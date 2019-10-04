China Jinmao: High Adjusted Net Gearing Overshadows Multiple Positives

China Jinmao trades at 7.2 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E which is on par with its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 7 times, but at a premium to peers.

The company's niche land banking channel via city operation projects is targeted to contribute 60% of newly acquired land bank for the next three years.

China Jinmao took a big step with respect to its mixed-ownership reform in July, ceasing to be a subsidiary of a SOE and introducing a new strategic shareholder.

Elevator Pitch

Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property developer China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd (OTCPK:FRSHY) [817:HK] currently trades at 7.2 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E at a similar level with its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 7 times. Also, the average forward P/E of Mainland China property developers I track is approximately 4-5 times. China Jinmao also offers a trailing 4.8% dividend and a forward FY2019 dividend yield of 5.5%.

China Jinmao's higher P/E relative to peers is justified by the company's progress with mixed-ownership reform, its niche land banking channel in terms of city operation projects, strong contracted sales growth year-to-date, and recurring income streams from commercial & hotel properties.

But I am uncomfortable with the company's high adjusted net gearing of 211%, assuming perpetual securities are treated as debt rather than equity, so I will give the stock a miss.

Company Description

Listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in August 2007, Mainland China property developer China Jinmao is the property arm of Sinochem Group, a SOE (state-owned enterprise) and conglomerate with diverse business interests in energy, chemicals, agriculture, real estate, and finance. China Jinmao is focused on high-end real estate development in prime locations within China's Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities, and it was ranked 24th among Mainland China property developers with contracted sales of RMB128 billion in 2018.

China Jinmao derived approximately 83%, 5%, and 7% of its 1H2019 revenue from the city & property development, commercial leasing & retail operations, and the hotel operations segments respectively. The remaining 5% of the company's top line was generated from other businesses such as the provision of property management, design, and decoration services.

Positive On Shareholding Structure Change As Part Of Mixed-Ownership Reform

Mixed-ownership reform refers to the Chinese government's initiatives to improve the competitiveness and efficiency of selected state-owned enterprises with the introduction of new shareholders. China Jinmao is one of the state-owned enterprises selected for mixed-ownership reform, and there have been recent changes to the company's shareholding structure since July.

On July 26, 2019, China Jinmao announced that Ping An, a life insurance company which is a subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd (OTCPK:PNGAY) (OTCPK:PIAIF) [2318:HK], has become its second-largest shareholder with a 15.2% stake via a placement of existing shares by controlling shareholder Sinochem Group and the issuance of new shares. The other key shareholders of China Jinmao post-transaction are Sinochem Group and New China Life Insurance Company Ltd [1336:HK] (OTCPK:NWWCY) with equity interests of 35.1% (reduced from 49.7% previously prior to share placement) and 9.18% respectively.

Prior to this, China Jinmao had introduced new strategic investors in 2015 and 2018 respectively via new shares issuance, which included New China Life Insurance and other shareholders such as sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, private equity firm Warburg Pincus and Hong Kong conglomerate Kerry Holdings Limited.

Ping An is a long-term financial investor in China Jinmao, and it sees value in China Jinmao's recurring income streams from commercial & hotel properties. Ping An plans to collaborate with China Jinmao on property development, project acquisition (land and property assets owned by Ping An Group), and other financing activities (e.g. commercial banking arm of Ping An Group).

China Jinmao has existing share option scheme (172 million share options were granted to more than 100 staff at an exercise price of HK$2.196 in October 2016) and project-level co-investment scheme (a maximum 5% of a single property project is allocated to employees for direct investment) in place. As part of the transaction, Ping An will nominate one candidate for non-executive director and another candidate for independent non-executive director. Ping An plans to request for its director to be nominated to the remuneration committee, to push for further market-oriented compensation to motivate China Jinmao's employees and make the company more competitive.

On the other hand, Sinochem Group remains China Jinmao's largest shareholder, and it will continue to support China Jinmao's business activities. More importantly, the reduction in Sinochem Group's equity interest in China Jinmao from 49.7% to 35.1% means that China Jinmao is likely not to be consolidated as a subsidiary of Sinochem Group starting in 2020. Free from its status as a subsidiary of a state-owned enterprise, China Jinmao is expected to be even more market-oriented in its business practices and become more competitive and efficient as a result.

Niche Land Banking Channel Via City Operation Projects

Unlike most Mainland China property developers which source their land bank primarily for public land auctions, China Jinmao has a niche land banking channel via primary land development which it refers to city operation projects.

