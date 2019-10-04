Slowdown Not Recession: Jobs Report Supports Our August Outlook

A global slowdown, geopolitical, and domestic political concerns keep US economy at risk and a slowdown is evident in the data.

NEW YORK (Oct 4, 2019) - The September jobs report printed this morning at 136,000 new jobs, slightly below the consensus estimate of 140,000. Revisions for and July (+7,000) and August (+38,000) netted 45,000 new jobs.

The revisions resulted in average three months job creation of 157,000 jobs and 156,000 for the six months. That compares to 190,000 average three months and 130,000 six months new jobs for September 2018. For August, those respective periods, with revisions, printed at 171,000 and 159,000. The increases in the three- and six- month averages are mostly attributable to moving beyond the dismal May 62,000 jobs creation.

Job creation was up 26% from the same month last year, which had printed at 108,000. It was down 19% from August, which printed at a revised 168,000 new jobs.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.5%, down 2/10th of a percentage point from August, 2019, and the lowest rate in 50 years.

The seasonally adjusted U-6 Unemployment, at 6.9%, up 3/10ths of a percentage point from July, but down 6/10ths of a percentage point since last year.

Nominal average weekly wages increased by 2.6%, year on year, at a rate higher than inflation. Real wages increased by just 0.93%, assuming the 12 months Trimmed Mean PCE annual inflation rate of 1.96%. However, month-on-month average weekly wages decreased by $0.34, or 0.04%, although average weekly hours remained steady, month-on-month. Hours decreased slightly, by 1/10th of an hour, year-on-year from August, to 34.4 hours.

Analysis: Details and Outlook

Tuesday's ISM Report on Manufactures, together with escalation in tensions in Hong Kong as a consequence of Hong Kong police using a live round to shoot a protesting student, sent the DJIA tumbling 800 points down mid-week. As of this writing, the DJIA is down 500 points from its last Friday close.

We believe the market far over-reacted to the ISM report which was, largely, foreseeable given the decline in inventory investment and goods exports reflected in the final estimate of 2019Q2 GDP. The counterpart ISM Non-Manufacturing Report, for the Services sector (about 70% of the economy), printed at 52.6%, evidencing a slowdown, but not a decline (above 50% is growth). As we discussed in our August jobs report, we foresaw a slowdown, but not a recession in 2019. As discussed further, we're confident of that forecast through 2020Q2, barring a "black swan".

In March, we urged investors who were in or near retirement to move toward cash. Our confidence had improved since then, but we remain circumspect, led by the decline in average GDP (discussed in our 2019Q2 GDP report). Nevertheless, we are heartened by today's average jobs creation for the three and six months, cited above, and relatively stable average weekly wages.

Still, we are not substantially less confident than we were in our June jobs report. The Fed's apparently more dovish stance on interest rates, including, a headline 3.1% 2019Q1(revised) GDP report, that still vastly exceeded expectations, a reasonably good 2.0% 2019Q2 GDP, and a strong increase in (revised) labor productivity in 2019Q2, at 2.3%, all support our more optimistic view.

Nevertheless, we still have considerable concerns about the global economy and its impact on the US. Euro-area GDP increased just 0.2%, in 2019Q2, down from 0.4% in 2019Q1. China's GDP increased just 6.2%, the lowest on record. Japan's 2019Q2GDP, printed August 9th at just 0.4%.

Domestic political considerations are also now weighing on our outlook. There seems to be an unrelenting effort to find wrongdoing by President Trump and the uncertainty of the current efforts to impeach the president are negatively affecting consumer confidence.

Our concerns include:

the rollover of dollar, euro, and pound denominated debt China owes American, European, and British banks continues, renewed by the continuing decline in CNY in USD:CNY.

Continuing yield curve inversions, caused largely by foreign investors seeking safety in US Treasuries from negative interest rates and moribund growth in their own economies;

The length of the recovery;

Heightened concerns and uncertainties about Brexit;

Our overall concerns about US demographics and the aging of the population;

the simple length of the recovery. While recoveries don't die of "old age", there is still a business cycle that merits respect.

All things considered, we are neutral for now, still at a "green light", outlook, but dependent on future data. We sense a slowing of the US economy, but no longer sense a recession (i.e., two consecutive quarters of negative growth) in 2019. The closest possible start of a recession we foresee is 2020 Q3, but, again, that will depend on data. A "black swan" could obviously alter that view.

