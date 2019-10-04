Iridium Communications, Inc.: A Better Portfolio Wealth-Builder Now Than Verizon, Inc.

Few of them are attractive near-term portfolio wealth-builders, but IRDM appears to be the best next 3-month (or up +18% price gainer) of the lot.

We do that here, now, for Iridium Communications, Inc.’s professionally perceived outlook, in comparison with Verizon, Inc.

Our special expertise is in translating Market-Makers’ self-protecting actions into forecasts of implied price ranges likely in coming months, evaluated by how well similar prior expectations have fared.

Based on past price gains following Market-Maker forecasts like today’s for each stock. By enough to sell VZ to make the buy.

Comparisons of parallel, relevant prospects follow:

That kind of stock price performance can and does attract the attention of institutional investment organizations, and we can monitor their continuing price expectations.

Because that monitoring is done in a standardized, systematic way for 2,700 other stocks and ETFs, we can directly compare the well-informed prospects for securities of many varied enterprises.

The $244 billion-dollar market cap of Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is a much harder share price for the individual investor to move than the $2.7 billion of Iridium Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). The present opportunity to gain rapid portfolio value growth there while VZ lumbers along at less than 20 times IRDM’s triple-digit CAGR shouldn’t be overlooked.

What Do You Need to Know?

To make an intelligent investment capital commitment the investor should know these things – both about the proposed investment AND about the alternatives to it:

What alternative choices are available?

Which have the best trade-offs between forecast-able reward and risk?

How big a reward is realistic to expect? Why?

How often may disappointment occur?

How much time and capital may disappointment involve?

How frequently may the rewards (less risks) expected be compounded?

Readers familiar with our work may want to skip to the Comparing Details heading below.

There are many providers of communications services. Several of them can be seen in comparisons of the near-term price-range forecasts made by essential investment market professionals.

Figure 1

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on forecasts from market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable conditions are down and to the right.

Our particular interest is in IRDM at location [11] and VZ at [12] but also includes SPY at [17]. ATNI at [7] is the product of only two prior forecast experiences, an inadequate sample for any forecast.

To get answers we look to the best-informed market participants – the market-makers [MMs]. These are the dozen to two dozen firms providing price quotations to exchanges and transaction systems as a result of their extensive 24x7 world-wide information collection systems and evaluation resources. It is a community of perhaps 100,000 employees. The largest, Goldman Sachs employs over 35,000 full-time.

Present-day markets are driven by major investing organizations commanding multi-billion dollar portfolios with stock contents which can only be adjusted by negotiated volume (block) trades between peers, not by “auction”. Such trades set and move posted prices.

The individual investor typically is merely along for the ride. He/she needs to have a sense of where the negotiators are likely to head, pricewise. Conventional analysis often provides superficial descriptions and little linkage between operating minutia and price forecasts. As examples:

Description

Iridium Communications Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services. It also provides other services, such as inbound connections from the public switched telephone network, short message, subscriber identity module, activation, customer reactivation, and other peripheral services. In addition, the company offers voice and data solutions comprising personnel tracking devices; asset tracking devices for equipment, vehicles, and aircrafts; beyond-line-of-sight aircraft communications applications; submarine communications applications; specialized communications solutions for high-value individuals; mobile communications and data devices for the military and intelligence community, such as secure satellite handsets, as well as netted voice, messaging, and paging services; and maintenance services for the department of defense's dedicated gateway. Further, it provides satellite handsets, personal connectivity devices, voice and data modems, broadband data devices, and IoT data devices; various accessories for its devices that include batteries, holsters, earbud headphones, portable auxiliary antennas, antenna adaptors, USB data cables, charging units, and others; and engineering and support services. Iridium Communications Inc. sells its products and services to commercial end users through a wholesale distribution network that include service providers, and value-added resellers and manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Iridium Holdings LLC and changed its name to Iridium Communications Inc. in September 2009. Iridium Communications Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

source: Yahoo Finance

Unfortunately, the “smart money” intentions are intentionally concealed as well as possible, to prevent being “front-run” by anyone. Fortunately, the commonly-used means of negotiating volume trades leaves behind information helpful in providing the current intentions and judgments of the participants. Which is what we present, daily, for over a thousand widely-held, actively traded stocks and ETFs, like these.

Here in Figures 2 & 3 are relevant examples of their implied forecasts of coming price ranges as they evolved daily over the past 6 months.

Figure 2

Figure 3

The vertical lines in these pictures are not actual past market prices like those seen in “technical analysis charts”. Instead they are forecasts of likely future ranges of market stock prices implied as probable in coming weeks and near months. The heavy dot in each vertical is the market close price on the day of the forecast. It splits the forecast range into upside and downside price change prospects.

