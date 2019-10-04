Randall & Quilter - Insurance Runoff Company Becoming A Brexit Passport Broker

But being a broker able to use an EU passport to move deals seems like a sensible and lucrative business to be in.

I rather worry about people buying the tail ends of insurance books. The profit can be booked upfront, the losses take years to arrive.

There's a Brexit play here

It might sound odd to say there's a Brexit play in insurance. But there is as London is, essentially, Europe's wholesale insurance market. Therefore any regulatory change as a result of Brexit is going to have effects.

Of course, the large organisations like Lloyd's itself have already dealt with any potential problems by setting up EU based and thus EU regulated subsidiaries or branches. But that still leaves some substantial number of smaller players. They could well end up using an intermediary which had exactly that set of regulatory licences that allow the bridging of the gap.

That's the bull case for Randall & Quilter (RQULF:US, RQIH:LN) listed on London's AIM market.

The bear case

I'm always horribly worried by people picking up the tail end of insurance books. Partly it's personal experience - I watched an acquaintance lose his investors fortunes by doing exactly that. The problem being that it's easy enough to find a reason why the book has been bought at under value. That allows a revaluation and thus a reported profit.

But the sting in the tail is always that insurance books take a long, long, time to fully run off. And that's where the gremlins and the losses are going to be, in the longer end of that tail.

So, this part of the R&Q business doesn't attract:

“R&Q has a Lloyd’s run-off syndicate that tends to make major one-off profits when it buys into legacy portfolios that are being wound down,” Mr Williams said. These portfolios can often involve esoteric types of insurance such as liability for asbestos-related diseases, said Paul De’Ath of the broker Shore Capital. “R&Q has been very successful in legacy purchases and this has boosted its profitability this year in particular,” Mr Williams said. He added that the level of such one-off profits next year was more uncertain.

It's a very much braver man than me that wants to go into the asbestos insurance industry.

The new business

However, there is this Brexit thing possibly happening and there's this new business concerning it:

However, earnings from the other, newer side of the business should be more consistent. This arm acts as a middleman between companies involved in different parts of the insurance market. It operates in America and Europe and in the former it offers a way for insurance agents to operate across the country without having to apply for separate authorisation in each state, thanks to R&Q’s own nationwide licence. Something similar applies in the EU, where the firm’s Malta-based business has the “passporting” permissions needed to offer its services across the bloc. An office in Britain will service insurers here after our exit from the EU. The group has said it is “ideally positioned for Brexit, regardless of the final outcomes”.

It's not regulatory arbitrage, it's regulatory broking. Enabling people to operate across regulatory boundaries that is. Given the Brexit angle - and also the manner in which the US industry is so fragmented, being regulated state by state - this strikes me as a very useful little business.

Share background.

We also a reasonable yield to be thinking of:

“Its current price-to-earnings ratio is 10, although it rises to about 12 next year on the assumption that it picks up fewer legacy insurance funds.” But he said the “really good news” was the stock’s expected yield of 5.2pc for the current year and the expected figure of 5.6pc next year at the current share price if brokers’ dividend forecasts are correct.

(Randall & Quilter share price from London Stock Exchange)

It's being heavily tipped

The Questor column in the Daily Telegraph is tipping it:

Today we present a new “tip of the year” to replace the original one, SafeCharge, which was taken over in late May at a profit of about 90pc. We have gone back to the fund manager who put us on to the stock, Gervais Williams of Miton, who today explains why he has similarly high hopes for Randall & Quilter (R&Q), the Bermuda-based but Aim-quoted insurer.

This is more than just the average tip as you can see from the way they frame it. Worth paying attention.

My view

The tip itself makes it interesting. A good yield is also attractive. But the thing that gets my interest is that regulatory fragmentation is indeed a good place to make money. Providing, of course, that you've the ability to provide trade across those regulatory lines. Which is exactly what they are doing.

The basic underlying concept appeals that is.

The investor view

Obviously some part of this is coming from the shares team at the Telegraph. But yes, Randall & Quilter looks a good long stock to be holding. A good yield for a growth stock and this move into the new business area appeals on that strategical level.

Worth putting some into the portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.