure out how to drive value with our brand.

When the dollar channel emerged, again, on the ground early, capabilities, resources and insights to marry our brands up with the promise that those retailers were delivering against a lower income shopper. We've done this also with e-commerce.

We’re on the ground early, the story repeats itself, capability, resources and insights. And what we really love is accelerated growth from the e-commerce because we placed those bets early and we were on the ground as this channel emerged. Benno mentioned this earlier today 80% of our sales today are e-commerce. You see the growth that we've seen in the last four years but importantly, I’ll share a few, in FY‘20 we expect double-digit growth from e-commerce as well. So we expect it to continue.

Now why e-commerce has such an explosion of growth? It's pretty simple. They're taking the friction out of a shopping experience. And let's face it, we all shop differently today than we did just five years ago. You can take out your mobile device and in just a couple of clicks, you can search, find and purchase your product. And retail is working really hard today to make sure that fulfillment is as frictionless as the ordering piece of the equation.

So they’ve done an outstanding job of delivering against their promise to make sure that for consumers it's personalized, it's digital and it's fast. And that's what's really driving disruption in the industry.

Now, retail is all dealing with this in various ways. I mean if you think about this disruption and implications to [CBG], there are many of them. And there are retailers that need our insight capability to handle the disruption on that point of difference. And if you're a retailer to have 4,000 stores in the U.S., and your capital is in brick and mortar stores, we're there to help you. And we think there's an advantage for Clorox, because of the number one, number two brands in our portfolio and because in a limited store environment, those number one, those number two brands that are personalized, and have purpose, they win. So we're well poised and in a limited SKU environment. And we're going to help those retailers make that shopping experience a better one.

If you're in the middle, and you're trying to balance the digital and the physical environment, which most of our retailers are on that journey today, we're there to help you, sync those two worlds together. It's taking the power of what we do really well we've done historically for 100 years, combined with what we've been -- the journey we've been on with personalization and purpose, marrying those things together to really help along that that digital and physical journey. And so we are well poised from that standpoint as well.

And finally, for those retailers that are really concerned about that last mile delivery and that promise, if you’re Amazon and you're making a two day promise, now one day promise because Walmart is countering and you want to deliver that one hour promise, that last mile delivery will be critically important. And the great work that Andy is doing and his team to provide a flexible supply chain network will help us deliver against that promise. So really excited about the implications to the CBG because I think we have the answers.

Now it all starts with, it's no secret sauce here, leading brands. How many times have we said leading brands there, right? Leading brands, we're well positioned because of leading brands, strong leading brands, and these capabilities that we've been known for in our industry for quite some time. What we're working on today is making sure that we transform the capabilities not from just the physical, but to the digital and we are well on our way in doing that. And not only leaning on current capabilities, but developing new ones for the future.

What I would like to share with you is a couple examples across three formats of the competitive landscape in terms of how we're doing this work today. So this is not a pie in the sky things we’re promising for tomorrow, we're well on our way and poised across every single format in the retail landscape to take advantage of this disruption.

So, physical stores, here is a little secret. 90% of our volume is still done in physical stores today. We love the e-commerce growth we're experiencing, but 90% of the volume still in a physical store. And over the strategy period, there will still be a large percentage of the volume in a physical store. Now, we've got to help those retailers as they're competing in this new world, make the experience as frictionless as possible for all of those people, who decide to get in the car, find a parking spot, get out of the car, do their own shopping. Noble concept, do their own shopping, we got to make it as easy as possible.

Today, the average grocery shopper spends 50 hours a year in a grocery store. That’s over two days a year of your life spending in a grocery store. We've got to make that easier. And the way we're going to do that is by optimizing categories, driving simplification, using our brands as signposts to -- for categories like trash, like wipes, like salad dressings to make the experience easier for that shopper. We can take back a couple of those hours and get back to the consumer, they will work wonders. And we have to do that together with our retail partners.

And finally, superior value has been talked about a lot. I talked about our role in that. We're going to work with retailers to make sure that we're going to make it worth the trip. When a consumer decides to get in the car, make that drive over, find a parking spot, do their own shopping, we've got to make sure that when they get to the shelf and make that decision, we have superior consumer value, front and center. And we'll do that together.

We’ve partnered with Walmart on their journey to marry the physical and digital. And it all starts with a leading brand, Fresh Step. We've taken a new innovation on Clean Paws. We actually worked with Walmart to make sure that we actually made it easy to find what was in the store, or on the website. We worked with them to really focus on the right taxonomy in the category to make sure that we made this as simple as possible for the shopper. And importantly, we wanted to make the back end of this frictionless as well.

So if you decide to come to the store, do your shopping, we will make it easy there. But if your fulfillment option is to drop by the store to pick it up, we’ll have it delivered to your home. We're going to serve up customized, personalized content for you to help you along that fulfillment journey. This is a great partnership with a leading retailer. But it's not just about great partnership, this is good business.

Our Fresh Step business is up 143% on walmart.com. And if you look at online grocery pickup business it’s up over 50%. So we're really excited not only about the partnership, but what this delivers for both companies, because of the profitability that we can deliver together.

The final example is hot off the press. This is our back to school, back to college execution with Amazon. So again, starting with a leading brand with purpose and we know purpose really matters to millennials. And as we try to drive household penetration with these new consumers, really critically important that we have a brand with purpose. And we're leading with Brita. And during their critical time period of back to college when there's a ton of activity in the category and high interest, we were able to accomplish earning 74% of all the search on amazon.com related to water filtration.

So if you want to get it right, you get it right when all the eyeballs are focused on the segment and we did that. And we created over 340 million impressions during that time period. Now, that's all great. But if you think about where the millennial is going, and what's important to them. This frictionless experience becomes really critical to them, as well as consumers. And we’ve partnered with Amazon on a new fulfillment option where they have owned 40 college campuses around the U.S., where we actually had our products delivered through their lockers on campus. So, not only we deliver the right content at the right time with the right leading brand with the right purpose, we also deliver it in a way that was frictionless to that consumer who is important to all of us. So, I want to thank you for your time.

I'm going to turn it over to Denise, but I'll wrap up the building blocks, leading brands for the 30th time, leading brands, right? Great insights which we are -- the hallmark of our organization, retail partnership, Benno mentioned, our commitment to excellence when it comes to execution and we will do that with strong retailer partnerships but all with the objective to deliver this frictionless experience that you as shoppers and consumers expect.

So now, Denise.

Denise Garner

Thanks, Troy. We have stuff to sell.

Benno Dorer

I know. How exciting is that?

Denise Garner

So, hey, Denise Garner, I have been in this role for nearly five years now. I just hit 30 years with the company recently, and fun fact, I was actually the leader of the product development team on our original Clorox disinfecting wipes launch concept to start our ship. So, as you can imagine, the company is near and dear to my heart and it’s absolutely privilege to stand here and talk about where we are going next with our IGNITE innovation strategy. We do have a strong track record of delivering consisting year-over-year growth from our innovation. It's a broad-based approach. We take care of our core business. We launch new products, extensions, adjacencies and all of this we do on a very consistent cadence across all our categories, which is a very broad portfolio as you all know.

Now, four years ago, when I was at my first Analyst Day, I shared with you that, at that time, we were setting about to redesign all our innovation processes to be more efficient, more effective, a lot of change back then. It's only accelerating.

We have been very pleased with the results of those efforts. In terms of speed, we’ve cut our time to market by about 40%, leveraging agile principles in our product development stage gate process. And on the front end of innovation, the fuzzy front end we would like to call it, we have made huge strides, absolutely dramatic improvements in our new product concept scores, building our process around the consumer jobs framework, the job that consumer has to be done be it functional, social or emotional and leveraging design thinking and external perspectives in very unique ways. So, we know when we apply these processes we get good outcomes.

And this last May we had several really meaningful recognitions from IRI. IRI we all know, in love for data, they also have based on that data an innovation recognition program called Pacesetters names the top 100 new products that are really setting the pace for change and innovation and sales growth in the non-food category in our instance. You have to be in market for the full year, in this case 2018 to be qualified for Pacesetter. If you were not in for the full year and you are really knocking it out of the park though, you can be a rising star.

And so, what we have here is several examples of recognition. The first one is the rising star, Fresh Step Clean Paws, it was launched in 2018 so it didn't lap its first full year in that year. However, it’s been off to a terrific start and it’s projected to be a Pacesetter in 2019. This program was really targeting a key dissatisfier in the category. It's around tracking. The product absolutely delights the consumer we knew that based on all our testing. But the proof is in the pudding and to see the incredible repeat rate that we’ve seen with this product, we're absolutely delighted as well.

Now the number two SKU in our Fresh Step portfolio, it drove a couple of share points of growth for us in this category. And we have a lot of upside ahead to drive trial continuously forward on this product. We have two Pacesetters amongst us. This was named number 53 in the non-food category, this is Brita Stream. Linda talked about the multicultural consumer as one of the megatrends. And in this case, on Brita Stream, I would tell you great proof points because we designed this product for younger millennials and Gen Z consumers. Millennials don't want to wait for anything. They don't want to wait for their water to be filtered, much less, much more. So we absolutely had to get to a faster filtration mechanism as well they wanted a sleeker design, they wanted a pitcher that could hold the same volume of water but fits in the side door of the refrigerator or a smaller campus refrigerator. So this really required a complete rethinking of how we design a pour-through pitcher. And the result was Brita Stream.

We have 12 patents and I think we just got a couple of more granted since the slide was published. So we've got great exclusionary strategy on this. We’ve really leveraged designers heavily, working with our mechanical engineers to come up with this product. And we're super happy with where it's going and the recognition that we got by Pacesetter is a great proof point.

I will note since we were designing this against millennials and Gen Z, who had not been historically part of the Brita community, we got enormous incrementality, 75% incrementality bringing new users driving household penetration for us. So very pleased with our work with that consumer.

We have another one here that over indexes with millennials and multi-culturals and that is Clorox Scentiva. We are targeting the sense seeking consumer. This has not been historically where Clorox played. Remember I talked about Clorox -- consumer jobs to be done, functional, social, emotional. We have historically played in the functional. And then in the last few years as we've redesigned our frontend processes we have really broadened how we think about integrating function, we’re Clorox, we will always deliver function, but really integrating scent, design, sensorial experiences, how people feel about putting the product out when others are over. How it makes them feel into our design? We did that here as well with Clorox Scentiva. The product performs beautifully. It gives all the efficacy you'd expect from a Clorox cleaning product that was designed in a very unique way, leveraging perfumers in the fragrance industry and personal care and high-end perfumers to design a fragrance which just absolutely delights you. It's a bit of an indulgence in the midst of [chortle]. So people tend to use more of the product and come back with a very strong repeat rate. Again, highly incremental, 70% incremental, bringing new users into our base driving household penetration with this product.

So as we go forward, we're going to continue to build off those processes we've deployed in the last few years. And we're going to build off them for where we're going next. And where we're going next with the IGNITE Strategy is really putting a keen focus on how to drive stickier innovation, bigger, stickier innovation that sustains in market that we can build off year-over-year. So all about getting our net innovation output up, net of attrition. Too many products are launched and they sizzle. There's a certain amount of brand health activity we need to do but we really want to change the game here and put that focus on stickier innovation. These three key areas we believe we can enhance our current innovation program with, in that cause. This is around bigger ideas by leveraging incremental need spaces, about casting the net wider as Linda mentioned that we’re going to continue to innovate our product but also beyond. And then lastly, having that longer focus. So let me talk a few moments about each of these areas.

We know that getting the bigger ideas begins with where you’re searching and that is, we need to be looking in large incremental need spaces, big, broad spaces, with lots of room to innovate. These come with the intersection of the megatrends and the consumer jobs framework that we talked about. So we’re going to add on to our front-end innovation process a step where we’re going to work with each business unit to identify very clearly the three or four areas they are going to be innovating against mapping this out to the next several years.

