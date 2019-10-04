October NFP Report - More Or Less Positive Despite The Headline Miss

Initial market impact has been positive for equities, but we saw reversals in a variety of other major markets such as the 10Yr note and the Dollar Index.

No wage gains, and a decent chunk of the establishment survey expansion came from public rather than private sector.

Household survey reports 391k jobs gains, as well as upward revision of 45k jobs from July and August.

Bureau of Labor Statistics

The BLS reports job growth of 136k, and a drop in the U3 unemployment rate to 3.5%, a low which has not been observed since December 1969. Similar to last month, the gap between the household (391k) vs. establishment (136k) surveys remained quite large.

The U6 unemployment rate is at 6.9%, which is the lowest level going back to perhaps 2001. I'd point out that the expansionary period between Oct. 2002 and leading up to the GFC never offered up a U6 below 7.5%.

Bad News If You're Looking For It

Bloomberg

I like Bloomberg as a news source, but it is my opinion that the platform has taken on more of an anti-Administration bent over the best few months that has put a negative spin on reporting.

The three biggest negatives in the jobs report were as follows:

The figure missed the consensus estimate of 145k.

Weekly hours and weekly payrolls were flat, with average weekly earnings at $966.30.

A large percent of the gains came from new government hires (though only about 1,000 sourced for next year's census); actual private payroll growth only managed between 114k (consensus) and 117k (household)

So there's definitely some not-so-great news in this report. Even the substantive upward revision to last month (typical for August) was not as strong as consensus estimates.

Still, the overall net jobs gains between July and August combined to an upward revision in 45k. In light of some of the negative "soft data" (e.g. ISMs) that we've seen of late, there is only so negatively one can look to take this.

Composition

CNBC

Retail jobs fell by more than 11,000 in September! Certainly trade comes into play here, but it hinders the story about the robust consumer. If spending is healthy, then why is retail suffering? In fairness, retail has undergone a slimming (Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) effect?), shedding just shy of 200k jobs since Jan. 2017.

Manufacturing is still in expansion mode, but that has slowed quite a bit. New Deal Democrat had this to say:

Trump specifically campaigned on bringing back manufacturing and mining jobs. Is he keeping this promise? Manufacturing jobs rose an average of +9,750/month in the past year vs. the last seven years of Obama's presidency in which an average of +10,300 manufacturing jobs were added each month.

Coal mining jobs rose 200, an average of 125 jobs/month in the past year vs. the last seven years of Obama's presidency in which an average of -300 jobs were lost each month - New Deal Democrat

President Obama's tenure began in the depths of a crisis, and so it may not be an apples-to-apples comparison to see relative monthly job gains. That said, any number can and will be used to mobilize political bases in the upcoming months. Fairness aside, comps are going to be rolled out left and right through 2020.

Market Impact

ThinkOrSwim - S&P futures

Equity futures (SPY) rose suddenly on the initial jobs report release and have held on to and extended those gains throughout the session, as we move toward Jay Powell's speech.

ThinkOrSwim - 10Yr Note Futures

The 10Yr (IEF, TLT), US dollar (UUP) and gold (SLV) have all reversed course since the initial print. Treasurys and gold initially fell and have since recovered, while the dollar got a boost which has subsequently been faded.

Wrap-Up and NFP Review Montage

September unemployment rate falls to 3.5%, a 50-year low, as payrolls rise by 136,000 (video link).

The video above (about 3 minutes) does a good job of mixing in perspectives of several different market watchers who share their thoughts on the September NFP. I encourage you to watch it.

Econoday

The report looks to have been more positive than the headline miss would indicate. July-August revisions up 45k is solid. The figure is weak enough to possibly give the Fed room for more cuts, but it did not follow the ISM reports into extreme negative territory.

The larger question to my mind is that we have a 50-year low in unemployment... but no wage growth? This may act as a dampener on inflationary pressures and allow the Fed to maintain a relatively accommodative policy, which is seen as positive in this environment.

But it may also speak to a fundamental disconnect between our education system and the actual jobs market. One would think/hope that low unemployment would coincide with high productivity gains that in turn would drive wages while keeping a lid on inflation.

I'd love to know your take on the October NFP, and which data jump out at you. I'll include a link to the BLS summary; you may be interested in reading Tables A (Household) and B (Establishment) in further forming your opinion on the report.

Thank you for reading. Please consider following.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.