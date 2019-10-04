Intel And AMD: Computing Power Commoditization

This development is the first shot in a race towards commoditization of computing power.

ARM designs will drive the commoditization of computing power

Yesterday, Microsoft (MSFT) announced its new line of Surface tablets and laptops. These included:

The Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro X tablets.

The Surface Laptop 3 in two display sizes (13.5-inch and 15-inch).

There was plenty of talk about these products, namely how the Surface Pro X tablet included the SQ1 CPU designed by Microsoft and Qualcomm (QCOM). Also, the Surface Laptop 3 with the bigger display was powered by an Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) CPU.

What was missing was the interpretation of what the SQ1 CPU truly represents. This article will argue that the SQ1 will mean the start of the commoditization process for computing power.

The SQ1

The SQ1 CPU, resulting from collaboration between Microsoft and Qualcomm, looks to be a simple evolution of the Qualcomm 8cx CPU. Some details are available:

Its Kryo 495 cores have a 3GHz peak frequency versus 2.84GHz on the 8cx variant.

It also looks to either have more GPU hardware or to be running it at a higher frequency since Microsoft claims 2.1 Teraflops of GPU power versus 1.8 Teraflops on the 8cx (it's notable that this is more than 2x more GPU power than on the Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) i5 8250U chip).

The SQ1 also carries an inference accelerator (9 TOPS), which can be useful in many present AI workloads.

The SQ1 includes an LTE modem.

The SQ1 is also carries a 7W TDP (Thermal Design Power).

During the unveiling, Microsoft claimed a 3x higher performance per watt versus the Surface Pro 6, which used the Intel i5-8250U and i7-8650U CPUs. Going from past "practical" benchmarks (running actual apps) on the Qualcomm 8cx CPU, plus the increased frequency and GPU power, plus the difference in TDP between the SQ1 (7W) and the Intel i5-8250U (15W), one would say that most of the difference in performance per watt comes from lower power consumption on similar to slightly higher performance (derived from the CPU and GPU in combination, with CPU part delivering equal to slightly lower performance).

What these past benchmarks pitting the Intel i5-8250U versus the Qualcomm 8cx showed was that on practical applications, the Qualcomm 8cx already met the i5-8250U in performance terms. This was easily done because when it comes to GPU power, the Qualcomm 8cx was already much more powerful than the i5-8250U, and with the SQ1, that margin increased further (1.05 TFlops vs. 0.45 TFlops for the i5-8250U).

A Caveat

Qualcomm has had other attempts at breaking into the Windows x86-dominated market, like the Snapdragon 850. However, those attempts mostly failed. This happened for two reasons:

First, the underlying chip itself was not competitive with x86 solutions made by Intel on raw performance alone.

And second, and perhaps most importantly, the applications that the Snapdragon 850 had to run were often only available in x86 code. This meant that a lot of the time, the Qualcomm CPU had to run those applications in an emulation mode which led a further performance penalty on top of the lack of raw performance. Usually, to emulate another CPU architecture successfully, you have to have significant raw performance lead which is then lost to the emulation overhead.

Here, with the SQ1, though, two things happened:

First, the Kryo 495 cores on the SQ1 are based on the new A76 ARM cores which brought a large jump in raw single-core performance.

Second, many more important apps, like browsers or Microsoft's Office suite, are now available to run in ARM-native mode.

These two things together were what enabled the 8cx (and thus the SQ1) to show so well versus the Intel i5-8250U.

This is very relevant. This shift means that right now, an ARM-based solution can finally hope to run the most important Windows applications without a performance penalty. Of course, that performance penalty will still easily happen on niche x86 Windows apps that have no ARM-compiled version.

There are three large segments in the Windows market:

Laptop PCs, the largest PC segment

Desktop PCs

Servers

With the Surface Pro X (a 2-in-1, thus a laptop equivalent), what we're seeing is that the new ARM-based CPUs will finally be competitive in the laptop segment. A note here, Intel's 10th generation brought a large improvement in power consumption and GPU performance, but not much on CPU performance (3.5% IPC gains but lower frequencies). Thus, a 10th generation i5 isn't much faster than a 8th generation i5. ARM is going to keep a high pace of performance gains in the A77 core and beyond, so this competitiveness will only increase.

Next, we're likely to see similar ARM-based CPUs try their hand at desktops. And since desktop CPUs are quite similar to server CPUs (though these have many more cores, a thing at which ARM is also adept), servers will be next.

Why Commoditization? The ARM Business Model

So, up until now we saw that Qualcomm had a CPU, the SQ1 (based on the 8cx), which might break into the Windows laptop market. Why will this represent commoditization of computing power, instead of just another competitor?

The reason is simple. It has to do with the ARM business model. ARM does not sell CPUs. ARM simply licenses core designs as well as licenses the ARM instruction set. From there, "anyone" can bang together ARM-based designs.

Some companies, like Apple (AAPL), take this much further and heavily customize ARM-compatible solutions. Indeed, AAPL remains the performance leader in the ARM world. Qualcomm has shortened that lead recently and will likely shorten it further. Due to its performance lead, it was thought that Apple would be the first to drop the x86 world for an ARM-based solution of its own design. Qualcomm did it first, but Apple will still do it as well (moving the Mac laptop line to ARM, perhaps in 2021).

The thing is, Qualcomm's own customization of ARM designs is much lighter than Apple's. Qualcomm's Kryo cores don't show an appreciable advantage over ARM's own A76 cores. Thus, any company relying on ARM designs can field a solution about as competitive as Qualcomm's.

It's just a matter of time for this to happen. Many companies are able to build competitive ARM-based solutions, with more or less customization. Huawei is an example (and on the CPU side, the Kirin 980 is nearly equal to the Snapdragon 855 upon which the 8cx itself is based). Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) is another. MediaTek (OTCPK:MDTKF) is another. And many others will follow.

It's here that commoditization will happen. There will be many vendors paying basic licenses for ARM core designs, using Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) or another foundry to physically produce the chips, and then fielding competitive solutions in the Windows world. This will happen with laptops, then desktops, the servers.

The premium pricing on those segments - due to the current duopoly - will tend to disappear. This is going to affect Intel and AMD, though it will likely take a long time for it to fully develop.

This future is only possible because ARM licenses the designs which are at the base of this newfound ARM competitiveness in the Windows world.

Conclusion

A combination of powerful-enough ARM cores, a shift towards more critical Windows software being available in ARM-native code, and ARM's business model means that the process of commoditization of computing power has started. The SQ1 is likely the first shot, but many other shots will follow.

This will first be evident in the laptop space, but soon enough similar ARM-based solutions will appear on the higher power envelopes needed and available for desktop and server applications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.