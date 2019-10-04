Megaworld Corporation: Office Sector Headwinds And Equity Dilution Are The Key Concerns

Pre-sales grew by an unexciting +5% YoY for 1H2019 due to project launches being delayed because of permit issues; pre-sales should grow faster in 2H2019 as project launches are accelerated.

Megaworld's earnings per share and existing shareholders' equity interests were diluted with the recent issuance of 1.82 million new shares to redeem $200 million in perpetual securities.

As the largest office landlord in the country, Megaworld faces risks associated with headwinds for the IT-BPO and POGO industries which could affect new office space demand.

Elevator Pitch

Philippines-listed property developer Megaworld Corporation (OTCPK:MGAWY) (OTC:MGAWF) [MEG:PM] has declined by close to 30% in the past three months due to concerns over office demand and dilution from new equity issuance for the purpose of redeeming its perpetual securities.

Megaworld's Share Price In The Past Three Months

Source: Gurufocus

Megaworld currently trades at consensus forward FY2019 P/E of 8.2 times which represents a significant discount to its historical five-year forward P/E of approximately 11 times. I think that Megaworld's share price decline over the past three months and its current valuation are justified by the uncertainties in the office sector and the dilution in earnings per share and the shareholdings interest of existing shareholders with the recent new share issuance.

The Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators and Information Technology–Business Process Outsourcing industries account for approximately 68% of new office space take-up in Metro Manila in the first nine months of 2019, and recent events outlined in detail below suggest that there are downside risks to demand. Also, the company's recent issuance of 1.82 million new shares to redeem $200 million in perpetual securities does not seem to be the most ideal financing option that will be in the best interests of existing shareholders.

Robinsons Land (OTCPK:RBLAY) (OTC:RBLAF) [RLC:PM] is my preferred pick in the sector is which I wrote about in an article published on August 18, 2019.

Company Description

Megaworld is a property developer in the Philippines with diversified businesses as residential development projects, offices and hotels. It is the largest developer and landlord of office spaces in the country. Megaworld derived approximately 53%, 45%, and 2% of its 1H2019 operating profit from the rental (leasing of office and commercial spaces), real estate (development and sale of residential and office developments) and hotel operations segments respectively.

Headwinds For Philippines Office Sector

Megaworld is the pioneer in office leasing in the Philippines, and it was the first to build an information technology business park in the country registered with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority. It has a diversified base of over 130 tenants with annual rental escalation of approximately 5% and office portfolio occupancy of 96% in 2018. Megaworld has grown its rental income by a five-year CAGR of 20% from PHP6.2 billion in FY2013 to PHP15.2 billion (of which the office segment contributes more than half of total rental income) in FY2018. Looking ahead, it is targeting PHP20 billion in rental income by FY2020.

Megaworld's Historical And Target Rental Income

Source: Megaworld's FY2018 Analyst Briefing Presentation

As the largest office landlord in the Philippines and having generated 53% of its 1H2019 operating profit from the leasing of office and commercial spaces, Megaworld's financial performance is heavily dependent on the health of the Philippines office sector. There have been two key headwinds which have impacted the sector recently.

The first relates to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators, or POGOs, which have been a significant driver of new office space demand in the Philippines. POGOs accounted for 38% of new office space take-up in Metro Manila in 2019 year-to-date, according to research by real estate service firm Leechiu Property Consultants.

On September 25, 2019, it was reported that Great Empire Gaming and Amusement Corp., the country's second largest POGO service operator located in Libis, Quezon City and one of Megaworld's office tenants, was shut down for failing to register with the Philippine tax authority or the Bureau of Internal Revenue. Subsequently, Great Empire Gaming and Amusement Corp. agreed to pay a PHP1.3 billion settlement to resume operations in October 2019.

POGOs have been in the spotlight since the Chinese Embassy in Philippines requested for tougher enforcement against POGOs hiring illegal Chinese nationals in August 2019, and Chinese President Xi Jinping was rumored to have asked Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to consider banning POGOs in a meeting between the two leaders in China in the same month. President Duterte said that he will allow POGOs to continue operating in the country because they are a significant source of jobs for locals, in a media briefing on September 4, 2019. However, new POGO applications were suspended by the country's gaming regulator in August. The recent enforcement action taken against Great Empire Gaming and Amusement Corp. raises concerns over possible restrictions on the operation of POGOs in the country and whether this will have a negative impact on new office demand in the country.

