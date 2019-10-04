CACI: A Positive Shift In The Business Model

CACI is now focused on growing the technology side of its business, in particular, the high-growth and high margin Mission Technology segment.

At its recent investor event, CACI International (CACI), an information solutions and services provider focused on government intelligence and defense, unveiled a clever new 2x2 approach to its business model - the latest framework aligns "Enterprise" and "Mission" across "Expertise" and "Technology." The shift is significant - it adds transparency and provides a clear representation of the business to investors.

CACI also reiterated its five-year goal of outpacing market growth by at least 100bps and improving margins by 10-30bps. To achieve these targets, management is equally committed to growing each quadrant, although the "Mission Technology" quadrant (~30% of sales) gets the spotlight given its growth potential and superior margin profile. CACI, with its proven M&A track record, remains on the look-out for attractive bolt-on acquisitions that can add to the company's array of strong products and services.

I favor buying CACI on weakness as its growth potential remains strong and the company has a great track record of compounding its bottom line. Shares currently trade in line with peers, though there could be potential upside from M&A, which remains a priority.

A New Four-Quadrant Framework

CACI presented a new perspective on its key business segments with a new 2x2 framework consisting of the following: Enterprise Expertise, Enterprise Technology, Mission Expertise, and Mission Technology. Each segment is described below:

Table 1. CACI Business Segments

Segment Description Enterprise Expertise The "Enterprise Expertise" segment provides consultancy and expert advice and knowledge for agency operations. According to management, this segment is competitive and thus, faces further margin pressure. Barriers to entry and investment requirements are both low in this business. Enterprise Technology On the other hand, the "Enterprise Technology" segment provides end-to-end technology for business systems and enterprise applications. This segment delivers higher margins, has medium barriers to entry and low to medium investment requirements. Mission Expertise Like "Enterprise Expertise," the Mission Expertise segment provides consultancy services and advising, but specifically to agency missions. Services provided include intelligence operations, special operations, asymmetric warfare, and technical intelligence operations. This business has medium barriers to entry, low investment requirements and a low to moderately high margins. Mission Technology Lastly, "Mission Technology" offers mission-unique technology solutions that primarily cater to intelligence across both the military and enterprise realms. This segment has high barriers to entry and high margins as well as moderately high investment requirements.

Source: Company Presentation

Figure 1 shows how the company's revenues are divided according to the four segments above. To date, the low-margin enterprise businesses - "Enterprise Expertise" and "Mission Expertise" make up 15% and 35% of total revenues respectively. Meanwhile, the higher-margin businesses - "Mission Technology" and "Enterprise Technology" make up 30% and 20% of total revenue respectively. Going forward, management sees the technology-specific segments driving the growth in the overall business as the company increasingly converts expertise customers to technology. The business model shift to embrace more technology offerings will likely be value-accretive to the business as the company benefits from margin upside and stronger positioning to benefit from customers' growing technology needs.

Figure 1. CACI Revenues per Segment

Source: page 92 of Company Presentation

Mission Technology: Key Growth Driver

Although all segments are significant contributors to revenues and management is committed to growing all quadrants, all eyes are on "Mission Technology," which is now a $1.7b business (30% revenue contribution) given its high margins and untapped growth potential. The case for "Mission Technology" is made all the more compelling by the fact that currently, 95% of the business is fixed price, providing greater visibility into future cash flows.

Additionally, the revenues from this segment depends on CACI's initiatives and intellectual property - thus, competitors cannot easily replicate products. The focus on "Mission Technology" will thus, likely drive higher margins and sustainable growth while leveraging its government services expertise and relationship with the DoD to expand the customer base. This should be value-accretive to CACI as it places the company in a strong position to capture the growing technology needs. Likewise, barriers to entry are high given the reliance on R&D providing the company a sustainable competitive advantage relative to peers.