The 2019Q2 GDP originally printed at 2.1%, revised, midway of our predicted 1.9% to 2.4%. But, as we expected, that number printed lower on its final revision on September 26th, at the 2.0 percent we had predicted in our July jobs report. We anticipate 2019Q3 to print around 1.5% to 2.0%, revised down from last month's estimate of 1.7% to 2.2%. 2019Q4 is likely to be in that range, too.

Geopolitical and domestic political concerns continue to be troubling and we expect the GDP number to be volatile as circumstances change in those regards. Keep apprised of our outlook by checking our jobs reports here on Seeking Alpha.

Let's look at our exclusive schedule of jobs creation by average weekly wages for the July jobs report: September Jobs Creation by Average Weekly Wage Source: The Stuyvesant Square Consultancy, compiled from BLS Establishment Data for September 2019.

The number of people employed in September was 158,269,000, up 391,000 from August's 157,878,000 and up 2,200,000 from the same period last year. Some 164,039,000 individuals were in the workforce, up 117,000 from last month. The labor participation rate remained steady 63.2% from last month and down 50 bps from 63.8% last year. Notably, weekly wages in the goods sector decreased, with declines in both durable and non-durable manufacturing and transportation, as well as retail. This confirms the decline in manufacturing we've seen in this week's ISM Manufacturing reports discussed above. The JOLTS survey for July, the latest available data, released September 10th, showed 67,000 fewer job openings from June, and 225,000 fewer jobs than had been created in of July, 2018. Year-on-year increase in jobs creation has decreased significantly and consistently from the year-on-year change from the January 2019 JOLTS report, when 1.666 million more new jobs, year-on-year, had been created. It turned negative in August.

Advance U.S. retail and food services sales for August, 2019, (which is adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes) were $526.1 billion, an increase of 0.4%from the previous month, and 4.1% above August, 2018.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in August increased just $0.5 billion or 0.2 percent to $250.7 billion. That's down 180 bps from the (revised) July increase of 2.0%

OIL PRICING AND GEOPOLITICAL CONCERNS

Fuel prices continue below the $3 per gallon threshold, at $2.81. Gasoline prices for September are 0.96% lower than last month and 8.03% lower than September of last year.

Oil prices, as measured by West Texas Intermediate crude, have dropped 7.31% from last month as of October 3rd, and 42.29% lower than the same day last year.

The flash point the Straits of Hormuz that we have been expecting for some time, since the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was abandoned, did not escalate in September, per se. However, the attacks on Saudi Arabia's biggest oil facilities, and US allegations that Iran, while not pulling the triggers, was responsible, put the conflict "boil", but not "melt down". The US and Iran seem to be posturing diplomatically for the time being. We don't expect any further aggression by Iran, but we said that last month. The situation is clearly unpredictable.

Iran runs the risk of a catastrophic war with the USA f it continues its belligerence in the region.

As of September 30th, the Boxer ARG is cruising off Malaysia, presumably returning home, and the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) CSG is posted off Oman. The Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) CSG has been cruising north and south in the Eastern Pacific, but not seems to be moving into the South China Sea. Clearly, the national command authority will continue to deter, if not intimidate, Iran's leadership from pursuing misadventures in the straits, particularly given that the US has now completely shut down Iranian oil exports.

Hong Kong is becoming increasingly unstable and even Taiwan is protesting against Chinese authoritarianism.

China would be well advised to avoid another Tiananmen Square disaster there as the world will not be as likely to move on from it as they were then, given the unique history and given what now seems to be, in the United States, at least, a bipartisan revulsion at China's many violations of fair trade.

We're not terribly afraid of the China trade wars, as we have said several times before. The total value of the US economy is about $20.5 TRILLION. The total value of US goods imports from China is about $539.5 BILLION. That works out to about 2.6% of the US economy.

Our EXPORTS to China are about $120.3 BILLION. That works out to 0.58% (58/100ths of a percentage point) of the US economy.

Have no doubt: the economy is slowing. But we've been seeing that since December, after the longest expansion in US history.