And as we work in those need spaces to identify the specific consumer experience areas that we want to innovate against, we really are going to put premium on looking for incremental opportunities, opportunities that can provide us more opportunity to drive household penetration and share as we grow the business. I talked a little bit about multicultural opportunities with the millennial and shared Scentiva and Brita Stream as examples, where we were really able to drive incremental growth.

Let me talk now about a few of the other need spaces and some platforms that are coming soon.

The first one is in the health and wellness space, thinking about our natural personal care business. People are really into exploring plant-based materials -- and stop laughing, I'm talking about natural personal care, exclusively. But seriously, unique materials, natural materials, plant-based, what types of new unique therapeutic benefits might come? So, as we look at a few areas that are very hot right now, and for good reason, we’re looking at launching, where we are launching a hemp platform currently that really pluses up the moisturizing benefits from hemp.

As well in January, we’re launching a men’s platform for some unique forms and unique needs of men, that has hemp as material ingredient, so that’s coming soon in the New Year. And a little bit further out but not too far out, we’re planning on launching a CBD platform as well. So some very hot, new plant-based materials that are very relevant to our natural personal care business.

If we think about sustainability and the way it’s integrated into our business units, Glad is a great example. Andy talked a bit of this, but let me embellish with a few thoughts on the growth side of the equation. We talked about the ForceFlex Plus product. This is built off the technology platform that is a dual layer platform that we have invested a significant amount of effort in from an R&D perspective and we’re super excited about.

So, this is a product that’s our best trash bag ever, ForceFlex Plus, and its superior protection you can see. It’s got visual cues to reinforce the properties it delivers, reinforce bottom and side seals. It’s made with about 15% less resin at the same time as providing al that performance benefit. Additionally, this particular technology allows us to do things with the trash bag we’ve never been able to do before, you’re like what it’s a trash bag right?

I’ve been excited about this. Multicultural millennials, they love design, they love the sensorial experience, a little indulgence in an everyday activity doesn't hurt nowadays, right, for any of us. This technology platform allows us to put patterns on the bag, multiple types of patterns, pretty much any type of pattern and it allows us to use colors, which we've never been really been able to do in such a broad manner and it allows us to really dial up the scent experience to a whole new level. So we also as part of this dual layer platform are launching this bag that's got the color and the patterns. We're doing this in a new package that has a scent vent, so the consumer can interact in a whole new way with this trash bag.

I would tell you thinking about our moat, in my line, in R&D the moat is often how do we build intellectual property, an exclusionary strategy. If you think back to ForceFlex, which was a terrific success for us, we had about 14 patents protecting that invention. And we really had a great moat for a great many years until those patents expired. We have over 100 granted and pending patents on this dual layer technology. So we have a great moat and we have so many levers to innovate against with this technology. For a perspective, our nearest branded competitor in the last 10 years has filed single-digit filings for patents. So our investment in this technology and the capital to produce it, we believe is just going to pay great dividends in how we innovate in this category for many years to come.

Additionally, as we think about sustainability, we do have this launch that we just recently put into the Australia and New Zealand market, which is a fully compostable bag. And as Andy mentioned, it's on-shelf without carton. So the message here is we need to offer our consumers options so that they can make choices that are responsible. When U.S. municipalities are ready we will be ready with a fully compostable bag. We're just not there yet in terms of municipality waste management.

Super excited, back to wipes, I love wipes. Who doesn't love wipes? But we have opportunity to offer the consumer again a more sustainable option. And I’m super excited to say that in the new year we are launching a line of Clorox cleaning compostable wipes, household penetration in this category is about 50%. So we have a lot of head space to drive household penetration up. We don't want to have a barrier to attracting a new user, a different consumer who may have different choices in their value stream. This product is made with a plant-based substrate. No, it's not hemp, in case you’re wondering. And the formulation is over 98% biodegradable.

We also have designation as an EPA Safer Choice Program. So super excited about this coming out in the New Year, the platform we want to continue to enhance and grow and offer the consumer more and more options.

Lot of new products but you got to take care of the core and so we are coming out with bleach Compaction, Clorox super bleach in the New Year, winter and spring as Andy mentioned, and this product really is a triple win for us. We've done Compaction before and when we did, we saw volume increase, we saw enhancement of our margin, great sustainability gains. The consumer loves it because it's an easier to handle package and it's got a better storage footprint for their pantry and the retailer loves it as well with expanded space available.

So as we look forward, we're going to continue to innovate on products, we want to innovate in bigger incremental needs spaces. We're striving for more platforms. But additionally, we think the second piece of the equation to get to bigger stickier innovation is to innovate products and beyond. This idea of innovating in multiple vectors we believe will create more value.

Now, we've done some of this before. But we've never formally and systematically inserted it into our innovation processes. So we've had mixed results. We do believe though by making some upgrades in our processes, and making this a standard part of what we do and how we think about go-to-market, and how we think about innovating in all these vectors, it can make a huge, huge difference.

Consumer expectations are rising and so for us to be successful, we need to rise to that occasion as well. So let me give you a quick example of what this might look like. Personalization, Stacey talked a lot about, and if we think about the experience for consumer in personalized natural skincare, what might they be looking for? A good experience would be we launched a line of products that addresses a range of needs. That's great, it’s kind of a thing we do today, and we love it, still a part of the program. But even better might be that we innovate in the area of data and technology and consumer brand engagement and we have an app that the consumer can work with to understand their unique needs, their unique skin assessment, and they can measure progress against whatever their issues are. That would be better and offering products that deliver to those needs. And best would be that we innovate in the area of supply chain, and business model. And we offer a line of bespoke products tailored to an individual's needs, just for them. And we sell it on burtsbees.com. Has everybody opened their little goody box and gotten their Burt's Bees lip balm? Everybody take a look. I hope it has your name on it, not mine. But do enjoy. But this is really what we're talking about in terms of innovating product and beyond and how we might do more in the future. We think this is an essential component.

The last piece I'll address is this longer focus. And I'm going to use Scentiva as an example. This is a model and a beacon for where we want to go in the future. We launched this line in 2017 with two core forms, wipes and sprays. And then we were able to build it out on a multiple year journey, new scents, new forms. The point of differentiation allowed us to get into forms like aerosol bath, cleaners and floor mopping claws which we would never have been able to enter without this unique point of differentiation. And along the way, we've been able to provide multiyear innovation journeys, but also multiyear support in market with spending and other go-to-market plans.

So this is a great example of a platform that's really sticky. It sticks in market, we can build it year-over-year-over-year. The results have been terrific. Our household penetration doubled versus year ago. Our dollar sales have more than doubled versus year ago. And we're growing share in every Clorox cleaning segment. So a great example of where we want to go for the future.

So just a quick summary on how we're going to innovate experiences. Remember, we said we're going to integrate for consumer value, right? We're going to innovate to make them better. What we know is that this will drive both share and household penetration. How are we going to do that? We're going to make our brands more relevant to people whether you're in the category or not in the category. And then we're going to personalize them to create loyalty.

As Troy talked about, we're going to be a leading brand that consumers see on the leading edge all the time so that we are more relevant to more people every day, as they shop regardless of where they shop. And as Denise talked about, we're innovating in larger spaces, bringing more people to us, and giving them reasons to stay with us. So we're excited about the potential to drive household penetration and share behind the strategy.

Now, Eric is going to come up and talk about Kingsford.

Eric Reynolds

Good morning, everyone. I couldn't help but notice that the light has got brighter right before I was going to talk about Kingsford. I'm Eric Reynolds again, I've been with the company 21 years and in July I became the EVP and General Manager of our household and our lifestyle businesses. Today I want to talk about Kingsford. I want to talk about how we're going to leverage the IGNITE Strategy to drive a turnaround in this business. How we're going to get this business back to long-term growth by leveraging those IGNITE choices, those strategic choices, so we can revitalize and renew this business.

Now Kingsford knows something about long-term value, because next year Kingsford celebrates a very important milestone in the life of the business. It turns a 100. Kingsford actually invented the outdoor barbeque experience. We were the first briquette in 1920 everly ever commercially produced, and we literally invented through great products, the good experience of going in your backyard and grilling, an entire industry actually grew up around Kingsford.

Now through the years, there's been ups and downs, competitors have come and gone, and some have come back again. But through it all for a 100 years Kingsford has stood the test of time. And we're extremely proud of that. And I think the reason why it's such an incredibly strong brand. As I mentioned, we invented that tradition of the backyard barbecue. And when we look at all the brands of the Clorox Company, consumers tell us, and the research backs it up that the brand is among the strongest and most resilient brands in the entire Clorox portfolio. It's truly rising to that icon strategy.

So the question is, with the lack of growth though, we were forced to revisit that strategy. And we had started with category dynamics because we weren't happy with the growth. And what we found is the category is healthy and growing, cooking fuels is doing well. But it's changed a lot. If you look at the consumer interest in alternative fuels over the last few years, it's been very strong. If we look at lump char and pellets, which are the two most popular forms of fuel, in the last two years alone, they've grown almost 40%. They are now 20% of the entire category, and they've delivered nearly 100% of all category growth. And unfortunately, Kingsford has not participated in this growth. Over the last three years, we've lost almost 6 points of share. And we've lost 2.5 points of household penetration. So what has been the strategic choice on Kingsford?

Well, simply put, for many years, we had a strategy to focus on our current consumer in an effort to drive margin. It was essentially a margin enhancement strategy. And we did three things, we leaned into the briquette where we had scale and efficiency. Second, we focused on selling more briquettes to our Kingsford user and then we also directed our innovation engine to creating more premium forms of briquettes to trade them up to more premium experiences. And in a sense, this strategy worked very well. How so? This year Kingsford users who stuck with the brand will use 8% more charcoal than they did last season, and they used 5% more charcoal than they did the year before. But of course, as we know, the problem here is that, new users enter the category didn't come through Kingsford and they didn't come through briquettes. They came through that door of new alternative fuels. And at the same time, we lost quite a few Kingsford users. We are just being clear-sighted about it for the same reason.

What is driving these trends? What's all the consumer interest and momentum in new drilling platforms and new drilling experiences? Now, two other things were headwinds for us. First, at the same time, the quality of retail store brand briquettes improved. And two, for retail, this is also a time of disruption for them. They're trying to fund their strategies. They're looking for margin and after decades of putting their own money into supporting the Kingsford brand to bring people into their stores, they made new choices with their money as well. And they pullback support of the brand and that led to a decline in distribution and innovation support. And so, therefore, we see a business that is simply not growing.

Now as Linda mentioned, we're a company that bases everything on consumer insight. We assessed about it. It's really the heartbeat of the company. So, it does beg the question, did we have consumer insight on Kingsford? Did we leverage it? Do we know the consumer habits, the changing, the category? It's the first question we asked when we revisited the strategy and the answer that came back was, yes, we absolutely had all the rich insight, you would come and we would come to expect from any brand at Clorox.

But unfortunately, we did not lean into that insight, and we instead chose to continue to lean into our core consumer and our margin enhancement strategy. And at the time it probably felt like a prudent choice. Why? Because at the same time, logistics and commodity costs were rising, a big portion of Kingsford costs. And at the same time we saw retailers also making margin choices.

So, we stayed on that. But right now, it's very clear. It's time to evaluate the strategy. But at its core, what's the issue on Kingsford? Well, we got the balance wrong. We got the balance wrong between margin and growth and it’s clear, so very clear that growth has suffered. So, it's time for a new strategy on Kingsford. We are going to get that balance back between growth and margin through the IGNITE Strategy that you heard about all morning. IGNITE could not have come at a better time for us to rethink how we are going to drive long-term value and profitability in this category.

