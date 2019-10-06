Gold - Q3 Comes In Like A Bull And Goes Out Like A Bear

Gold is a commodity and a currency. The yellow metal has a myriad of industrial applications. At the same time, it has a long history as money. Central banks around the world hold gold as part of their foreign currency reserves.

At the turn of this century, central banks were net sellers of gold. The hub of the international bullion market is in London. When the United Kingdom sold around half of its reserves in the late 1990s and early 2000s, it pushed the price of the metal to a low at $255 per ounce. Some central banks and market participants believed that the heyday of gold as an asset had passed and considered the precious metal a barbarous relic of the past.

Gold began to appreciate in the years that followed reaching a peak in 2011 at $1920.70 per ounce. After a correction to $1046.20 in late 2015, gold remained in a $331.30 trading range at the 2015 low and $1377.50, the post-Brexit high, until June 2019 when it broke above the top end of its trading band.

The third quarter of this year ended last Monday. The price of gold closed the quarter around $100 per ounce below its high, but at approximately $100 above the breakout level at $1377.50 per ounce. While the price corrected from its early September peak, there are still lots of reasons to be bullish for the prospects of the gold market and other precious metals as we move towards the end of 2019. The Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Basket Shares ETF (GLTR) holds almost 58% of its net assets in physical gold bullion.

Gold broke out just before the start of Q3

After the US Federal Reserve told markets that interest rates would be falling by the end of 2019 in June, gold moved above its critical technical resistance level.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart highlights that gold had a big month in June when it moved higher out of the $331.30 trading range that had contained the price since March 2014. Gold broke higher in mid-June after the FOMC meeting before the end of the second quarter of 2019.

Rising to the highest price since 2013 in early September

Following the move to a new high, the price of gold consolidated its gains and traded in a range between $1384.70 and $1454.40 until late July. On July 31, the Fed announced the end of its balance sheet normalization program and cut the short-term Fed Funds rate by 25 points. While gold edged higher in the aftermath of the Fed meeting, the price exploded higher on August 1 when US President Trump slapped new tariffs on the Chinese and escalated the trade war. A few days later, the Chinese retaliated.

Source: CQG

During the week of July 29, gold put in a bullish reversal on the weekly chart as it fell below the previous week's low and closed above its high. The following week, gold exploded higher once again and surpassed the $1500 per ounce level for the first time since 2013. Gold kept on moving higher, reaching $1559.80 per ounce during the first week of September.

On September 18, the Fed reduced the Fed Funds rate by another 25 basis points, but a correction was already underway in the gold market. Some optimism over trade crept back into the market. sending gold lower. The market appeared to be disappointed that the central bank did not cut rates by 50 basis points at its September meeting.

Gravity hits the gold market

Markets rarely move in a straight line, even in the most bullish markets. The price of gold rallied from $1266 in April to $1559.80, or 23.2% and a correction was overdue.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart illustrates, the nearby December COMEX futures contract pulled back from a high at $1566.20 on September 4 to a low at $1465 on October 1 as the price fell by just over $100 per ounce. The correction alleviated the overbought short-term condition in the gold futures market, sending the price momentum and relative strength indicators back into neutral territory. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the COMEX gold futures market moved from a record high at 658,944 contracts on September 24 to 619,747 contracts on October 3 as weak longs abandoned risk positions.

The correction is healthy - don't get too bearish

The correction in gold has been healthy for the market as the sentiment in the yellow metal became a bit too overenthusiastic. Meanwhile, after hitting a low on the first day of the fourth quarter, the gold market turned around as volatility and fear returned to markets across all asset classes. On October 4, the price was back above the $1500 per ounce level.

Time will tell if the move back above $1500 a dead cat bounce, the beginning of consolidation period, or another move to a new and higher high. However, the myriad of issues facing markets across all asset classes suggests that the shine remains on the gold market.

On the first day of October, the stock market began to fall and continued lower on Wednesday, October 2. A weak ISM manufacturing report triggered selling on the first day of the fourth quarter. Moreover, the US slapped tariffs on EU products on October 2.

The US and Saudi Arabia have yet to retaliate against Iran for the September 14 attack on Saudi oil production. The trade war between the US and China continues to weigh on markets and threaten a global recession. The House of Representatives in the US started an impeachment inquiry at the end of September. On October 2, one of the leading candidates for the Democrats, Bernie Sanders, entered the hospital for heart-related issues. Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren are the two leading progressive candidates competing to face President Trump in November 2020.

Meanwhile, Senator Warren took over the lead in the polls over recent weeks. If Senator Sanders chooses not to run because of his health, his supporters are likely to back Senator Warren making her a frontrunner that will be hard to catch. Leon Cooperman, the famed hedge fund manager, told CNBC that a Warren presidency could knock 25% off the value of the stock market. Fear and uncertainty are rising in the US stock market with impeachment on the horizon and the rising potential of Elizabeth Warren in the Oval Office in January 2021.

Meanwhile, the deadline for Brexit is at the end of this month. The most recent economic data suggests that Us interest rates will fall further by the end of 2019. Even though the dollar index is close to the high, the landscape for gold is bullish. I believe the correction in gold is not a reason to run for the exit but to buy more of the yellow metal.

I like buying GLTR on weakness for three reasons

The third quarter of 2019 ended on Monday, September 30. During the three months, the prices of all four of the precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX futures markets posted gains. Precious metals were not only the leading sector of the commodities market in Q3 but throughout the first nine months of 2019. The issues facing markets suggest that the trend of higher prices in precious metals will continue.

The Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Basket Shares ETF holds more than half its assets in gold. It also has exposure to silver, platinum, and palladium, making it a diversified precious metals vehicle. The most recent top holdings of the ETF include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

GLTR has net assets of $442.49 million and trades an average of 27,901 shares each day. The ETF charges an expense ratio of 0.60%. Gold rose by just under 4% in Q3, but the other precious metals moved higher on a percentage basis. Silver was over 11% higher, platinum rose by over 5%, and palladium rose to a new high and appreciated by over 7% during the third quarter.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that GLTR moved from $68.08 at the end of Q2 to close Q3 at $72.58, a rise of 6.61%. The GLTR ETF delivered a diversified performance that outperformed the price action in the gold market.

For those looking for exposure to the precious metals markets in the current environment, GLTR could be the perfect tool to diversify risk among the metals for the coming months.

Gold went into Q3 like a bull and came out like a bear, but the correction could provide another buying opportunity during these volatile times.

The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long gold, silver, and platinum