How To Trade GDX's Intermediate Decline

We wrote about iShares Silver Trust (SLV) recently and stated the fact that we believed the white metal was heading down into an intermediate cycle low (ICL). Regarding the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), we believe the same is happening at the moment which presents opportunity both for the short-term trader as well as the long-term investor.

Although short-term trading gets a bad rap at times, good traders have the potential to roll over profits at a much faster clip than long-term investors. This obviously enables compounding to occur much faster as long as the trader in question is running a profitable account.

Therefore, from whatever standpoint or background you come from, here are some strategies which one can put to work as GDX undergoes its intermediate cycle low. The strategies entail, delta long, delta short, and a delta neutral trade. So, without further ado, let's get into them.

First off, let's explain why we believe the gold mining complex is undergoing an intermediate decline at present. As we can see from the chart below, the last clear ICL was back in April of this year. Price was able to climb from just over $20 a share of the ETF all the way up to a top of approximately $31 per share. This week is week number 22 for this present intermediate cycle. Suffice it to say, considering the recent top on week 18, we definitely are in the timing band for an intermediate cycle decline. The late top though (week 18) means the current cycle will most likely end up being a right translated cycle. This bodes well for more gains going forward over the medium to long term.

Trade 1 - Short GDX until it completes its intermediate cycle low

For the record, we did not take on this trade because we felt the risk did not justify the reward. If push came to shove though, we would state that GDX is likely to bottom at the 50% if not the 62% retracement level. We state this because sentiment still needs to reset somewhat in order to fuel the next move up. The rally that GDX experienced especially in June and July resulted in the ETF trading well above its 200-day moving average. The 62% retracement level would bring back down the ETF to just above the $24 level where the ETF actually has some pretty strong support. The mining ETF has been rallying of late due to recent volatility in equity markets, but we do not believe the ETF has bottomed. In fact, we would need to see the slow stochastics technical indicator return to an oversold condition before we could call a fresh ICL here.

Trade 2 - Wait For The Intermediate Cycle Low To Be Confirmed And Then Go Long

This would be our preferred choice because it means that the swing trade is aligned with the overall long-term trend (see below). GDX has been printing higher intermediate lows since mid-2018 and we do not see this upward trend in jeopardy at this point in time. As noted, this present intermediate cycle topped late which means the pattern of higher lows should continue.

Trade 3 - Delta Neutral Trade

Because of recent volatility in the mining space, GDX also presents opportunity at present if one wants to put on a delta neutral trade. As we can see from the implied volatility chart below, GDX's implied volatility is well above its average or mean over the past 12 months. Implied volatility is mean-reverting which means that eventually, we should see some type of contraction in volatility which would result in option prices becoming cheaper. Therefore, something like the sale of an iron condor or strangle looks advantageous at present as one could get pretty far away (in terms of strike price selection) from the share price of GDX at present. Furthermore, one could also use those expensive options to demonstrate a directional bias. Something like the sale of credit spreads also look good here although gains are capped to the sale of the spreads.

Source: Interactive Brokers

To sum up, we have outlined the strategies outlined above in GDX because we believe the mining sector is dropping down into a fresh ICL. Let's see if this projected decline comes to pass.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.