With city operation projects, China Jinmao is involved in the entire process of building a new city that covers city planning, construction, property sales, and investment. These city operation projects are long-term developments ranging from five to 10 years depending on project size. A city operation project starts with China Jinmao acquiring land in the primary market meant for new city development from local governments. Subsequently, China Jinmao puts up the land for auction in the secondary market. China Jinmao chooses to bid for some of the land resources to develop residential and commercial projects on its own while recognizing land development revenue with respect to the land resources which other property developers successfully bid for.

City operation projects are attractive to local governments because while they own significant land resources, they lack the financial capital for property development. China Jinmao, a listed company backed by a SOE, Sinochem, is seen as an ideal partner. Also, the traditional approach of selling land in public auctions only generates an one-off gain for local governments. In contrast, partnering China Jinmao on city operation projects allows them to have a share of the future income generated from residential and commercial projects developed and have a more significant say in the development of their respective cities.

From the perspective of China Jinmao, there are multiple benefits associated with city operation projects as a land banking channel. Firstly, the primary land acquired from local governments comes at a cheaper cost compared with land sourced from public land auctions. Secondly, China Jinmao can acquire a significant amount of land bank in a single deal with the local government versus accumulating smaller parcels of land via multiple public land auctions. Thirdly, city operation projects allow for a higher proportion (approximately 70%) of the land to be allocated to residential developments. In China, property developers can collect the entire sales proceeds from residential property sales in months following the signing of the sale and purchase agreements. Therefore, a higher proportion of residential developments enables China Jinmao to fund the development of commercial and hotel developments with a longer payback period.

China Jinmao's first-mover advantage (having acquired the first city operation project Changsha Meixi Lake International New City in 2011), relationships with government agencies and its expertise in urban planning and ability to execute on both residential & non-residential developments make it difficult for competitors and new entrants to replicate its success with city operation projects.

The number of city operation projects has increased from seven in FY2017 to an expected 20 by the end of FY2019. Over the next three years, China Jinmao targets for city operation projects to contribute approximately 60% of its newly-acquired land bank; five-city operation projects acquired in 1H2019 contributed approximately 45% of the company's newly-acquired land bank in terms of Gross Floor Area or GFA.

Recurring Income Streams And Ambitious Contracted Sales Target To Support Future Earnings

China Jinmao's commercial leasing & retail operations accounted for approximately 5% and 14% of the company's 1H2019 revenue and operating profit respectively; while the company's hotel operations accounted for 7% of revenue and 2% of operating profit during the same period. Recurring income from China Jinmao's commercial and hotel properties helps to mitigate the volatility associated with lumpy revenue recognition of property development projects. The practice in China is for property development pre-sales to be only recognized as revenue when the property units are completed and delivered to buyers.

At the same time, China Jinmao's property development business continued to deliver strong contracted sales growth. For the first eight months of FY2019, the company's contracted sales grew +25% YoY to RMB108.2 billion or 72% of its full-year contracted sales target of RMB150 billion. China Jinmao has set a FY2020 contracted sales target of RMB200 billion, implying a +33% YoY growth from the 2019 sales target. This is in line with the company's goal of being among the top 20 property developers in Mainland China in terms of contracted sales; China Jinmao was ranked 24th in 2018.

High Adjusted Gearing

China Jinmao's headline net gearing as of end-1H2019 seems comfortable at 78%. This is based on accounting rules which treat perpetual securities as equity. However, if perpetual securities are treated as debt (added to numerator and removed from denominator in net debt-to-equity calculation), China Jinmao's adjusted net gearing is high at approximately 211%. Perpetuals rank ahead of common equity in terms of payout and distributions, and I think it is more conservative to treat perpetual securities as debt.

This is partly mitigated by China Jinmao's low funding cost for its debt financing at 4.96% versus peers' average financing cost that is closer to 6%, which is a reflection of the backing and support of its parent company and SOE Sinochem Group.

Valuation

China Jinmao trades at 7.2 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 5.9 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of HK$4.59 as of October 3, 2019. The stock's forward FY2019 P/E is on par with its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 7 times. The average forward P/E of 30 Mainland China property developers I track is approximately 4-5 times.

China Jinmao also offers a trailing 4.8% dividend and a forward FY2019 dividend yield of 5.5%.

Variant View

The key risk factors are a failure to execute on city operation projects, a slower-than-expected progress with mixed-ownership reform and property cooling measures in the cities that the company has projects in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.