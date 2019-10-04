Use The Current Turmoil And Buy TD Ameritrade For The Long Run

Thesis

Worries about declining commissions for online brokers have resulted in steep share price declines for TD Ameritrade (AMTD) and many of its peers. Commissions are not the only way for the company to earn money, though, and it seems likely that the company will remain highly profitable going forward. The very low valuation in combination with a high dividend yield makes TD Ameritrade look like the right pick for investors that seek exposure to the industry and that want to reap long-term gains from short-term worries.

TD Ameritrade and its peers offer securities brokerage and related services to its customers, mostly via the internet, although the company also operates a couple of retail branches. TD Ameritrade is centered on providing these services to retail investors and retail traders.

Due to declining costs for operating these brokerage platforms, combined with intense battles over market share, many of the companies that are active in this industry have engaged in price wars, which has resulted in steadily declining commissions for those that utilize these services. This is great for customers, at least at first sight, but pressures the operators of these brokerage platforms.

A couple of days ago Schwab (SCHW), one of TD Ameritrade's peers, has announced that it would cut commissions to zero for US stocks, ETFs, and options trades. This has resulted in widespread share price declines in the industry; among others, TD Ameritrade saw its share price decline by 26% in one day. Short-term share price movements mostly are not a reason to buy per se, but this move was just the culmination of share price declines that started much earlier, as TD Ameritrade is now trading at 2-year lows:

Data by YCharts

A bit later, TD Ameritrade lowered its commissions on online exchange-listed stock, ETF (domestic and Canadian) to zero as well. This does not mean that the company's business will vanish:

TD Ameritrade will still earn commissions on some investment and trading products, including on foreign ETFs (excluding Canada), and options, where clients will still have to pay $0.65 per contract

Online brokers, including TD Ameritrade, have other avenues to generate revenues; they don't necessarily need commission payments

TD Ameritrade is one of the best rated online brokers in the US, see here and here, for example. Basically the only negative that reviewers have noted about TD Ameritrade is the above-average pricing, and yet TD Ameritrade attracted a large customer base. Going forward, with commissions being cut to zero, at least for some products, TD Ameritrade will be even more attractive to (potential) customers, which should result in two things: TD Ameritrade should be able to retain clients even better, and on top of that the company should be able to attract new customers, whose only reason not to be a customer in the past were TD Ameritrade's above-average commissions.

Customers that faced the choice between no-cost Robinhood and costly TD Ameritrade chose the former in some cases, but now there isn't any good reason to choose Robinhood over TD Ameritrade and its high-quality trading tools and customer service (evidenced by the great reviews for TD Ameritrade). We can thus assume that the decision to cut commissions to zero for some products will hurt revenue generation from existing customers, but should lead to a surge of new customers that will partially offset the lower revenue generation from existing customers, through two ways. First, new customers will trade some products that still come with commissions (options, foreign ETFs, etc.), and on top of that, they will utilize other offerings that generate revenue for TD Ameritrade, such as interest on loans.

TD Ameritrade has announced that the new measures are forecast to lower its revenues by ~15% going forward, all else equal. I believe that this will be partially offset by new business from new customers that will switch to TD Ameritrade from peers, especially from no-cost brokerages such as Robinhood. Robinhood alone has more than 4 million customers, and there are many more peers from which TD Ameritrade could capture business. If the company manages to attract 1 million new customers, which does not seem outlandish at all, I believe, its user count would rise by 9%, as TD Ameritrade serves 11 million customers right now. When we then assume that each new customer generates the same amount of revenue as existing customers, the total revenue impact on TD Ameritrade would not be as large as one would have guessed, as the company could retain 93% of its revenues [100% * 0.85 * 1.09 = 93%].

Data by YCharts

If these calculations are roughly correct, TD Ameritrade's revenues would decline to a level of $5.3 billion, back to the level where they were mid-2018. A revenue setback back to where TD Ameritrade's top line stood one year ago is not a positive, but that does not seem like a disaster, either.

In fiscal 2018, which ended on September 30, 2018, the company generated earnings per share of $3.34. Even when we cut an additional 10% from that for the next year, TD Ameritrade would still earn $3.00 over the coming four quarters, which would mean that shares are valued at 11.3 times earnings, based on a share price of $33.80. TD Ameritrade's dividend, at $1.20 a year, would still be covered easily if profits declined to $3 on a per-share level.

Data by YCharts

Before this announcement by TD Ameritrade, analysts were forecasting close to $4 in earnings per share next year, and a long-term earnings per share growth rate of 9%. The $4 in EPS will not be hit, but one could argue that the long-term growth outlook is actually better, albeit from a lower level. The industry as a whole will continue to grow, and thanks to offering a combination of low costs, a strong platform, and superior customer service, TD Ameritrade has turned into a prime choice for everyone seeking an online broker. It is thus, I believe, not unreasonable to assume that TD Ameritrade will be able to grow its earnings per share by at least 9% a year in the long run, from a reduced level of $3 instead of $4 that analysts were forecasting earlier.

Summary

TD Ameritrade's share price got devastated even more from an already rather low level following the announcement that commissions would be cut. The company will lose some revenues from existing customers, but I believe that this will be partially offset by business from new customers, for which TD Ameritrade has turned into a great online broker thanks to its commission cut. Profits during the coming year will likely be reduced, but should still cover the company's above average dividend yield of 3.5% easily.

The long-term growth outlook remains positive, and I believe that it may have actually improved, as TD Ameritrade should be able to capture additional market share. All in all investors can buy shares of a company that is valued at roughly 11 times forward earnings (my estimate), with a 3.5% yield, and a strong offering in a growing industry, which should allow for ample growth in the coming years. Sometimes short term worries create strong buying opportunities for long-term oriented investors, and I believe that this is such a situation.

The Power of Multiple Cash Flow Streams Jonathan Weber is now covering the large-cap dividend sector for Cash Flow Kingdom: “The Place where Cash Flow is King”.

From inception (1/1/2016) through January 2019, the CFK Income Portfolio has had a total return* of 50.2% (verse 46.8% for the S&P 500, and 32.3% for the Russell 2000). This was accomplished while offering a very attractive average portfolio yield (currently 9.6%), an income stream that looks like this: Cash Flow Kingdom, “The Place where Cash Flow is King”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AMTD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.