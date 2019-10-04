U.S. Publicly Traded Mall REIT Vacancies Are Not That High

Washington Prime and CBL registered the lowest occupancy figures (~90.5%). Note almost 1/3rd of Washington Prime's core-NOI is derived from strip malls (average occupancy 94.9%) increasing the company-average to 92.5%.

Philadelphia REIT's top 6 properties, which produce almost 50% of company-wide NOI, with sales PSF well in excess of $600, delivered occupancy of 94.3%.

For example, as of Q2 2019 Simon, Taubman, Macerich, Brookfield and Tanger each recorded occupancy rates in excess of 94% (average 94.9%).

However, the 8 publicly traded mall REITs are delivering occupancy rates in line with historical standards, in some instances close to all time-highs.

According to data from Reis, U.S. shopping mall vacancies reached 9.4%, an 8-year high, implying an average occupancy rate of 90.6%.

Another gloomy breaking news alert on malls. This time, U.S. shopping mall vacancies reach 8-year high (a post-financial crisis high reached in 2011) according to data from Reis, part of Moody's Analytics. This was also picked up by some major news outlets like the Financial Times which wrote a summary article following the negative sentiment around the bankruptcy of Forever 21, which has earmarked 178 locations in the U.S..

Some key highlights of the findings include:

9.4% of units were vacant/unoccupied in Q3 (data tracks 77 metro areas)

17 cities had a vacancy rate below 7%

24 cities had vacancy rates above 12%

San Francisco had the lowest vacancy rate (4.1%)

In Syracuse, NY vacancies rose to 14%

Bottom line, according to the Reis study and conclusions circulating mainstream media, the headline message is that average vacancy across the U.S. mall space is 9.4%, equating to an average occupancy of 90.6%. This article serves as a reminder that this is not the norm across public mall REITs, especially for A-Mall players Taubman Centers (TCO), Macerich (MAC), Simon Property Group (SPG), Brookfield (BPR), Philadelphia REIT (PEI). In addition, this is also not the case with Tanger (SKT) which focuses on outlets. Lastly, occupancy rates for CBL Properties (CBL) and Washington Prime (WPG) are weaker, but at levels already seen in the past.

Overall, occupancy has remained quite resilient despite the so-called 'retail apocalypse' (anchor replacements, retail bankruptcies, etc). The average vacancy rate across the 8 publicly traded mall REITs is 6.1%, much lower than the headline Reis findings. In particular:

1. Simon Property Group

SPG reported occupancy of 94.4% as Q2 2019 (i.e. vacancy 5.6%)

Source: Q2 2019 Supplemental, slide 22

2. Taubman Centers

TCO expects ~95% comparable center occupancy at year-end 2019. Below is the occupancy trend going back to 2014.

Source: Taubman Investor Presentation (July 2019), slide 16

3. Macerich

MAC reported occupancy of 94.1% as of Q2 2019 (i.e. vacancy 5.9%). MAC's long term occupancy trend is illustrated below, going back to 2009.

Source: June 2019 company presentation, slide 11

4. Tanger

SKT has maintained occupancy of at least 95% for more than 25 Years. As of Q2 2019 consolidated portfolio occupancy was 96.0% versus 95.4% in Q1 2019 and 95.6% in Q2 2018.

Source: July Management Presentation, slide 17

5. Washington Prime

WPG's Open Air properties occupancy stood at 94.9% and Tier 1 Enclosed Retail Properties at 90.5%, with a lease occupancy portfolio average of 92.5%. Source: Q2 2019 Supplemental Information, slide 10

Note, the Open-Air assets (essentially strip shopping centers) represent ~1/3 of WPG's Core-NOI. Also note, WPG is a result of a spinoff from SPG. As of September 30, 2013 (prior to the spinoff) occupancy of strip centers and malls was 94.2% and 90.4%, respectively, meaning that both Open-Air assets and Tier 1 Enclosed assets have an occupancy rate which is currently higher than when WPG took over from SPG.

6. Brookfield

BPR's retail assets have ~95% occupancy as of Q2 2019 (expected to increse to ~96% by the end of 2019).

Source: BPR Q2 2019 earnings release

7. CBL Properties

CBL's portfolio occupancy stood at 90.2% as of June 30, 2019, compared with 91.1%. CBL has experience similar occupancy levels in the past in terms of stabilized malls, namely 2001 and 2009.

Source: August/September 2019 Presentation, slide 16

8. Pennsylvania REIT

As of Q2 2019, PEI's core mall total occupancy was stable at 93.7% (flat compared to Q2 2018),with more than 700,000 SF of leases executed for future occupancy.

It is important to note that PEI's Top 6 properties are producing sales well in excess of $633 PSF (i.e. well into A-Mall territory), constitute almost 50% of existing NOI (48.8%) and have an average occupancy of 94.3%.

Source: PEI Supplemental Q2 2019, pg 24

Conclusion

The average occupancy rate across the A-mall companies and Tanger (6 companies in total) is 94.7%, implying a vacancy rate of 5.3%. The average occupancy rate including WPG and CBL (i.e. all 8 companies) is 93.9%, implying a vacancy rate of 6.1% i.e. much lower than the headline Reis findings. In other words, the average vacancy of the entire publicly traded mall REIT space is in line with historical standards, and in some cases hovering around all-time lows, as opposed to the headline "U.S. shopping mall vacancies reach 8-year high".

A final note. Mall traffic is at a multi-year high as evidenced by the Thasos Mall REIT Foot Traffic Index and several company reports:

Source: Thasos

The irony is that when the Thasos index registers a dip, a gloomy headline will appear suggesting that malls are even closer to collapsing.

Note: The Thasos index "displays year-on-year changes for customer visitation, derived from mobile phone location data, to all properties (500+) owned or operated by the five largest retail REITs (SPG, BPY_GGP, MAC, TCO, WPG)." Thasos noted: "Even with the Easter shift this year, we observe promising growth in visitation to enclosed shopping malls recently."

What's more, redevelopments seem to be working in terms of increased traffic and sales. For example, as noted by PEI:

at Moorestown Mall the rent generated in the former Macy's store is 19 times the prior revenue, and traffic has improved by ~5.7% in Q2 2019 compared to H1 2018.

at Capital City Mall, PEI replaced Sears with DICK'S Sporting, Primanti Brothers, PA Fine Wine and Premium Spirits, and the only Dave & Buster's in the region. Comparable sales are up ~8% compared to before the development started and traffic is up ~9.5% on a YTD basis.

at Mall at Prince Georges, PEI overhauled the inline tenant mix to bring in an assortment better aligned with the customer base. New tenants included: Five Guys, Chipotle, &pizza, DSW, ULTA, H&M, and Express Factory. Comparable sales are up over 23%, and NOI is up over 20%.

Also, it is important to note that sales PSF are at literally record levels across the board (including WPG and CBL) i.e. all 8 public mall REITs are reporting record high sales PSF. That is significant and deserves more attention. In addition, leasing spreads are generally positive, in particular for A-Mall names.

Lastly, malls are transforming into lifestyle-oriented/mixed-use town centers. This means that malls focus less and less on traditional/legacy retail, including apparel, and more on non-traditional uses and categories like restaurants, fitness, theaters and entertainment, value, experiential and coworking, among others.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long SPG, SKT, BPR, MAC, SPG, CBL-PE, CBL-PD, WPG.PI, WPG.PH