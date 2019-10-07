Volatility In The Meat Markets

Gluts in the U.S. and shortages in China is the pork market.

The animal protein sector of the commodities market can be highly volatile. When trading meats, it is wise to view each delivery month as a separate entity as seasonality can play a significant role in price volatility and the momentum of trends.

In 2018 and 2019, the trade war between the US and China added a new dynamic to the supply and demand fundamentals for beef and pork futures. Additionally, the outbreak of African swine fever in China and neighboring countries has killed millions of pigs is causing a shortage of pork. China is the world's leading consumer of the other white meat.

Beef and pork, along with poultry products, are the proteins that feed the world. We are now past the peak season for animal protein demand as the summer grilling season ended in early September. Cattle and hog futures moved lower at the start of the offseason, but over the recent weeks, prices have rebounded. The US is a leading producer of animal protein, and China is the world's leading consumer. Therefore, the trade war between the two countries will continue to influence prices. The iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN product (COW) tends to move higher and lower with the price of beef and pork futures.

The offseason, but futures are looking forward

In October 2016, the prices of cattle and hog futures fell to multiyear lows after the end of the peak grilling season that ended on the Labor Day weekend in early September. The prices hit their lows in October. Live cattle futures fell to 94.30 cents per pound while feeder cattle reached a bottom at $1.18975 per pound in October 2016. The low in lean hog futures was at 40.70 cents per pound.

The three meat futures contracts reached lows in early September 2019, and have turned higher going into October, a seasonally weak month for the animal proteins.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of December live cattle futures highlights, the price has rallied from a low at 98.20 cents on September 9 to $1.10975 per pound on October 2, a rise of 13%. Price momentum and relative strength indicators have climbed into overbought territory. However, the total number of open long and short positions dropped from a high at 357,113 to 309,448 contracts over the period. The decline of 13.3% in the open interest metric is typically not a validation of an emerging bullish trend in a futures market.

Source: CQG

The cash-settled November feeder cattle futures contract has appreciated from $1.2755 on September 9 to a recent high at $1.4330 on September 27 and was at the $1.41425 per pound level on October 4. The rise of 12.3% pushed momentum and strength indicators to overbought conditions. Like in live cattle, open interest declined from 48,391 to 41,619 contracts, a drop of 14% over the period.

Source: CQG

Meanwhile, December lean hogs reached a low at 57.775 cents on September 10 and put in a bullish reversal on the daily chart on that day. The most recent high came on September 30 at 72.725 cents and was at 66.575 cents per pound level on October 4. Price momentum was dropping from oversold territory, but relative strength was below a neutral condition. The open interest metric fell from 279,351 in early December to 269,169 contracts on October 3, a decline of 3.6%.

Trade and the dollar are critical issues for cattle and hogs

The path of least resistance for cattle and hog prices has been higher since early September. Declining open interest is a reason to be cautious before hopping on the bullish price trends. Meanwhile, the most significant issues for the meats with be the dollar and trade between the US and China.

When it comes to the dollar, the US competes with other meat exporting nations around the world. Brazil and Argentina produce lots of beef. A strong dollar will make US exports less competitive in global markets.

Source: CQG

The December dollar index has rallied from 94.975 in June to its most recent high at 99.305 on October 1, a rise of 4.6%. The index pulled back to below the 98.50 on October 4.

Source: CQG

Meanwhile, the dollar has strengthened against the Brazilian real since mid-July. The real fell from $0.26865 to a low at $0.23740 on September 20, a decline of 11.6%. The dollar versus real currency pair was at just over the $0.245 level on October 4 and remained near the recent low.

Argentina is a leading been producer, and its currency has tanked.

Source: CQG

The chart of the US dollar versus Argentine peso currency relationship shows a decline from $0.0204 in mid-July to $0.01734 on October 4 or 15%. The double-digit declines in Brazil and Argentina's currencies against the US dollar makes their meat exports more competitive in world markets.

When it comes to trade, China is the world's most populous nation. The trade war with the US has put a roadblock in front of a significant addressable export market for US animal protein producers.

Gluts in the U.S. and shortages in China is the pork market

The outlook for Chinese demand, particularly pork, is bullish. With its production decimated by African swine fever, China has been dipping into its strategic reserves of frozen pork. An end to the trade war could unleash massive buying of US pork as inventories are high. In the latest Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report, the USDA noted that total stocks came in at 77.678 million head, up 3.4% from the previous year and above analyst expectations of a 2.9% increase as of September 1. The surplus in the US and the shortage of pork in China is an example of how tariffs and protectionist policies can create a glut in one area of the world and a deficit in another.

A continuation of the trade war would cause pressure on US domestic pork prices, but a trade deal would likely spark a rally that trumps seasonal factors. A significant rise in the price of hog futures could take cattle along on a bullish ride.

Levels to watch in cattle and hog futures

December live cattle futures settled at $1.10625 on October 2. The first level of technical resistance on the upside stands at the late July peak at $1.14925 per pound. Support is at 98.20 cents, the early September low. Live cattle futures were a lot closer to the technical resistance level on October 4.

November feeder cattle were at $1.41475 on October 4. The level to watch on the upside is at the July 30 high at $1.43975 per pound. Support is at $1.27550, the early September low. Like in live cattle, the feeder cattle futures are closing in on the technical resistance level.

December lean hogs were at under 67 cents on October 4, with support and resistance at 57.775 and 79.975 cents per pound. The price stands just below the middle of the trading range from the early September low and late July high.

COW follows the meats

The meat markets will follow the dollar and the events on trade over the coming weeks. The natural inclination at this time of the year would be for prices to move lower. The decline in the open interest metrics in all three meat markets support lower prices. However, the news cycle on trade with China and currency moves in the emerging markets in South America could cause increased volatility in the animal protein futures arena.

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN product follows the price of meats. The fund summary for COW states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the 'index components') and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills. Source: Yahoo Finance

COW has net assets of $8.48 million and trades an average of 4,296shares each day. The ETN product with limited liquidity charges an expense ratio of 0.45%.

Source: Barchart

The chart of COW shows the ETN product has risen from $40.63 in mid-September to $44.45 on October 4, a rise of 9.4% as the price of cattle and hog futures moved to the upside.

At a time of the year when beef and pork are usually falling to seasonal lows, the prices are closer to technical resistance than support levels. Volatility in the meat sector could create lots of opportunities in the coming weeks.