Megaworld's current POGO exposure is 12% of leasable area. POGOs are expected to contribute 8% of rental income in 2020, versus 5% of rental income in 2018.

Another negative development for the country's office sector relates to the Information Technology–Business Process Outsourcing (IT-BPO) industry.

The IT-BPO industry is the second largest driver of office demand in the Philippines after POGOs, accounting for 30% of new office take-up in Metro Manila for the first months of 2019. Since end-June 2019, there has been a ban on new economic zones in Metro Manila by the government, which has restricted the expansion of companies in the IT-BPO industry and their ability to take up new office spaces.

Furthermore, the current tax incentives that IT-BPO companies enjoy while operating in the economic zones in Metro Manila could undergo changes, with the House of Representatives approving the proposed Corporate Income Tax and Incentives Rationalization Act in mid-September 2019. If the Senate subsequently approves the Corporate Income Tax and Incentives Rationalization Act which seeks to rationalize tax incentives, IT-BPO companies might not stay in the Philippines if the new tax incentives are not sufficiently attractive.

Dilution From Equity Issuance To Redeem Perpetual Securities

In August 2019, Megaworld issued 1.82 million new shares, equivalent to approximately 5.6% of its outstanding shares, at PHP5.70 per share to finance the redemption of senior perpetual securities (with a face value of $200 million and a coupon rate of 5.375%) which were issued in April 2018.

The company's rationale for the transaction was to reduce USD debt exposure, from an estimated 32% of total debt to 18% and maintain the current gearing level (perpetuals are treated as equity as per accounting rules). However, the transaction raised a couple of concerns.

Firstly, Megaworld's earnings per share is expected to be diluted by approximately 3%. This is lower than the 5.6% increase in new shares, as the company will benefit from the absence of coupon payments relating to the redeemed perpetual securities.

Secondly, this is a related party transaction. Megaworld's parent, Alliance Global (OTCPK:ALGGY) (OTCPK:ALGGF) [AGI:PM] was the one who used cash to buy Megaworld's perpetual securities on the open market. Megaworld subsequently issued new 1.82 million shares to Alliance Global to redeem the perpetual securities which are now held by its parent.

Thirdly, existing shareholders in Megaworld have their shareholdings diluted by the recent new equity issuance, but its parent Alliance Global was given the opportunity to increase its stake in Megaworld.

If Megaworld's intention was to redeem the perpetual securities with equity financing, it could have also considered a rights issue which would have given all the shareholders an equal opportunity to participate. Alternatively, with the company's net gearing currently low in the 30% range, it would not have hurt to increase the company's financial leverage ratios and finance the redemption of perpetuals with cheaper debt financing instead.

Megaworld's Historical Gearing

Source: Megaworld's FY2018 Analyst Briefing Presentation

Residential Pre-Sales To Turn Around In 2H2019

Megaworld's residential pre-sales grew by an unexciting +5% YoY to PHP79.6 billion for 1H2019. This was partly because the company's residential project launches of PHP39 billion in 1H2019 fell short of its full-year target of PHP105.0 billion, as it experienced delays in obtaining the relevant permits for project launches due to mid-term elections in May 2019. As Megaworld accelerates project launches in 2H2019, residential pre-sales are expected to be higher.

There are also fears that the crackdown on POGOs will affect the company's residential development business, as Chinese workers recruited by POGOs have been buying homes in the Philippines as well. But Chinese nationals only accounted for 10% of Megaworld's residential pre-sales, with the bulk or 90% of the company's pre-sales generated from locals and overseas Filipinos.

Strong domestic demand for housing in the Philippines is likely to be sustained by low interest rates and low inflation. On September 27, 2019, The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, the central bank of the Republic of the Philippines, cut the benchmark interest by 25 basis points, representing the third cut in 2019. Inflation rate in the country was 1.7% in August 2019, way below the government's targeted inflation rate of 2%-4%.

Valuation

Megaworld trades at consensus forward FY2019 P/E of 8.2 times and consensus forward FY2020 P/E of 7.4 times based on its share price of PHP4.37 as of October 3, 2019. This represents a significant discount to its historical five-year forward P/E of approximately 11 times.

Megaworld also offers a trailing 1.7% dividend yield.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Megaworld are a lower-than-expected demand for office space in the Philippines, a complete ban on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators or POGOs leading to office spaces being vacated, and higher-than-expected interest rates which would dampen demand for residential housing.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.