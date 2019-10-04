Omeros: No Partner - No Money

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) is commercial stage pharmaceutical company with one marketed drug - Omidria, one late-stage, and several early-stage drug candidates.

Omidria is used during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement and is indicated for maintaining pupil size by preventing intraoperative miosis and reducing postoperative ocular pain.

Omidria is phenylephrine and ketorolac intraocular solution (1%/0.3%), and it was approved by FDA in 2014.

Actually, it is a combination of 2 previously available medicines: mydriatic phenylephrine and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug ketorolac.

Despite the promising projections and Medicare coverage, the company still has not achieved a serious sales volume. In this terms, the question at the recent earnings conference, regarding the current market penetration of Omidria was indicative:

Source: SA

The question is, why in 5 years, the company managed to occupy only 8-10% of the market, while the company positioned Omidria as "first-of-kind drug approved both in the US and in Europe to prevent miosis in cataract surgery and to reduce postoperative pain".

Even despite of having transition pass-through Medicare coverage for it, which is going to expire on October 1, 2020.

There is an explanation for it. Let's dive into details. One of the important factors when performing operations on the eye, as well as a deep examination of the eye is the prevention of miosis (simply pupil constriction).

There have long been medicines on the market for this purpose. The most popular are NSAIDs (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) and mydriatic drugs. There are many variations and subgroups of them, but there are several which are generally used and are proven drugs for these purposes:

NSAID: Flurbiprofen Sodium Drops (Brand name: Ocufen; Generic names: Flurbiprofen Sodium)/Retail price starts from $4.73.

Mydriatic: Phenylephrine ophthalmic (Altafrin, Mydfrin, Neofrin etc.) with retail price starting from $5.67.

Now, what about Omidria? 4ml Omidria price starts from $463.60.

It's obvious that it's easier for hospitals and doctors to use affordable and largely available medications rather than Omidria, except rare cases. Omidria's current market penetration (stated by CEO as 8-10%) is associated with high price and not frequency of use or greater patient population (large patient coverage). In addition, it is possible to simply use both generic drugs at the same time.

Despite favorable Medicare conditions and active promotion, the drug was not able to bring the company to profitability in the past 5 years.

This also raises the question of why taxpayer money is spent on a drug that is hundreds of times more expensive than the available analogues' combined use, despite the fact that it does not carry any breakthrough technology. By the way, there was a story behind this pass-through extension in the past. For those who are interested, please click here.

It seems it will be difficult for the company to achieve Omidria serious sales growth and extend Medicare pass-through in future.

Hope for Narsoplimab

Narsoplimab (or OMS721) is company's late-stage drug candidate BLA (in the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy: HSCT-TMA) of which the company intends to fill out at the beginning of the current quarter.

Source: Company presentation

There are 3 indications for narsoplimab which are at late stages: Stem Cell Transplant-Associated TMA ready for BLA, IgA Nephropathy Phase-3 trial and Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (aHUS).

The disease indications are very similar to Soliris (eculizumab by Alexion (NASDAQ:ALXN)), and many have high hopes for this candidate.

The huge success of Soliris in these patient populations is really a good example of the successful positioning of the drug in rare diseases.

Alexion's Soliris after the FDA approval in 2007 was able to establish itself as a fairly effective tool and conquer a serious part of the market. Also, Soliris was the only available drug in the market for a long time. But not everything is as smooth as it seems.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) continues its Phase 3 clinical trials of the generic version of eculizumab - AB959, targeting the same pool of rare diseases. Disappointing news also comes from Europe talking about the refusal to extend the patent for Soliris (eculizumab) which can face biosimilar launch in Europe in 2022.

To maintain its position in the market, Alexion continues to penetrate the market with new products for similar indications, like they do with Ultomiris (ravulizumab-cwvz).

This raises the logical question of why they spend their resources and capabilities on patent wars and clinical trials, if they could acquire the company having late-stage drug with an alternative mechanism of action. Indeed, many analytical articles about the potential of narsoplimab market speak of multi-billion-dollar opportunities in this potential market.

It would be logical to pay even a double price in excess of the current capitalization for Omeros, if everything is so smooth, of course, with the drug's future.

But, instead, we are witnessing that a company with weak financial resources is about to embark on the commercial stage (in case of the FDA approval) itself, even without a commercial partner.

This leads to many questions. Probably, the market for the focused rare diseases is going to be crowded space in future. But I'm also interested in comparing the clinical trials of these drugs.

For sample, here are the clinical trial results of eculizumab for the treatment of TMA in adults patients with Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (aHUS) published by the American Society of Hematology:

Source: Blood Journal/American Society of Hematology

I could not find the detailed results of narsoplimab (OMS721) for aHUS for the comparison and would be grateful if someone assists me in this. That can give us a great insight about the projections for narsoplimab. It would be unfair to state final assessment on narsoplimab without providing such detailed comparison.

But even if FDA approves narsoplimab for the first indication, it's still plenty of time for the next 2 indications, and it is obvious that current cash in balance will be not enough for the commercialization of the drug.

Finances

Based on recent quarterly report, at June 30, 2019, Omeros had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments available for operations of $31.8 million. Let's add $28.5 million receivables and deduct quarterly cash burn (based on recent 2 quarters - $29.5 million for six months/2 = $14.75 million). That means only $45.55 cash in current balance.

In addition, Omeros entered into a Loan and Security Agreement with Silicon Valley Bank, which provides for a $50 million revolving line of credit facility. But borrowing base is 85% of eligible accounts receivables. In the current state, it is 85% of $28.5 million, which means the possibility of debt in the amount of $24.22 million.

Thus, in the most positive scenario and approval by the FDA (within 4-6 months after BLA), with the current expenses, the company has a cash runway for a maximum of 5 quarters. But if we add a significant increase in costs because of potential drug approval and pre-commercial activity our projection timeline will decrease even more.

Without a commercial partner, the company shares will face another dilution.

Conclusion

With a current market capitalization of $780 million and a weak cash position, even if assume a positive outcome with the FDA, the company carries great risks. Without a commercial partnership, the company will be forced to raise additional substantial funds. Typically, companies do not wait until a critical condition before raising funds. I personally expect this in the near future, most likely at the time of BLA filing or right after.

Disclosure: I am/we are short OMER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.