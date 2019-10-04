Royal Dutch Shell: Shareholder Returns Out To 2025

The current 6.6% yield, plus the prospect of solid free cash flow per share growth over the next few years, makes the dividend look even more attractive.

Royal Dutch Shell plans to return approximately $160B to its shareholders between now and the end of 2025 through dividends and stock buybacks.

Earlier this year oil & gas giant Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)(RDS.B) provided updated guidance on its strategy out to 2025. The most eye-catching aspect of its presentation was probably the plan to return $125B to stockholders between 2021 and 2025. Coupled with an existing share buyback program, plus Shell's reliable chunky dividend, means investors could potentially see around $160B returned to them between now and the middle of next decade.

The Numbers Behind Shell's Shareholder Return Plan

At first glance the numbers put out by management look eye opening. In total Shell intends to return ~$160B directly to stockholders by the end of 2025.

This cash bonanza is set come in two parts. First, we have the current $25B stock buyback program which kicked off in 2018. To date Shell has spent ~$9.3B of that authorization (retiring well over 250M shares in the process), which leaves us with ~$15.7B in remaining share repurchases due before the end of next year.

At the same time the company is still sending stockholders their regular $0.94 per ADR quarterly cash dividend. That implies a quarterly cash outlay of $3.8B (1 ADR represents 2 ordinary shares) based on the 8.15B shares outstanding at the end of Q2 2019. On that basis let's call it a combined total of $38.5B for dividends and stock repurchases out to year-end 2020.

The second component of the returns program is due between 2021 and 2025. Management intends to return a total of $125B to stockholders via dividends and stock buybacks during that five year spell.

Of course all of this is not intended to occur in a vacuum. Next year, Shell sees free cash flow coming in at $28B at the low-end, rising to approximately $35B by 2025. According to Shell it will generate an average of ~$30B per annum in free cash flow over the 2021-2025 period, based on average CFFO of $60B and average CapEx of $30B. Quick back of the envelope math suggests that covers the planned shareholder return program with around $25B left over, assuming two things.

First, the oil price obviously has to play ball. After all it's pretty hard to predict what price a barrel of oil will trade at on any given date. On that front all of the forecasts put out by management assume an average $60/barrel oil price environment out to 2025 (inflation adjusted, 2016 price). Could it average materially lower than that over the next five years? Yes, quite possible. But in terms of the broader point, a $60 average seems like a reasonable long-term reference price to me. Indeed I have the 15-year historical average above that level.

Secondly, Shell has to execute on its cash flow and CapEx targets. Again, these don't strike me as particularly aggressive assumptions. According to management on a TTM basis Shell generated $26B in free cash flow at an average Brent price of $69 per barrel. Taking that oil price down to $60 per barrel knocks about $2B off that free cash flow number. That leaves ~$5B to reach Shell's 2020 target, doable according to management with the help of new projects set to start up in the interim.

The Rationale For A Buyback Program

In Shell's case a massive buyback program makes sense for a couple of reasons. First, it acts to offset the dilution caused by the BG Group acquisition back in 2016. As part of that deal Shell issued ~1.5B freshly minted shares to BG Group stockholders. At the same time it kept the $3.76 per ADR annual dividend in place, the upshot being the annual dividend bill has jumped by around $3B over the past few years. Given that offsetting this dilution would save money, and honor a key commitment made at the time to do so, it is a no-brainer.

The second reason is that the financial case for buybacks is strong right now. For every $100 it spends on buybacks, Shell currently saves ~$6.60 in annual dividend cash. Compare that to debt reduction, which is where a lot of shareholders understandably think surplus cash should be going. Because of Shell's strong credit rating and record low interest rates, its debt is cheap to service. For every $100 spent on retiring outstanding bonds it would realize a much lower amount in saved interest expense. That difference represents a recurring source of future cash, which is then free to be allocated by management in whatever way it sees best.

None of this is to say that debt is unimportant. Based on current net debt of $74B and invested capital of $266B I have gearing at 27.8% - higher than where Shell wants to be. However with ample post-dividend free cash flow, Shell's target gearing of 15-25% across the cycle looks achievable.

Good News For The Dividend

As far as the dividend is concerned there's a couple of things to like in particular. Firstly, its sustainably goes up. Not only that, but per-ADR dividend growth is back on the table at the same time.

How might that work exactly? Well, to offset all the dilution since 2015 Shell needs to buy back approximately 1.85B shares. At its current share price that would cost the company somewhere in the region of $55B. Let's say it sees itself paying $13.5B in annual dividends by the end of 2025 - around $1.5B less than it does currently. In order to make all the math work it implies a per-ADR distribution of ~$4.30.

The second point to note regards the future cash flow mix generated by each of the company’s core “themes”. Broadly speaking Shell sees around $10-$12B in annual free cash flow coming from downstream operations and chemicals; significantly more than what those two are forecast to bring in next year. The remaining ~$23B is seen coming from Upstream and Integrated Gas.

In terms of the dividend coverage that would help take the load off segments directly linked to commodity prices and the company’s oil & gas reserves.

Valuation

As I type Shell ADRs trade at around the $57 mark on the New York Stock Exchange. The $3.76 distribution offers investors a 6.6% dividend yield, well covered by profit and free cash flow in a $60 oil price environment.

On top of that, Shell is forecasting around 3.5%-4% annual free cash flow growth out to 2025. Buybacks could reasonably add a few points on top of that in terms of the "per-share" figure. Tack that onto the 6.6% starting yield and shareholders are looking at the very real prospect of hitting 10% annual returns from Shell stock at today's price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.