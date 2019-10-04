Sony Valuation Continues To Rise

Sony has run up as much as 37% since my buy recommendation in my last article on the stock.

A Powerful 6 Month Run For Sony

Sony Corporation (SNE) was my favorite stock pick for 2019 as I wrote about back in both November in my editor's pick article and also back in February. The stock has since risen as much as 37% on the anticipation of the upcoming announcement for their next gen console, the PlayStation 5 (Figure 1). The company has delivered well in cinema, music, and hardware as well as streamlining their mobile phone business. All of this has contributed to the impressive run up, but brings up the question of how hot is too hot for SNE's stock?

(Figure 1) Rumors and Leaks Revolving Around Sony's Next Big Console Bring Anticipation of Cyclical Revenue Growth

Sony Corporation still remains as one of my favorite stocks for 2019 as the company has done a phenomenal job at capitalizing on their strengths while cutting spending on their weaknesses. The stock has gone on a powerful run and that is why I am placing a hold rating on the stock at the current prices. Sony is definitely a strong name to have within your portfolio, but I believe a combination of broader market headwinds and a heightened valuation will allow for better entry points before the announcement of the PS5 provides the next major catalyst for the stock.

Newly Heightened Valuation

Sony was ridiculously undervalued back in March, but now following an approximately 37% run up in stock price it is looking much more fairly valued. The stock still trades at a massive discount (10x earnings) to other gaming names such as Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) 44x earnings and Activision (ATVI) 24x earnings (Figure 3). This is for the most part due to the company's other slower growing segments, but is an interesting figure as gaming becomes a larger and larger portion of Sony's revenue (Figure 2).

(Figure 2) Gaming and Electronic Products Account For Over Half Of Sony's Sales with Gaming Looking Like It Could Be the Largest Division as Soon as the Next Year

The company recently reduced online gaming prices most likely in an attempt to take an even larger portion of the online gaming industry from Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) and Microsoft (MSFT). This could show in the next earnings as a dip in revenue until more unique users are brought in with the price cut which is most likely why we saw the stock price dip nearly 3% following the news.

Price targets as high as $70 leave room for more than 20% increases in stock prices remaining, but with trade tensions still hanging overhead I think SNE will have trouble breaking free from the $60 highs. With a solid 0.53% dividend yield, investors should have no issue waiting out the end of the trade war and the anticipated PlayStation 5 announcement where we could see the stock go on its next big run.

Risks

With the stock still looking to be slightly undervalued compared to competitors (Figure 3) such as Microsoft (26x P/E ratio), The main risk in investing in Sony remains to be Macroeconomic issues. Headwinds from the trade war and weak monthly numbers. Looking at the chart of Sony, the stock looks to have a pretty solid support at ~53.50. I see this as the bottom level going forward into what should be a outperforming 2020 once again for SNE. This would hint at an approximately 7% downside at current prices which makes Sony a very solid hold going forward.

(Figure 3) As Sony Focuses More and More On Their High Performing Tech Division, The Company Looks More and More Undervalued Compared To Competitors

In Conclusion

Sony has done a great job at looking at what is working and sticking to it so far this year. They continued this by coming to a deal that would allow Spider-Man to stay within the Marvel Comics Universe ultimately pleasing fans and almost guaranteeing another blockbuster film in the upcoming year. Analysts applaud Sony's decision making again and again and that is what will encourage the transition from good to great that we have been seeing thus far. With momentum on their side, Sony has the opportunity to continue this run in 2020, and I believe the online gaming price cuts may be a signal that the next big catalyst, the PS5, may be right around the corner. If macroeconomic headwinds disperse and the next gen console lives up to the hype, I believe we could easily see another 20% run up in stock price to around that $70 mark by summer of 2020. With a projected ~7% downside and a 0.53% dividend yield Sony remains a solid hold going forward despite a now heightened valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.