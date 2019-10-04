Amgen's AMG 510 Targeted Cancer Therapy

Amgen (AMGN) is a large cap pharmaceutical company with a portfolio of commercial therapies for conditions ranging from anemia and migraines to high cholesterol and cancers. Its best seller is still Enbrel, a TNF inhibitor for treating rheumatoid arthritis and other immune-system related disorders. It has an innovative clinical pipeline that should return it to revenue growth for the coming decade. This article will focus on results for a promising cancer therapy, AMG 510, which had updated clinical data reported at ESMO (European Society for Medical Oncology) in late September.

Key AMG 510 Results

AMG 510, a novel, first-in-class inhibitor of KRAS G12C had a good safety profile at all tested levels of the drug. It had no dose-limiting or cumulative toxicities. AMG 510 demonstrated promising antitumor activity in NSCLC (non-small cell lung cancer) and CRC (colorectal cancer) in a Phase 1 trial that enrolled 76 patients at 4 doses. There were 34 NSCLC patients, 36 CRC patients, and 6 with other solid tumors. At the data cutoff 52 patients remained on treatment. All but 5 patients had failed two or more prior therapies, with an average of 4. No patients had a serious adverse event that was treatment related.

As shown in the graphics below, the NSCLC patients did best, with a 48% response rate and a 96% disease control rate. The highest dose cohort did better, particularly for the CRC patients, who achieved a 92% control rate.

AMG 510 Responses, All Dose Levels (Slide 16)

AMG 510 Responses, Highest Dose Level (Slide 17)

I would note that the objective response rate and disease control rates are based on PRs, partial responses, and SDs, stable disease, respectively. There were no CRs, complete responses, reported. While CRs are the gold standard, in patients who have already failed several lines of therapy, a PR or even an SD is a very good result. Because cancers often harbor multiple mutations and defense mechanisms, combining AMB 510 with other therapies may produce even better responses.

AMG 510 Mechanism of Action

KRAS is a gene that controls cell proliferation. Mutated KRAS can fail to function, allowing cancer cells to proliferate. One of the more frequent mutations is KRAS G12C, which occurs in about 13% of all NSCLC lung cancers. It also occurs in other solid tumors. AMG 510 is a small molecule that inhibits KRAS G12C. Because it is a small molecule it may penetrate solid tumors more easily than biologic therapies.

AMG 510 Plan and Potential for Revenue

AMG 510 has already begun a Phase 2 trial as a monotherapy. In Q4 2019 it will begin combination trials. One will combine it with a PD-1 modulator. The other will combine it with a MEK inhibitor. Both Phase 2 monotherapy data and Phase 1 combination therapy data should start coming in before the end of 2020. Typically, a Phase 3 trial would also need to be completed to get FDA approval, but given the safety, efficacy, and high unmet medical need, I would not be surprised if Amgen files for accelerated approval.

If approved, at first AMG 510 would be used commercially for NSCLC and perhaps CRC where patients test positive for the KRAS G12C mutation. While this is a small subset of NSCLC patients, the overall number of NSCLC patients is large, accounting for 85% or so of all lung cancers. Many other tumor types, including CRC discussed above, can have this same mutation, and so could benefit from the therapy. In total approximately 30,000 patients are diagnosed each year in the United States with KRAS G12C mutant cancers.

There may be competition: Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) is testing MRTX-849 for the same mutation, and other are likely to follow.

Other Readouts Coming

Readouts from other oncology drugs, all part of the BiTE bispecific antibody program, are close at hand. Before the end of 2019 presentations will be made on AMG 673, targeting CD33 and HLE, and on AMG 596, targeting eGFRvIII. In 2020 data is expected from AMG 701 targeting BCMA and HLE.

Conclusion

I believe AMG 510 is likely to be a successful targeted cancer therapy, though of course this remains to be proved in larger trials, and commercialization is contingent on FDA approval. Since Amgen is not overvalued based on its current forward P/E of 13.5, I believe that AMG 510 and other drugs in the pipeline should contribute to revenue growth in the coming decade. I have held Amgen stock since 2014 and so currently see it as a stock to accumulate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMGN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.