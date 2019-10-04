Thyssenkrupp AG: Great Potential - Both Upside And Downside

However, the remaining Thyssenkrupp would clearly be weakened without both the elevator business and the capital raised from its sale, leaving considerable downside for shareholders in the long run.

Given the estimated value of the division, such distribution could easily exceed the company's current market value, thus essentially giving investors a "free chance" when buying the stock.

Cevian is reported to have demanded at least half of the proceeds to be distributed to shareholders.

Thyssenkrupp AG CEO Kerkhoff came at odds with major shareholders, including Cevian Capital, regarding a sale of the elevator division and a distribution of the proceeds via a special dividend.

Thyssenkrupp AG (OTCPK:TYEKF) (OTCPK:TKAMY) faces its second major leadership shake-up in little more than a year. The company's CEO, Guido Kerkhoff, will leave only 14 months after the then CFO took over from his predecessor Heinrich Hiesinger who resigned due to fundamental disagreements with major shareholders. His designated successor will be Martina Merz who chairs the supervisory board (reportedly several other candidates refused the offer to become CEO). Mrs. Merz will only serve ad interim as the German law restricts the term of a supervisory board member being appointed CEO to a maximum of 12 months.

Yet, more interesting than the succession is why Kerkhoff is leaving. Apparently, once again there is disagreement between management and the two largest shareholders. According to various reports, Cevian Capital AB and the Alfried Krupp von Bohlen und Halbach-Stiftung ("the Krupp foundation"), which control 21 percent and 18 percent of the company respectively, are pushing for a sale of Thyssenkrupp's elevator business. Kerkhoff on the other hand is said to have preferred only a partial sale of the division.

Moreover, Cevian apparently demands at least half of the proceeds from a sale to be distributed to shareholders via a special dividend. While it is not clear whether the Krupp foundation explicitly backs this demand, it seems at least unwilling to openly take a stand against Cevian and for the CEO on this matter.

Elevator Business Could Be Worth Twice The Company's Market Value

The elevator business represents substantial value. Thyssenkrupp would be in an advantageous position as a seller. Potential buyers include private equity companies, but also competitors. Especially Finnish Kone Oyj (OTCPK:KNYJF) (OTCPK:KNYJY) has expressed its interest. A figure in the range of up to €18 billion is not unrealistic. This is more than twice Thyssenkrupp's current market value. The highest estimates range as high as €22 billion. It thus becomes obvious why one would be very keen to unlock this value.

A Special Dividend Could Create Substantial Gains Short Term...

If Cevian prevails, shareholders could reap a splendid amount of cash. In fact, investors who bought the stock at the current price or below would theoretically have a return high enough to cover their entry cost (before tax that is). Since one would essentially have a "free chance" with the investment, this would leave some upside: either the remaining business can be turned around or it could be sold as well either as a whole or in parts.

The downside on the other hand would be fairly limited. Even if Thyssenkrupp would go belly up.

...But Leaves Little Worth Owning In The Long Run

The elevator business accounts for about half of Thyssenkrupp's profit. It generated €922 million of a total adjusted EBIT of €1,910 million in 2018. This year, it accounts for €641 million of €1.274 million of adjusted EBIT so far. The unadjusted numbers underline the division's importance even more (€736 million at a total of €687 million and €590 million of €1,096 million respectively).

Thyssenkrupp had net financial debt of €5.1 billion as of Q3 (kindly note that the company's financial year ends on September 30th). Moreover, it has €8.5 billion of accrued pension obligations (including for partial retirement and similar). Without the cash flow from the elevator business, the company's ability to meet its obligations might be severely endangered.

It should also not go unnoticed that significant costs are to be expected related to the company's aim to become carbon neutral in the years to come. Without the profits from the elevator division, this would be harder as well.

So all in all, I do believe that the distribution of a substantial special dividend would leave a weaker Thyssenkrupp in the long run (provided the remaining business will not be sold wholly or in parts). Even if the dividend would lead to the "free chance" I alluded to above, in the worst case, investors would at least incur the opportunity cost of not being able to invest their capital in another asset(s).

The Role Of The Union

Thyssenkrupp, being a German industrial company, one should also keep in mind the important role of the trade unions, especially the IG Metall. Traditionally, Thyssenkrupp employees are organized to a fairly high degree. Due to the German Mitbestimmung (which roughly translates to "co-governance"), employees select half of the members of the supervisory board. Employee representatives already declared against the distribution via a special dividend.

The union's political influence should not be underestimated either. Especially in the German state of North-Rhine Westphalia - where Thyssenkrupp is headquartered - the support of the unions is still important for politicians, if arguably less so than in the past. Furthermore, it is not in the interest of the government to see the company failing to meet its pension obligations, as it would then have to deal with the social consequences.

The North-Rhine Westphalian prime minister, Armin Laschet, notably serves on the Krupp foundation's board of trustees. If the unions would be able to align the foundation's interest with their own, this could create a voting block strong enough to block Cevian's proposal on the supervisory board.

Conclusion

While I acknowledge that a sale of the elevator division with a subsequent distribution of half the proceeds or more as pursued by Cevian offers a chance to splendid profits, I remain moderately skeptical of whether such a move will pay off in the long run. I see the downside potential of the remaining company as outweighing the upside potential.

The downside would of course be limited for investors who acquired the stock at the current price or below, provided the sale price reaches or exceeds estimates. However, I am not sure whether a special dividend will be pushed through against the foreseeable resistance from various sides.

Therefore, I see Thyssenkrupp as a rather speculative investment offering considerable upside but also downside potential at the moment.

