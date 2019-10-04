Rattler Midstream LP Makes A Safe Nest Egg For Retirement

Rattler Midstream (RTLR) may be an exception to the general rule that newly public companies generally decline at least 50% at some point within the first 18 months. This company was a going concern long before it went public. Therefore it has an operating history. That alone separates this new issue from many of its new issue peers.

Investors need to note that whenever a company goes public, the backers of that company believe they are getting good money for the stock issued or sold by the selling shareholders. Therefore it is often wise to wait after the public offering for the usual price drop.

The stock price has dropped with this company. But the business of providing Diamondback Energy (FANG) with appropriate midstream facilities ensures a decent growth track record for the future. Diamondback Energy has long been one of the more profitable oil producers in the industry. The lack of diversification of this midstream company may concern some. But if one is going to "hitch their wagon" to one customer, then that customer had better be one of the better run companies in the industry. That is definitely the case with Rattler Midstream.

Stock Price

This company's stock price has held up remarkably well compared to many new issues. The dividend also appears to be well covered. More importantly the fast growth of Diamondback Energy should ensure some excellent returns for what is usually considered an income vehicle.

The midstream crowd has long traded in connection to oil and gas pricing. Yet the business itself does not change much due to the long term contracts that are part of the business. Facts though rarely get in the way of a good old fashioned stampede. Currently the stock can be purchased for a slight discount from the offering price. The fast growth of Diamondback appears to ensure higher stock prices of this midstream company in the future. Therefore the bargain may not last. Nonetheless, layering in or purchasing monthly or during the "sure" bargain times of the year (like year end tax selling as well as the current doghouse status of midstream) may prove to be a viable strategy for some. The focus should be on purchasing bargains and this company currently appears to be a decent bargain.

A Little Bit On Diamondback

This year Diamondback Energy plans to grow production about 26%. That growth includes the recently acquired production. Production actually increased more than 100% from the previous year. This provides Rattler Midstream with more than enough opportunities to grow in the future.

Diamondback Energy has a long history of growing through acquisitions and growing organically. The midstream company offers a dividend rich way to participate in the growth of Diamondback Energy. The long term contracts and relatively reliable business of midstream are free of all of the challenges and gyrations that the stocks of upstream companies go through.

Rattler Focus

The dividend coverage should remain substantial because this midstream company needs to keep up with the ambitious plans of Diamondback Energy. But that also means that the dividend will grow rapidly in the future.

Growth will inevitably slow from the torrid pace of the last few years. But a combined dividend and capital appreciation return in excess of 20% per year appears very likely. Very few growth stocks offer that type of return over a long period of time.

That type of return compounded means that the investor will double his money about every 3 1/2 years. There are far more investments with much more risk that will not offer that type of opportunity.

The Water Disposal Business

One of the most understated businesses in midstream is the water disposal business.

Not many investors realize that the water disposal business is a growth business even if new wells are not drilled. The reason is that wells frequently produce more water as they age. There are basins out there where older wells produce as much as 20 times more water than they do oil and gas. Therefore the need for more infrastructure as well as an assured growing income stream is almost guaranteed by the long term contracts Rattler has with Diamondback Energy in this business.

Interestingly Mr. Market is taking a dim view of Antero Midstream (AM) right now because of its attachment to Antero Resources (AR). But the water business has similar trends across the country.

This is just a little more information on the water part of the midstream business from another source. Both Antero Resources and Diamondback Energy will have far lower lease operating expenses with a comprehensive water midstream business in place. Many investors do not realize that this part of the business is every bit (and sometimes more important) than the oil gathering part of the business.

The best part is that the long term contracts that are a hallmark of the midstream business nearly "guarantee" midstream growth for the foreseeable future under a wide variety of industry scenarios. It would take a sustained period of no drilling for there to be a decrease in the water handling business. That does not appear to be much of a risk at the current time.

Many investors do not understand the significance of the water handling system and therefore dismiss the midstream growth prospects to focus on the oil handling and gas gathering part of the business.

Finances

Both companies, Antero Midstream and Rattler Midstream have extremely low leverage. Any potential market worries about the distribution of either are absolutely absurd when the leverage is low. The leverage ratio of long term debt to EBITDA for Antero Midstream is currently near 3. Rattler Midstream actually went public and has since reported a negative net debt position. Management expects that Rattler Midstream long term debt to EBITDA will eventually exceed 1 but not 2.

These two midstream companies are in a low debt category that many other midstream companies dream about. Furthermore the lack of dropdowns at high price to potential profit ratios means that both companies build their assets more cheaply to assure greater future profitability.

Summary

Rattler Midstream is in great financial shape.

The payout will most likely remain low. But the very fast growth should ensure a lot of income to income oriented investors in short order. The very low leverage and planned low leverage should give this midstream company more financial safety than many midstream companies.

This midstream company offers about a 5% dividend in addition to the 26% Diamondback Energy growth plan. That is the type of future that should appeal to a wide variety of investors.

The typical new issue risks appear mitigated by the prior operations as a wholly owned subsidiary of Diamondback Energy. Nevertheless, the new company risk combined with the fast growth rate constitutes the main investment risk of this particular investment idea.

Still, the future promise of appreciation and distribution growth is seldom seen in many investment proposals. Midstream companies are generally perceived as safer midstream vehicles. This is probably one of the better run and lower leveraged companies. Many investors will like what they see here.