Everything in this strategy starts with people at the center. When we lose our way or when we are in a very best, we affirm that we go back to the consumer, and that's where we start. We're going to invite an entire new generation of diverse millennials into this category. They are going to reshape it. They're going to reshape it around food, because they are the most food involved generation we've ever seen. They're also the most connected, they see connection, and they want to share and their love of outdoor experiences is undeniable.

So we're going to go back to the consumer as we start. So what are we going to do about it? It's not just to know who they are, we want to earn it. We want to be exceptional innovators that earn once again their enduring loyalty on Kingsford. And I want to walk you through that key choice you see that innovate experience choice, and how we're going to apply that to Kingsford taking us back to growth.

Stacey talked about the importance of having purpose-driven and personalized brands. We're going to go back to the DNA of Kingsford and we're going to go back to the thing that's made us great. We have always been about feeding human connections, and being a catalyst for great food experiences. Millennials again are going to engage in food, and we're going to be right there for them. But what we can't get to consumers, we can't influence them until we do something very, very important. And that's once again partnering with retail in this category. We've been spending a lot of time thinking about the value we bring to retail, as a brand.

And we think there's three key areas. First, we're going to bring more people into the category through insights and investment. Two, we're going to find other partners, other food leaders, outdoor experience leaders so that we can come with bigger experiences at retails for our partners. And finally, we're going to retool our pricing and promotion strategy for season year '20. And I want to spend some time on that last one. So it's so very important to the foundation and the future of Kingsford.

We're retooling the way we price and the way we promote to do three things. We need to lessen the deep discounting we offer to consumers through our promotional practices. That's going to improve retail profitability. And three, it’s going to get back to a more predictable everyday price on Kingsford. This is exactly what customers tell us they want. This is what they want. And what happens when we give them what they want? We're back at the table planning again with them on growth plans for the next year. And when we plan with them around a common set of goals with this new pricing and promotional strategy, we’re once again talking about distribution, innovation, and merchandising. It's that important.

But we still want to work with the consumer and the retailers who provide those great frictionless shopping experiences that Troy spoke to. So starting season year ‘20 we're going to be delivering great educational and inspirational food content on our social platforms. With one click, you can go into build a retail basket, you can fulfill it at any retail of your choice. And then that person has almost unlimited choices of how they want to receive it. And in this case you can put it right in your trunk. This category too is full of friction. And we know also the future of this brand is that frictionless experience.

But none of this will work. None of it unless we pump more consumer value into the product itself. And that's that product innovation piece that sits at the center of this revitalization. We're going to do two things. Over the next two years, we're investing in product improvements in our core product. Before you see our Kingsford base SKU that’s 70% of our business today. Every year we're going to improve it. We're going to tell customers about it, and we're going to tell consumers about it. At the same time, we're going to begin building our pellet portfolio into alternative fuels in this upcoming season. We're launching with a highly differentiated and premium pellets. It's made of 100% hickory. It has none of the fillers, most of our competition has in their pellet and because of that it delivers so much more of a great flavor experience, it burns longer and we think that’s the very definition of superior consumer value.

And in time, we’re going to get to those bigger, stickier innovation platforms Denise spoke of, that are so central to that long-term value creation.

And we’ve identified two spaces right now we know we need to innovate in, in the time to come. The first one is, what I’ve already talked a little bit about today is, bringing that food generation into grilling. We simply have to train and educate people, multicultural millennials to put new kinds of foods on the grill. We’re very successful with the burger dog and brisket rub.

But we know that in a highly diverse world people want to have food exploration of all kinds of things like fish, vegetables, pizza on the grill, and guess what, we can develop new fuels for all kinds of new foods and make it a better experience. The second one we’re going to do is, we’re going to make it easy for them. Denise talked about the rising expectations, the impatience, this is very true.

Here’s the interesting part. When you look through the consumer research, almost everyone settle up in this group says, we would love to grill more. But let’s face that there’s all kinds of barriers to a great grilling experience. It’s not easy, it’s what we call friction. So over time, we have to come with the innovations both in the fuels and the experiences that make it easier, so more people grill more often in more places.

So that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to go back and reinvent this business, we’re going to bring back long-term profitable growth, we’re going to do it by putting the consumer at the center and bringing that new generation into the food experience to Kingsford. We’re going to, one; we’re going to reinvest in the consumer, we’re going to drive personalization and purpose in season year ‘20, we’re going to activate that. Two; we’re going to redo our trade, and our pricing structure to get more predictable pricing, to reduce the high-low pricing and merchandising in the category, so that we can plan more systematically and more effectively with retail, we’re going to invest in our core products, we’re going to introduce pellets, and we’re going to set ourselves for future success through bigger, stickier innovation platforms.

We think this combination, this holistic approach, this integrated approach through the IGNITE Strategy on Kingsford will set it up for continuous and future growth.

And now, we’ve got Kirsten Marriner, to talk about how we’re going to marshal the legions of Clorox people to deliver this.

Kirsten Marriner

Thanks, Eric. Good morning, everybody. I'm Kirsten Marriner, and I’ve been with Clorox for about 3.5 years. Prior to that I’ve spent time across a few industries, primarily financial services and a little bit in healthcare services as well as some time in consulting with KPMG and Deloitte. So it’s good to be here. Let me reground back from what we’ve talked about this morning to the IGNITE Strategy. So, you heard us talk about the first two choices, fuel growth and innovate experiences which Eric then brought to life in through the lens of the Kingsford brand. So, now we’ll talk about our third strategic choice that is reimagining how we work and that is really how we will innovate for good growth. So it’s the enabler for the entire strategy, and we view it as a really important part of our competitive advantage that Benno talked about this morning.

So, we know that we must move at the speed of disruption. That means new capabilities that means, modern infrastructure, a simpler operation. And then you might ask how do we know we can do that? And the answer is it’s simple because we’ve done it before and you’ve heard lots of good examples this morning of us talk about where we've done that successfully in the past, respond well to disruption. So Linda talked about innovation, I mean, we've created new categories. Of course, we can do this. Troy talked about how we were first two different channels like dollar stores and club and e-commerce and our success there. We were leaders in the shift from traditional media to digital. So of course, we can do this, particularly knowing the kind of people we have in our organization that 8,800 strong, who are engaged and diverse and ready for this challenge.

We are a human centered company. That's true for our consumers, and for our employees. And that has created great advantage for us over time. It's been a core strength. And the good news is, we know that there's a significant business impact of having that set of engaged employees. You might say, well, I hear that from every company. So most companies talk about how people are their most important assets, who are their most valuable assets. What's different about Clorox? What's different about us is that we actually create a superior employee experience. And we have done that consistently over the course of time. And that's not me talking. That's our employees talking. So if you look at the statistics from our employee engagement surveys, you will see year in and year out, we are significantly superior to our industry peers. And we're also superior to global high performing companies across industries. And that superiority creates value for us. And it manifests in a lot of ways. Some of what you see on the screen, we get recognized for it, and that has a halo effect on our employment brand. So we're able to draw in top talent in the places that matter most. And then that talent stays with us. So you see our employee retention rate is far superior to our peers, our turnover rate is barely more than half of the industry average.

And then another statistic that we're incredibly proud of, and Andy and his team are incredibly committed to is safety. We have a world class safety record, again, consistent over the course of time. And so there's a virtuous cycle here with our people based on everything I've just talked about. So clearly, we have a strong foundation, that's great. At the same time, we believe that more is required for us to win in the future. And the good news is we have people who are excited about and energized to make that change. So what does that mean for us? First, inclusion. And that is not new. You've heard us talk about that in the past, but it's a place where we're leaning even harder, particularly when you think about the relationship between inclusion and innovation. So for us to deliver those bigger, stickier platforms, inclusion matters.

The second is digital. So we'll have all this great data that Stacey talked about, we will have new tools, new technologies, we want deepen our enterprise capabilities around data, analytics and insights. And third, among other things, we will use automation to become even faster and more flexible, and we will do all of these things in an integrated way that's designed to support our strategy specifically.

There's real money in this. I'll say it again, there's real money in this. So diversity actually generates significant business value. And it's when you think of diversity, think of it broadly. So it's the traditional things, but it's also diversity of experience and perspective and style. And when you have more dimensions of that diversity. The effect is exponential, particularly as it relates to innovation, which of course matters to us. So the more dimensions of diversity you have in your organization, the stronger the relationship between diversity and innovation.

And we have a great track record. So when you look across our Board of Directors, our executive team, our employees, and even our suppliers, we have demonstrated strength in diversity over the long-term. However, diversity by itself is not enough. Inclusion is the unlock. So, the full power of diversity does not happen. And that includes the innovation results, the financial results, does not happen without the right environment and that means an inclusive environment. The research is clear here too. So companies with inclusive cultures are significantly more likely to have those favorable business outcomes, whether it's higher agility, stronger innovation, and better financial outcome. So clearly, inclusion is a key enabler for us to deliver on that innovation that Denise talked so passionately about.

Good news, it is also a strength for us. So you all know that we survey our employees on a regular basis. And we ask seven questions that are specific to inclusion related behaviors. And on our most recent survey, 83% of our people answered favorably. That's good. But it's not good enough from our perspective, because this is so important to delivering on our strategy. So we will push for more. We happen to favor solutions that are grounded in neuroscience. And we've rolled some of those out to our people already. And we've given them tools that they can use to identify unconscious bias and to mitigate it, which results in better decision making, better innovation.

So you heard Troy today talk about frictionless shopping experiences. You heard Stacey talk about all this wonderful data that we're going to get our hands on, and the personalized experiences that our consumers expect from us. And so what does that mean? How are we going to do it? We need an enterprise capability that is deeper than the one we have today related to integrated data, analytics, and insights.

So how will we do that? Not just one thing. But we'll start with our own talent, we've got fabulous talent. We will deepen their data expertise, then we'll bring new talent into the organization and we'll create some new roles. So roles that are focused on things like the consumer experience, predictive analytics, even around known user data strategies, which is a mouthful. But to manage all of the data that we're going to have on those 100 million consumers will need these skills and capabilities. We are in the fortunate position of living in the Bay Area where there's a richness of that kind of capability. So that puts us in advantage for bringing those talented people in and also tapping into the capabilities externally where we don't have it ourselves, but we actually want to leverage it.

We have an internal agency today who develops content and that agency will in the future do more of managing an ecosystem of content creators in addition to creating its own content. And to the points that we talked about earlier today, we will embed these things into the business so that we can move at the speed that our consumers expect of us.

You heard Andy say earlier today that creating fuel is a team sport. That means we need to operate differently, we need to work together in a more integrated way. And one of the ways that that comes to life is through automation. So we've talked about some examples of that already today. The digital supply network is a really exciting and broad application of it from buy, to make, to ship. So it affects a huge portion of our organization. Other aspects of automation that we've already implemented to some degree and we'll do more of relates to RPA robotic process automation. So we've implemented that in some of our functions, we will do more. And chatbots as a third example. So we use chatbots both internally and externally. Externally for brands, like Burt's Bees and RenewLife to engage with our consumers. And internally, we've used them to help our employees. So where they have really common questions or very routine transactional things, we can leverage chatbots to do that without investing resources in it.

They're also very real and fun applications for innovation. So transforming how our R&D operation works in some regards, and I'll give you a few examples here. Robotics, so we can take routine repetitive tests, and have a machine do it instead of a person like imagine testing that Brita picture over and over again, maybe a robot is better suited. Modeling and simulation, so there's a lot of application here as well. One example, I would share with you is around packaging. So rather than creating lots of physical prototypes, we can actually use these tools to test for example, where would be the strengths and the weaknesses in a particular packaging design.

And then finally, high throughput screening. So this is a tool that can be used to test hundreds of formulations, variations on a product formula for very specific dimensions like for example, disinfecting efficacy, again, without having to produce all of those physically.

