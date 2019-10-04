The Operations Of ConocoPhillips Need An Upgrade To 2.0

Unconventional production opportunities are far more certain than conventional production opportunities. That calls into question the purchase of this acreage in the first place.

This recent failure demonstrates a lack of management ambition and drives while further evidence of this comes from the free cash flow and share repurchases.

Recently, ConocoPhillips (COP) placed the entire Louisiana Austin Chalk acreage on the market to sell. The company pointed to 90% water production and oil flow (or production) rates of just 100 BOD as factors in the decision to sell the acreage. Yet, management has only spent about one year trying to make this acreage profitable.

In the second quarter of 2018, Marathon Oil (MRO) leased a considerable amount of acreage in the Louisiana Austin Chalk. More information on this acreage should be available later in the current fiscal year or early next year.

EOG Resources (EOG) is another competitor that has been working the Austin Chalk since 2017. EOG Resources has had considerable initial success in the Louisiana Austin Chalk initially. It is much too early to tell if this success is sufficient enough to warrant further development given the size of EOG. However, the Louisiana Austin Chalk, like its Texas counterpart, has a long history of production.

It is very surprising that ConocoPhillips would give up this opportunity so quickly. Water production in fracked wells is not all that unusual. What is unusual is the inability of the operators of ConocoPhillips wells to choke back or otherwise regulate the water production so that more oil can be produced.

The unconventional production is far more certain from the geology than the conventional production ever was. 100% success rates of development wells were unheard-of until the unconventional industry became a significant force. Therefore, a lack of success after acquiring a significant position in the Louisiana Austin chalk calls into question several aspects of the ConocoPhillips operation.

The fact that management indicates that the acreage can be sold to another competitor would indicate that this acreage has some value as a production entity in the future. Not only was the Austin Chalk acreage explored in a cursory fashion, but other intervals in this likely stacked play were also completely ignored.

All of this information could indicate that this management really still does not understand much about the unconventional business. This outcome also demonstrates why key production costs run considerably above such industry leaders as Diamondback Energy (FANG). This management has made major cost progress by selling high cost projects. Reworking high cost projects to reposition them as lower cost projects appear to be out of the question for this management.

Clearly, the management of ConocoPhillips needs to emphasize rationalizing the operations of the company. Making operations much more efficient and competitive could open up far more future growth paths than just Alaska. There could be a very clear warning to investors that this management does not keep up with industry innovations and improvements to the extent of many competitors.

Management is expected to put a band-aid on this poor result by raising the company dividend. The problem is that management is boxing the future of the company into a small corner through its inactivity. The second quarter report continued the history of announcing some sales of property and share repurchases. This management has yet to come up with a viable plan to replace all the production sold to produce the current free cash flow. Growth is projected to be in the low single digits.

Future significant growth appears to hinge on great results from Alaska. So far, reports appear to be encouraging. But the initial significant production increases are still a few years away. In the meantime, the share repurchases and lease sales amount to a partial liquidation. The free cash flow really amounts to lost profit opportunities. Most competitors see more value in expanding production with greater return than repurchasing stock. The stock is really not at bargain levels for such a program to add value to shareholders. Mr. Market may be beginning to take notice of that fact.

Growth Avenues

There are companies in the industries that do not have industry-leading costs, yet they manage to grow production and add value to the stock.

Source: Hess Corporation Company Website September 28, 2019

Hess (HES) partnered with Exxon Mobil (XOM) to explore offshore Guyana with considerable success. This low cost discovery will succeed in probably at least tripling current Hess production over the next 10 years while lowering the average corporate operating costs.

Management has been busy catching up with the competition in the Bakken. But this company has never been known as a consistent low cost leader in the industry. Therefore, the partnership with Exxon Mobil is a good strategy. Exxon Mobil is a well-known low cost operator with some of the best efficiencies in the industry. This is one way for Hess to achieve some very profitable growth when the lack of profitable operating growth as a standalone company is evident.

Even well-managed companies have taken the partnership route to grow when entering areas where they lack an operating history. Murphy Oil (MUR) has likewise partnered with Exxon Mobil to enter the Brazil offshore oil industry. This is another way to reduce the learning curve when going into a new basin. It is also very telling that Exxon Mobil is now increasing its exploration after a decade of relatively low exploration activity. That is a major management opinion that there are abundant low cost exploration opportunities out there.

Summary

Yet, ConocoPhillips management continues to demonstrate a lack of adequate profitable opportunities by touting cash flow and repurchasing common stock at relatively expensive levels. Clearly, the lease sales and the stock repurchases come at the expense of production growth and future enhanced profit opportunities.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website September 28, 2019

The market may be noticing the lack of long-term progress. After some initial accolades due to the management engineered turnaround that staunched some giant losses, the stock appears to have lost momentum.

Clearly, the stock has yet to decisively pass the old highs achieved during the 2015 favorable industry conditions before the significant oil price decline. It may not be possible for the company stock to pass those old benchmark highs until management convinces Mr. Market that the company has entered a growth phase.

Some of the cash generated has been used to purchase additional acreage and production in Alaska. But this company is probably too large to depend upon one geographic area for future growth. Management now needs to concentrate on operations in the various operating basins with a goal to become a low cost leader in each basin. Otherwise, this company could be taken over (yet again) by someone who will streamline operations and improve the profitability of the company segments.

Shareholders would then receive a takeover premium while patting themselves on the back for a great investment decision. But the acquiring company will likely reap far more benefits doing what management should already be accomplishing. Current management appears to have a penchant for short-term band-aids. Mr. Market may have finally figured that out. If that is the case, then this stock will become a trading vehicle only based upon stock price volatility. The long-term appreciation case becomes more murky with each announced lease sale and operational failure (as demonstrated by the Louisiana Austin Chalk lease sale).

