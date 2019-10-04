S&P 500's Top 30 Highest-Yielding Stocks

Thirty companies presented below offer an above-average dividend of 4.1% combined with a superior net buyback yield of 5.1%, which results in a shareholder yield of 9.2%.

Buybacks have surpassed dividends by a wide margin. Thus, for yield investors, paying attention just to dividends is not enough.

The S&P stocks from this article offer a combination of the highest total yield (dividend yield + buyback yield) coupled with the lowest valuation.

Why Share Repurchases Are So Important

In my first article on the total yield investing (shareholder yield), I explained the main reasons why investors should focus on the total cash returns and not just on dividend distributions.

Dividends are just one side of the story. The net change in outstanding shares is the other side. Currently, buybacks are more important than dividends. However, investors frequently overlook share dilutions and underappreciate stock repurchases.

At the end of the second quarter, on a trailing four-quarter basis, the S&P companies distributed $1.27 trillion via buybacks and dividends. However, at $797 billion, buybacks were significantly bigger than dividends at $469 billion.

According to the following data, the S&P 500 companies distribute approximately 70% more via buybacks than via dividends. Due to this fact, buybacks should be an integral part of a yield-focused strategy.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2019, the annualized yield for the S&P 500 (SPY) companies was 1.92%, which is significantly below the historical average. However, by considering only the dividend yield, one misses more than half of the total cash flows to shareholders.

For the same period, the S&P 500's annualized share buyback yield was 3.26%. As buybacks now account for almost two-thirds of the S&P 500's shareholder yield of 5.18%, they are a crucial variable for achieving higher total returns.

A lot of companies have changed their distribution channel from dividends to repurchases to reward investors with a more favorable tax treatment. Such structural market changes require strategy adjustments. Thus, the strategic goal is to harness the predictive power of net buybacks and utilize it in the separation of the top-performing from the under-performing companies.

For readers that would like to get more familiar with the shareholder yield and its historical outperformance, I suggest to read the following research: "Why U.S. Investors Should Look Beyond Dividend Yield."

There are two crucial elements for sustainable long-term outperformance:

The sustainable process exploits systematic investor expectation errors. In this strategy, the error is connected with the underappreciation of share repurchase. The sustainable investor has a long-term horizon and a willingness to be different.

Top 30 S&P High-Yield Low-Value Stock For October

For the utilization of the predictive power of dividends and net buybacks, this strategy invests equally in 30 companies (The top 30 S&P picks) with the combination of the highest total yield and the lowest valuation (EV/EBITDA). Depending on the trading fees and taxes, rebalancing should be done on a monthly, quarterly, or annual basis. Personally, I use quarterly rebalancing. However, I will publish monthly updates so readers could rebalance or invest new money as it suits them the most.

The EV/EBITDA ratio serves as a quality check for companies that pay unsustainable high dividends or conduct massive repurchases, which are not supported by profitability. In aggregate, for companies included in this strategy, dividends, and share repurchases are backed by profits and cash flows.

Financial companies are excluded from this strategy. The reasons are that either it is not possible to calculate the EV/EBITDA ratio or it does not make sense to calculate it (financials usually derive the most significant part of the revenue from interest).

The Enhanced shareholder yield portfolio is constructed by dividing the S&P 500 constituents' shareholder yield into quintiles. As the second step, using the EV/EBITDA valuation ratio, the top shareholder yield quintile is arranged from the lowest to the highest valuation. As the final step, 30 companies with the lowest multiples form The top S&P 30 picks.

The portfolio characteristics of the thirty companies from the S&P 500 index differ significantly from the overall index. The S&P's current dividend yield is 1.9%, which is considerably below the average of 4.1% for the 30 presented companies. According to Yardeni Research, the gross buyback yield for the S&P 500 constituents at the end of the second quarter was 3.26%. However, this figure does not take into account share dilutions. Thus, with a net buyback yield of 5.1%, the top S&P 30 picks offer substantially higher net buyback yield.

When it comes to trailing earnings, the current trailing price to earnings (P/E) ratio of the S&P 500 is 21.87. This figure is almost twice as high as the P/E ratio of the top 30 S&P picks that is currently at 11.30.

Strategy Risks

According to the quantitative tests, this strategy generates the odds in the investor's favor. However, it is not suitable for everyone because it is not focused on the minimization of the tracking risk. Instead, it focuses on the long-term relative and absolute outperformance, which could lead to considerable return differences compared to the passive S&P 500 investment.

Compared to the S&P 500 index, this strategy has a much more concentrated allocation. The average exposure to the single stock for The top 30 S&P picks is 2.5%, vs. 0.2% for the average S&P 500 constituent. Similarly, for the top S&P 30 picks, the exposure to one sector or industry could be significantly higher compared to the S&P's exposure.

If you plan to use any part of this strategy, it is essential to adjust percentage equity allocation and the number of equity positions in your overall portfolio according to your willingness and ability to tolerate risk.