You've heard this word a lot today, integration. It is about the integrated system. That's what creates our advantage. So it's not any one individual thing that you hear about today, but how it all comes together that creates our distinctiveness and our advantage. When we think about our organization we will have clear decision rights that reside in the right spots, whether that's centrally or locally depending on the decisions.

We will have a simpler organization with fewer layers. And we will have clear operating rhythms that enable coordination where it matters to speed where it counts. For reimagining how we work. It is a key enabler, the secret sauce of our strategy. It is how we will win. And we will be faster, we will be more digital. We will be even more inclusive. And we have a high degree of confidence that we will deliver, because we will do it on the strength of our people. People, who have proven time and time again that they will rise to whatever challenge we put in front of them.

So now I'm going to turn it over to Linda, who will come back up to talk about our fourth choice.

Linda Rendle

Thank you, Kirsten. Excellent. So we're at our fourth and final choice this morning. And that's around evolving our portfolio. And evolving portfolio is really just about one simple thing. How do we future proof this great group of leading brands that consumers already love. Job number one in that, job number two in that and job number three, as we're always reminded, is about accelerating the core. And you've heard from everyone this morning, how we do that. And I'll summarize that in a couple of slides.

We also in our core though want to accelerate the profitable growth of our international business. We want to do that by evolving to a more stable and profitable portfolio over time, as well as we have the opportunity to double down on faster growing, more margin accretive portions of our portfolio. And then third, as it was in 2020, M&A remains a strategic lever for us, criteria are largely unchanged, but we'll continue to use that to advance our portfolio.

So first, I think you've heard from us clearly, we really love our strong stable group of brands and businesses. Why do we love them so much? We like being U.S. centric. It's a stable market that we can compete in. And we have relatively low exposure to global volatility. We love that we have leading brands that consumers love, and they love them not only in times of growth, but in times that are harder like recessions. We love that we have consumer megatrends that we can apply to these businesses where we can continue to evolve them to be even more relevant. And then finally, we compete in relevant and healthy categories, categories that consumers keep continue to come back to time after time.

So what we'll do to strengthen that core is what you've heard from the team today. We're going to leverage the incredibly strong capabilities we’ve built as well as the evolving capabilities that we’re investing in right now to accelerate growth in this portfolio. We're going to lean into megatrends, you heard how Scentiva and Brita are great examples of where we leaned into a megatrend with multicultural millennials and seeing high incrementality in a portfolio that maybe you wouldn't think of like cleaning, or water filtration. We can absolutely leverage these trends to grow our core. And that will earn us relevance with those consumers and will be differentiated versus our competition.

And then finally, we can take our brands into new places, into adjacencies. Again, Scentiva is a great example of that. We always had scented products, but we didn't really compete in that sensorial space. Our brands have permission to do that. And where we have capability we'll do it ourselves. And where we might not have capability, we can leverage a suite of partners to help us do that. Great example of that is what we've done on Burt’s. Denise talked to you about how we're leveraging trends like hemp and CBD to expand how we play in product. But also we can take this brand to new places. So we played in skincare, but we're going to place a bigger bet on skincare and meet new consumer needs that they have around their skin health. Because they give us permission to play on things like anti-aging and acne and sensitive skincare.

And where we don't have capability but people tell us they really want our products there. A great example is toothpaste, we will leverage partners to do that, like we did with our Burt’s toothpaste launch. So we'll do that in the U.S., but it's also important we do that in international and the international fundamentals remain really healthy. Our choice is to be in leading brands as categories that are faster growing, and then applying excellent operational performance to that is resulting in strong performance. So fiscal year '16 through fiscal year '19, the profit CAGR on our international business was 13%. And that's impressive, but it's even more impressive that the team grew volumes during that time period as well. So, we have a very strong international portfolio but the reality is, FX and inflation have been headwinds on this business. So, we need to continue to evolve to be even more profitable and stable. We will make choices like continuing to push towards being asset light. What is asset light mean in international? So we have a manufacturing supply chain throughout international to supply product, but we are asking ourselves right now, “Do we have the right sized footprint as we look at our geographies. Where do we have opportunities to combine manufacturing? Where we have opportunities to outsource?” We have done this really successfully already in Argentina. We had a sodium hypochlorite production plant there and we were able to outsource that. We've reduced our ongoing costs as well as maintained our quality of production. We see many more opportunities in our international portfolio to do just that.

In addition, because we have such a strong cost savings machine and that exists in international as well, we will continue to invest in our healthy core. Our categories continue to be healthy in international as evidenced by our volume growth and our shares are very healthy. So, we are going to continue to invest in brands like Clorox around the world to continue to growing.

We also have opportunities to accelerate sales growth by leaning into faster growing portions of our portfolio and we have many Burt’s Bees is a great example of that. Our newly acquired vitamins, minerals and supplements portfolio is another and maybe surprisingly to some of you, so is Cat Litter. We have launched in many different places around the world, highly successful, very incremental to us and consumers love it. But we also have opportunities to do this from a geography perspective too. We want to lean into regions that are growing faster for us and that are margin accretive, areas like Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

So turning to M&A. M&A continues to remain a strategy lever and very consistent with how we approached it from a 2020 perspective, continues to be space driven and we are going to continue to lean in to enhance wellness and natural personal care. We have made a small change in that, we have deprioritized food enhancers. The reason we did that as we looked long and hard at assets and many of them didn't meet our criteria or the valuations were so high we didn't see strong shareholder returns. So, we're deprioritizing that for now.

Just as we do in our core, we apply the megatrend lens to our M&A transactions and this remains U.S. centric for us. The criteria are largely what we talked about in the past. We are looking for very strong brands where we can apply consumer tailwinds from megatrends. We want them to be margin accretive to our portfolio and of course they have to be a strong strategic fit and we need to leverage our capabilities to both drive growth and cost synergies.

So with that summing up, portfolio is all about continuing to remain relevant to consumers and have a stronger portfolio over time. We will do that as job one, two and three about leaning into our cost in both the U.S. and international and we will continue to use M&A in a disciplined manner.

Alright, with that, we’ll have Kevin up to talk about a financial update.

Kevin Jacobsen

Good morning, everyone. Hey folks, what I'd like to do today is I provide a financial update, is really cover three topics. I'll take a moment to talk about the financial performance we delivered as part of our 2020 strategy. As Benno mentioned, I do want to take a moment and provide an update to our fiscal year '20 outlook. We are updating our outlook for a more challenging FX environment and then I'll spend a bulk of the time talking about our IGNITE Strategy and our new financial goals.

Now, as I begin, a few thoughts I’d leave you with to start with. The first is; I'm incredibly proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish for investors over a very long period of time. I also believe the IGNITE Strategy we shared with you today, it really positions just to continue to drive very strong financial results and because of that I feel very confident in our ability to deliver long-term shareholder value.

So, it starts with what we’ve been able to accomplish. Earlier today, Benno shared with you, what we did over the 2020 strategy period over five years. The truth is, we’ve been delivering very strong value for our shareholders over a very long period of time. Strong returns within our industry, as well as strong returns within the broader market. And the way we do that is by focusing on delivering profitable growth and I’ll start with our sales momentum.

On to our 2020 strategy, in the U.S., we had targeted 2% to 4% growth over time and as you folks can see, we delivered very strong results in the U.S. averaging about 3.5% growth. Also keep in mind, the bulk of our portfolio is housed in the U.S., approximately 85% of our sales. So good, strong sales performance in our core market.

Now we’ve done a nice job in the U.S., the reality is we’ve been more challenged internationally. And that challenge has really been FX driven. On a constant currency basis, we’ve generated about 8% growth on average. In the countries where we operate we’ve done a very nice job growing those businesses profitably. The reality is though that hasn’t actually translated into our U.S. reported results as we’ve been dealing with a pretty significant FX headwind and it’s primarily driven out of our business in Argentina, has been the biggest challenge we face.

And then overall, strong results in the U.S., more challenged internationally, we delivered about 2.5% sales growth overall as a company, on a constant currency basis closer to 4.5%. So good, strong top-line results. Now what it matters though as we talk about profitable growth, it’s not just growing the top-line, it’s growing the top-line while we’re growing profit.

Now what do you see on the chart behind me is, we’ve delivered what I describe as modest EBIT margin expansion. But that was a conscious choice we made. A couple things to think about. Gross margin, we’ve managed about 25 bps of margin expansion over our previous strategy period, very good performance. We’re taking all the great cost savings work, Andy talked about earlier. We’ve offset a pretty challenging cost environment and in-spite of that we’ve grown margin.

But we chose to invest that back in the brands, so we significantly dialed up investments over the last five years in advertising. And as Stacey shared with you, that’s really paid off. If you look at the portion of our portfolio that has superior consumer value, we’ve materially improved that to it’s now well over 50% and we’ve done that because we’re taking the benefits of margin expansion and we put that back into the business. That creates a healthy core that we grow from as we move forward.

And then folks, you know the virtuous cycle, you go to top-line, you expand margins, you deliver really nice cash flow and that’s what we’ve been able to accomplish. We now generate about 13% of sales and free cash flow. That’s based both on the strength of our performance as well as the reality is, we’ve been big beneficiaries from U.S. tax reform. As a primary U.S. centric company, we now generate $80 million to a $100 million more per year, based on a lower tax rate. And that’s more money we have in our pocket, that we choose how to invest to reward our shareholders.

And so what I want to do now, just take a moment and provide an update to our fiscal year ‘20 outlook. And this outlook solely reflects an updated point of view on the foreign currency environment. And I'm not sure how close that you folks are following some current events in Latin America, but specifically in Argentina there was a primary presidential election back in August, there was a surprise result from that election and now we’d suggest that there is going to be a change in leadership in December. And because of that, we've seen a fairly significant devaluation of peso.

Now, when we went into the year, we fully expected this to be a challenging year in Argentina. And we had assumed about a 25% devaluation of the currency. Our latest assumption, we now expect that devaluation to be closer to 50%. That generates the bulk of the update. I would say to a lesser degree, we do see the continued strength of the U.S. dollar. As the global recession fears continue, as the global trade dispute continues, we are seeing the safe haven status in the U.S. rise and it’s strengthening against the basket of currencies where we do business. And so the changes we're making to our outlook, if I start on the top-line, originally, we went flat to up 2%. Keep in mind, that's a GAAP reported result, it includes FX, we now are expecting up 1% to download low single-digits.

Importantly, no change to our expectations on organic sales growth. We're not changing any of our assumptions on our base plan. We feel very good about that. But we do want to recognize it as a more difficult FX environment we're operating in. And then if I play that FX through the P&L, we now expect gross margin to be down slightly. And then in regard to EPS we're dropping our midpoint about $0.25. That represents the impact from FX slightly offset by the mitigation actions we're taking.

Now, in terms of our priorities this year, they are virtually the same. As you've heard us talk, we are very focused on Charcoal, as Eric shared earlier and Glad, restoring those businesses to profitable growth and we feel very good about the progress we're making. We are taking additional actions to address the FX headwinds and then we continue to be on track to have another very strong year of cost savings, a very strong innovation pipeline that you'll see play out through the bulk of the year.

Now as you go to IGNITE, I’m pretty excited to share our financial goals. You folks have heard the strategy over the last few hours. What I want to do now is talk about the updated goals we’re setting and my reason to believe why I feel very good about the goals we're setting. What you'll see on the slide behind me is I'm sharing our financial performance over the last five years, relative to our new IGNITE goals. And what you folks will see is we are raising expectations on what we think we can deliver financially for this company. And let me start with sales.

In the U.S., in the last five years, we've delivered about 3.5% growth. Now if I pull out M&A, that's closer to 2.5% growth. We're setting a goal of 2% to 4% growth in the U.S., and again, the bulk of our sales, which tells you we feel very good about our ability to continue to grow sales in the U.S., our primary market.

