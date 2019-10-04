Grain Market: Upside Potential Increasing After Weather Outlook Turns Colder; China Increases Purchases Of Soybeans

Weather outlook turns colder over the next couple weeks with increased risks of strong cool shots and thus increased risks of frost and freeze.

Investment Thesis

Upside potential could be on the increase after weather outlook turns colder and China increases purchases of soybeans.

Grain prices finish mixed on Thursday

On Thursday, the U.S. December corn futures finished up 0.36% to $3.8838, with the U.S. November soybean futures down 1.12% to $9.1188 and the U.S. December wheat futures finishing lower 0.38% to $4.8862. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished up on Thursday 0.20% ($0.03) to $15.17, with the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) down 0.06% ($0.01) to $15.63, and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) higher 0.62% ($0.03) to $5.27. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for corn over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month November futures contract for soybeans over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for wheat over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

On Thursday, the December Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen down 0.2 cents to $4.886, with December Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures down 1.4 cents to $4.042. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) December contract was unchanged at $0.000 to $5.294. Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for spring wheat.

Source: MGEX

Soybeans boost strong and very bullish net export sales as China increases U.S. purchases; corn and wheat come within expectations

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released its weekly net export sales report for the week ending September 26, Thursday morning.

The 2019/20 wheat export sales for the week ending September 26, 2019, came in at 328,500 metric tons. These came within traders' expected range of 200,000-600,000 metric tons. The 328,500 metric tons were up 16% from the prior week, but down 12% from the four-week average. The main buyers of the new wheat crop last week were from the Philippines, Japan, Brazil, Thailand and Nigeria.

The 2019/20 corn export sales for the week ending September 26, 2019, of 562,600 metric tons exported came within traders' expectation range of 400,000-800,000 metric tons. The main buyers of the new corn crop last week were from Mexico and Japan.

The 2019/20 soybeans export sales for the week ending September 26, 2019, of 2,076,100 metric tons exported were well above traders' expected range of 900,000-1,400,000 metric tons. The main buyers of the new soybean crop last week were from China, the Netherlands, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan.

Frost and freeze watches/warnings hoisted for portions of the north-central and Northeast U.S.; weather outlook turns colder across the northern and central U.S. raising risks for frost/freeze and thus upside potential of prices

On the weather front, frost and freeze watches/warnings are in effect for much of North Dakota, eastern South Dakota, northeastern Nebraska, western Minnesota, northwestern Iowa, a large portion of Upstate New York and Vermont, extreme western Massachusetts, and extreme northern Pennsylvania. The frost and freeze warnings are in effect tonight through Friday morning. The freeze watch is in effect for late Friday night through early Saturday morning. The freeze and frost warnings over North Dakota and Minnesota cover a good portion of spring wheat. However, with much of the crop harvested, the impacts should be minimum. The northwestern portions of the corn and soybean belt will be impacted by the frost and freeze Thursday night/Friday morning. The freeze watch covers a very small portion of corn and soybeans that will not really be able to make any difference. Figure 5 below is an image depicting the areas under a freeze/frost watch or warning.

Source: NWS

The weather pattern over the next 10 days or so can be described as progressive/changeable with bouts of both cool and warm air masses. The pattern will be driven by a couple of strong upper level troughs that will pivot around a pinwheeling parent upper low centered over the Arctic Circle near the Queen Elizabeth Islands. These upper level troughs will be associated with strong surface cold frontal boundaries that will spread across Canada and the Lower 48 bringing in intervals of unseasonably cool air. Upper level ridging will bring warm temperatures in between these upper level troughs.

Over the next five days, the first upper level trough will eject out of the western U.S. eastward across the northern U.S. This will bring unseasonably cool air across the Northwest U.S. and Northern Rockies late week into the weekend, across the Plains and Midwest U.S. late weekend into early next week, and finally across the Midwest/Great Lakes into the Northeast U.S. early to mid next week. By early to mid next week, upper level ridging will build over the Northern Rockies and Plains bringing in warmer-than-normal temperatures before the next upper level trough quickly moves into western Canada from Alaska. Figure 6 below is a map from the 12z GFS ensemble depicting the 1-6 day (October 4-9) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

A second upper level trough with cold temperatures from Alaska will be oriented over western/central Canada in the beginning parts of the 6-11 day period. This upper level feature will quickly be moving inbound towards the Lower 48 meaning that the warm-up across the northern, central, and eastern U.S. will be brief. This second upper level trough will not only be stronger than the previous in strength, but will also be larger in size and will have more impact in bringing widespread cooler-than-normal temperatures across the Lower 48. Because this upper level weather feature is forecast to travel further south, unseasonably cool temperatures will encompass the central, southern, and eastern U.S. in the 6-11 day period. The reinforcing shot of cool air coming in behind this second trough will send temperatures as much as 20 degrees below normal across the Northern Rockies by Wednesday. This colder development amongst the forecast models has recently increased prospects of heating demand across the Lower 48. The GFS has been most consistent with this pattern. Figure 7 below is a map from the 12z GFS ensemble depicting the 7-12 day (October 10-15) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Temperatures look to be on the cooler side across the northern U.S. (especially the Great Lakes and Northeast U.S.) and warmer across the southern U.S. (especially the Southwest U.S.) in the 11-16 day time period with the pattern possibly remaining in a variable/changeable state. Figure 8 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 10-15 day (October 12-17) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

In terms of precipitation, the heat and dryness have set the stage for rapidly developing drought conditions across the eastern and southern U.S. including the southeastern Midwest. These areas have seen week/week increase in drought/dryness. Looking ahead, the pattern overall will transition into a drier pattern from the prior week. There will be chances for precipitation to come across the central U.S. in association with the upper level troughs/associated surface cold fronts. The first chance will come this upcoming weekend. The second chance will come mid to late next week. Figure 9 is a map from the U.S. Drought Monitor depicting areas of drought or abnormally dry conditions.

Source: Drought Monitor

Figure 10 below is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast (Thursday morning to next Thursday morning) across the Lower 48.

Source: NOAA

Figure 11 is a map from the 06z GEFS depicting a normal to drier-than-normal pattern across much of the country and a wetter-than-normal pattern over parts of the central U.S. in the 2-8 day time frame (October 4-11).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Figure 12 is a map from the 12z GEFS depicting a normal to drier-than-normal pattern across much of the country in the 9-15 day time frame (October 11-18).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Final Trading Thoughts - Weather Becoming More Of A Bullish Variable

Given the fact that we currently have frost and freeze warnings in effect across spring wheat country and the northwestern sections of the corn/soybean belt, and the fact that the weather outlook over the next couple of weeks has gotten colder, the risk of damage to crops not yet harvested have increased (particularly across the northern sections of the grain belt). This combined with the fact that China has been purchasing more soybeans means that upside potential is increasing.

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.