Disney: Targeting A Return To Surplus Cash From 2021

From 2021 the company should be in a strong position to continue generating large amounts of surplus cash that can drive long-term returns for stockholders.

The Walt Disney Company returned $65B to its shareholders between 2008 and 2018 while also funding deals for Marvel and Lucasfilm. This was covered almost entirely by surplus cash generation.

The past decade or so has been a particularly lucrative one for owners of Walt Disney Company (DIS) stock. Between 09/2008 and 09/2018 The House of Mouse returned approximately $65B to its shareholders via dividends and stock buybacks. At the same time, money spinning acquisitions for Marvel Entertainment and Lucasfilm were completed to tune of around $8.5B. By my count Disney covered pretty much the entirety of this activity though net profit.

For the time being the company’s excess cash generation is needed somewhere else. Faced with a need to satisfy the ratings agencies following its $70B merger with 21st Century Fox, Disney is diverting surplus cash toward debt reduction. The good news for stockholders is that this necessary period of belt tightening should prove temporary. Once fiscal 2020 is done and dusted the company should be in a position to pump out surplus cash by the boatload.

The Buyback Program, Cash Generation

From reading past comments on Disney articles I get the impression that many readers are skeptical of stock buybacks. In Disney's case the figures are certainly eye-opening. Between the start of its fiscal 2009 and end of 2018 it spent somewhere in the region of $48B on share repurchases. Throw in the roughly $16B worth of cash dividends dished out and total shareholder spend hits almost $65B over the period in question.

From the perspective of a long-term shareholder the effect of the buyback program is interesting. For example, during its fiscal 2008 Disney had 1.95B shares outstanding on average. Since then it has issued a total of around 400M shares as part funding for the Marvel, Lucasfilm and 21st Century Fox deals.

Obviously it's too soon to say what Disney will make of the 21st Century Fox assets, however the company continues to reap the financial bonanza associated with the first two deals. I mean Disney paid a combined total of $8.5B for Marvel and Lucasfilm. To date the company has released around 20 films under the Marvel franchise. Avengers: Endgame alone generated over $1B to Disney net of production costs and the movie theaters' take.

In terms of Lucasfilm and the Star Wars franchise, I have the first three Star Wars films under the Disney era at net box office revenue of ~$2.75B to the company. (Solo: A Star Wars Story was a commercial flop, but probably a one-off).

That's before we hit everything else - the home media sales, the consumer products, the parks & resorts, the content licensing deals to third-party providers, and so on. This is Disney's bread and butter. It takes its intellectual property and squeezes money out in as many ways as it can.

Back to the buyback program. During its 2019 fiscal third quarter Disney reported 1.81B shares outstanding. In other words from the perspective of long-time stockholders Disney has already annihilated the dilution associated with all of those deals. Meanwhile those stockholders captured the incremental financial benefits (plus the future benefits of the 21CF deal).

Data by YCharts

Whatever your views on the nature of Disney's capital allocation two things are clear. First, it generates a ton of excess cash every year. Second, it has generally done a good job of spending that cash based on results to date.

Finances Post 21CF-Deal

The $70B acquisition of 21st Century Fox changes the cashflow dynamic for a while. It's no secret that Disney took on a bunch of debt to finance the ~$35B cash component of the deal. At the end of Q3 total borrowings stood at around $55B net of cash - equivalent to around 2.75x forward EBITDA estimates. For a company used to leverage levels well below 2x EBITDA that represents a pretty steep jump.

Since then, the balance sheet has had a busy few months. The company raised ~$12.5B through the sale of the 22 Regional Sports Networks (inclusive of the YES Network), plus another $7B early last month from the issuance of certain floating and fixed rate notes. On that basis let's call current net debt at around $47B.

In terms of cash coming in, analysts have fiscal 2020 EBITDA pegged at around $20B and free cash flow at ~$9.5B. These are the numbers to bear in mind given Disney has a couple of things on its near-term plate.

First, it has to satisfy the conditions imposed on it by the ratings agencies in order to keep its A/A2 score. That will require leverage to come down to ~2x EBITDA, and ideally a bit below that. Second, Disney has some chunky upcoming debt maturities. To make things easy the result of those should allow the company to hit its leverage target fairly quickly anyway.

In so far as this is an issue it means that all surplus cash generation out to the end of fiscal 2020 is tied up for debt reduction. Obviously that means buybacks are off the table for a while, but so too is directing cash to potentially higher returning endeavors.

The good news is that from fiscal 2021 the company gets itself into a much more flexible position. By the middle of next decade Disney could well have generated a cumulative $25B+ in surplus cash after both dividend distributions and debt repayments.

Valuation

As it stands analysts have fiscal 2020 EPS at around $5.90. That puts Disney stock at a forward earnings yield of approximately 4.6%.

Data by YCharts

Is this the best entry point in the world? No, probably not. Given the stock boost after Disney's Investor Day you could easily say it looks exuberant. That said, the wider macro environment makes it tough to get a handle on things. Right now the Baa Corporate Bond Yield is down under 4%. Disney stock offers three-quarters of a point higher right off the bat plus all its future profit growth on top.

Granted, it's a drag that most of the current 4.6% earnings yield is tied up in low-returning debt reduction for the next year or so, but analysts at Morgan Stanley think Disney can be an $11-$12 EPS stock by fiscal 2024. Applying a reasonable multiple to that plus a progressive dividend policy maps a route to Disney being a $200+ per share stock at the end of that period.

There’s not much of a margin of safety there, but by the middle of next decade we could be in a situation where Disney has doubled its EPS and generated almost $30B in excess cash that can be put to work for shareholders. Given the company's historic record is quite good on that front I'm inclined to think the current price represents an okay long-term buying point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.