In regard to international, we are raising expectations. We've declined on average about 2% over the last five years. And for a number of reasons, we think we can create a more stable, consistent business. You heard Linda talk about our commitment to evolve the portfolio, as we move out of Latin America, pursue growth in Burt's Bees, VMS, that geographic shift to create a more stable business for us in international and you'll see more of the good results we’re delivering in country come through in our financial results.

EBIT margin 25 to 50 bps on average per year. As I said we were pretty close to that the gross margin level historically, but we chose to invest that back. We feel very good about the level of investment we have now. So I think going forward, you will see more of the goodness from our cost savings program coming through to the bottom-line. And then free cash flow, we will continue to generate a tremendous amount of cash and that gives us quite a bit of flexibility about how we invest that back in the business.

Now what gives me confidence in our ability to deliver these updated goals? It starts on the top-line and I think you heard loud and clear from the organization today, we are leaning into innovation. We have a very successful track record. But we think we can do more, bigger platforms, stickier innovation, purpose-driven brands, gives us lots of confidence that we continue to drive top-line results in the U.S.

And then cost savings. Andy shared with you our plans to raise our goal. We're leaning into sustainability. That's a big opportunity for us that we think can drive tremendous value for this company over time. Integrate design, how do I design waste out upfront versus taking it down the back end of development? And then finally, reimagine how we work. We're going to work simply, more faster, more efficiently.

And as it relates to admin, for you folks who know us, we've always been fairly productive in how we run the company. But what I’d tell you is, I believe leveraging technology, working faster, there's more opportunity for us to get more efficient. Now, the reality is, I personally love to save money. It's always my priority. But I think there's a lot more value by accelerating decision making. As we work faster, that creates a competitive advantage for this company. Reimagine how we work is all about empowering and accelerating decision making. And at the same time, we'll get more productive.

Accelerating our financial performance, continuing to be disciplined in how we deploy capital. I think what you heard from all of us today is job one is to keep the core healthy. We will continue to invest in brand building, innovation, technology to make sure we have a healthy growing profitable core. We'll also continue to look at M&A. We’ve got very clear criteria. We will continue to be disciplined in how we pursue M&A. And if the right deal comes along at the right price, we will pursue it. But what I feel good about is I don't feel the need to have to do a deal. The financial goals we set, I believe we can deliver without M&A. But to the extent we find a good opportunity, we will be happy to expand the portfolio.

And beyond the core, if we don't have use of the cash, we'll find a way to get that back to our shareholders. For you folks who follow us, you know we've been able to accomplish as it relates to the dividend. And then recently, we've initiated share repurchase program as well. The dividend, a very long track record of support. We've increased the dividend on an annual basis for decades. And in fact, the last couple of years, we've accelerated that increase with double-digit dividend increases. That was really our way to take U.S. tax reform and quickly get that back in the hands of our shareholders.

And so our dividend payout ratio now we're about 60%, very competitive within our industry and you should expect to see similar support as we go forward. And then if it was not through the dividend, we've also initiated a share repurchase program, a $2 billion program to-date. I've executed about 20% of that authorization. So we have plenty of the capacity to continue to return money to our shareholders. And in fact over the last several years, we've now returned about $2 billion between dividends and our share repurchase programs.

And so folks, what I'd say is, if you focus on growing profitably, you aggressively manage your asset base, you can generate some very nice returns for our investors. When you look at our ROIC it’s one of the highest in the industry. And that's really our laser focus on economic profit, efficient use of the balance sheet to drive profitability. And I think guys that served our investors quite well.

And so I will end my presentation really where I started, which is I feel very good about our ability to deliver value over the long-term. With our focus on innovation, our focus on the leaning in the cost saving, and reimagining how we work, I think we have tremendous opportunity to keep driving value. Okay?

Thank you for your time this morning. I am now very pleased to introduce Pamela Thomas-Graham, our Lead Independent Board of Director.

Pamela Thomas-Graham

Thanks very much. I have no slides, so I’m going to keep it simple. So, hi, everyone. As Kevin mentioned, I'm Pamela Thomas-Graham. I'm the Lead Independent Director for the Clorox Company. And I have served on the Board of Clorox since the fall of 2005. So I have quite a long institutional memory and have seen the company go through lots of different economic cycles and different changes in leadership. And I think one of the things that I am personally most excited about and most proud of about Clorox is the enduring values that the company has, that are independent of the CEO or the Board composition or the composition of the management team, the company has a deeply grounded sense of doing the right thing for committing to growth but in the right way, and always putting people at the center of what it does. Consumers, customers and employees, as well as other stakeholders. And they've done all of that while delivering incredible value for shareholders. So it's hard to ask for much more than that. But of course we do.

So, as a Board and on behalf of all of my fellow Board members, including Spencer Fleischer, I want to thank all of our shareholders for your business and your trust. And I want to share with you how excited and supportive the Board is of the choices that the management team has made in this next wave of strategic growth.

We're fortunate as a Board to be pretty hands on when we spend time with management. We tend to have reasonably long and intense conversations around strategy. We go away once a year to an offsite location, we spend a good three days really going deep in terms of risk and strategic performance, plans for the future, financials and also all elements of ESG that allows us to have great confidence in this new plan that you've just seen.

And I would reinforce three things which the team has spoken about already. But just from a Board perspective, three things that I think we continue to keep an eye on and that we feel are critically important. So one is innovation. You've heard a lot about how the company intends to do that. Clorox has an extremely good track record of continual innovation around product. And we're really happy to see that lens opening up to innovation around a lot of other elements as well. Our last Board meeting was in Atlanta. So we got to see firsthand two different plants in Atlanta. And it was quite instructive for all of us to see how digital is a reality in our manufacturing and supply chain in a way that's hard to gauge from afar, but seeing it up close, walking around plants, talking with people that are doing the work, really good stuff.

So we feel confident that the innovation agenda is ambitious, but doable. It's comprehensive, and it's exciting and energizing. So that's one.

The second thing is about good growth. It's about doing the right thing. In my role as Lead Independent Director, I'm fortunate that I get to meet with some of our shareholders, particularly the teams within our big shareholders who focus on ESG. So I just did that along with a couple of members of management last month. And I'm always happy to hear what they have to say about what they're looking for from companies around ESG. And I'm also really proud to be able to talk about what Clorox is already doing, and how the company from my perspective has always been very committed to doing the right thing, very committed to having a diverse leadership team and a diverse Board, very focused on the earth and sustainability and what our products and our supply chain mean in that regard.

And I do believe that the quantitative accountability around all of that is really important. And that Clorox is best of the breed. So you saw from the presentation today that management has metrics, and hold ourselves accountable for achieving those metrics, and that they're built into all of the different reward and recognition systems that we employ for senior management. So we mean it and it has teeth, it feels good. But it's also as you saw core to our business strategy, and delivering on it is core to deliver on the strategy. So we keep that very, very close to our Board agenda.

And then the last thing I'll just reinforce I people. And I think you can tell that this is a company that has a beating heart. It's not a company that only relies on analytics, although it is quite strong in terms of its data analytics, and abilities. At the end of the day, this is a company with heart. It cares quite a lot about people, the people who work with the company, the people who buy our products, people who are in our supply chain and our retail partners. There are a lot of companies that talk about stakeholders, there are a lot of companies that talk about attracting great people. I really believe that Clorox is one that really actually walks that walk and delivers on that promise.

So you can see the choices management has made, I can assure you the Board is fully supportive of all of those choices. And we look forward to another fantastic five years or more.

And with that, I will turn it over to Benno. Thank you.

Benno Dorer

Thank you, Pamela. No pressure. We’re fortunate to have you as our Lead Director. I want to thank you for being here and Spencer as well. Also want to -- before I close, I'm going to take us -- I'm going to talk us through what's going to happen next. I also want to thank everybody who contributed to this meeting here in New York City and at home and all over the world, be it through the formation of the strategy or the presentation. It takes a village, some appear in the spotlight and some behind the scenes but great village it is. And I want to thank all of you. I'm proud of you.

So I hope, hence, that you've got three key messages out of this presentation. We're proud of 2020 and this accomplishment. IGNITE is a significant leap forward. And if you were to describe IGNITE with one word, what word would that be, Jason English?

Jason English

Much discipline?

Benno Dorer

Alright. Fail. The word is innovation. It just tells you that analysts do not have all the answers. And the third key message of course is -- thank you for being. I know you’re a good sport, Jason. At least I think you, we will see. The third message of course, is that, we're really confident and are willing to continue the track record of delivering strong value for our shareholders. Proud of the shareholder return that we've created behind 2020, outperforming our peers and S&P 500, also proud that the strategies created value not just for shareholders for all stakeholders involved, that's something we care about deeply. We are clear eyed. Hopefully you've got that today about the near-term strategic priority, which are all about accelerating organic growth again, but importantly, doing so the right way in ways that preserves our ability to drive good growth, that is not just responsible and sustainable, but also profitable, and that it will require consistently strong execution and I think Eric told an inspiring story of a business, where we can do better.

IGNITE Strategy is what it's about for us. It's a strategy that we are excited about with four choices and the four choices are intended to defend and widen our moats. How we do that? First of all, by continuing to put superior consumer value at the center of everything that we do. And then by building capabilities around that consumer value that will leap forward and that will continue to drive the superiority that we're seeing in the marketplace today and will also generate the investments needed to continue to invest in those capabilities and the brands in order to drive that value to consumers. And we, of course is, highly engaged endeavors, an inclusive workforce and we will reimagine work to unleash the full power of the 8,800 Clorox employees, so we can continue to stay ahead of the competition.

And add ESG on top, which now is completely as you hopefully got integrated in our business strategy, and we're investing in ESG areas that deliver business value. This is not a hobby, but this delivers clear value on the growth side, and on the cost side, because we do not want business teams to feel like they have to make a trade-off between doing what's right and doing what's delivering value for the business, they’re one and the same, and that's where the power of ESG integration into the business strategy comes in.

So, we think that our business strategy that we shared with you this morning does that really well. We're proud of our past accomplishments in the area of ESG and sustainability, but our goal is to continue to be leader in this space, and we will pursue four areas in the areas of planet, products, people and governance to do so. And we will pursue bold goals in the sustainability area as a way to create value. And I will tell you that we have line of sight on how we can accomplish these, but we don't have a plan on all of these just yet. That's what setting bold aspirations is about. And that's also why it's right for us to set these targets further out, because if you have a near-term plan that typically leads to incrementalism and not so aspirational goals. We are studying ESG and sustainability goals for the year 2030, because that allows us to think bigger and put partnerships in place, retailers, suppliers across the industry that will allow us to change the game and do not just what delivers good business, but what’s also right for people. We’re confident in our ability to drive shareholder value and we’ve talked about that a several times, grounded in the virtuous circle for good growth which will continue. Grounded in the plenty of margin improvements which we’ll continue to pursue aggressively, grounded in the workforce which for us, we see as a competitive advantage and grounded of course, in our ability to continue to deliver solid cash flows, no matter whether times are good or bad.

We pride ourselves in delivering great results the right way, because that matters to consumers, and that matters to shareholders and it matters to all stakeholders. We are in pursuit of good growth, growth that is profitable, sustainable and responsible, because we believe that we’re here to deliver strong business, but we’re also here to do good things to people, because at our hearts, we are a people company.

How are we a people company? We see more than just data in the consumer. Data matters and hopefully you got from us today that we’re pretty proud of our capabilities in the data area. But we see the human in every consumer and we serve human beings. And by marrying data with human insights, we’re not just able to understand what consumers buy, but why they buy it, and how we can touch their hearts. And we’re for people and the people company, because we care about our employees, because as much as we love our brands, we love our people even more.

