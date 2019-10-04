Lennar Delivered - But That Doesn't Necessarily Make It A Buy

Nonetheless, macro is getting weaker by the day which makes this stock not a buy at current levels.

After the recently released results from KB Home (KBH) that sent the stock flying, it is now time to discuss results from the nation's second largest homebuilder. Lennar (LEN) just released its Q3/2019 and crushed EPS expectations. The company reported strong new orders and rising margins as well. Unfortunately, a lot is already priced in and the US consumer is starting to show serious weakness. It also seems that the homebuilding rally supported by falling rates is hitting a ceiling.

Source: Lennar Corp.

Let's Avoid The Headache Trade

Homebuilders have given me a headache this year. Pretty much all major homebuilders have crushed the S&P 500 this year with returns roughly twice as high. Lennar for example is up 40% since the start of this year. The rally started when building permits were down big. Homebuilders even contracted more than 8% in March of this year. It did not matter to homebuilding stocks. Personally, I have ignored homebuilding stocks because I did not buy cyclical stocks in general. The economic growth peak of Q4/2018 was the main reason I decided to keep most of my money in cash.

However, not buying homebuilders was a mistake. A mistake I probably won't make again. Anyhow, what happened to homebuilders, is that traders used these stocks to benefit from rapidly falling rates - as a result of economic growth slowing.

The graph below shows the year-on-year performance of government bond yields and (1-unit) building permits. Every steep decline of rates has resulted in an uptick of permits. Regardless whether this took place shortly after a recession or before a recession.

In other words, even though it is very weird to recommend cyclical homebuilding stocks in a slowing economy, it does make sense.

With that being said, let's look at the reason I am writing this article: Lennar. The company just released its third quarter earnings. Besides important information like margins and earnings, I want to if orders improved and how prices developed compared to one year ago. In addition to that, it's almost good to listen to management with regard to their view on the market situation.

Adjusted EPS came in at $1.59 which is 1% lower compared to the prior-year quarter but way above estimates of $1.32. Even company guidance has been beaten after analysts already expected that guidance might be somewhat low.

Source: Estimize

Homebuilding did very well as revenue increased by 2% to $5.3 billion from $5.2 billion in Q3 of 2018. Sales were higher as a result of a 7% increase of deliveries which was partially offset by a 5% lower average selling price. The average selling price of homes delivered was $394,000 compared to $415,000 in the prior-year quarter. This is the result of a shift to lower-priced communities and increased sales incentives to boost sales. Sales incentives were 5.8% of home sales revenue which is up from 5.2%.

Gross margin came in at 20.4% of sales compared to 20.3% in the prior-year quarter. This increase was primarily caused by 160 basis points of backlog/construction in progress write-up related to purchase accounting adjustments on CalAtlantic Group. Higher construction costs and higher sales incentives partially offset these gains.

Moving over to SG&A, I am glad that operating leverage as a result of a higher number of home deliveries was able to push SG&A expenses down to 8.3% of sales. Q3 of 2018 saw higher expenses at 8.5% of sales.

The company also retired $500 million of homebuilding senior notes. Since the acquisition of CalAtlantic, the company has paid off $1.6 billion of senior notes and is expected to pay off another $600 million worth of senior notes in November of this year. Total debt-to-capital is now down to 37.1% which is down from 40.1% at the end of Q3/2018. Total stockholders' equity is roughly 1.7x homebuilding debt at this point.

Adding to that, new orders improved 9%. The dollar value of these orders was up 3% as a result of a shift to lower priced homes.

That said, Lennar is up 2.3% after earnings while I am writing this. It's impressive considered that the S&P 500 is currently down almost 2%. Even after rallying more than 40% this year, the stock is still trading at less than 10x next year's earnings.

Source: FINVIZ

It also helps that Executive Chairman Stuart Miller continues to believe that the housing market is healthy (source).

We continue to believe that the basic underlying housing market fundamentals of low unemployment, higher wages and low inventory levels remain favorable.

It's hard to disagree given that low rates are currently pushing up building permits. Nonetheless, and this is why I still don't want to you to be long homebuilders, economic conditions are worsening dramatically as I discussed in this article. We also see that consumer confidence has started to roll over. I believe this graph from Deutsche Bank hits the nail on the head. The number of consumers who think it is a good time to buy large household goods has clearly rolled over and is indicating rising pressure on currently healthy (un)employment levels.

We are currently entering a stage where leading indicators are negatively impacting the reasons that have provided a healthy housing market over the past few years: rising wages, low unemployment and high consumer sentiment.

Yes, homebuilders are rallying based on rapidly falling rates and Lennar did a very good job generating higher new orders in its third quarter. I also like that the company is further reducing debt levels. However, I am still staying away from homebuilders as I simply don't like the odds of a longer term trade. If you want to be long housing related stocks anyway, I recommend you to read this article in which I discuss an ETF I actually like for longer term income investors.

With regard to Lennar, I am putting this one aside to start buying once we are looking at a longer term consumer rebound. For now, it's just not worth the risk.