The imbalances between up and down potentials are what are useful in estimating both coming price direction and extent of change. Their proportions are measured by the Range Index [RI]. Its value is the percentage of the whole forecast range which lies below the current market quote. A 20 RI has 4 times as much upside prospect as down. A 33 RI has only 2 times as much upside potential as downside.

Segregating past MM implied forecasts by their RIs produces clues to how market prices have reacted to the conditions seen by the MM community at various points in time. We use a 5-year sliding window to count how many prior forecasts (the sample size) have been like the current Range Index.

From those samples market history tells what the odds have been for profitable buy positions subsequent to the forecast dates, as well as the size of the average position payoffs, including loss positions. Other important decision factors can be evaluated by this type of analysis, and they are shown in the rows of data posed between the two blue-background pictures in each Figure. Those data rows are positioned in Figure 4 to make the comparisons between prospects for IRDM and VZ easier to perform.

Comparing Details

Figure 4

Here the range forecasts are made explicit in columns [B] and [C] and are split by current market quote [D]. The upside price gain potential [E] is the percentage difference between [B] and [D]. We will come back to [F] later, as the worst-case risk exposure which has been actually experienced. [G] is the calculated Range Index, 15 for IRDM and 30 for VZ.

How likely and how good the profit prospects may be are shown in [H] as a percent of the sample size [L] and in [ I ] as an average profit percent on entry costs of all [L] positions, including losses. The current forecast quality is put in question [N] where [E]’s credibility is compared to [ I ]. VZ suffers in this comparison where its capital gain payoffs are only 0.5%, while 19 of IRDM’s 20 positions from its 15-level-RI forecasts has produced realized profits of 17.9%, net of 1 position with a prior loss, (told by the 95% win odds).

To answer questions 4 and 5 about risks in our earlier list of what we ought to know, the complement of [H] – (100-H) – or 100-54=46 for VZ, tells that we might best be prepared to have our profit hopes disappointed in nearly half of the 263 times we might buy VZ when it has a RI of 30. For IRDM the experience of having less than one of its 20 prior forecasts at a RI of 15 makes the comparison here with VZ quite bearable.

The VZ loss exposures of -6.4% [F] from prior forecasts similar to today's were larger than the worst-case stress for SPY, as shown in its comparison row of Figure 3. So were the IRDM loss exposures, but they more than made up for that with Realized Gains averaging nearly +18%, many times those of SPY”s 0.5% [ I ].

The comparisons of IRDM and VZ stocks with the SPY ETF market-average may be helpful in developing a sense of perspective between these alternatives when the overall market environment is as it is seen as the market pros now do, rather than by the news media or doomsday market observers.

Our final question from the earlier “need to know” list is quite relevant in comparing IRDM and VZ as investment candidates. The average holding period for IRDM to reach its [E] Sell Targets and produce the +17.9% average payoff was [J] 53 market days, or ten+ weeks. VZ spent nearly eleven weeks, earning only 0.5%.

So if the current situations were repeated (in the form of other stocks with identical payoff outcomes to these two) over the course of a year, the [K] compound annual growth rates [CAGR] which would be produced would be +118% for IRDM but only 3% for VZ. No guarantees, but useful comparative perspectives.

When we use the [H] Win Odds and its complement to weight the [ I ] and [F] reward and risk dimensions to produce [O] and [P] we get an odds-weighted net of [Q] which makes the IRDM vs. VZ look even worse for VZ.

Now it is realistic to question if the IRDM isn’t a cherry-picking example designed to make “our favorite” VZ look bad. The answer is no. We monitor over 3,500 stocks and ETFs daily, reject about a thousand of them as unable to justify price range forecasts of any credible nature, and sort the remaining 2,700+ to see what cream rises to the top.

The bottom row of Figure 3 shows what that exercise produces today, where the average [K] CAGRS of IRDM are as good as the 20 best. This is a fairly normal outcome where dozens of stocks with 3-digit CAGRs are encountered.

Conclusion

On many dimensions of investment decision the near capital gain prospects for Iridium Communications, Inc. (IRDM) are more desirable than those of Verizon, Inc. (VZ) at this point. In the case of new capital to be put to work or freshly liberated cash needing assignment, an active investment strategy decision of commitment in IRDM is a desirable decision for the near term looking to a sell target conclusion, not as a long term hold. The MMs outlook for VZ makes that stock appear to be a suitable source of funds for the IRDM buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IRDM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer:



We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name.

Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.