And we know that if we take care of our people, they will take care of our brands. And that is a wonderful virtuous circle, all in itself. So today, is about people at its heart. It is about earning people’s enduring loyalty, people as in consumers, people as in employees, and hopefully, people as in shareholders. And if we gain new shareholders along the way, that will be okay too. And the one word Jason, that’s going to lead through all of that.

Jason English

Innovation.

Benno Dorer

So that enduring loyalty is innovation. Yes. So that was today. It is 12:05. I want to thank everybody on the webcast. For now we’re on a break. And then we’re going to give everybody here in the room a chance to grab lunch and eat. So we’re going to take 20 minutes for that, right? Look at Joel, you see that? And then I think that’s 12:25, the light doesn’t show it, 12:25, we’re going to commence with Q&A in the room next door at 12:25. Enjoy lunch and see you in 20 minutes.

Can you all hear me okay? All right, hope everybody is enjoying lunch. We have 40 minutes of Q&A, so we will be brief and concise with answers. We will have two mic runners if you could maybe wait until you have a mic to ask your question. Not just any mic runners though, we have Mika. Mika is the creative of our all internal agency Electro. She’s the project manager of all of this, and she also put together the nice decoration in this room. Thank you Mika.

And then if you like the presentation and the deck today, that was [Og] in the back, who did all that, most patient man in the world. So, with that I'm sure you have questions. Who wants to go? I guess we -- well hold on, there’s a lady in the back. Okay go ahead.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Andrea Teixeira

Thank you for the honor.

Benno Dorer

Hi.

Andrea Teixeira

Hi, how are you? It’s Andrea Teixeira from JP Morgan. So wanted to just elaborate -- if you can elaborate a little bit more on the guide for fiscal ‘20. I understand like the Argentina impact was the 30% evolve into 50% that you’re now assuming. So if my math would be like about 60 basis points impact on that change, would that -- and then on top of that, obviously you saw 100 basis points decline. So is that something embedded like more conservative of the promotional side or Litter or what has happened to bridge that gap in between the two?

Kevin Jacobsen

Yes, no, thank you for the question. I want to be clear, the update we provided today, still reflects a updated point of view in FX, we're not changing any of our operational function. As you mentioned, it's primarily driven by Argentina. That's about 60% of the impact we're highlighting as we're now projecting a 50% devaluation. When we started the year we had anticipated about a 25% devaluation, so a worsening condition in Argentina. But as I mentioned in the presentation, we’re also just seeing the U.S. dollar continue to strengthen against the basket of currencies where we do business. So there's additional impact, I would say more predominantly in Latin America, but it spills across a number of countries where we do business. And really, both those items together are an additional 1 point FX headwinds. And so I would just maybe I'd offer as well, importantly, no change in our expectations on organic sales growth, assumed 1% to 3% back in August, still anticipate 1% to 3%.

Andrea Teixeira

Appreciate. And two, if I can squeeze a question on Litter, like have you seen, at least in the tracked channels we've seen acceleration in the performance there or if you could share any updates on Litter?

Benno Dorer

This is one of the examples where the gap between tracked and non-tracked is widening. So we feel good about where we are in Litter, it doesn't mean there are bumps. But if I look at the -- all outlet share which we have at our disposal, that’s flat on Litter. So the trends that we're seeing, and that you're seeing in tracked channels are sort of reversed in non-tracked channels.

Andrea Teixeira

Appreciate. Thank you.

Benno Dorer

Jason?

Jason English

Hey, good afternoon, folks. So I wanted to drill in a little bit more on your longer term targets. So you raised your cost savings expectations today, but you haven't raised your margin expectations, suggesting that you're planning for more investment in the business, I think, a fair conclusion, correct me if I'm wrong. But at the same time, despite the assumption of more money going back into the business, you're lowering your sales growth expectations. All in this seems to imply that your expectations for growth going forward are going to be more difficult to come by and more expensive to come by. Is that a fair interpretation? And if so, can you illuminate a little bit more of what's driving that, where the pressure points are that are changing the way you think about the cost to compete?

Kevin Jacobsen

So I don't think about it as us lowering our expectations. What I would tell you is, if you look at what we've done over the last five years, the goals we set for IGNITE Strategy should accelerate the performance of the company and I'll just note a few. If you look at our U.S. results over the last five years, while we've grown 3.5%, if I take out acquisitions, it's about 2.5%. We're setting a goal of 2% to 4%. So I think that should tell you is I feel very good about our ability to continue to grow in the U.S. We will continue to lean-in in innovation but that would suggest a midpoint above what we've been doing for the last five years, excluding M&A. And as we talked about stabilizing our international business from a minus 2% for the last five years to 1% to 4%, we believe as we evolve the portfolio we will accelerate the growth of international. So overall, we're expecting to see increased top-line.

And then, Jason, your question on the margin as I highlighted, we have historically been able to grow gross margin over the last five years. That does not translate to EBIT margin because we made a choice to invest. We've gotten our advertising rates up to about 10% of sales and we feel good about that level. So my expectation going forward is, as we continue to drive cost savings and in fact do more than we've done historically, you're going to see more that flow through, and why I am comfortable, EBIT margin at 25 to 50, in spite of on average, we've only delivered about 5 bps over the last five years.

Jason English

So a quick question for clarification in regard to response. The 2-ish, the 2.5 points of growth roughly that you've delivered looking back came despite 200 basis point FX headwind per your slides, right? So it was around 4.5 points organically and international I think constant currency you guys flagged an 8%. So on a constant currency basis, it looks like a decel. Unless you’re saying like as you look forward, you're expecting currency realities to remain headwinds. Are those types of factors embedded? So as we look at your outlook, should we think about as sort of a constant currency outlook net of those types of pressures that you've had to contest with?

Kevin Jacobsen

Yes. I mean, I think what it offers, you want to strip out M&A, because you want to just talk about the fundamentals of the base business, if we’re looking at M&A. And so the U.S., 85% of our sales, 2.5% growth historical on average for the last five years. That's really why focus is. We expect to do better in the U.S. over long periods of time, primarily focused on innovation. But in regard to FX, because of our geographic footprint we have more business in Latin America, that tends to be an ongoing headwind to some degree.

Now, I'd tell you the last couple years have been more extreme than normal. But I would expect some level of ongoing headwind from FX given our current geography. Now over time, we'd like to evolve that and see more business in Asia, Europe, Middle East, which would eliminate some of that ongoing FX headwinds we've seen in Latin America for a number of years.

Jason English

And that FX headwinds have been in your outlook.

Kevin Jacobsen

Yes. It's an all in number, yes.

Benno Dorer

Wendy, next. Wendy over there. That's how you guys got to step up, alright? Clearly, this side over here is more eager.

Wendy Nicholson

Okay. So my two questions are kind of on the sustainability side of things. First, on the new products that you're launching, like the compostable wipes, and the trash bags. Are they premium priced? Because I assume they're more expensive to manufacture. So net-net bottom-line, are they going to be gross margin accretive or dilutive? And then the second question is, other companies want to get into new restructuring programs, they have charges. And it takes time to build momentum in terms of cost savings. You guys don't do that. And all of the things you talked about today on the sustainability side, that are a big part of what's driving that funnel of cost savings, are kind of all interrelated, but you're not taking charges.

So my question is, you're running through the P&L, I think the cost of that new processes, new process development. So is there any question of timing, like do we have to have a year of investment if you will, before we start to see the benefit? Does that make sense? I'm just wondering, are you really going to have that annual EBIT expansion? Or is there going to be more costs upfront and margin later?

Benno Dorer

Great. And we’ll have Linda answer the first part of your question and Kevin kind of take the second.

Linda Rendle

So among the different things we talked about, maybe I'll give examples. So bleach is a margin accretive idea for us. So as the compact bleach, that increases margin, and reduce our environmental footprint. And there isn't an initial investment when we compact you're exactly right, as we invest in new bottle molds and we make transition. So the year after is when we see the margin improvement on that.

The other innovations we talked about are at least margin neutral. So we’ve priced some of them at a premium in order to get that and we believe consumers are willing to trade up to have items that help them be more responsible. And similarly in the case of compostable wipes, we did not need to do as much upfront investment so we get margin benefit right away. But in others, it will take about a year as we work through the original transition.

Kevin Jacobsen

Yes. And then Wendy as it relates to investments and how that -- sort of the phasing of that in our margins, I think what you've seen from us over time is we will make investments when we do if they deliver value for shareholders. And what I don't want to do is be still locked into trying to deliver exactly 25 to 50 bps every year. That's not in the best interest of shareholders. I think this year is a good example. As we talked back in August, we're investing in compaction. We're investing in the new Litter plant. That'll have a hit to our margins. But that'll create tremendous value over time, but clearly don't have a drag in year one.

So I would expect there will be some lumpiness in our margins over time as we invest as soon as we have a good idea. And that'll play out down the road. As it relates to some of the technology investments though, I would tell you as we are reimagining how we work, we're getting more efficient in admin. We're going to put some of that back into technology. And so what we've typically operated around 14% of sales, admin as a percent of sales, as we keep driving efficiencies, you'll see us put some of that back in technology to continue to drive this agenda.

Wendy Nicholson

And then just Linda back on the product side, the feedback from retailers, I mean, I looked at the change in the trash bag packaging. And I said, that's great if it doesn't come in a box to me if I order it on the Amazon, but I would think retailers might say, gosh, that's kind of hard to stack on the shelf. So maybe it's I know, it's only in Australia at this point. But can you talk about sort of initial reactions from retailers on that?

Linda Rendle

So that was an illustrative example. But I will tell you, our retailers are just as committed to sustainability improvements as we are and they have been very willing over time to partner with us to change categories. They've done it with us on bleach compaction before. And if you look at any other ways that they articulate their strategies, sustainability is still important. We're going to have to figure out how to make sure that we talk to the consumer at shelves and online and we will do that together. But they're very open to these types of transformative ideas.

Benno Dorer

We align ourselves strategically with retailers. That's our bread and butter. And we do that across just about everything we do. And we try our very hardest every single day to do that, right? Luckily, on this one, retailer strategies go lockstep with our strategy. They have the same interest, right? Some of the things that we have in mind, we can do on our own. Some of the other things like the trash bag example that you mentioned, Wendy, we need retailers to partner with us, because this needs to happen across the entire category. And we would love for retailers to support that.

We can do that, because we have a strong record of working together with retailers. We can do that because we're the logical choice as we are a company that has a lot of leading brands and there is value in this for retailers too. So if you think about the efficiencies that we're going to create, the less packaging material, if you think about the translation into logistics savings and others, that's money in the pocket for retailers too.

So as a company, we're after creating win-wins, and in this case, wins for us, wins for retailers, wins for consumers and wins for the environment. And we have some initiatives that are pretty clear cut. Compaction is one of them that follows exactly this principle and we've done it before and we'll do it again. Some others will require a multiyear plan together with retailers, but that doesn't take away from the aspiration. And that doesn't take away from the fact that these are initiatives that are right, and we think ultimately will be supported not just by retailers but by everybody in the category.

Oh! This side, stepping up, Jonathan.

Jonathan Feeney

Thanks, Benno. E-commerce, you talked about -- I thought we talked a little bit less about the specifics surrounding that maybe this time around. And I'm wondering about how fast is that growing? How is that trending? And when you think about the 2% to 4% sales growth for U.S. going forward, e-commerce has been a huge part of that last five years. How do you think e-commerce plays into that? And maybe finally, you brought up a couple of times this difference between tracked share and untracked share? How is your share trending in e-commerce? And is that a big part of that difference?

