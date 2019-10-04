DBO: Downward Pressure Heightens, As The Global Economic Outlook Dims

Uncertainty over global crude demand and recent deterioration of U.S. business confidence are lifting headwinds on DBO shares.

With recent U.S. crude oil stockpiles advancing, the domestic storage picture enters a slight surplus, which is bearish for DBO shares.

Source: Rigzone.com

Investment thesis

Since our last take on the Invesco DB Oil Fund (DBO), the ETF has moderately declined, down 4.93% to $9.93 shares, as supply fears in Middle East dissipated after Saudi Arabia resumed crude pumping earlier than expected.

Going forward and even if speculators continue to bet on the appreciation of the complex, we believe that recent macro developments and the slight surplus seen on U.S. crude oil storage picture will further pressure crude oil demand expectations, which in turn will bring headwinds on crude futures and DBO shares.

Source: TradingView

In the past two weeks, crude oil stockpiles advanced marginally, up 0.83% (w/w) to 419.5m barrels, whilst Cushing storage lifted robustly, up 5.83% (w/w) to 40.94m barrels, in spite of the mid-September supply fears triggered by the drone attacks on the Saudi oil fields.

With this slight increase, oil storage seasonality has now overtaken the 5-year average, settling at 0.4% or 1 577k barrels above this, while enhancing its yearly surplus to 5.9% or 23 549k barrels. With these developments, the storage picture becomes slightly bearish for the crude oil complex and for its proxy, DBO.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

In front of that, Brent has increased its premium over WTI, evolving now at $6.71 per barrel versus a 20-week average of $6.26 per barrel, indicating that the European benchmark is more highly sought, following Saudi Arabia's supply halving.

Source: Quandl, Oleum Research

Concomitantly, the crude oil import-export balance tightened considerably during the week ending September 20, following dipping net imports, down 12.39% (w/w) to 3.4m barrels, partly offset by weakening exports, down 6.05% (w/w) to 2.98m barrels.

On the other side, U.S crude production advanced marginally, up 0.81% (w/w) to 12.5m barrels, reaching its highest pace since the beginning of the share revolution.

In this context, the crude oil complex and DBO remains slight under pressure for the time being and while supply fears seem to have vanished, the focus has now turned towards demand dynamics that are still on a weakening path.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

According to the latest Commitment of Traders Report, covering the September 17-24 period, speculators decreased slightly their positioning, down 0.69% (w/w) to 424 162 contracts, the CFTC shows.

This has been due to both marginal long liquidations, down 0.35% (w/w) to 528 493 contracts and fresh short accretions, up 1.05% (w/w) to 104 331 contracts. Besides and while on a monthly basis, speculators lifted robustly their bets on Nymex crude oil futures, up 8.3%, the sentiment continues to be moderately bullish.

Furthermore and while long open interest has now normalized, establishing at 25.8% versus a 20-week average of 25.94%, short open interest is subdued, as total short positioning represents only 5.09% of the overall open interest, against a 20-week mean of 6.23%. Therefore, this indicates that there is still sufficient space for additional bear positioning.

Since the beginning of 2019, net speculative bets on Nymex crude oil lifted robustly, up 53.01% to 424 162 contracts, whereas DBO's YTD performance gained 5.15% to $9.6 per share.

After the mid-September drone attacks on the Saudi oil complex that triggered the biggest crude oil price spike in history, the oil complex pulled back to its pre-attack level, as the geopolitical risk premium slowly faded.

Going forward, the market seems to have returned to its initial concerns regarding the fragile state of the global economy, which is slightly eroding fuel demand. Indeed, this Tuesday the American ISM Manufacturing PMI, a closely watched factory index unexpectedly dropped to 47.8, its steepest monthly shrinking since June 2009, which is indicating that the U.S. economy is now contracting.

While ongoing trade tensions with China have contributed to accentuate the gloomy economic-demand outlook, it seems that it is now also deterring U.S. business confidence, pressuring further on the oil demand outlook.

In addition, the New York Fed confronts this view given that in its latest cumulative weekly crude oil decomposition, the entity showed that even if global oil supply has slightly decreased in the past week, aggregate demand growth remains nearly stagnant, adding further pressure on DBO shares.

Source: New York Fed

Closing view

That being said and in spite net spec positioning being still anchored into a bullish stance, we revert our view on the complex, expecting additional bearishness in the forthcoming weeks.

Indeed, we believe that recent bearish U.S. manufacturing data, coupled with the slight surplus of the U.S. crude storage picture are material elements that will further weaken global crude demand expectations, conveying renewed downward pressure on the crude oil complex and its proxy, DBO shares.

