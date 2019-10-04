Supreme Cannabis: Margin Is As Important As Revenue

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

Supreme Cannabis (OTCQX:SPRWF) reported fiscal 2019 Q4 results which had few surprises as the company had already pre-announced revenue earlier. Despite the progress it made last quarter, including reporting positive adjusted EBITDA for the first time, the company still needs to prove in the next 12 months that it could maintain market share while delivering high profitability. However, due to limited visibility on near-term profitability, we fail to see material upside in its valuation and thus maintain our Neutral outlook.

(All amounts in C$)

Fiscal 2019 Q4 Results

Supreme reported fiscal 2019 full-year results which showed revenue increasing over 92% to $19 million, driven by growth from the recreational market. Gross margin also improved to 59% while adjusted EBITDA for the quarter became positive for the first time at $3.2 million. The company is on track to materially increase its production as its total licensed facility reached 240,000 sq ft. shortly after June 2019. The company had previously focused on supplying other LPs in the wholesale market while it takes its time trying to launch its own brands. The company is building out its 7ACRES brand to become a premium supplier in the adult market which is the priority for current management. We believe that expanded production capability is the primary reason for Supreme's increasingly ambitious plan to tackle the recreational market directly. Selling into the wholesale market is inherently inferior on a predictability and profitability point of view as cannabis cultivation is likely to become commoditized over time.

(Source: Public Filings)

The company is guiding towards $150 to $180 million of revenue for the next 12 months and it expects adjusted EBITDA to be positive. While revenue will grow substantially, the vagueness around EBITDA margin is concerning as it is not enough to just have positive EBITDA two years into legalization. We think companies need to achieve high margin consistently in order to obtain higher valuation multiples. Supreme disclosed that its total capital expenditures at its 7ACRES site reached $77 million for fiscal 2019 and the 440,000 sq ft site is nearing completion. The company is also investing $14 million into a 34,000 sq ft facility to start a new genetics R&D business.

Supreme had historically taken a cautious approach towards its business plan as it focused on completing the cultivation facility construction. Starting next fiscal year, we think the company will shift its focus to establishing its 7ACRES consumer brand and building out its capabilities in the cannabis extracts space including beverages and edibles. The company has done small-scale acquisitions in the past, including Blissco and Truverra, both of which focus on the global CBD market. The company also became one of the four suppliers in Canada for global vaporizer equipment seller Pax Labs.

(Source: IR Deck)

Near-Term Outlook

However, the biggest question surrounding the company and the group of small to mid-cap cannabis companies in Canada centers around growth and profitability. If the cannabis industry is here to stay, then companies will have to demonstrate their ability to reach profitability once the market matures. With the Canadian cannabis market one year into legalization, we think 2020 will become a crucial year for the industry.

The first question around growth applies to companies like Supreme because they are mostly limited to the Canadian market. As we have seen, the legal cannabis market has been slowly growing since a disappointing beginning in October 2018. However, the pace of growth is simply not enough to excite investors in the space. With an annualized spend of C$1.2 billion, the industry will struggle to support the current group of public companies in the space. Specifically, the top 10 largest public cannabis companies in Canada have a combined market cap of over $36 billion. There is limited support for an industry with $1 billion of annual sales to support over $30 billion in combined valuation for the top 10 players. Supreme has a market cap of ~$450 million and its forecast 2020 sales of $150 to $180 million suggest limited upside to its existing valuation.

(Source: Statistics Canada)

The company did not provide an adjusted EBITDA target in its 2020 guidance which reflects another risk for the small to mid-cap space. Assuming a 30% EBITDA margin, which is the target used by many mature cannabis firms such as Charlotte’s Web, Supreme is looking at a fiscal 2020 EBITDA range of $45 million to $54 million which implies an EV/EBITDA of 9x to 11x. That would absolutely be the high end of a potential trading range for companies that sell regulated consumer products in a slow-growth industry. However, we are doubtful that Supreme will be able to achieve 30% in EBITDA margin as it continues to invest in capacity expansion and building new ventures and capabilities. The company achieved positive EBITDA for the first time last quarter which is a good first step. However, the analysis above indicates that limited valuation upside exists over the next 12 months based on today’s share price. The risk of an oversupply in the Canadian market could also create major challenges for these companies.

Looking Ahead

Supreme is one of the more successful small to mid-cap cannabis companies in Canada. With a targeted 50,000 kg per year production of premium cannabis, the company could find itself a niche market within the crowded Canadian cannabis market. We expect the Canadian market to enter a period of severe oversupply over the next 12 to 24 months as major facilities are completed from virtually all major LPs. However, on the flip side, the legalization of extracts, edibles, and topicals could also spur further growth of the legal market and increase wallet share for the cannabis industry.

We maintain our Neutral position on Supreme due to its mixed near-term outlook and limited visibility into its 2020 profitability. We believe its future success hinges on its ability to successfully establish 7ACRES as a premium recreational brand and maintain a sizable market share even during an oversupplied market. Supreme also needs to boost its ability to compete in the extracts and edibles market as it was lacking such capabilities before making a slew of small acquisitions recently.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.