Benno Dorer

Yes. Thanks. Good question. E-commerce is -- will continue to be a growth driver for our company. What we said is that we will continue to grow at strongly double-digits. Okay? We're not going to give specific growth estimates just like we don't do for any of our other businesses, right? But you saw the growth rates, and we expect continued strong growth. That is in part because our e-commerce shares are developing much more favorably that in brick and mortar. We're growing share in e-commerce. And in absolute across the company -- in absolute, the latest numbers that I've seen, e-commerce shares are about 50% higher, not percentage points, but 50% higher than in brick and mortar.

So what that tells you is that we're operating from a position of strength. And obviously, we will continue to invest and we continue to expect very strong growth in e-commerce.

Jonathan Feeney

Sorry for the follow up. But just -- so is that -- do you think that -- do any big retailers have a problem with that? I'm sure traditional retailers that you're doing so well, and you’re doing presumably so much better in that.

Benno Dorer

Well, the good news is that our traditional retailers are the e-com retailers. Yes, there's one large one in particular that has a little bit of brick and mortar, and we all know who they are. But the growth actually is coming from Walmart, it's coming from Target, it's coming from B2B, it's coming from omni-channel retailers. So clearly, it is our interest in continuing to do well with Walmart and with Target, with all those brick and mortar retailers, where we have extremely strong and long-term relationships. And that's where the growth is.

Jonathan Feeney

Thanks.

Benno Dorer

Is that okay?

Kevin Jacobsen

Of course, it’s fine.

Benno Dorer

Okay. Never want to disagree with your CFO.

Ali Dibadj

Thanks. I have a couple questions. Here I am clarifying a little bit from before. But I guess if you think about the IGNITE targets that you’ve put on Page 120 for people listening on the webcast.

Kevin Jacobsen

Ali, I'm sorry. I am having a hard time hearing you. I don’t if they can turn your mic.

Ali Dibadj

Sorry. Can you hear me better? So just going back to some of the IGNITE financial targets that you put from out there, you're going from 150 basis points of cost savings, 175 basis points of cost savings, a 25 basis points improvement. If you look at what you've done on EBIT margins, and you said this just a moment ago, 5 basis points a year on average going to 25 to 50. If I just do extraordinarily simple math, it suggests to me that you're feeling that the cost of doing business is actually going down. And I find that hard to believe that any company particularly in this day and age is saying the cost of doing business is going down. Are there big macro factors that you're prudently are not taking away like currencies or commodities or something else? It's just difficult for me to see that. That’s one question.

Continuing on that path is the question, a little bit of what Wendy asked, which is when do we start seeing those targets? Right? Because a lot of these investments you're making, you're putting a Cat Litter plant in the East Coast of the country, somewhere in East Coast country. You're investing a lot in glasses that will tell you you’re in the manual. Right? When you think of that all investments, so when do you actually start seeing those targets? And I have a separate question here.

Kevin Jacobsen

Sure. Thanks Ali for the question. I'd say on the first one in terms of is it getting easier? No, it's not getting easier. But I think our expectation is, as we said, one, we're leaning into cost savings and we think we do much more there. We set a goal of 175 bps, clearly we're going to work to try to exceed that but I that's a think good start. I also think as it relates to admin, we are going to continue to get more productive and that's another way to drive value in the P&L that we can take to the bottom-line. So, those are the two sources of value that I think will contribute to margin expansion. And then as I said, because I feel like we have got the right investment levels now, the advertising line is not an area that we have to keep putting money into which we have done in the past. And so I think that what gives me confidence as we lean in a cost savings as we lean into reimagining our work to drive admin productivity, we can deliver that 25 to 50 bps. And then, I apologize, tell me your second question.

Ali Dibadj

Sorry, the second question is on the timing. So, when do you start 25 to 50?

Kevin Jacobsen

On timing, yes, thank you. I'm not going to commit to exact time, but clearly we're going to evolve into this with what we have talked about as it relates to leaning into sustainability what we have ideas as Benno mentioned, there is a more work to do there. So, we're not there this year. We're going to start evolving and what I think you'll see is a consistent improvement as more and more of these innovation opportunities and as these cost savings opportunities comes to life, but it will take a little bit of time to evolve into that.

Ali Dibadj

Thanks. Then, the other question is just a broader question about ROI and maybe it’s better for Stacey, I don't know, but ROI on advertising, we keep hearing about ROI on advertising in digital in particular being better because it’s targeted. We can figure out what consumers want to get to et cetera. But I keep hearing the other side as well, which is, you know, it’s not apples-to-apples because that's a transactional investment. So, there’s not just many CMOs just say, I'm increasing my advertising spend but I'm not increasing my branding spend, that's for example what the Duke survey says every year.

So, I'm just trying to understand the interplay between that. Is it a transaction ROI, is that apples-to-apples to the old style of ROI? How sophisticated are we in general as a industry in terms of just Clorox?

Stacey Grier

So, to answer your question, I think it’s a good one and a very sophisticated one. I think when we are talking about ROI, it’s going up, it’s going up in total. And it’s because you have to have a balance of both pieces of that mix. There is brand building that you want to do in linear video that is not digital, and you are going to want to do that for some reach. As that reach declines, it’s less valuable to us. So, if you’ve seen the reach on any of the network, it’s dropping at pretty high rate. So, we've got to be even more invested in linear digital that is more massed, so we have been investing there. But we are also looking at more targeted video and we are seeing great payouts for that, not just transactional video though. So, what you are talking about is, where people go to digital just to purchase and what we are talking about is the total digital spend. So, whether it’s on our website where we are giving you information as Eric talked about, information about how to use our products or how to use our brands in ways that delight you better, that’s part of it. And we don't think of that as transactional. We think of that as brand building. So, whether it’s video that we are running, I don't know if you saw our climate change video that we just did for Burt’s Bees, digital video, but all about building a brand. So, we are mixing it. We are definitely leaning into transactional, but we also are doing brand building both in traditional and in digital.

Linda Rendle

The big message and what Stacey's team has done such an amazing job as, as we are just as you said Ali, ROI based, so we are following the money and our goal is to increase the individual vehicles but the overall return that we are making with our investments, we have sophisticated partners that help us to do that but what you usually hear from us is it’s always analytic based. We follow the ROI. Our general managers are in-charge of making those decisions and whether it be transactional, whether we are thinking about big platforms et cetera, we're following money.

Benno Dorer

Thanks. Kevin?

Kevin Grundy

Thanks. Kevin Grundy, Jefferies. So, a question for Benno and for Kevin coming back to your international strategy, you spent a little bit of time during the presentation. But how are you defining success in your international markets? What’s the company’s proverbial right to win with the existing portfolio? Kevin, maybe touched on a little bit, the 1% to 4% which was the biggest part of the downward revision to the company’s outlook. What does that presume for your category growth, market share gains and then FX? I think you alluded that you’re assuming strengthening of the dollar into your longer term outlook.

And it looks like the segment maybe not be delivering a return in excess of the company’s cost of capital or maybe fairly close. Is that fair? And if so, are there potentially bigger strategic considerations internationally? Thank you.

Benno Dorer

Do you want to start with health of the category?

Kevin Jacobsen

Okay I’ll start with financial views, so Kevin, here’s what we want to say on international, and you saw, we faced a pretty challenging FX environment for a fairly long period of time now and that’s really certainly weighed on the results on the top-line. In-spite of the FX challenges, I think Linda showed in her presentation we’ve done some really nice work improving margin and profitability in international over a number of years. I expect that to continue. That we’re going to continue to drive a more profitable margin accretive business. I also think what’s going to create value is we’re going to continue to evolve the portfolio outside of Latin America. If you go back a number of years ago, probably 65%, 70% of our sales were being generated in Latin America. That seemed to be lower margin, less profitable within the total international division.

As we focus on Burt’s Bees, as we focus on VMS, a lot of that growth is going to happen in Asia, Europe, Middle East, that’s going to create a more stable business that’s less exposed to the fluctuations in the currency. And that part of our portfolio is more profitable. So as we are driving Burt’s Bees and VMS it is margin accretive to the average of the division. So, both through portfolio work, through geographic diversification and I’d say I generally expect a slightly better FX environment than what we’ve seen over the last several years. If I put all those together, I feel much more comfortable about our ability to start delivering consistent top-line results, while continue to grow margin and profit.

In terms of returns above our cost of capital as you might appreciate it, I won’t speak to that question but, I do feel good about the direction we’re going with the international division. And I would say I feel good about the progress we’ve made to-date, but more work to do there.

Linda Rendle

Good. Just on Kevin’s point around the portfolio and the core that we’re thinking about, so the core of our international business that grows really steadily is our cleaning portfolio and that’s all around the world and we have opportunity to do whether that be in Latin America, Europe, Middle East or Asia, it’s continue to trade up to more premium experiences for consumers as they change their cleaning behavior, so we’re focused on that. And the act at least to have including Clorox that we’ve brought around the world. And then Kevin spoke to you about the faster growing parts of the portfolio that we’re leading into and seeing tons of growth in both Europe, Middle East and Asia.

Kevin Jacobsen

Olivia?

Olivia Tong

Thanks Kevin. Good afternoon, Olivia Tong, Bank of America. First I want to talk a little bit about your long-term growth algorithm, how much are you expecting in terms of underlying category growth particularly in the U.S.? And then when it comes to pricing how much the component is pricing? And have you looked at the willingness of these different cohorts that you’re talking about, particularly in most cultural millennials in terms of how much they’re willing to pay more for these benefits? Because you are seeing that there does seem to be a willingness to try other brand. So how much -- like how much can you expect out of them and what’s built into your expectations on that?

Benno Dorer

So I’ll take the first one first and then yes, is that cool?

Kevin Jacobsen

Yes.

Benno Dorer

Okay. Look, we are dedicating ourselves to the concept of superior consumer value, right? Every consumer no matter whether she has a lot of money, or very little money and what we need to do is we need to serve all of them. And we need to serve all of them with products and brands that they see as better value. How do we get there? We get there first of all with great consumer insights, then backed up with solid analytics, then marketing that's purpose-driven and personalized that speaks to all of them, and then supported by innovation, right? That is ideally specific to needs of certain groups of people. If we do that well and we're doing that today, we can have a purchasing sense that’s as high among low income consumers as it is among high income consumers and that's as high among millennials as it is among older consumers.

In a nutshell, I would refrain from saying that millennials are willing to pay more or millennials are willing to pay more. Over time, millennials will be just like can I say us at least that's true for most people, yes, what we want to put ourselves in a position to deliver better, is to deliver better value to any consumer no matter where they sit, yes. If there is a millennial who is willing to pay more, we are willing and able to capture that with our brand building model. And if you think about some of our brands that speak particularly to millennials, disinfecting wipes, so cleaning wipes in general, Burt’s Bees, Brita, grilling again, in the future, those tend to be premium priced products. So we're able to capture the premium end of the consumers quite well. But we're also making sure that we never neglect the people, the many people in the country who can't afford to pay a lot of money for products. We need to serve all consumers, which is why in, if not all, the most of our categories, we play across multiple price points to be able to get the consumer wherever he or she wants to be.

Kevin Jacobsen

Sure. And then I'd say as it relates to category growth Olivia, I'm sure you can appreciate, it varies by business. Typically in the U.S. we're seeing 1% to 2% in many of the categories we compete. Although what I’d tell you is, as we continue to pursue growth in Burt’s Bees, VMS, these are faster growing categories. So they accelerate the underlying growth rate of the company but many of the categories are 1% to 2%, and you should assume something like that in our algorithm. And then as it relates to pricing, as we have talked about quite a bit, we are focused on pricing strategically to recover costs over time. Now, what that means is, I don't necessarily take a price increase every time there's cost inflation, but over the medium term as costs build up, similar to what we did last year, we will take pricing offset that cost inflation, and you should assume that's true going forward as well. And that's why it's so critical you maintain strong brands that have the ability to take pricing when you need to.

Benno Dorer

Steve Powers, next maybe, just because I’m looking at him.