I believe management is serious in transforming the business, and its current strategy is proving to be successful as the company continues to close and initiate tech-related deals. CACI expects an additional $13.5b new submissions until March 31, 2020. As seen in Figure 2, 53% relates to technology, 29% specifically for mission technology alone. The benefits from the robust pipeline should filter through to financials in FY2020 and beyond.

Figure 2. Pipeline Breakdown

Source: page 97 of Company Presentation

On Track on Strategy and Guidance

CACI also reiterated its strategies and long-term targets, confirming that it is on track to achieving its FY20 guidance - $5bn to $6bn in revenues and net income of $300m. Despite the overwhelmingly bullish tone, no upgrades to targets were hinted. According to management, it is committed to outpacing the market at 4.5% overall growth in 2020 - 2% growth in enterprise and 6% in mission.

However, the record 4.5% average growth across segments has yet to be proven thus far. Currently, CACI has never exceeded 3% growth (organic) while peers are tracking in the mid to high-single digits. But the growth outlook over the next quarters seems more attractive as the company continues to close more deals with larger contract values.

As seen in Figure 3, CACI was able to close larger contracts, increasing average contract value by up to 14x from FY13 to FY19. In terms of the number of awards above $100m, FY2019 outpaced the historical track record with 15 contracts, twice the number in 2018. Adding to the list of awards, CACI recently closed another major contract for the US Army last September 25 worth $197m.

Figure 3. CACI Yearly Awarded Contracts in USD mn and number

Source: page 96 of Company Presentation

Likewise, as seen in Figure 4, CACI has a huge backlog which will support growth in 2020 and the years ahead. The backlog for 2019 was about 46% more than in 2018 and has grown at a 16% CAGR since 2013. As the company converts its backlog, we should see provide further upside to CACI's growth, with an increasing win rate potentially serving as a catalyst.

Figure 4. Backlog and Contract Awards (USD mn)

Source: page 95 of Company Presentation

To improve margins, CACI aims to move customers from expertise to the higher-margin technology business, which faces less competition. Organic margins are set to expand by 10-30bps as a result, although there is potential for further expansion as the company realizes synergies on the LGS and Mastodon integrations.

Another exciting source of upside is M&A, which is still the priority with regard to capital deployment. Given management's track record in sourcing and integrating new businesses (Figure 5), investors appear to perceive M&A opportunities positively, although the pricing of new deals will also be a key consideration. CACI has the capacity to do a $1bn deal on the back of strong cash flows and low leverage at 3.2x (which management is willing to adjust up to 4.7x).

Figure 5. Strong History of Strategic M&A

Source: page 101 of Company Presentation

Valuation

Though shares seem fairly valued, I'd favor buying CACI on future dips on the back of an attractive growth story. Potential upside could also come from further M&A and an increasing win rate, both of which are unlikely to be priced in at present. Shares are currently trading at a 14.98x EV/EBITDA multiple - a slight discount to the sector (service) average of 15.68x but pricier than defense companies' average of 13.73x. In terms of its P/E ratio, the stock is trading slightly lower at 19.56x versus the group average of 20.5x.

Source: MarketWatch, Own compilation

Key catalysts to the stock price are the following 1) potential M&A play, 2) acceleration in awarded contracts and win rates, and 3) initiation of a dividend. On the latter, should no M&A materialize in the medium-term, the stock may begin distributing dividends, which could see the company tap into a new shareholder base - income-seeking investors.

Conclusion

Overall, management's latest shift of focus from expertise to technology will be value accretive to CACI given the margin benefits and untapped potential. Thus, the "Mission Technology" segment will be key to driving revenue growth and margin expansion throughout F2020 and the next years. The strong growth in expected submissions, 53% of which is tech-related, and awarded contracts in 2019, signals CACI's ability to deliver and even exceed its guidance. The total backlog has also reached above $16bn, which should support long-term income generation. Meanwhile, a potential M&A play is still on the table - management has reiterated that M&A is still the number one priority for capital deployment, which could prove to be a key catalyst. Though shares trade in line with peers, I think CACI could be worth buying on dips considering the quality of the name and its long-term compounding potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.