A LESSENING OF CONCERNS

In earlier months, we had concerns that higher rates and a stronger dollar would impinge developing nation's ability to repay dollar- and euro-denominated debt they owe to American and European banks. Those concerns continue, albeit allayed, somewhat, but the dollar is still going to be European and Japanese investor's currency of choice as rates in those countries continue to be lower than the USA. While the Fed has signaled it will be more dovish, we note, nevertheless, that the DXY:CUR, while somewhat still volatile, still shows a relatively strong dollar compared to recent months, largely because there are so few good stable foreign economies.

With developing economies, particularly India, where the USD: INR exchange rate had ended 2018 at 1:70, we're seeing recovery, presumably because the Fed has pulled back. (The INR traded at its lowest point in history in October, 1:74. As of today, it was 1:70.9).

Tensions in Kashmir have ramped up, at least rhetorically, as India moved to remove its special status under the Indian constitution. Pakistan's president has threatened nuclear war.

Other Macro Data

For June, the latest available data, the TSI printed at +0.7, up from -0.3 in June and from -0.7 last year.

Debt service as a percentage of household debt is moving downward again. We heartened that people are taking home more cash from the 2017 tax cut, so that debt service accounted for a lesser percentage of disposable income. Data released late last month for 2019Q2 showed debt service as a percentage of disposable income at its lowest level, 9.969%, since records started being kept 40 years ago. It ran over 13% prior to the Great Recession. (We'll be checking this number more closely in our next report.)

M-2 velocity continues to decline as of 2019Q2. We would have liked to see the improvement in M-2 velocity that seemed to be on track in 2018. We are disheartened that it continues to fall. We expect the Fed to "stand pat" at its next meeting at the end of the month (although there will be no statement.) We would like to see the Fed stop paying interest on excess deposits to free up cash in the economy, which would boost M-2 velocity, a position we have advocated for some time.

We note these other developments since our August jobs report:

The wholesale trade report for July, reported September 11th, showed sales unchanged, year-on-year, up 0.2% month-on-month. Inventories were up 7.1% from last year and unchanged, month-on-month.

The inventory to sales ratio was 1.36% unchanged from June, and up from 1.27 last year.

Building permits for August, released September 18th, were up 7.7% and up 12% from August of last year. Housing starts jumped 12.3%, month-to-month, and 6.6% year-on-year.

The ISM Manufacturing report for September, released October 1st, showed further contraction, to 47.8%, from the 49.1% reported for August. The ISM Non-manufacturing report for September, released yesterday, printed at 52, down from 56.4 for August, although still expanding.

Personal Income & Outlays for August, released September 27th, showed disposable personal income up 0.5 % in current dollars and 0.4% in chained 2012 dollars. Personal income in current dollars was up 0.4%.

Personal consumption expenditures (PCE) for August were up 0.1% in current dollars. In chained 2012, PCE was also up 0.1%.

The IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index, has not been released for October. As of September 5th, it had dropped 7.8 percentage points to just 50.8 (Anything above 50 indicates growth.) The Michigan Consumer Sentiment index printed at 93.2 for September, up slightly from last month's 89.8, but down 100.1 in 2018.

Fed Normalizing

For now, we continue to be heartened by the Fed moving away from tightening rates too much, too quickly. Trimmed mean inflation for personal consumption expenditures, less food and energy, or "Real PCE" for the Dallas Fed is at the target of 2%, year on year. The real PCE price deflator, reportedly the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, printed at 1.8% for August.

We continue to believe that moves toward normalization should take place more slowly and only after growth had become decidedly more robust over several more quarters; at least four quarters of a consistent 2.5% to 3%GDP growth. We would also like to see increased growth in Gross Domestic Investment, aside from inventory growth (i.e., in fixed investment) with growth in that component of GDP negative in 2019Q2.

The yield curve, with which we have been gravely concerned for years, continues inversion. The Fed rate hikes, which have their greatest effect on short-term rates (and why we use the 3Mo/10Yr curve) in 2018 were premature and outpaced the economy's growth. We started 2018 with a spread of the 3 Month/10-year yield curve two of nearly 102 bps, just half the 200 or so bps that started 2017. We started 2019 just 24 bps apart. As of yesterday, October 3rd, the 3 Month/10-year yield curve was inverted by 16 bps.

