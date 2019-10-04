Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund: A Mixed Track Record

The fund is a reasonable option for a hands-off investor who is less keen on fund selection and benchmark outperformance, but more enterprising investors can probably do better with multi-sector CEFs.

However, it underperforms the vast majority of multi-sector CEFs as well as an equally-weighted sector index.

We find that FOF has a mixed track record - it outperforms its Morningstar CEF benchmark as well as most other CEF funds-of-funds.

We take a look at FOF - a CEF that is mostly allocated to other CEFs.

Funds-of-funds are an appealing investment option, given the huge number of ETPs in the market.

Funds-of-Funds (FOFs) have intuitive appeal. Researching hundreds of CEFs and thousands of ETFs is not an easy task, so why not let investment professionals handle the work?

In this article, we take a look at the Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (FOF). As we did in our RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (NYSE:OPP) article, the question we explore in this article is how investors can analyse and find value in funds-of-funds. Ultimately, the question we want to answer is: does the fund outperform sufficiently to pay for its additional layer of fees, particularly as the FOF discount is threatening to turn into a premium.

We find that FOF has a mixed record. While it outperforms its Morningstar CEF benchmark as well as most other FOFs, it underperforms multi-sector CEFs as well as an equal-weight CEF sector index. For more hands-off investors without fund or sector views and who just want to pick up some CEF beta, FOF is a reasonable option. More enterprising investors, in our view, could probably do better with multi-sector CEFs.

Why Funds-of-Funds?

Funds-of-funds are interesting investment vehicles because they provide additional options for investors. For more hands-off investors, they provide a ready-made portfolio solution, taking the responsibility of scouring the market for attractive funds while attempting to deliver alpha. For more enterprising investors, they provide useful insights into institutional investment strategies.

Hello FOF

FOF is a $356m CEF (as of 31 March) with a distribution yield of about 8%. As of the last annual report, the fund is 86% allocated to closed-end funds, 11% to ETFs, and the rest to a money-market fund. The top 3 CEF sector allocations are multi-sector, municipals, and MLPs. The allocation to stocks is fairly high at over 50%. Within its ETF allocation, the fund is mostly in the S&P 500 and financials.

Its top 3 holdings are the popular funds Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEMKT:UTG), First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (NYSEMKT:FEN), and PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI), which are all near the top-end of their respective sectors in total price returns.

A Glance At Distributions

Distributions have been fairly steady since about 2010. In 2016, the fund moved to a monthly distribution schedule while preserving total payouts.

A glance at the monthly distribution source statements shows that over half the distribution comes from ROC, which is partly sourced from the MLP and covered-call sectors. Because of the large equity allocation and the strong bull market since the crisis, the fund will typically recharacterize these monthly ROC distributions into capital gains, so the ROC source of distribution goes from above 50%, according to monthly statements, to below 20% for 2018 in the annual reports.

It appears that FOF is overdistributing relative to its earnings. As of the last annual report, we calculate the portfolio yield of FOF to be around 4.83%. This may be on the low side as it may not include MLP earnings, which can be characterized differently but, in either case, would be well below the 8.3% NAV yield. Is this a problem? It depends.

First, it's always interesting to know the underlying earning power of your investments. The language around CEF "yields" can muddy the water a bit and lead to the standard confusion between dividends and distributions.

Secondly, persistent overdistribution relative to total return can become a problem if the fund finds the asset base insufficiently large to collect enough fees for the economies of scale to work. This is why egregious overdistribution relative to total returns can lead to frequent and typically dilutive rights offerings. Over the last 5 years, the annualized total NAV return of FOF has been 5.3% - well below its distribution rate, so this is one to watch.

A Performance Sense-Check

When looking at total returns of funds-of-funds with roughly equal current allocations to stocks and fixed income, we like to do a quick sense-check. The 5 year CAGR of FOF is 5.3% on an NAV basis, which doesn't compare favorably to a 50/50 SPY/JNK portfolio, which returned 7.3% over the same period.

The fact that FOF, an actively managed fund holding leveraged investments, underperformed a dumb SPY/JNK portfolio in a bull market by 2% per annum feels odd.

Judging by the current portfolio, a few thoughts off the top of our head that may have led to this outcome:

MLPs have done particularly poorly over the last 5 years, though, we feel the sector may be turning around

Covered calls is a CEF sector that has collectively made a decision to underperform its equity benchmark to favor higher distributions

Our analysis has shown that equity CEF sector generally struggle to outperform their equity benchmarks

It's not clear exactly how much these trends have contributed to the fund's modest 5-year return, but they certainly played a role.

Discount-On-Discount Or Fees-on-Fees?

Funds-of-funds are products that often sharply divide the income investor community. Many investors are deeply skeptical of paying another layer of fees while some are happy to let someone else do the heavy lifting of fund allocation and take advantage of an additional level of discount.

How do we think about this second layer of fees?

In and of itself, there is nothing wrong with more fees if those fees are justified. For example, if FOF delivered alpha in excess of its additional fees, then investors should be very happy to pay a fee up to 1 basis point below the alpha of the fund. Whether or not the fund delivers alpha is something, we will review in a later section.

Another reason to pay a second layer of fees would be if the fund were able to source leverage more cheaply than what is available to retail investors. While this is generally the case for other CEFs, FOF does not use leverage.

