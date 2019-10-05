Silver Volatility - Get Used To Wide Price Variance

The silver futures market moves higher or lower on sentiment. Silver has a long history as one of the most speculative markets. Its price variance tends to be higher than the other precious metals that trade on the world's futures exchanges.

In 1980, the price of silver rose to its all-time high at $50.36 per ounce when the Hunt Brothers attempted to corner the market. The rise in silver in the late 1970s came on the back of rising inflation. Silver and other precious metals often serve as a safe haven during periods of inflationary pressures.

In 2011, the price of silver once again approached the $50 per ounce level but fell short of the 1980 high as it rose to a peak at $49.82 per ounce, before the price corrected back down to a low at $13.625 per ounce in late 2015. The shock of the Brexit referendum caused buying in precious metals, which lifted silver to a high at $21.095 per ounce, which stands as critical technical resistance for the market.

The precious metals had been trading in a range since late 2015, but silver never fell to a lower low. Meanwhile, the silver futures market has not traded below the $10 level in over a decade since 2008. At the end of the third quarter, the price of silver was around the $17 per ounce level after trading to a high at over $19.50 in early September. The recent price action in the gold and silver markets could be a sign that a continuation of price volatility is on the horizon. The Velocity Shares 3X Long Silver 3X ETN product (USLV) and its bearish counterpart (DSLV) are short-term trading tools for those who do not venture into the futures arena.

Gold broke out, but silver fell short

When the US Federal Reserve told the markets that interest rates were heading lower, the price of gold broke out of its $331.30 trading range on the upside. The peak of the trading back came in July 2016 in the aftermath of the Brexit referendum.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that gold broke above $1377.50 during the week of June 17 and continued to rally. Gold traded to the highest price since 2013 in early September at $1559.80 per ounce on the nearby COMEX futures contract. Meanwhile, the silver market lagged its yellow cousin.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart of COMEX silver futures shows that its critical level of technical resistance stands at the July 2016 peak at $21.095 per ounce. In June, when gold broke higher, silver did not even make it to a new high for 2019 as it remained below the January top at $16.20. In July, silver finally crawled to a new high for this year as it traded up to $16.64. In August, silver eventually rose above its 2018 high at $17.705 when it traded to a high at $18.615. Last month, the silver futures market finally took out the 2017 at $18.655 when it traded to $19.54 per ounce. Silver ran out of upside steam below the 2016 high at $21.095 and moved lower with gold over recent weeks. On October 1, gold hit a low at $1458.30., $101.50 below its early September high, but still $80.80 above the July 2016 high. Meanwhile, the price of nearby silver fell to a low at $16.94 as it never conquered its 2016 peak. The gold market experienced a technical break to the upside on the long-term chart, but silver fell short of the mark in Q3.

Silver is the more volatile precious metal

Silver may be lagging gold, but it may be only a matter of time before the silver market takes the baton from gold if the yellow metal continues to move to the upside and makes new highs.

Silver has a history as a far more volatile metal than gold because of the speculative nature of the market.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, monthly historical volatility in the gold market stood at 13.09% at the end of last week. The metric has moved higher from 5.58% in late 2018. Gold is a hybrid between a commodity and a currency, so the yellow metal tends to display lower price variance than other commodity markets, including silver.

Source: CQG

The level of monthly historical volatility in the silver market at the end of last week stood at 19.93%, which was up from just under 10% in late 2018. The difference in the price variance metrics tells us that silver moves in a wider range than gold over time and more on a percentage basis than the yellow metal. In Q3, gold moved 3.97% to the upside while silver posted over an 11% gain even though both metals were trading not far above their respective recent lows on the final day of September.

Open interest is stable

Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market. When the metric moves to highs in speculative markets like silver, it is often a sign that the market is overloaded on either the long or short side.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that open interest has been in a range from 173,574 to 243,411 contracts since April 2018. At 212,647, contracts on October 3, the metric was fewer than 4,200 contracts above the average level. At the current level, the silver market is neither loaded with longs or shorts as the interest level is in the middle of the trading range over the past year and one-half.

Support and resistance levels

The price of the active month December silver futures contract moved from a low at $14.47 in late May to a high at $19.75 on September 4 before the price action ran out of upside steam and corrected. The 50% retracement level of the move stands at $17.11.

Source: CQG

The daily chart illustrates that the recent correction took the price to a low at $16.94 on October 4, and quickly snapped back higher. At the end of last week, the price was above the $17.50 level.

Even in the strongest bull markets, suffer from corrections. When gravity hits a market, the price plunge can be substantial. Meanwhile, the recent move that took silver from the highs to under $17 per ounce sent the price momentum indicator from overbought to oversold territory. It also moved the relative strength index back to a neutral reading. However, the wider price ranges lifted daily historical volatility to over 36% as the wide price ranges are likely to continue. Support for silver now stands at $16.94 and $16.65 on the December contract. Resistance is at $18.81 and $19.75. The ultimate target is the 2016 peak at $21.095 per ounce.

Gold has recovered back above the $1500 level, and the yellow metal's next move holds the key to the path of least resistance in the silver market. The recent downside volatility in the stock market and weakening economic data could cause the Fed to cut short-term interest rates further by the end of this year. Moreover, issues from Iran to Brexit and impeachment to the trade war with China are not bearish for the prices of precious metals.

Trading with USLV and DSLV

Wide trading ranges create a paradise for nimble traders with their fingers on the pulse of markets. The most direct route for a risk position in the silver market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the COMEX division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. For those who do not venture into the futures arena, the Velocity Shares 3X Long Silver 3X ETN product and its bearish counterpart DSLV provide short-term alternatives. These tools are only appropriate for short-term risk positions in the silver market.

The fund summary for USLV states:

The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the S&P GSCI Silver Index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity. The fluctuations in the values of it are intended generally to correlate with changes in the price of silver in global markets. Source: Yahoo Finance

USLV has net assets of $278.67 million and trades an average of around 548,000 shares each day. The product charges an expense ratio of 1.65%.

December silver futures rallied from $16.65 on August 13 to a high at $19.75 on September 4, a move of 18.6% on the upside.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, USLV rallied from $80.53 to $132.23 or 64.2%, over triple the percentage move in the silver market. Meanwhile, DSLV operates the same way on the downside.DSLV has net assets of $33.85 million, trades an average of over 466,000 shares each day, and charges the same 1.65% expense ratio as USLV. Silver corrected from $19.75 on September 4 to a low at $16.94 on October 1, a move of 14.2%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, DSLV climbed from $13.10 to $19.21 or 46.6%, over triple the percentage move to the downside in the silver market.

USLV and DSLV are not investment tools; they are short-term trading instruments. We are likely to see a continuation of wide trading ranges in the silver market over the coming days, weeks, and months. I remain bullish on the prospects for the silver market, but we could see a bumpy road to higher prices.

The author is long silver