While we agree with the Fed's John Williams that the yield curve that "the yield curve is not a magic oracle" of predicting recession, we believe that the Fed's tightening last year is far more likely to cause recession than President Trump's tariff policy. (Milton Friedman's Nobel Prize would seem to hold with that view, as he blamed the Great Depression on Fed policy far more than the Smoot-Hawley tariffs that have become veritable legend as conventional wisdom and four decades of propaganda promulgated in Paul Samuelson's text in Econ 101 classes at America's leading universities.) That said, we're not willing to ignore the "herd instinct" of ignorant investors who buy into the grand lie that "tariffs cause (or worsen) depressions"

Nevertheless, we would like to see the president engage America's Asian and European allies to step up to join a "coalition of the willing" to challenge China's decades-old unfair trade practices and thefts of intellectual property because the one-on-one dispute could simply trigger mutual retaliation. There is more power in American dealings with Xi from a multilateral "we" than a unilateral "us".

A coalition of the willing strategy would also lend itself to a more predictable tariff regime as our allies would, perhaps, temper the president's sometimes seemingly mercurial "on-again, off-again" tariff threats so that businesses could operate with greater certainty.

Were Hong Kong authorities (acting for Beijing) to crack down heavily on Hong Kong, we do not see any likelihood of a trade deal. Moreover, as the impeachment narrative continues to play out, we anticipate that Beijing will await a more traditional, less disruptive, president in hopes of getting a better deal. We put the likelihood of a China deal, currently, at 40%.

We are simply not seeing any holistic appetite among investors for increased risk, as signaled by moving away from Treasuries and into "risk-on" assets, which would tend to drive rates higher. (Treasury yields are directly proportional to risk appetite, so the higher the rate, the more the market's appetite for risk. As investors avoid market risk, they invest more in Treasuries, thereby lowering interest rates.)

With Asia and Europe both showing evidence of a slowdown, we think it is vitally important for the finance ministers and central bankers of major economies in this region to agree a strategy to address what we foresee as a very challenging time for their economies.

2019Q1 was an outlier, skewed by a strong 1.03% increase in Net Exports, as we explained here. 2019Q2 GDP, while beating expectations, also signaled a decline as the average GDP growth had declined for four quarters.

Our doubts will continue until we see two consecutive quarters of increases in all four categories of GDP (i.e., Personal Consumption Expenditures, Net Exports, Gross Domestic Investment, and Government Consumption Expenditures.)

We expect 2019Q3 GDP to print at 1.5 to 2.0 percent, down 20 bps from our 2019Q2 report and last month's jobs report. The narrowing / inverting yield curve, concerns about China and Europe, the continuing uncertainty on Brexit, the situation with Iran, and North Korea's ongoing IRBM testing, capable of hitting Japan, and the move by House Democrats to pursue impeachment all give us pause. We would not be surprised if 2019 yielded growth for the full year at 2% or less, all things being equal.

We don't think there is sufficient capital growth prospect for equities to justify equity risk given the risks of a sharper market downturn or a grey or black swan event.

In equities, we're inclined to mostly stand pat with these sectors from our August jobs report and to include stop loss orders or hedging:

Outperform : Trucking and delivery services on speculation of consolidation and acquisition; consumer discretionaries and retail in the higher- and luxury-end segment; higher-end QSRs and casual dining; REITs that own real estate in sectors identified as "opportunity zones" under the Tax Cut and Jobs Creation Act of 2017. We think CHF is a safe haven from domestic and geopolitical uncertainty.

: Trucking and delivery services on speculation of consolidation and acquisition; consumer discretionaries and retail in the higher- and luxury-end segment; higher-end QSRs and casual dining; REITs that own real estate in sectors identified as "opportunity zones" under the Tax Cut and Jobs Creation Act of 2017. We think CHF is a safe haven from domestic and geopolitical uncertainty. Perform : Consumer discretionaries and retail across in middle-market and low-end sectors; consumer staples, energy, utilities, telecom, and materials and industrials; certain leisure and hospitality; and healthcare; currencies of developing nations, such as INR; and the GBP and EUR

: Consumer discretionaries and retail across in middle-market and low-end sectors; consumer staples, energy, utilities, telecom, and materials and industrials; certain leisure and hospitality; and healthcare; currencies of developing nations, such as INR; and the GBP and EUR Underperform: Financials; the asset-light hospitality sector on speculation of declining GDP, costs; and technology; lower-end, low-quality QSRs (e.g., MCD, DPZ, YUM, etc.) on greater US delivery competition and a slowing economy; lower end hospitality on a slowing economy and a decline in consumer confidence.