Another basic thing investors can do is to compare price and NAV yields. A current 2.8% discount and a price yield of 8% means that investors are improving their yield vs. the NAV yield by just over 0.20%. Given the fund's expense ratio is 0.95%, this does not seem like a great idea. To get to place where the additional yield from the discount is equal to the expense ratio, we need to see a discount of 12%. The fund only briefly traded at that level in 2016.

In the sections below, we try to tease out how FOF performs against various other market instruments. As much as investors demand decent performance from their CEFs, it seems reasonable to demand the same from FOFs, particularly, since the existence of FOFs confers fewer benefits than the existence of CEFs.

Total Return Analysis - Vs. Benchmark

The annual report has a helpful section where the fund tracks its performance against a number of indices. Two of these indices cannot really be considered proper benchmarks: for example, FOF has too few equity holdings to compare against the S&P 500 and has too many high-yield and equity holdings to compare against the Barclays Agg.

Source: Cohen & Steers

The Morningstar Index, being a CEF index, is a more appropriate potential benchmark. The name of the index suggests, however, that it does not include municipal CEFs, and so its usage by the fund is odd, given how large the muni CEF sector is and the fact that FOF allocates 13% of its CEF exposure to the sector. Finally, while the market-cap benchmark of the CEF market may make sense for investment managers, it's not clear that this is how retail investors think about their allocation.

If we compare instead FOF to an equally-weighted CEF sector benchmark, the fund underperforms slightly by 0.1% per annum in absolute terms, though its volatility is more than 2x, which results in a Sharpe ratio of 0.4 vs 0.9 for the equal-weight benchmark.

Total Returns - Vs. Other FOFs

How does the fund perform relative to other FOFs? This is always an interesting question, since there are multiple FOFs competing for investor capital.

We use the following population of FOFs with allocations to CEFs.

FUND WRAPPER NAME INDEX RIV CEF RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Active OPP CEF RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Fund Active FOF CEF Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Active GCE ETN Claymore CEF Index-Linked GS Connect ETN Claymore CEF Index PCEF ETF Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index YYY ETF YieldShares High Income ETF ISE High Income Index FCEF ETF First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF Active CEFS ETF Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Active

Source: ADS Analytics

Because various FOFs have different inception dates, comparing them consistently is tricky. What we do in the chart below is the following: whenever a new fund starts trading, we add its NAV to the red FOF NAV line and mark it with a blue dot and an annotation. The last values are also marked with the fund's name. So, funds which end up above the red line outperform FOF on an NAV basis since their inception and vice-versa.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

So, these results are fairly positive for FOF - it outperforms 5 of 7 other FOFs on an absolute NAV basis.

Total Returns - Vs. Multi-Sector CEFs

Multi-Sector CEFs and FOFs typically have similarly wide mandates with the difference being that FOFs allocate mostly to other funds whereas multi-sector CEFs allocate to actual securities.

This return vs. volatility chart tells us that FOF underperforms most of the sector with generally much high volatility. So, neither absolute nor risk-adjusted returns appear particularly compelling for FOF.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

Total Returns - Fund and Sector Selection

A regression-based approach to fund returns is very powerful because it is able to disentangle these two questions:

Is the fund able to pick sectors that will outperform? Is the fund able to pick funds that will outperform their sectors?

Each of these choices can be a separate source of alpha.

In order to answer these questions, we regress the fund NAV returns on CEF sector returns. The chart below shows three things:

XFOFX Sector Allocation: this is the total return NAV trend of the regression coefficients multiplied by average sector NAV returns. It's basically the NAV trend of sector choices made by FOF. It does not take into account management fees or actual fund choices made by the fund.

Equal-weight Sector Allocation: this is just the return of an equally-weighted CEF sector index.

XFOFX: this is the total return of FOF NAV.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

The chart tells us a few things:

The sector allocation choices made by FOF outperformed the equally-weighted sector allocation.

As the performance statistics table below shows, the FOF sector allocation alone delivered 2.3% of outperformance per annum relative to an equally-weighted sector allocation since inception.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

The second interesting thing that the chart tells us is that the actual FOF NAV total return has underperformed its sector allocation by 2.4% per annum. Broadly speaking, there are two significant components of this differential: 1) fund management fees and 2) alpha in selecting individual funds. The management fees are 0.95% per annum with the remaining -1.45% being its fund selection choices.

To summarize and return to our original questions:

FOF added about 2.3% of alpha per annum via its sector selection

FOF subtracted about 1.45% per annum via its fund selection

FOF subtracted 0.95% per annum through its fees

Net net, FOF underperformed the equal-weight CEF sector index by about 0.1% per annum after fees. This is a disappointing, though not a terrible, result. For those investors who aren't looking for strong alpha beyond an equally-weighted sector portfolio and who don't want to get down and dirty with fund selection, FOF could very well be a decent choice.

Conclusion

We find that FOF has a mixed track record. On the one hand, it appears to outperform its own Morningstar CEF benchmark as well as most other FOFs. The fund has also been able to generate alpha through its sector-selection process. On the negative side, the fund does not compare favorably relative to multi-sector CEFs and seems to squander the sector alpha it has generated with its fund selection. However, since the fund basically matches the performance of an equally-weighted sector allocation after fees, it may be a decent choice for investors who just want some basic beta exposure to the CEF market. More enterprising investors, however, can probably do better by going with multi-sector CEFs.