Steve Powers

Thanks. I'm going to give you a chance, I think your sidebar was about first half second half cadence in ‘20. So as you -- given your update, can you give us an update on that cadence that'd be great? And then there was a question earlier on Litter and I think you answered it pretty clearly that it's a dichotomy between tracked and untracked channels but there's a lot of focus on tracked channels in that category specifically, and therefore some concern that things in the future look more like the tracked versus the untracked. What should we expect in Litter in tracked as we progress through the fiscal year and when does that get better? And I actually have a longer term follow up if I could.

Benno Dorer

Another one, okay. Well, the last one first, and Eric, can maybe build on this because he runs the business. But you know what I refrain from making predictions as to what to expect on individual businesses. All we're saying is that it's a business that we're very dedicated to, that we have a strong track record in. We believe and our tests say that we have the best product in the market. We have an opportunity to drive more out of that. Household penetration and trial and awareness on Clean Paws. We have opportunity clearly. So we feel good about Litter, we're investing in Litter, we are investing a whole new supply chain. And what we've always commented on is post pricing, there's going to be bumpiness. For sure, in the first year, we're seeing that. And then in any given 4-week period, you see shares develop up and down and clearly in tracked channels, right? Which I know you’re all focused on, that's been weaker, right? That's not our expectation going forward, right? So when we talk about the business, good segue by the way. Doing better in the back half, we expect Litter to fully participate in that. Eric, any additional perspective?

Eric Reynolds

And Steve on front half, back half, it's really consistent with what I shared in August, which is, the front half is going to be more challenging for us. Because clearly Glad and Charcoal are not where we want them to be. And in fact, you do remember from the call in August, we highlighted Q1 will be down similar to Q4. And then what I expect is in the back half the year with the investments we're making, we expect to get our businesses more healthy back on track, and the back half of the year, in the U.S., which is the growth rate more in line with our algorithm, the 2% to 4% in the U.S., that's what I expect.

I think all this change now is with the added FX pressure now put more pressure certainly on Q1. The devaluation I talked about happened in August in Argentina, so it was like 30% devaluation in the course of a week. And so that'll put some more added pressure in the front half of the year for sure.

Steve Powers

And if I could -- the longer term was, as you think about the general innovation strategy and the sustainability efforts you're embarking on, do you have a sense for how much of that you plan to take on yourself, Clorox Company in terms of more people and more CapEx versus leveraging third-party partnerships? I would feel the former you have more control potentially, the latter you have although more smoother path in terms of P&L impacts and ROIC impact and cash impacts. So give us a feel for that?

Benno Dorer

So it’s mix, remember, we've commented on this in the past that any innovation that we take on in Clorox, 9 out of 10 have any external partnership component, right? So I would expect that this will look just like that. And we control matters, but what matters the most is speed. And the best way to attain speed is through partnerships.

Okay. Someone raise the mic. Okay, someone. Thanks Og. It's Lauren. Lauren is next.

Lauren Lieberman

Thank you. So I feel like I almost need to ask the question more directly, people are kind of beating around it in various ways. So absolutely, you've talked about there will be cumpiness when you price, and there has been. I’ve covered Clorox in incomparably long time at this point. And I've never seen this much bumpiness in this many categories at once. And you've always been -- and Clorox is a company that minds the price gaps, knows what it's doing, right? Volume goes down, there's pricing, and you work through it. But it seems to be an issue in more places at once than I've seen in 15 years.

The Nielsen data for what it's worth is showing distribution or as its measure, progress is under a bit of pressure. Okay? So I take them put it on one hand. On the other hand, I think about the story on Kingsford. And while the path forward is really all that should matter from here. I can't help but hear it and keep thinking about well we’re focused on margins, right? And -- but private label quality was improving, retailer were focusing on different things.

So why should we walk out of here today that, that story will end up being a case study for other areas of business, right? And I'm looking at Glad and now it's called premium trash. There's a lot of that category that's not premium. And the retailers are emphasizing, right? Whether it's private label quality going up, whether it's private label shelf space, right? What's the risk that we see this unfortunate story kind of play out again, again looking back and saying, wait, there's bumpiness, there's pricing, it seems to be more places at once.

Benno Dorer

Yes. Let’s talk about pricing. Shall we? So look, we took pricing early and confidently about -- starting about a year ago, right? And I think all of you knew that. And we did that using external resin and other commodities forecasts that in the past were pretty predictable. This time, they were not. So clearly, and I think Glad is the best example. The resin market turned after we took pricing. So what we are seeing is that some of our assumptions in terms of competition following, we're wrong, because the resin forecast was wrong. And we happened to go out early. Would I take pricing again? Absolutely. Would I with everything I know today, perhaps take pricing a little later and wait? Yes. Would I perhaps with everything that I know today take a little less pricing? Yes. Right. And that's why the bumpiness clearly, while the consumer by and large, if you think about our analytics, has followed, we talked earlier today about price sensitivities being largely unchanged. We talked about household penetration largely unchanged, consumer value measures actually slightly improving. We talked about all outlet share. So the fundamentals, we have loyalty data and that looks pretty good. The fundamentals as it relates to the consumer, they are all solid.

But the bumpiness which is really another word for, yes, consumers are adjusting, but predominantly retailers taking action to send the signal to companies that went out early and confidently, that was probably more than we had expected, right? And that's playing out now, right? So I would take the Kingsford case but the Kingsford case frankly started long before pricing, because we only took pricing this spring. That started -- remember it started last year, we had a conversation about Kingsford. And first, the weakness was overshadowed by bad weather, right? And we talked about bad weather. But it became evident quickly that there's more. So that's really a separate case from pricing.

But the rest is pricing. And it is bumpiness and it has led to distribution losses. And we are working with customers right now to get that distribution back. Because the encouraging thing is as much as retailers have done what they did, it's actually if you look at the categories, in many categories it’s not working. Because if you think that most of our categories trade down does not produce any value, consumers are not buying any more bleach, any more cleaners, any more trash bags, anymore you name the category, because they're cheaper.

In the long run value is created by creating superior value and trade up, and we're doing both. So we are having conversations, which is why we're also guiding towards the front half, back half disparity in results with retailers now, because we think we deserve that distribution back and we use innovation and we use category growth stories and actual results with that retailers experience as a rational for doing so. And those discussions are in progress right now. And retailers are making the decisions in the next months. And we feel confident based on everything that we know that in the back half we will see an inflection.

So long story, but yes on pricing, right? There's a few things we would do differently today knowing where all the commodity forecast went and then that's on us. And that's predominantly on me as a decision maker, I'll take that. Pricing still is the right thing to do. Because this is a short-term trade off for the long term ability to grow profitably, for which pricing is indispensable. And pricing initially when retailers leaned into our pricing they benefited. Remember, we talked about how all the categories grew. Remember, we talked about how all our share or most of our categories grew in share before retailers took different decisions. That in most cases did not work for them. So you can draw your own conclusions from that. But we think the fundamental business case that we created behind pricing remains valid. The bumpiness and the punitive action were stronger than we had expected. And we're in the process of correcting that. And we feel confident right Troy? Where is Troy? Troy, right? That we can correct that. Not now, but starting in 2020.

I think we have time for one more question.

Unidentified Company Representative

We will now take one more question.

Benno Dorer

Great.

Steve Strycula

Steve Strycula from UBS. First of all, thank you for having the Analyst Day. And thank you for the Tate’s cookies, they're delicious. So two quick questions. To dovetail on that Benno, can you just help us understand from more of the retailer lens, which you're kind of getting at in the last part of your response? Why were they -- I guess, given the amount of innovation you’ve put into the category in the last few years, why were they a little bit quick to de-shelve or delist, or de-promote some of your items? You were hinting at that they've had quick learnings that it suffered at the category volume and value equation since then. So what was really the core reason for doing so? Was it more just messaging to the overall industry? Or is it more a reflection of they thought that their private label had -- was better than what it was and the consumer is telling us now that maybe it wasn't?

Linda Rendle

I'll take that question. So from a retailer perspective, they're looking to grow categories. And they're in a transition right now. So we spoke about the fact that as consumer expectations rise, there are in a fight to evolve their business model. So as they looked at pricing, they thought that, that's not a great time for us or for our consumer. And so we really saw was them leaning into distribution, where was tail items for the most part for us. So what they weren't going after is, our power SKUs or the items that had turned a lot. But they did turn around the edges saying, listen, this wasn't great for us from a timing perspective.

They also looked at what Benno said, which is in the commodity forecast case, when we go to them and we talk about the commodities we have, and that we’re experiencing, if they didn't see that, that there was another place where they leaned in a bit more punitively. We are seeing with them and going back to the conversations Benno talked about around growth. In many cases, those distribution losses were not good for them. And they are not winning their fair share of the market. And they're working with us to restore that, as they do their mod resets in the back half. And we're getting back to the conversations around innovation and how we can get back on to shelf for that. And we're continuing to have conversations about merchandising and key pulse periods, et cetera.

Benno Dorer

One bonus question. Anyone? I think, it's Bonnie, right? Bonnie. Bonnie Herzog over there. Thanks, Og.

Bonnie Herzog

Thank you, I just actually wanted to ask about your level of confidence in terms of everything that we talked about today, and the infrastructure now that you have in this organization with your IGNITE Strategy. And I'm asking that in the context of, do you feel good about your organization's ability to take risks to innovate bigger, as you mentioned, and then possibly disrupt yourself? I mean there is disruption going on within a lot of these categories. And is that a question now you're asking yourselves more of? Would you be willing to disrupt yourselves? And then, have you changed your incentives at all inside your organization to better align your company with kind of where you need to be in the future?

Benno Dorer

So, we feel good about our incentives and in fact the way our incentives are structured is pretty much seen as best-in-class, Bonnie. So I don't feel the need to do that. What we are doing and Kirsten has commented about this, we’re sort of changing the governance, right? So, speed matters, so Linda runs operations and operations team. So, the way we operate today is much different than two, three, four years ago. Faster decision-making routines, leaders, not just on the sidelines but leaders on the field helping to make decisions. Leaders also empowering employees. So, it’s more about how we do work, and that's the nature of reimagine how we work, that really makes differences here but incentives up here are pretty good. Obviously, we've done things like ESG being part of worker compensated for. Diversity and inclusion is part of what we’re compensated for. So, there are a number of things in here that we talk about today that are all covered by senior executive compensation, right?

But, look, with these tools, if we shared something here with you today that we didn't have confidence in, at the end of the day, the confidence resides in the team. And my hope is that, you have seen a team today that is competent, that is confident and it is highly collaborative. And if you think about the 8,800 Clorox team members, that's essentially multiplied what you've seen here on the floor. We feel like we have the money we need to succeed, we feel like we have the people we need to succeed, we feel like we have the partnerships that we need to succeed and we feel like we have the right approach to risk taking. We are not known to be very exuberant when it comes to risk, because execution matters, but we are quite comfortable setting bold aspirations where they matter and we're also quite comfortable where prudent to disrupt ourselves, because the nature of the idea of frictionless which you've heard about today is to avoid disruption by disrupting from within. Disruptors look for frictions in product performance, in a shopping experience, in something that's related to a brand and they are exploiting that. And what we're going through on all of our brands is the systematic process that allows us to understand what frictions might exist, and then we're eliminating the frictions ourselves versus waiting for somebody else. Case in point, compostable wipes, right? That is a perfect example where maybe somebody from the outside would come in and try to disrupt the category. We are doing that ourselves. But we are doing it with the kind of thoughtfulness and balance and measuredness that you would expect from Clorox.

Benno Dorer

And I think that's all she wrote. So, we thank you all for coming. Thank you for liking the cookies Steve. Thank you for being a good audience. We appreciate you and we will talk to many of you in just about a month from now. Thank you.